BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 105065 2.68 2.44 2.52—.13 AT&TInc 2.04 382306 36.98 36.49 36.76—.40 AbbVie 4.28 62569 71.82 70.81 71.27—.33 Alibaba 92719 180.17 177.58 180.00+1.00 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 193561 9.50 9.42 9.45—.02 Altria 3.36f 133039 41.38 40.75 40.84—.47 Ambev .05e 536993 4.77 4.66 4.68—.09 Annaly 1e 139826 8.77 8.68 8.74—.01 AnteroMid .45e 60780 7.84 7.47 7.70+.14 AnteroRes 1 95312 4.25 3.88 3.92—.29 Apache 1 120947 26.13 25.12 25.43—.59 AuroraCn 130717 5.42 5.19 5.27 Avon 108540 4.88 4.67 4.77—.01 BPPLC 2.44 68974 38.82 38.47 38.59+.05 BcoBrad .06a 98839 8.31 8.15 8.22 BcoSantSA .21e 118430 3.99 3.95 3.99—.01 BkofAm .72f 667185 30.15 29.55 30.00+.06 BarrickGld 2.82e 172464 18.06 17.20 17.64—.38 Blackstone 2.07e 103195 53.66 52.54 52.85—.67 BrMySq 1.64 83762 49.98 49.42 49.86+.12 CabotO&G .36f 71252 18.59 18.28 18.33—.02 CallonPet 85390 4.73 4.57 4.68—.10 CannTrHln 60834 1.30 1.13 1.27—.02 Cemex .29t 96661 4.07 3.94 3.98—.07 CenovusE .20 64153 10.11 9.86 9.97—.18 CntryLink 1 119949 12.81 12.53 12.80—.01 ChesEng 946954 1.78 1.58 1.59—.18 Chewyn 95412 29.40 27.38 28.39—1.86 CgpVelLCrd 170406 13.26 12.43 12.72—.61 CgpVelICrd 442993 4.68 4.41 4.59+.20 Citigroup 2.04f 112520 70.35 68.96 70.09+.61 ClevCliffs .24 79520 8.40 7.98 8.18—.15 Cloudera 102564 8.89 8.53 8.74—.17 CocaCola 1.60 97216 54.29 53.82 54.23—.01 Coeur 69200 4.99 4.72 4.90—.06 ConAgra .85 67743 30.25 29.23 29.50—.47 ConocoPhil 1.22 74750 60.37 59.27 60.01—1.21 Corning .80 84965 28.24 27.60 27.90—.33 DenburyR 128173 1.36 1.28 1.36—.03 DevonE .36f 85393 26.97 26.15 26.50—.18 DxGBull 141751 33.10 29.00 31.06—1.88 DxGlMBr 112872 17.77 15.66 17.32+1.51 DirDGlBr 215174 8.18 7.28 7.69+.39 DxSPOGBl 152506 4.34 4.10 4.21—.20 Disney 1.76 68695 137.07 135.72 136.80+.49 EnCanag .07 277453 5.20 4.95 5.03—.15 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 225928 13.50 13.22 13.50+.20 EnvistaHn 101602 28.92 25.65 27.95 ExxonMbl 3.48 73719 72.97 72.33 72.82—.35 FedExCp 2.60 228261 154.57 148.50 150.91—22.39 FordM .60a 243438 9.36 9.22 9.25—.03 FrptMcM .20 263111 10.46 10.09 10.36—.05 GameStop 1.52 97984 4.69 4.33 4.60+.27 GenElec .04 402993 9.39 9.18 9.38+.02 GenMill 1.96 66675 55.93 53.63 54.53—.50 Gerdau .02e 61317 3.28 3.16 3.22—.07 GoldFLtd .01e 132620 4.82 4.54 4.66+.01 HPInc .64 61849 18.99 18.49 18.71—.16 Hallibrtn .72 151856 21.15 20.56 20.81—.22 HarmonyG .05 89773 3.12 2.92 3.01—.07 HeclaM .01e 98894 1.97 1.83 1.89—.07 HPEnt .45e 127276 14.99 14.62 14.74—.25 IAMGldg 1.52f 65653 3.50 3.33 3.44—.04 ICICIBk .19e 73017 11.15 10.95 10.97—.21 iPtShFut 541706 23.69 22.50 22.56—.75 iShGold 323810 14.46 14.18 14.27—.09 iShBrazil .67e 142705 42.86 42.13 42.61—.25 iShSilver 290859 16.84 16.38 16.55—.31 iShChinaLC .87e 202399 41.14 40.70 40.98—.28 iShEMkts .59e 709933 41.90 41.41 41.74—.17 iShiBoxIG 3.87 91623 126.46 125.53 125.94+.31 iSh20yrT 3.05 109902 140.66 139.53 139.62+.59 iSEafe 1.66e 178276 65.58 65.11 65.49—.08 iShiBxHYB 5.09 159489 87.54 87.19 87.47—.05 iShR2K 1.77e 198119 157.50 155.07 156.52—.97 iShREst 2.76e 84712 93.97 92.44 93.16—.33 Infosys 85279 11.76 11.58 11.70+.03 InvitHm .52 277266 28.60 28.20 28.50+.01 iShJapan 63463 56.69 56.27 56.66—.12 iShCorEM .95e 176445 50.29 49.72 50.07—.21 ItauUnHs 109437 8.68 8.46 8.56—.08 JPMorgCh 3.20 106949 120.08 117.75 119.76+1.19 Keycorp .74f 82288 18.35 17.91 18.21+.08 KindMorg 1 70134 20.73 20.58 20.67—.07 Kinrossg 225666 5.25 4.90 5.02—.16 Kroger .56f 74584 25.66 25.10 25.22—.43 LloydBkg .47a 61334 2.64 2.60 2.62—.02 Macys 1.51 122988 16.71 16.16 16.27—.36 Mallinckdt 101403 2.69 2.43 2.53—.18 MarathnO .20 170222 13.21 12.78 13.03—.04 McDerI 784648 5.90 1.44 2.16—3.72 Merck 2.20 66559 83.28 82.38 83.02+.51 MetLife 1.76 64741 47.97 46.99 47.85+.42 MorgStan 1.40f 83253 44.49 43.65 44.36+.15 Mosaic .20 63730 21.85 21.32 21.57—.24 Nabors .24 105025 2.48 2.36 2.48—.07 NYCmtyB .68 61902 12.85 12.58 12.69—.12 NewmtM .56 74798 39.79 38.29 39.05—.55 NokiaCp .19e 117024 5.17 5.12 5.14—.01 OasisPet 104744 4.15 3.86 4.09+.06 OcciPet 3.16f 98664 45.18 44.40 44.62—.53 Oracle .96 89621 52.84 51.86 52.56—.31 PG&ECp 2.12f 94417 12.15 11.01 11.75+.59 Petrobras 86024 14.84 14.61 14.62—.32 Pfizer 1.44 186996 36.72 36.26 36.38—.12 PhilipMor 4.68f 73691 72.33 71.06 71.56—.46 PrUShSP 63875 29.58 29.01 29.03—.02 PureStrg 67060 18.18 17.26 17.72+.07 RangeRs .08 165950 5.27 4.96 5.00—.18 RegionsFn .62 129098 16.45 16.03 16.35+.09 SpdrGold 150489 142.53 139.81 140.71—.89 S&P500ETF 4.13e 737057 301.22 298.24 301.10+.18 SpdrS&PRB .74e 70922 54.55 53.35 54.31+.39 SpdrOGEx .73e 284829 24.44 23.98 24.19—.38 Schlmbrg 2 70231 38.44 37.54 38.03—.14 Schwab .68 66704 43.36 42.23 43.23+.12 SemGroup 1.89 81358 16.61 16.43 16.58+.11 SnapIncA 332510 17.04 16.38 16.90+.07 SwstnEngy 175226 2.23 2.07 2.13—.08 Sprint 120945 6.82 6.67 6.73—.05 Square 86886 60.42 58.76 59.75+.15 SPCnSt 1.28e 109689 60.95 60.36 60.88+.10 SPEngy 2.04e 116140 62.20 61.52 61.95—.30 SPDRFncl .46e 574345 28.59 28.23 28.52+.10 SPInds 1.12e 80896 79.16 78.24 79.12—.12 SPTech .78e 86478 81.34 80.18 81.28—.01 SPUtil 1.55e 219083 64.01 63.38 63.81+.27 TJX .92 64255 56.38 55.61 56.27+.38 Tapestry 1.35 76265 25.34 24.90 25.18+.02 TevaPhrm .73e 97775 8.00 7.75 7.79—.13 Transocn 186085 6.03 5.79 5.92—.10 Twitter 78585 43.41 42.39 43.24 UberTchn 66241 34.89 33.75 34.26—.03 USOilFd 347405 12.27 12.01 12.10—.19 USSteel .20 120261 12.94 12.12 12.45—.51 ValeSA .29e 153623 11.94 11.63 11.77—.16 VanEGold .06e 914315 28.14 26.98 27.62—.50 VEckOilSvc .47e 102454 13.44 12.84 13.03—.40 VanEJrGld 456936 38.44 36.73 37.06—1.29 VangEmg 1.10e 114506 41.83 41.36 41.69—.21 VangFTSE 1.10e 62147 41.62 41.30 41.52—.11 Vereit .56f 94466 9.91 9.69 9.78—.10 VerizonCm 2.46f 85775 59.98 59.38 59.93+.06 Visa 1 97559 177.18 172.83 175.29—1.16 VistraEnn .50 60215 26.83 26.48 26.75+.09 WPXEngy 102295 11.41 11.13 11.23—.25 WellsFargo 2.04f 205412 49.21 48.43 48.93+.17 WhitngPet 126370 9.76 9.06 9.52+.10 Yamanag .02 167197 3.46 3.26 3.35—.10 ZTOExp 70630 22.09 20.68 22.08+1.17 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. 