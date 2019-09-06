BC-150-actives-f,

|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|86603
|2.33
|2.21
|2.28—.01
|AT&TInc 2.04
|292510
|36.37
|35.91
|36.25+.36
|AbbVie 4.28
|75018
|68.12
|67.00
|67.62+.59
|Alibaba
|82927
|179.22
|176.21
|176.69—2.25
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|134288
|9.11
|9.00
|9.02—.10
|Altria 3.36f
|104230
|44.32
|43.66
|43.85
|Ambev .05e
|171697
|4.66
|4.56
|4.61+.03
|AEagleOut .55
|113690
|17.15
|15.99
|16.00—.28
|Annaly 1e
|156995
|8.39
|8.25
|8.31—.06
|AnteroMid .45e
|122311
|7.05
|6.58
|6.68—.47
|AnteroRes 1
|99164
|3.63
|3.29
|3.53—.17
|AuroraCn
|153104
|6.23
|5.80
|6.08+.22
|BPPLC 2.44
|59792
|37.50
|37.01
|37.45+.08
|BcoBrad .06a
|223761
|8.45
|8.20
|8.39+.33
|BcoSantSA .21e
|95220
|3.87
|3.84
|3.87+.03
|BkofAm .72f
|560344
|28.09
|27.57
|27.73—.39
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|259579
|18.67
|17.86
|17.87—.53
|BostonSci
|63493
|43.84
|42.63
|43.45+.84
|BrMySq 1.64
|82418
|48.80
|48.17
|48.27—.24
|CBSB .72
|58531
|43.71
|42.93
|43.63+.63
|CVSHealth 2
|71233
|62.97
|62.01
|62.23—.53
|CallonPet
|123905
|4.18
|3.98
|4.08—.01
|CanopyGr
|75204
|28.16
|26.27
|27.66+1.26
|Cemex .29t
|104993
|3.93
|3.79
|3.83—.05
|CntryLink 1
|71220
|11.97
|11.79
|11.80—.06
|ChesEng
|392455
|1.60
|1.50
|1.58—.02
|CgpVelLCrd
|128395
|12.73
|11.35
|12.47+.22
|CgpVelICrd
|290131
|6.57
|5.89
|6.00—.12
|Citigroup 2.04f
|104754
|66.50
|65.75
|65.97—.37
|ClevCliffs .24
|84915
|7.54
|7.26
|7.26—.21
|Cloudera
|183905
|8.95
|8.31
|8.80+.52
|CocaCola 1.60
|90931
|55.44
|54.76
|55.23+.11
|Coeur
|109709
|5.30
|4.88
|4.91—.31
|ColonCap
|57987
|5.27
|5.01
|5.25+.22
|DeltaAir 1.61f
|57394
|58.96
|57.89
|57.98—.21
|DenburyR
|84840
|1.14
|1.05
|1.13+.02
|DevonE .32
|58741
|23.57
|22.55
|23.35—.15
|DxGBull
|117761
|39.68
|34.70
|34.80—3.20
|DxGlMBr
|112862
|15.08
|13.03
|15.02+1.13
|DirDGlBr
|291042
|7.15
|6.27
|7.12+.58
|DxSPOGBl
|98922
|3.45
|3.20
|3.42—.06
|EQTCorp .12
|61510
|10.77
|10.11
|10.68—.22
|ElancoAnn
|69316
|27.93
|26.67
|27.35+.86
|EnCanag .07
|151087
|4.57
|4.48
|4.53—.06
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|67869
|13.48
|13.30
|13.37—.11
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|104146
|70.95
|70.12
|70.93+.66
|FMajSilvg
|61476
|10.43
|9.85
|9.87—.41
|Fitbit
|76577
|3.55
|3.23
|3.47+.17
|FordM .60a
|292093
|9.41
|9.20
|9.34
|FrptMcM .20
|187809
|9.54
|9.40
|9.42—.11
|GameStop 1.52
|67005
|4.36
|4.14
|4.31+.08
|Gap .97
|94643
|17.35
|16.72
|16.86—.13
|GenElec .04
|427853
|8.82
|8.57
|8.71—.10
|Gerdau .02e
|73277
|3.08
|3.01
|3.01—.05
|GoldFLtd .01e
|117032
|5.57
|5.20
|5.21—.27
|HPInc .64
|65762
|19.16
|18.98
|19.10+.19
|Hallibrtn .72
|109151
|19.13
|18.54
|19.09+.09
|HarmonyG .05
|131997
|3.57
|3.39
|3.40—.10
|HeclaM .01e
|130185
|1.90
|1.79
|1.80—.01
|HPEnt .45e
|85995
|14.61
|14.39
|14.57+.17
|HostHotls .85a
|80906
|16.82
|16.61
|16.66—.06
|ICICIBk .19e
|77998
|10.93
|10.78
|10.86+.20
|iPtShFut
|304580
|25.32
|24.60
|24.72—.75
|iShGold
|310983
|14.62
|14.39
|14.41—.12
|iShBrazil .67e
|162022
|42.46
|42.07
|42.13+.52
|iShHK .61e
|112387
|23.88
|23.73
|23.87+.22
|iShSilver
|682815
|17.59
|16.80
|16.87—.54
|iShChinaLC .87e
|160633
|40.71
|40.59
|40.61+.08
|iShEMkts .59e
|487156
|41.39
|41.20
|41.25+.18
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|89147
|128.19
|127.78
|128.09+.46
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|94615
|146.03
|145.08
|145.79+1.03
|iSEafe 1.66e
|213382
|64.69
|64.46
|64.53+.21
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|251576
|87.30
|87.04
|87.14+.08
|iShR2K 1.77e
|146432
|151.23
|149.83
|149.90—.69
|Infosyss
|103601
|12.04
|11.81
|11.81—.26
|Invitae
|66220
|21.79
|20.77
|21.50+.26
|iShCorEM .95e
|143283
|49.69
|49.49
|49.55+.18
|ItauUnHs
|235992
|8.67
|8.46
|8.58+.30
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|78365
|112.98
|111.96
|112.61+.24
|JohnJn 3.80
|67581
|129.23
|128.07
|128.21—.37
|Keycorp .74f
|90375
|17.13
|16.79
|16.80—.24
|KindMorg 1
|70773
|20.56
|20.33
|20.41—.10
|Kinrossg
|187104
|5.19
|4.95
|4.95—.13
|Kroger .56f
|113264
|25.12
|24.59
|24.70—.13
|Lannett
|77042
|13.79
|11.55
|13.16+1.74
|LVSands 3.08
|57807
|56.79
|55.71
|56.19+.06
|LibtProp 1.64
|100611
|50.58
|49.03
|50.49—1.59
|MGM Rsts .48
|57561
|28.56
|28.02
|28.30+.32
|Macys 1.51
|129830
|15.66
|15.31
|15.39+.08
|Mallinckdt
|254101
|1.95
|1.62
|1.87+.28
|MarathnO .20
|124098
|12.55
|12.22
|12.45—.09
|McDerI
|58522
|5.05
|4.80
|4.97+.09
|Merck 2.20
|67234
|86.93
|86.31
|86.57+.47
|MorgStan 1.40f
|70122
|42.55
|42.01
|42.18—.29
|Nabors .24
|102427
|2.07
|1.84
|2.02+.05
|NYCmtyB .68
|81722
|12.16
|11.84
|12.14+.21
|NewmtM .56
|71866
|39.58
|38.62
|38.66—.68
|NobleCorp .08
|89196
|1.94
|1.70
|1.75—.14
|NokiaCp .19e
|119322
|5.05
|4.98
|5.01+.04
|OasisPet
|142782
|3.43
|3.05
|3.35+.10
|OcciPet 3.16f
|109516
|45.81
|44.55
|45.46+.37
|Oracle .96
|116351
|54.14
|53.14
|53.16—.68
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|62954
|10.58
|9.98
|10.19—.37
|Petrobras
|111947
|14.47
|14.14
|14.30+.16
|Pfizer 1.44
|198037
|36.57
|36.11
|36.50+.16
|PhilipMor 4.56
|61294
|73.42
|71.98
|72.97+1.02
|RangeRs .08
|163081
|4.15
|3.80
|3.93—.24
|RegionsFn .62
|84714
|14.99
|14.77
|14.85+.04
|RestBrnds 2
|64423
|75.89
|75.04
|75.55+.51
|SpdrGold
|141745
|144.06
|141.86
|141.92—1.22
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|493967
|298.76
|297.42
|298.05+.23
|SpdrRetl .49e
|61691
|41.61
|40.95
|41.01—.06
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|218120
|22.28
|21.72
|22.21—.08
|Schlmbrg 2
|119708
|34.48
|33.26
|34.20+.14
|Schwab .68
|70422
|40.10
|39.44
|39.90+.28
|SignetJwl 1.48
|64194
|14.62
|13.48
|14.04+.07
|SlackTcn
|149877
|29.98
|27.30
|27.38—2.63
|SnapIncA
|290821
|16.64
|15.90
|16.62+.75
|SwstnEngy
|234404
|2.00
|1.83
|1.93—.02
|Sprint
|112179
|6.88
|6.72
|6.82+.06
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|131664
|91.53
|91.08
|91.27+.25
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|139036
|61.54
|61.25
|61.44+.20
|SPEngy 2.04e
|122343
|59.10
|58.27
|59.03+.31
|SPDRFncl .46e
|356563
|27.56
|27.34
|27.44—.01
|SPInds 1.12e
|69383
|77.46
|76.97
|77.20+.16
|SPTech .78e
|91499
|81.79
|81.28
|81.50—.07
|SPUtil 1.55e
|126632
|63.36
|62.62
|62.81—.25
|TJX .92f
|57461
|56.75
|55.79
|56.14+.37
|Tapestry 1.35
|81116
|23.76
|22.85
|23.69+.77
|TevaPhrm .73e
|221453
|7.29
|6.82
|7.01+.12
|Transocn
|210768
|5.16
|4.74
|5.04+.09
|130816
|45.68
|44.56
|45.42+.12
|UberTchn
|70249
|32.74
|31.41
|31.86—.65
|USOilFd
|223401
|11.85
|11.41
|11.77+.07
|USSteel .20
|76552
|11.76
|11.36
|11.39—.21
|Valaris
|81509
|6.31
|5.36
|5.98+.22
|ValeSA .29e
|168382
|11.44
|11.30
|11.34+.01
|VanEGold .06e
|888371
|29.76
|28.44
|28.48—.83
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|78705
|12.32
|11.82
|12.19+.02
|VanEJrGld
|199550
|41.15
|39.17
|39.21—1.06
|VangEmg 1.10e
|97659
|41.44
|41.24
|41.29+.13
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|61542
|41.00
|40.87
|40.91+.09
|Vereit .56f
|83825
|9.71
|9.64
|9.66
|VerizonCm 2.46f
|89159
|59.10
|58.47
|59.06+.47
|Visa 1
|79870
|186.71
|184.55
|185.74+1.01
|WPXEngy
|72009
|10.55
|10.24
|10.47—.13
|WellsFargo 2.04f
|188460
|47.77
|47.10
|47.15—.47
|WhitngPet
|66817
|7.34
|6.80
|7.27—.11
|YPFSoc .11e
|136786
|10.07
|9.22
|9.26+.01
|Yamanag .02
|187575
|3.63
|3.43
|3.45—.09
