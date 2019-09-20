BC-150-actives-f

|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|128506
|2.57
|2.37
|2.43—.04
|AT&TInc 2.04
|790644
|38.01
|37.18
|37.91+.76
|AbbVie 4.28
|130096
|73.00
|72.00
|72.39+.72
|Alibaba
|247327
|183.82
|178.84
|182.51+2.05
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|234419
|9.56
|9.41
|9.44—.03
|Altice .07e
|148851
|29.90
|29.22
|29.34—.39
|Altria 3.36f
|312720
|41.32
|39.95
|40.81+.69
|Ambev .05e
|245915
|4.67
|4.58
|4.63—.01
|Amcorn
|143666
|9.77
|9.62
|9.66—.13
|AmercldR .80
|104427
|37.06
|36.60
|36.86+.21
|Annaly 1e
|189267
|8.96
|8.81
|8.95+.12
|AnteroMid .45e
|446016
|7.47
|7.11
|7.35+.15
|AnteroRes 1
|146248
|3.94
|3.70
|3.82+.02
|AuroraCn
|175177
|5.10
|4.92
|5.02—.14
|Avon
|124989
|4.73
|4.62
|4.65—.08
|BakHuGE .72
|145564
|23.60
|22.92
|23.59+.38
|BcoBrad .06a
|175859
|8.18
|8.01
|8.13+.07
|BcoSantSA .21e
|170121
|4.10
|4.04
|4.04+.02
|BkofAm .72f
|1677076
|30.13
|29.57
|29.59—.23
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|196710
|18.47
|17.87
|18.43+.13
|Baxter .88
|104583
|88.41
|87.10
|87.40—.06
|BerkHB
|107003
|210.37
|207.27
|208.12—1.10
|Blackstone 2.07e
|444490
|53.25
|52.03
|52.89—.01
|BrMySq 1.64
|135017
|50.86
|49.99
|50.57+.50
|Buckeye 3
|243260
|41.20
|41.02
|41.02—.16
|CNXResc .04
|115372
|8.06
|7.60
|7.62—.27
|CadencB .70
|236094
|18.22
|17.58
|17.75+.08
|CalifRes
|120288
|12.14
|10.79
|11.19+1.30
|CallonPet
|152820
|4.66
|4.49
|4.53—.01
|CntryLink 1
|182631
|12.94
|12.48
|12.52—.29
|ChesEng
|864686
|1.66
|1.55
|1.58—.06
|Chevron 4.76
|105216
|124.82
|123.67
|124.32+.66
|CienaCorp
|106974
|40.99
|39.36
|39.58—.42
|CgpVelLCrd
|109183
|13.39
|12.67
|13.00+.03
|CgpVelICrd
|208722
|4.60
|4.34
|4.47—.02
|Citigroup 2.04f
|260849
|70.54
|69.33
|69.35—.38
|ClevCliffs .24
|141949
|8.08
|7.70
|7.73—.23
|CocaCola 1.60
|193137
|54.69
|53.90
|53.91—.61
|Coeur
|112522
|5.28
|4.99
|5.27+.26
|ConocoPhil 1.22
|181954
|61.22
|60.13
|60.82+.85
|DXCTch .84f
|119073
|32.75
|31.60
|31.82—.40
|DenburyR
|268463
|1.37
|1.28
|1.29—.03
|DxGBull
|118586
|34.86
|32.01
|34.77+1.91
|DirDGlBr
|163083
|7.47
|6.83
|6.87—.42
|DxSPOGBl
|134023
|4.13
|3.92
|3.99+.04
|Disney 1.76
|254044
|133.23
|131.61
|132.27—1.03
|DowIncn 2.80
|105896
|48.85
|47.07
|48.21+.57
|ElancoAn
|130240
|27.86
|26.89
|27.53+.40
|EnCanag .07
|135637
|4.99
|4.85
|4.89—.02
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|142302
|13.79
|13.59
|13.72+.14
|EnLinkLLC 1.11e
|107460
|8.60
|8.29
|8.43
|ErosIntl
|206219
|3.71
|2.92
|2.99—.52
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|198544
|72.50
|71.86
|72.08—.25
|FirstEngy 1.52
|110442
|48.15
|47.27
|47.39—.72
|Fitbit
|273588
|4.52
|3.64
|4.10+.43
|FordM .60a
|376004
|9.30
|9.11
|9.17+.07
|FrptMcM .20
|235510
|10.73
|10.42
|10.47+.02
|GameStop 1.52
|116295
|4.80
|4.50
|4.70+.26
|GenElec .04
|582160
|9.54
|9.34
|9.37—.05
|GenMotors 1.52
|188224
|38.07
|37.29
|37.37—.41
|Gerdau .02e
|104741
|3.19
|3.08
|3.10—.08
|GoldFLtd .01e
|173931
|5.21
|4.95
|5.17+.23
|HPInc .64
|145151
|18.86
|18.46
|18.47—.28
|Hallibrtn .72
|161209
|21.06
|20.28
|20.44—.48
|HarmonyG .05
|137830
|3.23
|3.06
|3.22+.12
|HPEnt .45e
|196080
|14.93
|14.35
|14.43—.42
|HostHotls .85a
|108422
|17.40
|17.17
|17.24—.03
|ICICIBk .19e
|363301
|12.03
|11.67
|11.83+1.06
|iPtShFut
|382548
|23.48
|21.83
|23.29+1.14
|iShGold
|173780
|14.51
|14.35
|14.51+.17
|iShBrazil .67e
|252103
|42.20
|41.51
|42.20+.28
|iShSilver
|142747
|16.80
|16.61
|16.80+.18
|iShChinaLC .87e
|311713
|40.80
|40.39
|40.54—.15
|iShEMkts .59e
|849145
|41.93
|41.44
|41.61+.04
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|125661
|141.98
|140.44
|141.89+1.85
|iSEafe 1.66e
|355772
|65.90
|65.48
|65.56—.15
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|237113
|87.51
|87.34
|87.48+.11
|iShR2K 1.77e
|232834
|155.43
|154.45
|155.43—.33
|Infosys
|149436
|11.60
|11.35
|11.35—.25
|InvitHm .52
|153827
|29.31
|28.94
|29.25+.28
|iShCorEM .95e
|151555
|50.33
|49.75
|49.92+.07
|ItauUnHs
|195847
|8.42
|8.27
|8.34+.03
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|219731
|120.34
|118.87
|118.90—.48
|JohnJn 3.80
|122443
|132.00
|130.29
|131.65+1.54
|KARAuct 1.40
|217107
|25.86
|25.11
|25.40—.23
|Keycorp .74f
|195161
|18.07
|17.68
|17.77—.28
|KindMorg 1
|147509
|20.96
|20.63
|20.92+.23
|Kinrossg
|194760
|5.20
|4.99
|5.18+.14
|KosmosEn .18
|132660
|6.70
|6.55
|6.66+.10
|LaredoPet
|129571
|2.71
|2.54
|2.60+.01
|Macys 1.51
|178618
|15.95
|15.32
|15.41—.31
|Mallinckdt
|246391
|2.80
|2.31
|2.44
|MarathnO .20
|157870
|13.32
|12.97
|13.18+.14
|McDerI
|1928527
|2.77
|1.80
|2.01+.43
|Merck 2.20
|227082
|85.87
|84.32
|85.16+1.19
|MetLife 1.76
|319401
|48.02
|47.23
|47.44—.42
|MorgStan 1.40f
|224973
|44.60
|43.63
|43.67—.35
|Nabors .24
|156077
|2.50
|2.35
|2.38+.01
|NYCmtyB .68
|117407
|12.62
|12.36
|12.48—.08
|NokiaCp .19e
|239708
|5.33
|5.25
|5.29+.14
|OasisPet
|191458
|4.10
|3.87
|3.96+.02
|Oracle .96
|596865
|54.25
|53.42
|53.47+.10
|OwensCorn .88
|154302
|61.26
|60.32
|61.00+.53
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|176429
|11.67
|10.96
|11.61—.59
|Pfizer 1.44
|439065
|37.25
|36.48
|36.69+.18
|PhilipMor 4.68f
|160237
|72.83
|71.00
|71.20—.51
|ProctGam 2.98
|154228
|122.60
|121.75
|122.24+.34
|QEPRes .08
|469607
|4.33
|4.13
|4.30+.17
|RangeRs .08
|481527
|4.86
|4.57
|4.74+.08
|RegionsFn .62
|145583
|16.24
|15.94
|15.96—.16
|SpdrGold
|121300
|143.03
|141.46
|142.95+1.67
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|966109
|300.67
|297.41
|298.28—2.80
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|222735
|23.98
|23.54
|23.79+.08
|Salesforce
|117622
|156.88
|153.62
|155.20+1.60
|Schlmbrg 2
|179758
|38.05
|37.18
|37.30—.46
|Schwab .68
|110125
|43.40
|42.75
|42.78—.14
|SignetJwl 1.48
|112668
|16.67
|15.75
|16.07—.03
|SnapIncA
|319706
|17.14
|16.86
|17.04+.16
|SwstnEngy
|270406
|2.10
|2.01
|2.09+.06
|Sprint
|125555
|6.74
|6.48
|6.58—.16
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|139523
|60.78
|60.32
|60.32—.55
|SPEngy 2.04e
|201586
|61.52
|60.98
|61.28—.51
|SPDRFncl .46e
|831458
|28.40
|28.06
|28.08—.31
|SPInds 1.12e
|104933
|78.66
|77.59
|77.81—.91
|SPTech .78e
|150490
|81.51
|80.05
|80.26—1.20
|SPUtil 1.55e
|185037
|63.94
|63.38
|63.87—.24
|TevaPhrm .73e
|179520
|7.70
|7.38
|7.45—.08
|Transocn
|298239
|5.96
|5.76
|5.82—.03
|194254
|43.84
|42.94
|43.23+.30
|UberTchn
|120149
|34.22
|32.50
|32.60—1.22
|USBancrp 1.68f
|182600
|56.04
|55.35
|55.44—.36
|USOilFd
|241172
|12.32
|12.08
|12.20+.01
|USSteel .20
|200507
|11.30
|10.76
|10.81—.25
|VICIPr 1.19e
|109741
|22.95
|22.66
|22.94+.22
|Valaris
|358959
|6.96
|6.57
|6.85+.07
|ValeSA .29e
|145173
|11.69
|11.47
|11.58
|VanEGold .06e
|774052
|28.69
|27.86
|28.69+.59
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|110933
|13.06
|12.73
|12.82—.07
|VanEJrGld
|196181
|39.35
|38.02
|39.24+1.07
|VangEmg 1.10e
|189533
|41.84
|41.39
|41.50+.07
|Vereit .56f
|200817
|9.83
|9.69
|9.80+.05
|VerizonCm 2.46f
|213983
|60.38
|59.97
|60.29+.31
|Visa 1
|129297
|177.63
|173.95
|174.06—1.90
|WPXEngy
|136084
|11.25
|10.90
|11.01—.05
|WalMart 2.12f
|115785
|117.64
|116.80
|116.98—.13
|WarrMet .28f
|104955
|20.57
|19.55
|20.19—.50
|WellsFargo 2.04f
|304402
|49.30
|48.61
|48.63—.28
|WhitngPet
|174773
|9.76
|8.99
|9.63+.66
|WmsCos 1.52
|113069
|24.93
|24.52
|24.71—.10
|Yamanag .02
|158664
|3.50
|3.39
|3.47+.05
