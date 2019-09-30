BC-150-actives-f, The Associated Press

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 64058 2.32 2.20 2.27+.02 AT&TInc 2.04 284164 37.93 37.53 37.84+.41 AbbVie 4.28 83346 76.44 74.95 75.72+.87 Alibaba 149309 170.20 166.45 167.23+1.25 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 172008 9.18 9.09 9.14+.02 Altria 3.36f 103677 41.09 40.20 40.90+.77 Ambev .05e 140982 4.72 4.61 4.62—.07 Annaly 1e 200712 8.84 8.68 8.80+.06 AnteroRes 1 103674 3.25 2.95 3.02—.26 AuroraCn 184462 4.60 4.33 4.39—.23 Avon 82441 4.56 4.33 4.40—.16 BB&TCp 1.80f 66518 53.82 53.24 53.37—.09 BakHuGE .72 81759 24.01 23.03 23.20—.84 BcoSantSA .21e 111069 4.03 3.99 4.02+.03 BkofAm .72f 392155 29.52 29.08 29.17—.18 BarrickGld 2.82e 150001 17.55 17.00 17.33—.40 BlackBerry 105745 5.36 5.10 5.25—.01 Blackstone 2.07e 123989 50.17 48.36 48.84—1.38 BostonSci 80245 41.06 40.22 40.69+.38 BrMySq 1.64 159681 51.43 50.32 50.71+.49 CVSHealth 2 65771 63.44 61.77 63.07+.99 CabotO&G .36f 81902 17.85 17.37 17.57+.04 CallonPet 143691 4.42 4.21 4.34—.11 CapOnepfI 64721 25.05 24.90 24.97+.01 CntryLink 1 119368 12.61 12.35 12.48+.09 ChesEng 382294 1.42 1.37 1.41+.01 Chevron 4.76 62299 119.42 118.41 118.60 CgpVelLCrd 202579 11.19 10.21 10.37—.99 CgpVelICrd 176720 5.62 5.17 5.52+.41 Citigroup 2.04f 86773 69.90 69.01 69.08—.38 ClevCliffs .24 90363 7.31 6.98 7.22+.09 CocaCola 1.60 98176 54.68 54.15 54.44+.13 Coeur 100871 5.15 4.74 4.81—.40 ColonCap 85630 6.14 5.85 6.02+.12 Cortevan 62704 28.35 27.76 28.00+.20 DenburyR 97302 1.22 1.15 1.19—.03 DxGBull 125499 29.97 27.30 27.86—2.48 DxGlMBr 101503 18.09 16.28 17.75+1.84 DirDGlBr 258930 8.42 7.75 8.23+.59 DxSPOGBl 77875 3.35 3.22 3.32—.05 EQTCorp .12 63443 11.13 10.28 10.64—.59 EnCanag .07 231597 4.62 4.47 4.60—.01 EndvSilvg 72272 2.42 2.21 2.22—.23 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 91059 13.16 13.01 13.08—.02 EntProdPt 1.75f 65802 28.80 28.43 28.58—.06 ExxonMbl 3.48 101580 71.45 70.58 70.61—.87 FMajSilvg 72299 9.48 8.91 9.09—.54 FirstEngy 1.52 66483 48.60 47.93 48.23—.20 FordM .60a 224884 9.21 9.10 9.16+.08 FrptMcM .20 120443 9.68 9.56 9.57—.08 GameStop 1.52 90793 5.64 5.40 5.52+.18 GenElec .04 353315 9.10 8.94 8.94—.10 GenMotors 1.52 75905 37.58 37.01 37.48+.06 GoldFLtd .01e 86710 5.07 4.88 4.92—.17 HPInc .64 245726 19.03 18.60 18.92+.39 Hallibrtn .72 99519 19.02 18.55 18.85+.12 HarmonyG .05 68678 2.90 2.80 2.84—.08 HeclaM .01e 89092 1.91 1.74 1.76—.18 HPEnt .45e 111614 15.32 14.99 15.17+.17 HostHotls .85a 86060 17.46 17.13 17.29+.18 IAMGldg 1.52f 69740 3.59 3.39 3.41—.24 iPtShFut 240548 24.21 23.48 23.74—.72 iShGold 176976 14.23 14.00 14.10—.22 iShBrazil .67e 215631 42.31 41.92 42.13—.10 iShSilver 292869 16.10 15.83 15.92—.44 iShChinaLC .87e 209146 40.03 39.78 39.80+.35 iShUSAgBd 2.65e 63597 113.27 112.92 113.17+.03 iShEMkts .59e 442183 41.10 40.82 40.87+.23 iShiBoxIG 3.87 107695 127.51 126.86 127.48+.42 iSh20yrT 3.05 82727 143.09 141.84 143.08+.35 iSEafe 1.66e 254234 65.24 64.95 65.21+.24 iShiBxHYB 5.09 218691 87.17 87.02 87.17+.10 iShR2K 1.77e 177638 152.26 150.79 151.34+.18 iShREst 2.76e 61730 93.83 93.18 93.54+.35 iShCorEafe 1.56e 97163 61.16 60.91 61.07+.17 Infosys 121259 11.42 11.31 11.37+.16 iShCorEM .95e 213875 49.34 49.01 49.02+.19 ItauUnHs 73866 8.56 8.39 8.41—.11 JPMorgCh 3.20 97901 118.77 117.22 117.69—.03 JohnJn 3.80 68254 130.28 129.00 129.38+.78 JustEngyg .41 63219 2.52 2.06 2.37+.15 Keycorp .74f 62647 18.02 17.74 17.84—.02 KindMorg 1 71157 20.71 20.55 20.61—.06 Kinrossg 184994 4.77 4.55 4.60—.20 Kroger .56f 61503 25.93 25.64 25.78+.04 LaredoPet 60796 2.56 2.34 2.41—.11 Macys 1.51 97738 15.56 15.18 15.54+.25 Mallinckdt 79135 2.42 2.23 2.41+.16 MarathnO .20 91842 12.31 12.07 12.27+.07 MarathPt 2.12 93285 62.30 60.52 60.75—1.67 McDerI 118055 2.10 2.00 2.02+.02 Merck 2.20 95464 85.10 83.21 84.18+1.27 MorgStan 1.40f 62451 43.20 42.58 42.67—.17 Nabors .24 96687 1.93 1.81 1.87—.06 NewmtM .56 81353 38.36 37.45 37.92—.48 NikeB .88 76586 94.08 92.50 93.92+1.61 NokiaCp .19e 160607 5.11 5.03 5.06+.02 OasisPet 120460 3.61 3.41 3.46 OcciPet 3.16f 65260 45.14 44.13 44.47—.67 Oracle .96 175077 55.28 54.05 55.03+.94 PG&ECp 2.12f 93501 10.15 9.59 10.00—.12 PPLCorp 1.65 69355 31.90 31.44 31.49—.11 ParsleyEn .03p 77122 17.00 16.58 16.80—.22 Pfizer 1.44 163383 36.31 35.92 35.93—.29 Pinterestn 80682 26.66 25.14 26.45—.05 PivotSftn 63285 14.93 14.89 14.92+.03 ProShSP 61291 26.22 26.08 26.13—.13 RangeRs .08 119222 4.03 3.74 3.82—.20 RegionsFn .62 72974 16.05 15.81 15.82—.14 SpdrGold 155004 140.21 138.03 138.87—2.19 S&P500ETF 4.13e 523971 297.55 295.92 296.77+1.37 SpdrBiot .44e 74535 77.13 75.62 76.25—.20 SpdAgBd 113114 29.64 29.55 29.64+.05 SpdrS&PRB .74e 64327 53.47 52.79 52.79—.31 SpdrOGEx .73e 194549 22.43 22.15 22.36—.15 Schlmbrg 2 98828 34.47 33.81 34.17—.16 SlackTcn 122150 24.41 22.26 23.73+1.67 SnapIncA 207527 16.02 15.40 15.80—.22 SwstnEngy 208351 2.01 1.87 1.93—.11 Sprint 164351 6.22 5.99 6.17+.12 Square 73529 62.28 60.85 61.95+1.20 SPHlthC 1.01e 83068 90.68 89.39 90.13+.80 SPCnSt 1.28e 110788 61.69 61.16 61.42+.30 SPEngy 2.04e 198156 59.59 59.14 59.20—.43 SPDRFncl .46e 307029 28.17 27.98 28.00—.07 SPInds 1.12e 62251 77.89 77.61 77.63+.11 SPTech .78e 110067 80.72 79.92 80.53+.84 SPUtil 1.55e 108436 65.07 64.56 64.74+.04 TaiwSemi .73e 84692 46.74 46.12 46.48+.97 TevaPhrm .73e 86656 6.93 6.70 6.88—.04 ThorInds 1.56 83117 59.60 53.89 56.64+7.72 Transocn 182122 4.51 4.36 4.47—.06 Twitter 81064 41.48 40.82 41.20—.15 USOilFd 253924 11.60 11.26 11.34—.32 USSteel .20 108359 11.58 11.00 11.55+.22 ValeSA .29e 128480 11.53 11.29 11.50+.07 VanEGold .06e 836123 27.35 26.54 26.71—.74 VnEkRus .01e 72573 22.98 22.79 22.81—.17 VEckOilSvc .47e 66535 11.83 11.63 11.75—.10 VanEJrGld 248487 37.43 36.03 36.26—1.34 VangEmg 1.10e 145434 40.51 40.26 40.26+.12 VangFTSE 1.10e 75637 41.12 40.93 41.08+.15 Vereit .56f 150272 9.90 9.68 9.78+.13 VerizonCm 2.46f 98298 60.90 60.33 60.36+.06 Visa 1 165508 175.45 172.01 172.01—1.99 WPXEngy 78000 10.64 10.32 10.59+.20 WellsFargo 2.04f 288867 50.85 50.06 50.44—.27 WstnUnion .80 63414 23.39 23.02 23.17+.12 WhitngPet 64175 8.05 7.58 8.03+.08 Yamanag .02 144051 3.25 3.13 3.18—.10 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.