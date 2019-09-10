BC-150-actives-f The Associated Press

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 132492 2.63 2.41 2.61+.17 AT&TInc 2.04 478413 37.72 36.97 37.58+.79 AbbVie 4.28 121516 68.18 65.65 68.18+1.48 Alibaba 98140 176.30 172.22 174.99—2.79 AllyFincl .68 95881 34.87 34.22 34.67+.47 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 134313 9.25 9.15 9.21+.08 Altria 3.36f 113039 44.24 43.47 44.24+.20 Ambev .05e 196089 4.67 4.54 4.60 Amcorn x88691 10.11 9.61 10.06+.37 Annaly 1e 233887 8.64 8.41 8.57+.19 AnteroRes 1 170993 4.23 3.72 3.78—.09 AuroraCn 133577 6.29 5.89 6.28+.27 BcoBrad .06a 144835 8.47 8.28 8.36—.11 BcoSantSA .21e 176817 4.10 4.01 4.09+.15 BkofAm .72f 710258 29.35 28.81 29.35+.72 BarrickGld 2.82e 179635 17.58 16.93 17.25—.16 BostonSci 109120 41.36 39.83 41.30—.44 BrMySq 1.64 98068 48.76 47.52 48.56+.47 CVSHealth 2 102383 64.12 62.80 63.60—.08 CabotO&G .36f 114026 18.73 18.20 18.59+.19 CallonPet 175094 4.86 4.63 4.72+.01 Caterpillar 3.44 84786 130.29 127.22 130.29+3.04 Cemex .29t 93764 4.07 3.88 4.04+.09 CntryLink 1 204434 12.61 11.98 12.60+.64 ChesEng 1201351 2.00 1.77 1.83—.06 Chevron 4.76 87255 123.29 119.91 121.85+2.46 CgpVelLCrd 144584 13.95 12.89 13.09—.35 CgpVelICrd 300538 5.79 5.34 5.70+.15 Citigroup 2.04f 181446 70.01 68.45 68.98+.19 ClevCliffs .24 104583 7.80 7.54 7.77+.19 Cloudera 173999 9.15 8.72 9.04+.28 CocaCola 1.60 120379 54.44 53.85 54.40—.12 ConocoPhil 1.22 85675 57.49 55.39 56.32+1.35 Coty .50 89665 10.63 10.18 10.58+.31 DeanFoods .12m 119006 1.67 1.17 1.59+.42 DenburyR 300364 1.51 1.28 1.36+.07 DevonE .32 92067 25.40 24.32 24.56—.07 DxGBull 108536 33.07 31.01 31.16—.85 DirDGlBr 214648 7.93 7.43 7.88+.19 DxSPOGBl 238277 4.56 4.02 4.12+.11 Disney 1.76 109661 138.44 134.58 135.79—3.04 EnCanag .07 229325 4.85 4.67 4.70—.02 ExxonMbl 3.48 138058 72.85 71.62 72.07+.58 FordM .60a 705358 9.42 9.04 9.42—.12 FrptMcM .20 305094 10.18 9.70 10.12+.42 GameStop 1.52 162912 5.10 4.51 5.09+.33 Gap .97 87997 18.70 17.92 18.38+.42 GenElec .04 625809 9.27 8.91 9.14+.18 GoldFLtd .01e 104733 5.15 4.94 4.96—.13 HPInc .64 x94723 19.02 18.77 18.99+.14 Hallibrtn .72 167477 20.71 19.91 20.03+.08 Hanesbds .60 93390 15.54 14.98 15.54+.48 HarmonyG .05 85977 3.39 3.24 3.30—.01 HeclaM .01e 88645 1.95 1.74 1.93+.18 HPEnt .45e x104046 15.17 14.86 15.09+.25 HostHotls .85a 88034 17.44 17.13 17.43+.29 ICICIBk .19e 80185 10.96 10.78 10.83—.12 iPtShFut 298918 25.18 24.34 24.40—.08 iShGold 242901 14.36 14.22 14.22—.12 iShBrazil .67e 176478 42.30 41.47 42.01—.12 iShEMU .86e 102187 39.07 38.77 38.95+.08 iShSilver 225869 17.01 16.85 16.85+.02 iShChinaLC .87e 152149 40.86 40.63 40.71+.02 iShEMkts .59e 484485 41.49 41.17 41.41+.03 iShiBoxIG 3.87 98634 126.99 126.07 126.08—1.07 iSh20yrT 3.05 138435 143.29 140.66 140.69—2.51 iSEafe 1.66e 190288 64.89 64.47 64.83+.11 iShiBxHYB 5.09 140017 87.31 87.10 87.28+.05 iShR2K 1.77e 295222 153.95 150.89 153.85+1.94 iShREst 2.76e 105058 92.82 91.35 92.08—.99 Infosyss 94014 11.64 11.49 11.62—.02 iShCorEM .95e 80798 49.80 49.45 49.71+.03 ItauUnHs 207398 8.78 8.55 8.61—.17 JPMorgCh 3.20 143294 117.27 115.73 116.87+1.47 JohnJn 3.80 82390 129.55 126.34 129.55+2.60 Keycorp .74f 110073 18.19 17.79 18.12+.45 KindMorg 1 164177 20.38 20.02 20.23—.18 Kinrossg 170530 4.92 4.70 4.80—.01 Kroger .56f 116055 25.83 25.05 25.82+.63 LBrands 1.20 77791 18.71 17.86 18.55+.68 LaredoPet 85338 2.99 2.61 2.78+.15 MGM Rsts .48 96594 28.82 28.03 28.80+.40 Macys 1.51 218753 17.12 16.26 17.10+.92 Mallinckdt 532476 3.89 2.23 3.88+1.78 MarathnO .20 104495 13.25 12.74 12.83—.07 MasterCrd 1.32 86799 281.50 270.34 272.33—11.03 McDerI 97090 6.18 5.81 6.12+.26 MedProp 1.04f 150251 19.06 18.55 18.88—.24 Merck 2.20 172523 82.39 78.85 81.69—1.78 MetLife 1.76 80771 47.42 46.39 47.42+1.02 MorgStan 1.40f 122912 43.81 43.06 43.58+.47 Nabors .24 x166157 2.43 2.23 2.36+.15 NYCmtyB .68 102600 12.89 12.55 12.80+.19 NobleCorp .08 104320 2.08 1.93 1.96—.02 NokiaCp .19e 187959 5.12 5.00 5.10+.08 OasisPet 129878 3.97 3.55 3.66—.02 OcciPet 3.16f 97696 46.73 45.22 46.43+1.46 Oracle .96 199763 55.47 54.14 55.47+.93 PG&ECp 2.12f 99290 11.49 10.57 10.90—.29 Penney 278121 1.02 .86 1.01+.16 Petrobras 197322 14.79 14.35 14.61+.09 Pfizer 1.44 305978 37.38 36.02 37.38+.55 ProctGam 2.98 95816 121.18 119.58 119.88—2.29 QEPRes .08 78626 4.34 4.07 4.14—.03 Qudian 101021 7.86 7.21 7.25—.63 RangeRs .08 209188 5.19 4.47 4.51—.07 RegionsFn .62 165339 16.06 15.51 16.01+.56 SpdrGold 125795 141.53 140.16 140.18—1.21 S&P500ETF 4.13e 572812 298.20 295.97 298.13—.07 SpdrS&PRB .74e 109978 53.27 52.37 53.24+.98 SpdrRetl .49e 119792 43.63 42.35 43.61+1.18 SpdrOGEx .73e 492236 24.57 23.51 23.67+.21 Schlmbrg 2 196369 38.39 36.83 37.46+1.23 Schwab .68 87013 41.95 41.27 41.95+.85 SignetJwl 1.48 77870 17.59 15.72 16.85+1.26 SlackTcn 151267 26.86 24.50 26.75+1.83 SnapIncA 287144 15.20 14.57 15.02—.29 SwstnEngy 433247 2.58 2.19 2.21—.04 Square 93733 62.10 59.45 60.55—.92 SPHlthC 1.01e 87707 90.70 89.02 90.69+.26 SPCnSt 1.28e 319849 61.03 60.59 60.92—.38 SPEngy 2.04e 257141 61.80 60.46 60.92+.71 SPDRFncl .46e 775356 28.08 27.70 27.96+.10 SPInds 1.12e 94873 78.16 76.96 78.14+.71 SPTech .78e 98584 80.52 79.57 80.48—.41 SPUtil 1.55e 191680 62.58 62.04 62.58+.08 StateStr 1.88 81166 58.86 53.87 58.84+4.84 TevaPhrm .73e 451748 8.23 7.37 8.13+.69 Transocn 278159 5.73 5.45 5.49+.01 Twilio 80798 115.99 107.00 110.01—1.87 Twitter 140278 43.95 42.51 43.25—1.01 UberTchn 107962 33.74 31.65 33.51+1.27 USOilFd 255556 12.23 11.90 11.98—.10 USSteel .20 116033 12.56 12.04 12.42+.19 Valaris 80510 7.04 6.24 6.32—.11 ValeSA .29e 207286 11.80 11.44 11.73+.12 VanEGold .06e 665428 28.06 27.45 27.51—.22 VEckOilSvc .47e 183515 13.45 13.03 13.13+.17 VanEJrGld 154372 38.57 37.74 37.82—.26 VangEmg 1.10e 100376 41.48 41.18 41.40 VangFTSE 1.10e 106965 41.14 40.89 41.11+.12 Vereit .56f 216433 9.65 9.31 9.39—.26 VerizonCm 2.46f 139834 59.80 58.79 59.71+1.05 Visa 1 152486 179.70 173.81 176.35—5.20 WPXEngy 116922 11.46 10.97 11.03+.04 WashPrGp 1 119046 4.29 3.84 4.15+.35 WellsFargo 2.04f 258202 48.93 48.07 48.31—.10 WhitngPet 127381 8.76 7.84 7.93—.11 WmsCos 1.52 91071 25.16 24.68 24.85+.17 Yamanag .02 146197 3.43 3.31 3.33—.06 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. 