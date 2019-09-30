BC-150-actives-f,

|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|64058
|2.32
|2.20
|2.27+.02
|AT&TInc 2.04
|284164
|37.93
|37.53
|37.84+.41
|AbbVie 4.28
|83346
|76.44
|74.95
|75.72+.87
|Alibaba
|149309
|170.20
|166.45
|167.23+1.25
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|172008
|9.18
|9.09
|9.14+.02
|Altria 3.36f
|103677
|41.09
|40.20
|40.90+.77
|Ambev .05e
|140982
|4.72
|4.61
|4.62—.07
|Annaly 1e
|200712
|8.84
|8.68
|8.80+.06
|AnteroRes 1
|103674
|3.25
|2.95
|3.02—.26
|AuroraCn
|184462
|4.60
|4.33
|4.39—.23
|Avon
|82441
|4.56
|4.33
|4.40—.16
|BB&TCp 1.80f
|66518
|53.82
|53.24
|53.37—.09
|BakHuGE .72
|81759
|24.01
|23.03
|23.20—.84
|BcoSantSA .21e
|111069
|4.03
|3.99
|4.02+.03
|BkofAm .72f
|392155
|29.52
|29.08
|29.17—.18
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|150001
|17.55
|17.00
|17.33—.40
|BlackBerry
|105745
|5.36
|5.10
|5.25—.01
|Blackstone 2.07e
|123989
|50.17
|48.36
|48.84—1.38
|BostonSci
|80245
|41.06
|40.22
|40.69+.38
|BrMySq 1.64
|159681
|51.43
|50.32
|50.71+.49
|CVSHealth 2
|65771
|63.44
|61.77
|63.07+.99
|CabotO&G .36f
|81902
|17.85
|17.37
|17.57+.04
|CallonPet
|143691
|4.42
|4.21
|4.34—.11
|CapOnepfI
|64721
|25.05
|24.90
|24.97+.01
|CntryLink 1
|119368
|12.61
|12.35
|12.48+.09
|ChesEng
|382294
|1.42
|1.37
|1.41+.01
|Chevron 4.76
|62299
|119.42
|118.41
|118.60
|CgpVelLCrd
|202579
|11.19
|10.21
|10.37—.99
|CgpVelICrd
|176720
|5.62
|5.17
|5.52+.41
|Citigroup 2.04f
|86773
|69.90
|69.01
|69.08—.38
|ClevCliffs .24
|90363
|7.31
|6.98
|7.22+.09
|CocaCola 1.60
|98176
|54.68
|54.15
|54.44+.13
|Coeur
|100871
|5.15
|4.74
|4.81—.40
|ColonCap
|85630
|6.14
|5.85
|6.02+.12
|Cortevan
|62704
|28.35
|27.76
|28.00+.20
|DenburyR
|97302
|1.22
|1.15
|1.19—.03
|DxGBull
|125499
|29.97
|27.30
|27.86—2.48
|DxGlMBr
|101503
|18.09
|16.28
|17.75+1.84
|DirDGlBr
|258930
|8.42
|7.75
|8.23+.59
|DxSPOGBl
|77875
|3.35
|3.22
|3.32—.05
|EQTCorp .12
|63443
|11.13
|10.28
|10.64—.59
|EnCanag .07
|231597
|4.62
|4.47
|4.60—.01
|EndvSilvg
|72272
|2.42
|2.21
|2.22—.23
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|91059
|13.16
|13.01
|13.08—.02
|EntProdPt 1.75f
|65802
|28.80
|28.43
|28.58—.06
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|101580
|71.45
|70.58
|70.61—.87
|FMajSilvg
|72299
|9.48
|8.91
|9.09—.54
|FirstEngy 1.52
|66483
|48.60
|47.93
|48.23—.20
|FordM .60a
|224884
|9.21
|9.10
|9.16+.08
|FrptMcM .20
|120443
|9.68
|9.56
|9.57—.08
|GameStop 1.52
|90793
|5.64
|5.40
|5.52+.18
|GenElec .04
|353315
|9.10
|8.94
|8.94—.10
|GenMotors 1.52
|75905
|37.58
|37.01
|37.48+.06
|GoldFLtd .01e
|86710
|5.07
|4.88
|4.92—.17
|HPInc .64
|245726
|19.03
|18.60
|18.92+.39
|Hallibrtn .72
|99519
|19.02
|18.55
|18.85+.12
|HarmonyG .05
|68678
|2.90
|2.80
|2.84—.08
|HeclaM .01e
|89092
|1.91
|1.74
|1.76—.18
|HPEnt .45e
|111614
|15.32
|14.99
|15.17+.17
|HostHotls .85a
|86060
|17.46
|17.13
|17.29+.18
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|69740
|3.59
|3.39
|3.41—.24
|iPtShFut
|240548
|24.21
|23.48
|23.74—.72
|iShGold
|176976
|14.23
|14.00
|14.10—.22
|iShBrazil .67e
|215631
|42.31
|41.92
|42.13—.10
|iShSilver
|292869
|16.10
|15.83
|15.92—.44
|iShChinaLC .87e
|209146
|40.03
|39.78
|39.80+.35
|iShUSAgBd 2.65e
|63597
|113.27
|112.92
|113.17+.03
|iShEMkts .59e
|442183
|41.10
|40.82
|40.87+.23
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|107695
|127.51
|126.86
|127.48+.42
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|82727
|143.09
|141.84
|143.08+.35
|iSEafe 1.66e
|254234
|65.24
|64.95
|65.21+.24
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|218691
|87.17
|87.02
|87.17+.10
|iShR2K 1.77e
|177638
|152.26
|150.79
|151.34+.18
|iShREst 2.76e
|61730
|93.83
|93.18
|93.54+.35
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|97163
|61.16
|60.91
|61.07+.17
|Infosys
|121259
|11.42
|11.31
|11.37+.16
|iShCorEM .95e
|213875
|49.34
|49.01
|49.02+.19
|ItauUnHs
|73866
|8.56
|8.39
|8.41—.11
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|97901
|118.77
|117.22
|117.69—.03
|JohnJn 3.80
|68254
|130.28
|129.00
|129.38+.78
|JustEngyg .41
|63219
|2.52
|2.06
|2.37+.15
|Keycorp .74f
|62647
|18.02
|17.74
|17.84—.02
|KindMorg 1
|71157
|20.71
|20.55
|20.61—.06
|Kinrossg
|184994
|4.77
|4.55
|4.60—.20
|Kroger .56f
|61503
|25.93
|25.64
|25.78+.04
|LaredoPet
|60796
|2.56
|2.34
|2.41—.11
|Macys 1.51
|97738
|15.56
|15.18
|15.54+.25
|Mallinckdt
|79135
|2.42
|2.23
|2.41+.16
|MarathnO .20
|91842
|12.31
|12.07
|12.27+.07
|MarathPt 2.12
|93285
|62.30
|60.52
|60.75—1.67
|McDerI
|118055
|2.10
|2.00
|2.02+.02
|Merck 2.20
|95464
|85.10
|83.21
|84.18+1.27
|MorgStan 1.40f
|62451
|43.20
|42.58
|42.67—.17
|Nabors .24
|96687
|1.93
|1.81
|1.87—.06
|NewmtM .56
|81353
|38.36
|37.45
|37.92—.48
|NikeB .88
|76586
|94.08
|92.50
|93.92+1.61
|NokiaCp .19e
|160607
|5.11
|5.03
|5.06+.02
|OasisPet
|120460
|3.61
|3.41
|3.46
|OcciPet 3.16f
|65260
|45.14
|44.13
|44.47—.67
|Oracle .96
|175077
|55.28
|54.05
|55.03+.94
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|93501
|10.15
|9.59
|10.00—.12
|PPLCorp 1.65
|69355
|31.90
|31.44
|31.49—.11
|ParsleyEn .03p
|77122
|17.00
|16.58
|16.80—.22
|Pfizer 1.44
|163383
|36.31
|35.92
|35.93—.29
|Pinterestn
|80682
|26.66
|25.14
|26.45—.05
|PivotSftn
|63285
|14.93
|14.89
|14.92+.03
|ProShSP
|61291
|26.22
|26.08
|26.13—.13
|RangeRs .08
|119222
|4.03
|3.74
|3.82—.20
|RegionsFn .62
|72974
|16.05
|15.81
|15.82—.14
|SpdrGold
|155004
|140.21
|138.03
|138.87—2.19
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|523971
|297.55
|295.92
|296.77+1.37
|SpdrBiot .44e
|74535
|77.13
|75.62
|76.25—.20
|SpdAgBd
|113114
|29.64
|29.55
|29.64+.05
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|64327
|53.47
|52.79
|52.79—.31
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|194549
|22.43
|22.15
|22.36—.15
|Schlmbrg 2
|98828
|34.47
|33.81
|34.17—.16
|SlackTcn
|122150
|24.41
|22.26
|23.73+1.67
|SnapIncA
|207527
|16.02
|15.40
|15.80—.22
|SwstnEngy
|208351
|2.01
|1.87
|1.93—.11
|Sprint
|164351
|6.22
|5.99
|6.17+.12
|Square
|73529
|62.28
|60.85
|61.95+1.20
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|83068
|90.68
|89.39
|90.13+.80
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|110788
|61.69
|61.16
|61.42+.30
|SPEngy 2.04e
|198156
|59.59
|59.14
|59.20—.43
|SPDRFncl .46e
|307029
|28.17
|27.98
|28.00—.07
|SPInds 1.12e
|62251
|77.89
|77.61
|77.63+.11
|SPTech .78e
|110067
|80.72
|79.92
|80.53+.84
|SPUtil 1.55e
|108436
|65.07
|64.56
|64.74+.04
|TaiwSemi .73e
|84692
|46.74
|46.12
|46.48+.97
|TevaPhrm .73e
|86656
|6.93
|6.70
|6.88—.04
|ThorInds 1.56
|83117
|59.60
|53.89
|56.64+7.72
|Transocn
|182122
|4.51
|4.36
|4.47—.06
|81064
|41.48
|40.82
|41.20—.15
|USOilFd
|253924
|11.60
|11.26
|11.34—.32
|USSteel .20
|108359
|11.58
|11.00
|11.55+.22
|ValeSA .29e
|128480
|11.53
|11.29
|11.50+.07
|VanEGold .06e
|836123
|27.35
|26.54
|26.71—.74
|VnEkRus .01e
|72573
|22.98
|22.79
|22.81—.17
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|66535
|11.83
|11.63
|11.75—.10
|VanEJrGld
|248487
|37.43
|36.03
|36.26—1.34
|VangEmg 1.10e
|145434
|40.51
|40.26
|40.26+.12
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|75637
|41.12
|40.93
|41.08+.15
|Vereit .56f
|150272
|9.90
|9.68
|9.78+.13
|VerizonCm 2.46f
|98298
|60.90
|60.33
|60.36+.06
|Visa 1
|165508
|175.45
|172.01
|172.01—1.99
|WPXEngy
|78000
|10.64
|10.32
|10.59+.20
|WellsFargo 2.04f
|288867
|50.85
|50.06
|50.44—.27
|WstnUnion .80
|63414
|23.39
|23.02
|23.17+.12
|WhitngPet
|64175
|8.05
|7.58
|8.03+.08
|Yamanag .02
|144051
|3.25
|3.13
|3.18—.10
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.