BC-150-actives-f, The Associated Press

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 118137 2.86…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 118137 2.86 2.68 2.82—.01 AT&TInc 2.04 417610 38.48 37.73 38.38—.36 AbbVie 4.28 95487 71.17 70.19 70.83+1.34 Alibaba 124778 180.50 177.00 178.24+2.15 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 189760 9.22 9.14 9.18—.05 Altria 3.36f 96172 44.92 44.00 44.46—.26 Ambev .05e 328004 4.80 4.70 4.79+.14 Annaly 1e 87371 8.67 8.57 8.60—.05 AnteroRes 1 86498 3.81 3.51 3.54—.33 AuroraCn 251186 6.04 5.76 5.89—.60 Avon 132447 4.62 4.50 4.59+.09 BakHuGE .72 678493 22.88 21.36 22.64+.35 BcoBrad .06a 138435 8.48 8.29 8.33—.06 BcoSantSA .21e 161240 4.12 4.01 4.10+.06 BkofAm .72f 728902 29.80 28.91 29.67+.21 BarrickGld 2.82e 216322 18.12 17.10 17.13—.21 Blackstone 2.07e 95417 52.90 50.50 52.24+1.82 BrMySq 1.64 90455 50.05 49.21 49.61+.37 CVSHealth 2 88113 65.25 63.64 63.90—.09 CabotO&G .36f 70927 19.02 18.50 18.65—.36 CallonPet 144020 4.71 4.35 4.36—.29 Cemex .29t 71070 3.98 3.84 3.87—.06 CntryLink 1 173594 13.61 12.87 13.53+.22 ChesEng 486774 1.81 1.70 1.79—.04 CgpVelLCrd 229844 11.64 10.91 11.51—.62 CgpVelICrd 270872 6.75 6.36 6.44+.33 Citigroup 2.04f 155165 70.06 67.93 69.30+.40 ClevCliffs .24 156406 8.44 7.94 8.34+.11 Cloudera 143384 9.59 9.13 9.20—.24 CocaCola 1.60 120756 55.31 54.98 55.11+.34 Corning .80 84580 30.44 29.70 30.25+.27 Cortevan 78438 30.09 28.90 29.90+.63 DXCTch .84f 240649 33.92 30.10 32.48—4.01 DeanFoods .12m 73073 2.15 1.84 1.85—.12 DenburyR 102064 1.32 1.23 1.29—.04 DeutschBk .12e 102219 8.35 8.09 8.32+.03 DevonE .36f x76824 24.86 23.77 24.56—.32 DxGBull 157752 35.24 30.20 30.40—1.55 DxGlMBr 86780 17.50 14.73 17.35+.85 DirSPBear 104059 16.82 16.47 16.66—.16 DirDGlBr 252610 8.11 6.90 8.06+.36 DxSPOGBl 176669 4.13 3.66 3.88—.27 Disney 1.76 73235 138.67 136.54 137.50+1.31 EnCanag .07 x189106 4.77 4.55 4.68—.04 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 86685 14.07 13.86 13.92—.12 Exelon 1.45 75901 49.09 47.87 47.88—.85 ExxonMbl 3.48 90797 72.16 70.70 71.98+.05 FordM .60a 347307 9.48 9.32 9.41—.01 FrptMcM .20 276394 10.52 10.03 10.37+.29 GameStop 1.52 88926 4.81 4.43 4.58—.01 Gap .97 130985 19.86 18.68 19.18—.07 GenElec .04 679912 9.52 9.22 9.26—.10 Gerdau .02e 134161 3.35 3.26 3.31+.10 GoldFLtd .01e 149069 5.29 4.73 4.75—.17 HPInc .64 251032 19.05 18.47 18.75—.31 Hallibrtn .72 133496 20.00 19.10 19.75—.30 HarmonyG .05 146968 3.45 3.13 3.15—.13 HeclaM .01e 121311 2.09 1.88 1.90—.10 HPEnt .45e 85002 15.46 15.10 15.36—.01 HostHotls .85a 87776 17.51 16.95 17.08—.34 iPtShFut 428352 23.90 23.17 23.45—.57 iShGold 313421 14.52 14.32 14.33+.02 iShBrazil .67e 162092 43.25 42.70 42.99+.38 iShSilver 293055 17.11 16.85 16.92—.03 iShChinaLC .87e 246783 41.79 41.31 41.48+.15 iShEMkts .59e 745868 42.25 41.82 42.00+.30 iShiBoxIG 3.87 110310 126.76 125.73 125.81—.17 iSh20yrT 3.05 184471 141.80 139.07 139.52—.92 iSEafe 1.66e 302364 65.66 65.15 65.57+.38 iShiBxHYB 5.09 232233 87.43 87.25 87.32+.05 iShR2K 1.77e 385958 157.90 155.57 157.04+.04 iShREst 2.76e 84129 93.18 92.10 92.62+.45 Infosys 79693 11.71 11.59 11.68+.10 Invesco 1.24 71802 17.48 16.73 17.26—.31 iShJapan 96208 56.33 56.02 56.21+.37 iShCorEM .95e 146386 50.72 50.23 50.43+.34 ItauUnHs 144091 8.77 8.64 8.64—.01 JPMorgCh 3.20 122770 118.47 115.92 117.91+.72 Keycorp .74f 139986 18.11 17.62 18.03+.03 Kimco 1.12 79183 20.40 20.16 20.39+.20 KindMorg 1 100439 20.54 20.35 20.42—.03 Kinrossg 183561 5.09 4.73 4.73—.10 Kroger .56f 301896 26.77 23.84 25.59+.02 LBrands 1.20 81871 19.17 18.07 19.01+.36 LloydBkg .47a 77408 2.59 2.49 2.55—.03 MGM Rsts .48 84207 29.26 28.75 29.17+.42 Macys 1.51 x164564 17.48 16.81 17.00—.46 Mallinckdt 106995 3.31 2.88 2.99—.37 MarathnO .20 140120 12.85 12.44 12.58—.43 McEwenM .01 78356 1.86 1.65 1.67—.11 Merck 2.20 80310 84.08 82.79 83.31+.39 MorgStan 1.40f 132452 44.44 43.38 44.32+.38 Nabors .24 103100 2.31 2.13 2.21—.21 NYCmtyB .68 75456 13.39 13.02 13.14—.01 NewmtM .56 88165 40.18 38.62 38.66—.06 NokiaCp .19e 187691 5.25 5.13 5.24+.14 OasisPet 106019 3.70 3.36 3.60+.03 OcciPet 3.16f 73747 46.12 45.18 45.40—.89 Oracle .96 281132 54.88 52.90 53.89—2.40 Penney 300227 1.25 1.04 1.11—.14 Petrobras 101000 14.75 14.42 14.71+.14 Pfizer 1.44 158181 37.62 37.06 37.28—.13 PrUShSP 80109 29.14 28.75 28.97—.18 ProUShL20 76406 26.01 25.02 25.80+.31 Qudian 117964 7.52 7.02 7.13—.33 RangeRs .08 x131149 4.74 4.36 4.38—.32 RegionsFn .62 113078 16.40 15.81 16.25+.01 SpdrGold 126610 143.10 141.11 141.32+.29 S&P500ETF 4.13e 724222 302.46 300.41 301.29+1.04 SpdrS&PRB .74e 79049 54.23 52.95 54.00+.12 SpdrRetl .49e 98569 44.29 43.22 43.53—.35 SpdrOGEx .73e 418466 23.70 22.81 23.25—.49 Schlmbrg 2 130828 37.06 35.50 36.90—.42 Schwab .68 88240 43.16 41.68 43.07+.31 SibanyeG .14r 71602 5.03 4.69 4.72+.07 SnapIncA 179160 15.94 15.20 15.77+.46 SwstnEngy 237134 2.26 2.08 2.14—.18 Sprint 72175 6.99 6.88 6.91—.02 Square 152489 59.86 57.75 57.79—1.41 SPMatls .98e 107241 58.74 58.06 58.50+.45 SPHlthC 1.01e 93447 92.38 91.51 91.56—.03 SPCnSt 1.28e 182955 61.69 61.27 61.39+.25 SPEngy 2.04e 190587 61.05 59.71 60.60—.38 SPDRFncl .46e 728619 28.38 27.95 28.27+.15 SPInds 1.12e 186677 79.30 78.57 78.92+.05 SPTech .78e 127707 82.42 81.42 81.76+.44 SPUtil 1.55e 235995 63.77 63.05 63.34+.14 TailorBr .72 161814 5.57 4.99 5.03—2.14 TevaPhrm .73e 174903 8.24 7.97 8.18—.14 Transocn 229614 5.69 5.38 5.65—.15 Twitter 82340 44.11 43.11 43.20—.05 UberTchn 77252 34.49 33.33 34.07+.07 USBancrp 1.48 71441 56.00 54.56 55.73—.22 USOilFd 356400 11.52 11.28 11.47—.21 USSteel .20 131088 13.23 12.73 13.13—.10 ValeSA .29e 305533 12.21 11.95 12.17+.36 VanEGold .06e 827418 28.70 27.23 27.27—.45 VEckOilSvc .47e 182274 12.99 12.48 12.95—.20 VanEJrGld 230099 39.35 37.20 37.26—.74 VangEmg 1.10e 105264 42.19 41.79 41.97+.26 VangFTSE 1.10e 94379 41.64 41.32 41.58+.22 Vereit .56f 158185 9.85 9.68 9.77+.12 VerizonCm 2.46f 93816 60.55 59.98 60.43+.30 Vipshop 77901 9.70 9.27 9.67+.14 Visa 1 77459 179.41 176.68 177.98+3.00 WPXEngy 123156 10.96 10.35 10.83—.16 WellsFargo 2.04f 242956 49.08 48.22 48.65—.20 WhitngPet 95610 7.80 7.31 7.49—.44 Yamanag .02 196390 3.51 3.28 3.30—.06 ZayoGrp 87604 33.93 33.81 33.86—.01 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.