BC-150-actives-f

|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|132492
|2.63
|2.41
|2.61+.17
|AT&TInc 2.04
|478413
|37.72
|36.97
|37.58+.79
|AbbVie 4.28
|121516
|68.18
|65.65
|68.18+1.48
|Alibaba
|98140
|176.30
|172.22
|174.99—2.79
|AllyFincl .68
|95881
|34.87
|34.22
|34.67+.47
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|134313
|9.25
|9.15
|9.21+.08
|Altria 3.36f
|113039
|44.24
|43.47
|44.24+.20
|Ambev .05e
|196089
|4.67
|4.54
|4.60
|Amcorn
|x88691
|10.11
|9.61
|10.06+.37
|Annaly 1e
|233887
|8.64
|8.41
|8.57+.19
|AnteroRes 1
|170993
|4.23
|3.72
|3.78—.09
|AuroraCn
|133577
|6.29
|5.89
|6.28+.27
|BcoBrad .06a
|144835
|8.47
|8.28
|8.36—.11
|BcoSantSA .21e
|176817
|4.10
|4.01
|4.09+.15
|BkofAm .72f
|710258
|29.35
|28.81
|29.35+.72
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|179635
|17.58
|16.93
|17.25—.16
|BostonSci
|109120
|41.36
|39.83
|41.30—.44
|BrMySq 1.64
|98068
|48.76
|47.52
|48.56+.47
|CVSHealth 2
|102383
|64.12
|62.80
|63.60—.08
|CabotO&G .36f
|114026
|18.73
|18.20
|18.59+.19
|CallonPet
|175094
|4.86
|4.63
|4.72+.01
|Caterpillar 3.44
|84786
|130.29
|127.22
|130.29+3.04
|Cemex .29t
|93764
|4.07
|3.88
|4.04+.09
|CntryLink 1
|204434
|12.61
|11.98
|12.60+.64
|ChesEng
|1201351
|2.00
|1.77
|1.83—.06
|Chevron 4.76
|87255
|123.29
|119.91
|121.85+2.46
|CgpVelLCrd
|144584
|13.95
|12.89
|13.09—.35
|CgpVelICrd
|300538
|5.79
|5.34
|5.70+.15
|Citigroup 2.04f
|181446
|70.01
|68.45
|68.98+.19
|ClevCliffs .24
|104583
|7.80
|7.54
|7.77+.19
|Cloudera
|173999
|9.15
|8.72
|9.04+.28
|CocaCola 1.60
|120379
|54.44
|53.85
|54.40—.12
|ConocoPhil 1.22
|85675
|57.49
|55.39
|56.32+1.35
|Coty .50
|89665
|10.63
|10.18
|10.58+.31
|DeanFoods .12m
|119006
|1.67
|1.17
|1.59+.42
|DenburyR
|300364
|1.51
|1.28
|1.36+.07
|DevonE .32
|92067
|25.40
|24.32
|24.56—.07
|DxGBull
|108536
|33.07
|31.01
|31.16—.85
|DirDGlBr
|214648
|7.93
|7.43
|7.88+.19
|DxSPOGBl
|238277
|4.56
|4.02
|4.12+.11
|Disney 1.76
|109661
|138.44
|134.58
|135.79—3.04
|EnCanag .07
|229325
|4.85
|4.67
|4.70—.02
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|138058
|72.85
|71.62
|72.07+.58
|FordM .60a
|705358
|9.42
|9.04
|9.42—.12
|FrptMcM .20
|305094
|10.18
|9.70
|10.12+.42
|GameStop 1.52
|162912
|5.10
|4.51
|5.09+.33
|Gap .97
|87997
|18.70
|17.92
|18.38+.42
|GenElec .04
|625809
|9.27
|8.91
|9.14+.18
|GoldFLtd .01e
|104733
|5.15
|4.94
|4.96—.13
|HPInc .64
|x94723
|19.02
|18.77
|18.99+.14
|Hallibrtn .72
|167477
|20.71
|19.91
|20.03+.08
|Hanesbds .60
|93390
|15.54
|14.98
|15.54+.48
|HarmonyG .05
|85977
|3.39
|3.24
|3.30—.01
|HeclaM .01e
|88645
|1.95
|1.74
|1.93+.18
|HPEnt .45e
|x104046
|15.17
|14.86
|15.09+.25
|HostHotls .85a
|88034
|17.44
|17.13
|17.43+.29
|ICICIBk .19e
|80185
|10.96
|10.78
|10.83—.12
|iPtShFut
|298918
|25.18
|24.34
|24.40—.08
|iShGold
|242901
|14.36
|14.22
|14.22—.12
|iShBrazil .67e
|176478
|42.30
|41.47
|42.01—.12
|iShEMU .86e
|102187
|39.07
|38.77
|38.95+.08
|iShSilver
|225869
|17.01
|16.85
|16.85+.02
|iShChinaLC .87e
|152149
|40.86
|40.63
|40.71+.02
|iShEMkts .59e
|484485
|41.49
|41.17
|41.41+.03
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|98634
|126.99
|126.07
|126.08—1.07
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|138435
|143.29
|140.66
|140.69—2.51
|iSEafe 1.66e
|190288
|64.89
|64.47
|64.83+.11
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|140017
|87.31
|87.10
|87.28+.05
|iShR2K 1.77e
|295222
|153.95
|150.89
|153.85+1.94
|iShREst 2.76e
|105058
|92.82
|91.35
|92.08—.99
|Infosyss
|94014
|11.64
|11.49
|11.62—.02
|iShCorEM .95e
|80798
|49.80
|49.45
|49.71+.03
|ItauUnHs
|207398
|8.78
|8.55
|8.61—.17
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|143294
|117.27
|115.73
|116.87+1.47
|JohnJn 3.80
|82390
|129.55
|126.34
|129.55+2.60
|Keycorp .74f
|110073
|18.19
|17.79
|18.12+.45
|KindMorg 1
|164177
|20.38
|20.02
|20.23—.18
|Kinrossg
|170530
|4.92
|4.70
|4.80—.01
|Kroger .56f
|116055
|25.83
|25.05
|25.82+.63
|LBrands 1.20
|77791
|18.71
|17.86
|18.55+.68
|LaredoPet
|85338
|2.99
|2.61
|2.78+.15
|MGM Rsts .48
|96594
|28.82
|28.03
|28.80+.40
|Macys 1.51
|218753
|17.12
|16.26
|17.10+.92
|Mallinckdt
|532476
|3.89
|2.23
|3.88+1.78
|MarathnO .20
|104495
|13.25
|12.74
|12.83—.07
|MasterCrd 1.32
|86799
|281.50
|270.34
|272.33—11.03
|McDerI
|97090
|6.18
|5.81
|6.12+.26
|MedProp 1.04f
|150251
|19.06
|18.55
|18.88—.24
|Merck 2.20
|172523
|82.39
|78.85
|81.69—1.78
|MetLife 1.76
|80771
|47.42
|46.39
|47.42+1.02
|MorgStan 1.40f
|122912
|43.81
|43.06
|43.58+.47
|Nabors .24
|x166157
|2.43
|2.23
|2.36+.15
|NYCmtyB .68
|102600
|12.89
|12.55
|12.80+.19
|NobleCorp .08
|104320
|2.08
|1.93
|1.96—.02
|NokiaCp .19e
|187959
|5.12
|5.00
|5.10+.08
|OasisPet
|129878
|3.97
|3.55
|3.66—.02
|OcciPet 3.16f
|97696
|46.73
|45.22
|46.43+1.46
|Oracle .96
|199763
|55.47
|54.14
|55.47+.93
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|99290
|11.49
|10.57
|10.90—.29
|Penney
|278121
|1.02
|.86
|1.01+.16
|Petrobras
|197322
|14.79
|14.35
|14.61+.09
|Pfizer 1.44
|305978
|37.38
|36.02
|37.38+.55
|ProctGam 2.98
|95816
|121.18
|119.58
|119.88—2.29
|QEPRes .08
|78626
|4.34
|4.07
|4.14—.03
|Qudian
|101021
|7.86
|7.21
|7.25—.63
|RangeRs .08
|209188
|5.19
|4.47
|4.51—.07
|RegionsFn .62
|165339
|16.06
|15.51
|16.01+.56
|SpdrGold
|125795
|141.53
|140.16
|140.18—1.21
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|572812
|298.20
|295.97
|298.13—.07
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|109978
|53.27
|52.37
|53.24+.98
|SpdrRetl .49e
|119792
|43.63
|42.35
|43.61+1.18
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|492236
|24.57
|23.51
|23.67+.21
|Schlmbrg 2
|196369
|38.39
|36.83
|37.46+1.23
|Schwab .68
|87013
|41.95
|41.27
|41.95+.85
|SignetJwl 1.48
|77870
|17.59
|15.72
|16.85+1.26
|SlackTcn
|151267
|26.86
|24.50
|26.75+1.83
|SnapIncA
|287144
|15.20
|14.57
|15.02—.29
|SwstnEngy
|433247
|2.58
|2.19
|2.21—.04
|Square
|93733
|62.10
|59.45
|60.55—.92
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|87707
|90.70
|89.02
|90.69+.26
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|319849
|61.03
|60.59
|60.92—.38
|SPEngy 2.04e
|257141
|61.80
|60.46
|60.92+.71
|SPDRFncl .46e
|775356
|28.08
|27.70
|27.96+.10
|SPInds 1.12e
|94873
|78.16
|76.96
|78.14+.71
|SPTech .78e
|98584
|80.52
|79.57
|80.48—.41
|SPUtil 1.55e
|191680
|62.58
|62.04
|62.58+.08
|StateStr 1.88
|81166
|58.86
|53.87
|58.84+4.84
|TevaPhrm .73e
|451748
|8.23
|7.37
|8.13+.69
|Transocn
|278159
|5.73
|5.45
|5.49+.01
|Twilio
|80798
|115.99
|107.00
|110.01—1.87
|140278
|43.95
|42.51
|43.25—1.01
|UberTchn
|107962
|33.74
|31.65
|33.51+1.27
|USOilFd
|255556
|12.23
|11.90
|11.98—.10
|USSteel .20
|116033
|12.56
|12.04
|12.42+.19
|Valaris
|80510
|7.04
|6.24
|6.32—.11
|ValeSA .29e
|207286
|11.80
|11.44
|11.73+.12
|VanEGold .06e
|665428
|28.06
|27.45
|27.51—.22
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|183515
|13.45
|13.03
|13.13+.17
|VanEJrGld
|154372
|38.57
|37.74
|37.82—.26
|VangEmg 1.10e
|100376
|41.48
|41.18
|41.40
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|106965
|41.14
|40.89
|41.11+.12
|Vereit .56f
|216433
|9.65
|9.31
|9.39—.26
|VerizonCm 2.46f
|139834
|59.80
|58.79
|59.71+1.05
|Visa 1
|152486
|179.70
|173.81
|176.35—5.20
|WPXEngy
|116922
|11.46
|10.97
|11.03+.04
|WashPrGp 1
|119046
|4.29
|3.84
|4.15+.35
|WellsFargo 2.04f
|258202
|48.93
|48.07
|48.31—.10
|WhitngPet
|127381
|8.76
|7.84
|7.93—.11
|WmsCos 1.52
|91071
|25.16
|24.68
|24.85+.17
|Yamanag .02
|146197
|3.43
|3.31
|3.33—.06
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.