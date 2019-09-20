BC-150-actives-f The Associated Press

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 128506 2.57…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 128506 2.57 2.37 2.43—.04 AT&TInc 2.04 790644 38.01 37.18 37.91+.76 AbbVie 4.28 130096 73.00 72.00 72.39+.72 Alibaba 247327 183.82 178.84 182.51+2.05 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 234419 9.56 9.41 9.44—.03 Altice .07e 148851 29.90 29.22 29.34—.39 Altria 3.36f 312720 41.32 39.95 40.81+.69 Ambev .05e 245915 4.67 4.58 4.63—.01 Amcorn 143666 9.77 9.62 9.66—.13 AmercldR .80 104427 37.06 36.60 36.86+.21 Annaly 1e 189267 8.96 8.81 8.95+.12 AnteroMid .45e 446016 7.47 7.11 7.35+.15 AnteroRes 1 146248 3.94 3.70 3.82+.02 AuroraCn 175177 5.10 4.92 5.02—.14 Avon 124989 4.73 4.62 4.65—.08 BakHuGE .72 145564 23.60 22.92 23.59+.38 BcoBrad .06a 175859 8.18 8.01 8.13+.07 BcoSantSA .21e 170121 4.10 4.04 4.04+.02 BkofAm .72f 1677076 30.13 29.57 29.59—.23 BarrickGld 2.82e 196710 18.47 17.87 18.43+.13 Baxter .88 104583 88.41 87.10 87.40—.06 BerkHB 107003 210.37 207.27 208.12—1.10 Blackstone 2.07e 444490 53.25 52.03 52.89—.01 BrMySq 1.64 135017 50.86 49.99 50.57+.50 Buckeye 3 243260 41.20 41.02 41.02—.16 CNXResc .04 115372 8.06 7.60 7.62—.27 CadencB .70 236094 18.22 17.58 17.75+.08 CalifRes 120288 12.14 10.79 11.19+1.30 CallonPet 152820 4.66 4.49 4.53—.01 CntryLink 1 182631 12.94 12.48 12.52—.29 ChesEng 864686 1.66 1.55 1.58—.06 Chevron 4.76 105216 124.82 123.67 124.32+.66 CienaCorp 106974 40.99 39.36 39.58—.42 CgpVelLCrd 109183 13.39 12.67 13.00+.03 CgpVelICrd 208722 4.60 4.34 4.47—.02 Citigroup 2.04f 260849 70.54 69.33 69.35—.38 ClevCliffs .24 141949 8.08 7.70 7.73—.23 CocaCola 1.60 193137 54.69 53.90 53.91—.61 Coeur 112522 5.28 4.99 5.27+.26 ConocoPhil 1.22 181954 61.22 60.13 60.82+.85 DXCTch .84f 119073 32.75 31.60 31.82—.40 DenburyR 268463 1.37 1.28 1.29—.03 DxGBull 118586 34.86 32.01 34.77+1.91 DirDGlBr 163083 7.47 6.83 6.87—.42 DxSPOGBl 134023 4.13 3.92 3.99+.04 Disney 1.76 254044 133.23 131.61 132.27—1.03 DowIncn 2.80 105896 48.85 47.07 48.21+.57 ElancoAn 130240 27.86 26.89 27.53+.40 EnCanag .07 135637 4.99 4.85 4.89—.02 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 142302 13.79 13.59 13.72+.14 EnLinkLLC 1.11e 107460 8.60 8.29 8.43 ErosIntl 206219 3.71 2.92 2.99—.52 ExxonMbl 3.48 198544 72.50 71.86 72.08—.25 FirstEngy 1.52 110442 48.15 47.27 47.39—.72 Fitbit 273588 4.52 3.64 4.10+.43 FordM .60a 376004 9.30 9.11 9.17+.07 FrptMcM .20 235510 10.73 10.42 10.47+.02 GameStop 1.52 116295 4.80 4.50 4.70+.26 GenElec .04 582160 9.54 9.34 9.37—.05 GenMotors 1.52 188224 38.07 37.29 37.37—.41 Gerdau .02e 104741 3.19 3.08 3.10—.08 GoldFLtd .01e 173931 5.21 4.95 5.17+.23 HPInc .64 145151 18.86 18.46 18.47—.28 Hallibrtn .72 161209 21.06 20.28 20.44—.48 HarmonyG .05 137830 3.23 3.06 3.22+.12 HPEnt .45e 196080 14.93 14.35 14.43—.42 HostHotls .85a 108422 17.40 17.17 17.24—.03 ICICIBk .19e 363301 12.03 11.67 11.83+1.06 iPtShFut 382548 23.48 21.83 23.29+1.14 iShGold 173780 14.51 14.35 14.51+.17 iShBrazil .67e 252103 42.20 41.51 42.20+.28 iShSilver 142747 16.80 16.61 16.80+.18 iShChinaLC .87e 311713 40.80 40.39 40.54—.15 iShEMkts .59e 849145 41.93 41.44 41.61+.04 iSh20yrT 3.05 125661 141.98 140.44 141.89+1.85 iSEafe 1.66e 355772 65.90 65.48 65.56—.15 iShiBxHYB 5.09 237113 87.51 87.34 87.48+.11 iShR2K 1.77e 232834 155.43 154.45 155.43—.33 Infosys 149436 11.60 11.35 11.35—.25 InvitHm .52 153827 29.31 28.94 29.25+.28 iShCorEM .95e 151555 50.33 49.75 49.92+.07 ItauUnHs 195847 8.42 8.27 8.34+.03 JPMorgCh 3.20 219731 120.34 118.87 118.90—.48 JohnJn 3.80 122443 132.00 130.29 131.65+1.54 KARAuct 1.40 217107 25.86 25.11 25.40—.23 Keycorp .74f 195161 18.07 17.68 17.77—.28 KindMorg 1 147509 20.96 20.63 20.92+.23 Kinrossg 194760 5.20 4.99 5.18+.14 KosmosEn .18 132660 6.70 6.55 6.66+.10 LaredoPet 129571 2.71 2.54 2.60+.01 Macys 1.51 178618 15.95 15.32 15.41—.31 Mallinckdt 246391 2.80 2.31 2.44 MarathnO .20 157870 13.32 12.97 13.18+.14 McDerI 1928527 2.77 1.80 2.01+.43 Merck 2.20 227082 85.87 84.32 85.16+1.19 MetLife 1.76 319401 48.02 47.23 47.44—.42 MorgStan 1.40f 224973 44.60 43.63 43.67—.35 Nabors .24 156077 2.50 2.35 2.38+.01 NYCmtyB .68 117407 12.62 12.36 12.48—.08 NokiaCp .19e 239708 5.33 5.25 5.29+.14 OasisPet 191458 4.10 3.87 3.96+.02 Oracle .96 596865 54.25 53.42 53.47+.10 OwensCorn .88 154302 61.26 60.32 61.00+.53 PG&ECp 2.12f 176429 11.67 10.96 11.61—.59 Pfizer 1.44 439065 37.25 36.48 36.69+.18 PhilipMor 4.68f 160237 72.83 71.00 71.20—.51 ProctGam 2.98 154228 122.60 121.75 122.24+.34 QEPRes .08 469607 4.33 4.13 4.30+.17 RangeRs .08 481527 4.86 4.57 4.74+.08 RegionsFn .62 145583 16.24 15.94 15.96—.16 SpdrGold 121300 143.03 141.46 142.95+1.67 S&P500ETF 4.13e 966109 300.67 297.41 298.28—2.80 SpdrOGEx .73e 222735 23.98 23.54 23.79+.08 Salesforce 117622 156.88 153.62 155.20+1.60 Schlmbrg 2 179758 38.05 37.18 37.30—.46 Schwab .68 110125 43.40 42.75 42.78—.14 SignetJwl 1.48 112668 16.67 15.75 16.07—.03 SnapIncA 319706 17.14 16.86 17.04+.16 SwstnEngy 270406 2.10 2.01 2.09+.06 Sprint 125555 6.74 6.48 6.58—.16 SPCnSt 1.28e 139523 60.78 60.32 60.32—.55 SPEngy 2.04e 201586 61.52 60.98 61.28—.51 SPDRFncl .46e 831458 28.40 28.06 28.08—.31 SPInds 1.12e 104933 78.66 77.59 77.81—.91 SPTech .78e 150490 81.51 80.05 80.26—1.20 SPUtil 1.55e 185037 63.94 63.38 63.87—.24 TevaPhrm .73e 179520 7.70 7.38 7.45—.08 Transocn 298239 5.96 5.76 5.82—.03 Twitter 194254 43.84 42.94 43.23+.30 UberTchn 120149 34.22 32.50 32.60—1.22 USBancrp 1.68f 182600 56.04 55.35 55.44—.36 USOilFd 241172 12.32 12.08 12.20+.01 USSteel .20 200507 11.30 10.76 10.81—.25 VICIPr 1.19e 109741 22.95 22.66 22.94+.22 Valaris 358959 6.96 6.57 6.85+.07 ValeSA .29e 145173 11.69 11.47 11.58 VanEGold .06e 774052 28.69 27.86 28.69+.59 VEckOilSvc .47e 110933 13.06 12.73 12.82—.07 VanEJrGld 196181 39.35 38.02 39.24+1.07 VangEmg 1.10e 189533 41.84 41.39 41.50+.07 Vereit .56f 200817 9.83 9.69 9.80+.05 VerizonCm 2.46f 213983 60.38 59.97 60.29+.31 Visa 1 129297 177.63 173.95 174.06—1.90 WPXEngy 136084 11.25 10.90 11.01—.05 WalMart 2.12f 115785 117.64 116.80 116.98—.13 WarrMet .28f 104955 20.57 19.55 20.19—.50 WellsFargo 2.04f 304402 49.30 48.61 48.63—.28 WhitngPet 174773 9.76 8.99 9.63+.66 WmsCos 1.52 113069 24.93 24.52 24.71—.10 Yamanag .02 158664 3.50 3.39 3.47+.05 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.