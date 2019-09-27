BC-150-actives-f, The Associated Press

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 108528 2.36 2.21 2.25—.04 AT&TInc 2.04 242201 37.73 37.18 37.43+.05 AbbVie 4.28 76241 75.14 73.92 74.85+.82 Alibaba 332047 176.50 163.15 165.98—9.02 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 140797 9.19 9.07 9.12—.05 Altria 3.36f 86183 40.73 39.79 40.13—.53 Ambev .05e 128711 4.72 4.65 4.69+.01 Annaly 1e x153864 8.76 8.68 8.74+.03 AnteroRes 1 78905 3.30 2.98 3.28+.16 AuroraCn 108533 4.84 4.60 4.62—.12 Avon 61818 4.57 4.42 4.56 BakHuGE .72 316373 24.38 23.71 24.04+.11 BcoBrad .06a 72502 8.31 8.13 8.25+.01 BcoSantSA .21e 71101 4.00 3.96 3.99+.06 BkofAm .72f 412804 29.71 29.21 29.35+.22 BkNYMel 1.24f 137365 46.14 44.08 44.53—2.10 BarrickGld 2.82e 132396 17.88 17.55 17.73—.37 BlackBerry 98092 5.46 5.24 5.26—.19 Blackstone 2.07e 102598 52.80 49.42 50.22—2.41 BostonSci 108454 42.46 39.75 40.31—2.04 BrMySq 1.64 114659 50.57 49.98 50.22+.25 CabotO&G .36f 77676 17.60 16.99 17.53+.36 CallonPet 120947 4.58 4.35 4.45—.08 Carnival 2 75402 44.21 43.09 43.58—.37 CntryLink 1 136806 12.82 12.39 12.39—.15 ChesEng 395119 1.47 1.37 1.40—.01 Chevron 4.76 68506 120.25 118.45 118.60—1.56 CgpVelLCrd 160833 11.88 11.02 11.36—.38 CgpVelICrd 234138 5.24 4.87 5.11+.17 Citigroup 2.04f 115570 70.36 69.06 69.46+.35 ClevCliffs .24 86466 7.43 7.09 7.13—.26 Cloudera 105860 9.12 8.72 8.79—.17 CocaCola 1.60 79398 54.64 54.00 54.31—.08 ConAgra .85 69998 31.25 29.83 30.28—.72 DenburyR 102621 1.25 1.14 1.22+.05 DiamRk .50 x61070 10.38 10.19 10.28+.13 DxGBull 122502 31.66 29.82 30.34—2.32 DxGlMBr 113174 16.39 15.11 15.91+.80 DirSPBear 79569 17.72 16.98 17.41+.26 DirDGlBr 275011 7.76 7.35 7.64+.52 DxSPOGBl 85070 3.53 3.25 3.37—.06 Disney 1.76 84009 131.00 128.92 129.96—1.31 EmersonEl 1.96 64760 66.80 64.00 66.40+2.21 EnCanag .07 189496 4.65 4.53 4.61—.02 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 100270 13.15 13.01 13.10 ErosIntl 74138 2.23 1.71 1.79—.20 ExxonMbl 3.48 82239 71.67 70.63 71.48+.51 FordM .60a 324585 9.60 9.06 9.08—.06 FrptMcM .20 222100 9.91 9.61 9.65—.15 FDelMnt .24 69217 38.64 37.20 37.55—.35 GenElec .04 304684 9.17 8.99 9.04+.02 GenMotors 1.52 68744 37.97 36.97 37.42—.19 GoldFLtd .01e 98562 5.24 5.07 5.09—.16 HPInc .64 199068 18.75 18.43 18.53+.11 Hallibrtn .72 145856 19.48 18.59 18.73—.54 HarmonyG .05 113040 3.06 2.91 2.92—.18 HeclaM .01e 67027 1.99 1.82 1.94+.03 HPEnt .45e 102247 15.10 14.69 15.00+.37 HostHotls .85a x99519 17.11 16.72 17.11+.41 ICICIBk .19e 61648 12.71 12.39 12.47—.15 iPtShFut 542082 25.12 23.38 24.46+.65 iShGold 290921 14.38 14.22 14.32—.07 iShBrazil .67e 157126 42.50 41.88 42.23—.03 iShHK .61e 67937 22.87 22.58 22.64—.11 iShSilver 253639 16.49 16.19 16.36—.31 iShChinaLC .87e 552069 40.04 39.25 39.45—.46 iShEMkts .59e 798855 41.27 40.49 40.64—.53 iShiBoxIG 3.87 86278 127.22 126.93 127.06+.03 iSh20yrT 3.05 103868 142.98 142.14 142.73+.35 iSEafe 1.66e 206074 65.30 64.84 64.97—.22 iShiBxHYB 5.09 135033 87.23 87.00 87.07—.10 iShR2K 1.77e 201047 153.22 150.50 151.16—1.22 iShREst 2.76e 93948 94.04 92.59 93.19—.57 iShCorEafe 1.56e 76101 61.21 60.77 60.91—.25 Infosys 105101 11.22 11.06 11.21+.08 InvitHm .52 80329 29.92 29.43 29.61—.10 iShJapan 68997 56.77 56.40 56.48—.82 iShCorEM .95e 257613 49.55 48.65 48.83—.62 ItauUnHs 88949 8.54 8.38 8.52 JPMorgCh 3.20 102047 118.64 117.28 117.72+.69 JaggedPk 135688 7.65 7.37 7.44—.07 KKR 1.31e 68755 29.50 26.98 27.32—2.07 Keycorp .74f 88969 18.20 17.76 17.86+.08 KindMorg 1 74347 20.76 20.47 20.67+.15 Kinrossg 167103 4.94 4.77 4.80—.29 LVSands 3.08 165206 59.25 56.82 57.11+1.23 LatamAir 73642 12.00 11.57 11.81+2.80 MSGNetw 62336 16.92 16.04 16.32—.48 Macys 1.51 125650 15.73 15.12 15.29+.04 MarathnO .20 141303 12.31 11.75 12.20+.26 MarathPt 2.12 130470 62.82 60.85 62.42+1.58 McDerI 155522 2.20 1.98 2.00—.20 Merck 2.20 74686 83.99 82.58 82.91—.97 MorgStan 1.40f 80051 43.18 42.50 42.84+.22 Nabors .24 70616 2.05 1.90 1.93—.03 NewmtM .56 97369 38.79 38.31 38.40—.97 NikeB .88 64162 92.86 91.60 92.31+.14 NokiaCp .19e 202253 5.09 4.99 5.04+.05 OasisPet 89618 3.68 3.43 3.46—.12 Oracle .96 123869 54.60 53.62 54.09+.13 PG&ECp 2.12f 96491 10.62 10.00 10.12—.58 Petrobras 90340 14.84 14.50 14.60+.03 Pfizer 1.44 166814 36.34 35.72 36.22+.44 PrUShSP 158970 30.13 29.30 29.81+.35 Qudian 85110 7.05 6.68 6.80—.11 RangeRs .08 133042 4.14 3.83 4.02—.08 RegionsFn .62 77007 16.29 15.86 15.96+.07 SpdrGold 96635 141.68 140.16 141.06—.73 S&P500ETF 4.13e 847110 297.95 293.69 295.40—1.60 SpdrBiot .44e 91793 78.62 75.90 76.45—.59 SpdrS&PRB .74e 71273 54.00 52.83 53.10+.25 SpdrOGEx .73e 257181 22.81 22.23 22.51—.12 Schlmbrg 2 99699 34.93 34.11 34.33—.21 Schwab .68 62723 41.61 41.15 41.41+.52 SlackTcn 63260 22.76 21.25 22.06—.57 SnapIncA 352214 17.10 15.70 16.02—.98 SwstnEngy 157510 2.07 1.95 2.04+.03 Sprint 194788 6.19 5.85 6.05—.14 Square 106933 61.65 59.93 60.75—.05 SPMatls .98e 61860 58.21 57.48 57.71—.16 SPHlthC 1.01e 97913 90.16 89.00 89.33—.40 SPCnSt 1.28e 142938 61.36 60.76 61.12—.07 SPEngy 2.04e 156315 60.09 59.20 59.63—.01 SPDRFncl .46e 733755 28.29 27.92 28.07+.11 SPInds 1.12e 102268 78.18 77.16 77.52—.31 SPTech .78e 127821 80.94 79.09 79.69—1.08 SPUtil 1.55e 166147 65.06 64.34 64.70—.23 TaiwSemi .73e 96059 46.48 45.19 45.51—.95 TevaPhrm .73e 173249 7.10 6.55 6.92+.38 Transocn 199399 4.76 4.51 4.53—.20 Twitter 119311 42.67 40.61 41.35—1.09 UberTchn 118695 31.90 30.13 30.29—1.28 USOilFd 257812 11.84 11.55 11.66—.14 USSteel .20 131018 11.69 11.22 11.33+.03 ValeSA .29e 135011 11.59 11.34 11.43—.01 VanEGold .06e 857822 27.84 27.31 27.45—.66 VnEkRus .01e 70670 23.22 22.91 22.98—.30 VnEkSemi .58e 68740 120.22 116.86 117.77—2.86 VEckOilSvc .47e 97820 12.11 11.75 11.85—.14 VanEJrGld 297891 38.40 37.32 37.60—.69 VangEmg 1.10e 230518 40.73 39.98 40.14—.51 VangFTSE 1.10e 93729 41.15 40.84 40.93—.18 Vereit .56f x150118 9.85 9.59 9.65—.13 VerizonCm 2.46f 77989 60.70 60.02 60.30—.14 Vipshop 71097 9.53 8.78 8.94—.35 Visa 1 92820 176.83 172.36 174.00—1.65 WellsFargo 2.04f 594551 51.41 50.25 50.71+1.84 WstnUnion .80 92693 23.20 22.77 23.05+.61 WhitngPet 69778 8.44 7.85 7.95—.44 Yamanag .02 x193549 3.34 3.16 3.28—.09 