BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 86603 2.33 2.21 2.28—.01 AT&TInc 2.04 292510 36.37 35.91 36.25+.36 AbbVie 4.28 75018 68.12 67.00 67.62+.59 Alibaba 82927 179.22 176.21 176.69—2.25 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 134288 9.11 9.00 9.02—.10 Altria 3.36f 104230 44.32 43.66 43.85 Ambev .05e 171697 4.66 4.56 4.61+.03 AEagleOut .55 113690 17.15 15.99 16.00—.28 Annaly 1e 156995 8.39 8.25 8.31—.06 AnteroMid .45e 122311 7.05 6.58 6.68—.47 AnteroRes 1 99164 3.63 3.29 3.53—.17 AuroraCn 153104 6.23 5.80 6.08+.22 BPPLC 2.44 59792 37.50 37.01 37.45+.08 BcoBrad .06a 223761 8.45 8.20 8.39+.33 BcoSantSA .21e 95220 3.87 3.84 3.87+.03 BkofAm .72f 560344 28.09 27.57 27.73—.39 BarrickGld 2.82e 259579 18.67 17.86 17.87—.53 BostonSci 63493 43.84 42.63 43.45+.84 BrMySq 1.64 82418 48.80 48.17 48.27—.24 CBSB .72 58531 43.71 42.93 43.63+.63 CVSHealth 2 71233 62.97 62.01 62.23—.53 CallonPet 123905 4.18 3.98 4.08—.01 CanopyGr 75204 28.16 26.27 27.66+1.26 Cemex .29t 104993 3.93 3.79 3.83—.05 CntryLink 1 71220 11.97 11.79 11.80—.06 ChesEng 392455 1.60 1.50 1.58—.02 CgpVelLCrd 128395 12.73 11.35 12.47+.22 CgpVelICrd 290131 6.57 5.89 6.00—.12 Citigroup 2.04f 104754 66.50 65.75 65.97—.37 ClevCliffs .24 84915 7.54 7.26 7.26—.21 Cloudera 183905 8.95 8.31 8.80+.52 CocaCola 1.60 90931 55.44 54.76 55.23+.11 Coeur 109709 5.30 4.88 4.91—.31 ColonCap 57987 5.27 5.01 5.25+.22 DeltaAir 1.61f 57394 58.96 57.89 57.98—.21 DenburyR 84840 1.14 1.05 1.13+.02 DevonE .32 58741 23.57 22.55 23.35—.15 DxGBull 117761 39.68 34.70 34.80—3.20 DxGlMBr 112862 15.08 13.03 15.02+1.13 DirDGlBr 291042 7.15 6.27 7.12+.58 DxSPOGBl 98922 3.45 3.20 3.42—.06 EQTCorp .12 61510 10.77 10.11 10.68—.22 ElancoAnn 69316 27.93 26.67 27.35+.86 EnCanag .07 151087 4.57 4.48 4.53—.06 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 67869 13.48 13.30 13.37—.11 ExxonMbl 3.48 104146 70.95 70.12 70.93+.66 FMajSilvg 61476 10.43 9.85 9.87—.41 Fitbit 76577 3.55 3.23 3.47+.17 FordM .60a 292093 9.41 9.20 9.34 FrptMcM .20 187809 9.54 9.40 9.42—.11 GameStop 1.52 67005 4.36 4.14 4.31+.08 Gap .97 94643 17.35 16.72 16.86—.13 GenElec .04 427853 8.82 8.57 8.71—.10 Gerdau .02e 73277 3.08 3.01 3.01—.05 GoldFLtd .01e 117032 5.57 5.20 5.21—.27 HPInc .64 65762 19.16 18.98 19.10+.19 Hallibrtn .72 109151 19.13 18.54 19.09+.09 HarmonyG .05 131997 3.57 3.39 3.40—.10 HeclaM .01e 130185 1.90 1.79 1.80—.01 HPEnt .45e 85995 14.61 14.39 14.57+.17 HostHotls .85a 80906 16.82 16.61 16.66—.06 ICICIBk .19e 77998 10.93 10.78 10.86+.20 iPtShFut 304580 25.32 24.60 24.72—.75 iShGold 310983 14.62 14.39 14.41—.12 iShBrazil .67e 162022 42.46 42.07 42.13+.52 iShHK .61e 112387 23.88 23.73 23.87+.22 iShSilver 682815 17.59 16.80 16.87—.54 iShChinaLC .87e 160633 40.71 40.59 40.61+.08 iShEMkts .59e 487156 41.39 41.20 41.25+.18 iShiBoxIG 3.87 89147 128.19 127.78 128.09+.46 iSh20yrT 3.05 94615 146.03 145.08 145.79+1.03 iSEafe 1.66e 213382 64.69 64.46 64.53+.21 iShiBxHYB 5.09 251576 87.30 87.04 87.14+.08 iShR2K 1.77e 146432 151.23 149.83 149.90—.69 Infosyss 103601 12.04 11.81 11.81—.26 Invitae 66220 21.79 20.77 21.50+.26 iShCorEM .95e 143283 49.69 49.49 49.55+.18 ItauUnHs 235992 8.67 8.46 8.58+.30 JPMorgCh 3.20 78365 112.98 111.96 112.61+.24 JohnJn 3.80 67581 129.23 128.07 128.21—.37 Keycorp .74f 90375 17.13 16.79 16.80—.24 KindMorg 1 70773 20.56 20.33 20.41—.10 Kinrossg 187104 5.19 4.95 4.95—.13 Kroger .56f 113264 25.12 24.59 24.70—.13 Lannett 77042 13.79 11.55 13.16+1.74 LVSands 3.08 57807 56.79 55.71 56.19+.06 LibtProp 1.64 100611 50.58 49.03 50.49—1.59 MGM Rsts .48 57561 28.56 28.02 28.30+.32 Macys 1.51 129830 15.66 15.31 15.39+.08 Mallinckdt 254101 1.95 1.62 1.87+.28 MarathnO .20 124098 12.55 12.22 12.45—.09 McDerI 58522 5.05 4.80 4.97+.09 Merck 2.20 67234 86.93 86.31 86.57+.47 MorgStan 1.40f 70122 42.55 42.01 42.18—.29 Nabors .24 102427 2.07 1.84 2.02+.05 NYCmtyB .68 81722 12.16 11.84 12.14+.21 NewmtM .56 71866 39.58 38.62 38.66—.68 NobleCorp .08 89196 1.94 1.70 1.75—.14 NokiaCp .19e 119322 5.05 4.98 5.01+.04 OasisPet 142782 3.43 3.05 3.35+.10 OcciPet 3.16f 109516 45.81 44.55 45.46+.37 Oracle .96 116351 54.14 53.14 53.16—.68 PG&ECp 2.12f 62954 10.58 9.98 10.19—.37 Petrobras 111947 14.47 14.14 14.30+.16 Pfizer 1.44 198037 36.57 36.11 36.50+.16 PhilipMor 4.56 61294 73.42 71.98 72.97+1.02 RangeRs .08 163081 4.15 3.80 3.93—.24 RegionsFn .62 84714 14.99 14.77 14.85+.04 RestBrnds 2 64423 75.89 75.04 75.55+.51 SpdrGold 141745 144.06 141.86 141.92—1.22 S&P500ETF 4.13e 493967 298.76 297.42 298.05+.23 SpdrRetl .49e 61691 41.61 40.95 41.01—.06 SpdrOGEx .73e 218120 22.28 21.72 22.21—.08 Schlmbrg 2 119708 34.48 33.26 34.20+.14 Schwab .68 70422 40.10 39.44 39.90+.28 SignetJwl 1.48 64194 14.62 13.48 14.04+.07 SlackTcn 149877 29.98 27.30 27.38—2.63 SnapIncA 290821 16.64 15.90 16.62+.75 SwstnEngy 234404 2.00 1.83 1.93—.02 Sprint 112179 6.88 6.72 6.82+.06 SPHlthC 1.01e 131664 91.53 91.08 91.27+.25 SPCnSt 1.28e 139036 61.54 61.25 61.44+.20 SPEngy 2.04e 122343 59.10 58.27 59.03+.31 SPDRFncl .46e 356563 27.56 27.34 27.44—.01 SPInds 1.12e 69383 77.46 76.97 77.20+.16 SPTech .78e 91499 81.79 81.28 81.50—.07 SPUtil 1.55e 126632 63.36 62.62 62.81—.25 TJX .92f 57461 56.75 55.79 56.14+.37 Tapestry 1.35 81116 23.76 22.85 23.69+.77 TevaPhrm .73e 221453 7.29 6.82 7.01+.12 Transocn 210768 5.16 4.74 5.04+.09 Twitter 130816 45.68 44.56 45.42+.12 UberTchn 70249 32.74 31.41 31.86—.65 USOilFd 223401 11.85 11.41 11.77+.07 USSteel .20 76552 11.76 11.36 11.39—.21 Valaris 81509 6.31 5.36 5.98+.22 ValeSA .29e 168382 11.44 11.30 11.34+.01 VanEGold .06e 888371 29.76 28.44 28.48—.83 VEckOilSvc .47e 78705 12.32 11.82 12.19+.02 VanEJrGld 199550 41.15 39.17 39.21—1.06 VangEmg 1.10e 97659 41.44 41.24 41.29+.13 VangFTSE 1.10e 61542 41.00 40.87 40.91+.09 Vereit .56f 83825 9.71 9.64 9.66 VerizonCm 2.46f 89159 59.10 58.47 59.06+.47 Visa 1 79870 186.71 184.55 185.74+1.01 WPXEngy 72009 10.55 10.24 10.47—.13 WellsFargo 2.04f 188460 47.77 47.10 47.15—.47 WhitngPet 66817 7.34 6.80 7.27—.11 YPFSoc .11e 136786 10.07 9.22 9.26+.01 Yamanag .02 187575 3.63 3.43 3.45—.09 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. 