BC-150-actives-f,

|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|108528
|2.36
|2.21
|2.25—.04
|AT&TInc 2.04
|242201
|37.73
|37.18
|37.43+.05
|AbbVie 4.28
|76241
|75.14
|73.92
|74.85+.82
|Alibaba
|332047
|176.50
|163.15
|165.98—9.02
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|140797
|9.19
|9.07
|9.12—.05
|Altria 3.36f
|86183
|40.73
|39.79
|40.13—.53
|Ambev .05e
|128711
|4.72
|4.65
|4.69+.01
|Annaly 1e
|x153864
|8.76
|8.68
|8.74+.03
|AnteroRes 1
|78905
|3.30
|2.98
|3.28+.16
|AuroraCn
|108533
|4.84
|4.60
|4.62—.12
|Avon
|61818
|4.57
|4.42
|4.56
|BakHuGE .72
|316373
|24.38
|23.71
|24.04+.11
|BcoBrad .06a
|72502
|8.31
|8.13
|8.25+.01
|BcoSantSA .21e
|71101
|4.00
|3.96
|3.99+.06
|BkofAm .72f
|412804
|29.71
|29.21
|29.35+.22
|BkNYMel 1.24f
|137365
|46.14
|44.08
|44.53—2.10
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|132396
|17.88
|17.55
|17.73—.37
|BlackBerry
|98092
|5.46
|5.24
|5.26—.19
|Blackstone 2.07e
|102598
|52.80
|49.42
|50.22—2.41
|BostonSci
|108454
|42.46
|39.75
|40.31—2.04
|BrMySq 1.64
|114659
|50.57
|49.98
|50.22+.25
|CabotO&G .36f
|77676
|17.60
|16.99
|17.53+.36
|CallonPet
|120947
|4.58
|4.35
|4.45—.08
|Carnival 2
|75402
|44.21
|43.09
|43.58—.37
|CntryLink 1
|136806
|12.82
|12.39
|12.39—.15
|ChesEng
|395119
|1.47
|1.37
|1.40—.01
|Chevron 4.76
|68506
|120.25
|118.45
|118.60—1.56
|CgpVelLCrd
|160833
|11.88
|11.02
|11.36—.38
|CgpVelICrd
|234138
|5.24
|4.87
|5.11+.17
|Citigroup 2.04f
|115570
|70.36
|69.06
|69.46+.35
|ClevCliffs .24
|86466
|7.43
|7.09
|7.13—.26
|Cloudera
|105860
|9.12
|8.72
|8.79—.17
|CocaCola 1.60
|79398
|54.64
|54.00
|54.31—.08
|ConAgra .85
|69998
|31.25
|29.83
|30.28—.72
|DenburyR
|102621
|1.25
|1.14
|1.22+.05
|DiamRk .50
|x61070
|10.38
|10.19
|10.28+.13
|DxGBull
|122502
|31.66
|29.82
|30.34—2.32
|DxGlMBr
|113174
|16.39
|15.11
|15.91+.80
|DirSPBear
|79569
|17.72
|16.98
|17.41+.26
|DirDGlBr
|275011
|7.76
|7.35
|7.64+.52
|DxSPOGBl
|85070
|3.53
|3.25
|3.37—.06
|Disney 1.76
|84009
|131.00
|128.92
|129.96—1.31
|EmersonEl 1.96
|64760
|66.80
|64.00
|66.40+2.21
|EnCanag .07
|189496
|4.65
|4.53
|4.61—.02
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|100270
|13.15
|13.01
|13.10
|ErosIntl
|74138
|2.23
|1.71
|1.79—.20
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|82239
|71.67
|70.63
|71.48+.51
|FordM .60a
|324585
|9.60
|9.06
|9.08—.06
|FrptMcM .20
|222100
|9.91
|9.61
|9.65—.15
|FDelMnt .24
|69217
|38.64
|37.20
|37.55—.35
|GenElec .04
|304684
|9.17
|8.99
|9.04+.02
|GenMotors 1.52
|68744
|37.97
|36.97
|37.42—.19
|GoldFLtd .01e
|98562
|5.24
|5.07
|5.09—.16
|HPInc .64
|199068
|18.75
|18.43
|18.53+.11
|Hallibrtn .72
|145856
|19.48
|18.59
|18.73—.54
|HarmonyG .05
|113040
|3.06
|2.91
|2.92—.18
|HeclaM .01e
|67027
|1.99
|1.82
|1.94+.03
|HPEnt .45e
|102247
|15.10
|14.69
|15.00+.37
|HostHotls .85a
|x99519
|17.11
|16.72
|17.11+.41
|ICICIBk .19e
|61648
|12.71
|12.39
|12.47—.15
|iPtShFut
|542082
|25.12
|23.38
|24.46+.65
|iShGold
|290921
|14.38
|14.22
|14.32—.07
|iShBrazil .67e
|157126
|42.50
|41.88
|42.23—.03
|iShHK .61e
|67937
|22.87
|22.58
|22.64—.11
|iShSilver
|253639
|16.49
|16.19
|16.36—.31
|iShChinaLC .87e
|552069
|40.04
|39.25
|39.45—.46
|iShEMkts .59e
|798855
|41.27
|40.49
|40.64—.53
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|86278
|127.22
|126.93
|127.06+.03
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|103868
|142.98
|142.14
|142.73+.35
|iSEafe 1.66e
|206074
|65.30
|64.84
|64.97—.22
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|135033
|87.23
|87.00
|87.07—.10
|iShR2K 1.77e
|201047
|153.22
|150.50
|151.16—1.22
|iShREst 2.76e
|93948
|94.04
|92.59
|93.19—.57
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|76101
|61.21
|60.77
|60.91—.25
|Infosys
|105101
|11.22
|11.06
|11.21+.08
|InvitHm .52
|80329
|29.92
|29.43
|29.61—.10
|iShJapan
|68997
|56.77
|56.40
|56.48—.82
|iShCorEM .95e
|257613
|49.55
|48.65
|48.83—.62
|ItauUnHs
|88949
|8.54
|8.38
|8.52
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|102047
|118.64
|117.28
|117.72+.69
|JaggedPk
|135688
|7.65
|7.37
|7.44—.07
|KKR 1.31e
|68755
|29.50
|26.98
|27.32—2.07
|Keycorp .74f
|88969
|18.20
|17.76
|17.86+.08
|KindMorg 1
|74347
|20.76
|20.47
|20.67+.15
|Kinrossg
|167103
|4.94
|4.77
|4.80—.29
|LVSands 3.08
|165206
|59.25
|56.82
|57.11+1.23
|LatamAir
|73642
|12.00
|11.57
|11.81+2.80
|MSGNetw
|62336
|16.92
|16.04
|16.32—.48
|Macys 1.51
|125650
|15.73
|15.12
|15.29+.04
|MarathnO .20
|141303
|12.31
|11.75
|12.20+.26
|MarathPt 2.12
|130470
|62.82
|60.85
|62.42+1.58
|McDerI
|155522
|2.20
|1.98
|2.00—.20
|Merck 2.20
|74686
|83.99
|82.58
|82.91—.97
|MorgStan 1.40f
|80051
|43.18
|42.50
|42.84+.22
|Nabors .24
|70616
|2.05
|1.90
|1.93—.03
|NewmtM .56
|97369
|38.79
|38.31
|38.40—.97
|NikeB .88
|64162
|92.86
|91.60
|92.31+.14
|NokiaCp .19e
|202253
|5.09
|4.99
|5.04+.05
|OasisPet
|89618
|3.68
|3.43
|3.46—.12
|Oracle .96
|123869
|54.60
|53.62
|54.09+.13
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|96491
|10.62
|10.00
|10.12—.58
|Petrobras
|90340
|14.84
|14.50
|14.60+.03
|Pfizer 1.44
|166814
|36.34
|35.72
|36.22+.44
|PrUShSP
|158970
|30.13
|29.30
|29.81+.35
|Qudian
|85110
|7.05
|6.68
|6.80—.11
|RangeRs .08
|133042
|4.14
|3.83
|4.02—.08
|RegionsFn .62
|77007
|16.29
|15.86
|15.96+.07
|SpdrGold
|96635
|141.68
|140.16
|141.06—.73
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|847110
|297.95
|293.69
|295.40—1.60
|SpdrBiot .44e
|91793
|78.62
|75.90
|76.45—.59
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|71273
|54.00
|52.83
|53.10+.25
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|257181
|22.81
|22.23
|22.51—.12
|Schlmbrg 2
|99699
|34.93
|34.11
|34.33—.21
|Schwab .68
|62723
|41.61
|41.15
|41.41+.52
|SlackTcn
|63260
|22.76
|21.25
|22.06—.57
|SnapIncA
|352214
|17.10
|15.70
|16.02—.98
|SwstnEngy
|157510
|2.07
|1.95
|2.04+.03
|Sprint
|194788
|6.19
|5.85
|6.05—.14
|Square
|106933
|61.65
|59.93
|60.75—.05
|SPMatls .98e
|61860
|58.21
|57.48
|57.71—.16
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|97913
|90.16
|89.00
|89.33—.40
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|142938
|61.36
|60.76
|61.12—.07
|SPEngy 2.04e
|156315
|60.09
|59.20
|59.63—.01
|SPDRFncl .46e
|733755
|28.29
|27.92
|28.07+.11
|SPInds 1.12e
|102268
|78.18
|77.16
|77.52—.31
|SPTech .78e
|127821
|80.94
|79.09
|79.69—1.08
|SPUtil 1.55e
|166147
|65.06
|64.34
|64.70—.23
|TaiwSemi .73e
|96059
|46.48
|45.19
|45.51—.95
|TevaPhrm .73e
|173249
|7.10
|6.55
|6.92+.38
|Transocn
|199399
|4.76
|4.51
|4.53—.20
|119311
|42.67
|40.61
|41.35—1.09
|UberTchn
|118695
|31.90
|30.13
|30.29—1.28
|USOilFd
|257812
|11.84
|11.55
|11.66—.14
|USSteel .20
|131018
|11.69
|11.22
|11.33+.03
|ValeSA .29e
|135011
|11.59
|11.34
|11.43—.01
|VanEGold .06e
|857822
|27.84
|27.31
|27.45—.66
|VnEkRus .01e
|70670
|23.22
|22.91
|22.98—.30
|VnEkSemi .58e
|68740
|120.22
|116.86
|117.77—2.86
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|97820
|12.11
|11.75
|11.85—.14
|VanEJrGld
|297891
|38.40
|37.32
|37.60—.69
|VangEmg 1.10e
|230518
|40.73
|39.98
|40.14—.51
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|93729
|41.15
|40.84
|40.93—.18
|Vereit .56f
|x150118
|9.85
|9.59
|9.65—.13
|VerizonCm 2.46f
|77989
|60.70
|60.02
|60.30—.14
|Vipshop
|71097
|9.53
|8.78
|8.94—.35
|Visa 1
|92820
|176.83
|172.36
|174.00—1.65
|WellsFargo 2.04f
|594551
|51.41
|50.25
|50.71+1.84
|WstnUnion .80
|92693
|23.20
|22.77
|23.05+.61
|WhitngPet
|69778
|8.44
|7.85
|7.95—.44
|Yamanag .02
|x193549
|3.34
|3.16
|3.28—.09
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.