BC-150-actives-f

|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|105065
|2.68
|2.44
|2.52—.13
|AT&TInc 2.04
|382306
|36.98
|36.49
|36.76—.40
|AbbVie 4.28
|62569
|71.82
|70.81
|71.27—.33
|Alibaba
|92719
|180.17
|177.58
|180.00+1.00
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|193561
|9.50
|9.42
|9.45—.02
|Altria 3.36f
|133039
|41.38
|40.75
|40.84—.47
|Ambev .05e
|536993
|4.77
|4.66
|4.68—.09
|Annaly 1e
|139826
|8.77
|8.68
|8.74—.01
|AnteroMid .45e
|60780
|7.84
|7.47
|7.70+.14
|AnteroRes 1
|95312
|4.25
|3.88
|3.92—.29
|Apache 1
|120947
|26.13
|25.12
|25.43—.59
|AuroraCn
|130717
|5.42
|5.19
|5.27
|Avon
|108540
|4.88
|4.67
|4.77—.01
|BPPLC 2.44
|68974
|38.82
|38.47
|38.59+.05
|BcoBrad .06a
|98839
|8.31
|8.15
|8.22
|BcoSantSA .21e
|118430
|3.99
|3.95
|3.99—.01
|BkofAm .72f
|667185
|30.15
|29.55
|30.00+.06
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|172464
|18.06
|17.20
|17.64—.38
|Blackstone 2.07e
|103195
|53.66
|52.54
|52.85—.67
|BrMySq 1.64
|83762
|49.98
|49.42
|49.86+.12
|CabotO&G .36f
|71252
|18.59
|18.28
|18.33—.02
|CallonPet
|85390
|4.73
|4.57
|4.68—.10
|CannTrHln
|60834
|1.30
|1.13
|1.27—.02
|Cemex .29t
|96661
|4.07
|3.94
|3.98—.07
|CenovusE .20
|64153
|10.11
|9.86
|9.97—.18
|CntryLink 1
|119949
|12.81
|12.53
|12.80—.01
|ChesEng
|946954
|1.78
|1.58
|1.59—.18
|Chewyn
|95412
|29.40
|27.38
|28.39—1.86
|CgpVelLCrd
|170406
|13.26
|12.43
|12.72—.61
|CgpVelICrd
|442993
|4.68
|4.41
|4.59+.20
|Citigroup 2.04f
|112520
|70.35
|68.96
|70.09+.61
|ClevCliffs .24
|79520
|8.40
|7.98
|8.18—.15
|Cloudera
|102564
|8.89
|8.53
|8.74—.17
|CocaCola 1.60
|97216
|54.29
|53.82
|54.23—.01
|Coeur
|69200
|4.99
|4.72
|4.90—.06
|ConAgra .85
|67743
|30.25
|29.23
|29.50—.47
|ConocoPhil 1.22
|74750
|60.37
|59.27
|60.01—1.21
|Corning .80
|84965
|28.24
|27.60
|27.90—.33
|DenburyR
|128173
|1.36
|1.28
|1.36—.03
|DevonE .36f
|85393
|26.97
|26.15
|26.50—.18
|DxGBull
|141751
|33.10
|29.00
|31.06—1.88
|DxGlMBr
|112872
|17.77
|15.66
|17.32+1.51
|DirDGlBr
|215174
|8.18
|7.28
|7.69+.39
|DxSPOGBl
|152506
|4.34
|4.10
|4.21—.20
|Disney 1.76
|68695
|137.07
|135.72
|136.80+.49
|EnCanag .07
|277453
|5.20
|4.95
|5.03—.15
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|225928
|13.50
|13.22
|13.50+.20
|EnvistaHn
|101602
|28.92
|25.65
|27.95
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|73719
|72.97
|72.33
|72.82—.35
|FedExCp 2.60
|228261
|154.57
|148.50
|150.91—22.39
|FordM .60a
|243438
|9.36
|9.22
|9.25—.03
|FrptMcM .20
|263111
|10.46
|10.09
|10.36—.05
|GameStop 1.52
|97984
|4.69
|4.33
|4.60+.27
|GenElec .04
|402993
|9.39
|9.18
|9.38+.02
|GenMill 1.96
|66675
|55.93
|53.63
|54.53—.50
|Gerdau .02e
|61317
|3.28
|3.16
|3.22—.07
|GoldFLtd .01e
|132620
|4.82
|4.54
|4.66+.01
|HPInc .64
|61849
|18.99
|18.49
|18.71—.16
|Hallibrtn .72
|151856
|21.15
|20.56
|20.81—.22
|HarmonyG .05
|89773
|3.12
|2.92
|3.01—.07
|HeclaM .01e
|98894
|1.97
|1.83
|1.89—.07
|HPEnt .45e
|127276
|14.99
|14.62
|14.74—.25
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|65653
|3.50
|3.33
|3.44—.04
|ICICIBk .19e
|73017
|11.15
|10.95
|10.97—.21
|iPtShFut
|541706
|23.69
|22.50
|22.56—.75
|iShGold
|323810
|14.46
|14.18
|14.27—.09
|iShBrazil .67e
|142705
|42.86
|42.13
|42.61—.25
|iShSilver
|290859
|16.84
|16.38
|16.55—.31
|iShChinaLC .87e
|202399
|41.14
|40.70
|40.98—.28
|iShEMkts .59e
|709933
|41.90
|41.41
|41.74—.17
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|91623
|126.46
|125.53
|125.94+.31
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|109902
|140.66
|139.53
|139.62+.59
|iSEafe 1.66e
|178276
|65.58
|65.11
|65.49—.08
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|159489
|87.54
|87.19
|87.47—.05
|iShR2K 1.77e
|198119
|157.50
|155.07
|156.52—.97
|iShREst 2.76e
|84712
|93.97
|92.44
|93.16—.33
|Infosys
|85279
|11.76
|11.58
|11.70+.03
|InvitHm .52
|277266
|28.60
|28.20
|28.50+.01
|iShJapan
|63463
|56.69
|56.27
|56.66—.12
|iShCorEM .95e
|176445
|50.29
|49.72
|50.07—.21
|ItauUnHs
|109437
|8.68
|8.46
|8.56—.08
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|106949
|120.08
|117.75
|119.76+1.19
|Keycorp .74f
|82288
|18.35
|17.91
|18.21+.08
|KindMorg 1
|70134
|20.73
|20.58
|20.67—.07
|Kinrossg
|225666
|5.25
|4.90
|5.02—.16
|Kroger .56f
|74584
|25.66
|25.10
|25.22—.43
|LloydBkg .47a
|61334
|2.64
|2.60
|2.62—.02
|Macys 1.51
|122988
|16.71
|16.16
|16.27—.36
|Mallinckdt
|101403
|2.69
|2.43
|2.53—.18
|MarathnO .20
|170222
|13.21
|12.78
|13.03—.04
|McDerI
|784648
|5.90
|1.44
|2.16—3.72
|Merck 2.20
|66559
|83.28
|82.38
|83.02+.51
|MetLife 1.76
|64741
|47.97
|46.99
|47.85+.42
|MorgStan 1.40f
|83253
|44.49
|43.65
|44.36+.15
|Mosaic .20
|63730
|21.85
|21.32
|21.57—.24
|Nabors .24
|105025
|2.48
|2.36
|2.48—.07
|NYCmtyB .68
|61902
|12.85
|12.58
|12.69—.12
|NewmtM .56
|74798
|39.79
|38.29
|39.05—.55
|NokiaCp .19e
|117024
|5.17
|5.12
|5.14—.01
|OasisPet
|104744
|4.15
|3.86
|4.09+.06
|OcciPet 3.16f
|98664
|45.18
|44.40
|44.62—.53
|Oracle .96
|89621
|52.84
|51.86
|52.56—.31
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|94417
|12.15
|11.01
|11.75+.59
|Petrobras
|86024
|14.84
|14.61
|14.62—.32
|Pfizer 1.44
|186996
|36.72
|36.26
|36.38—.12
|PhilipMor 4.68f
|73691
|72.33
|71.06
|71.56—.46
|PrUShSP
|63875
|29.58
|29.01
|29.03—.02
|PureStrg
|67060
|18.18
|17.26
|17.72+.07
|RangeRs .08
|165950
|5.27
|4.96
|5.00—.18
|RegionsFn .62
|129098
|16.45
|16.03
|16.35+.09
|SpdrGold
|150489
|142.53
|139.81
|140.71—.89
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|737057
|301.22
|298.24
|301.10+.18
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|70922
|54.55
|53.35
|54.31+.39
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|284829
|24.44
|23.98
|24.19—.38
|Schlmbrg 2
|70231
|38.44
|37.54
|38.03—.14
|Schwab .68
|66704
|43.36
|42.23
|43.23+.12
|SemGroup 1.89
|81358
|16.61
|16.43
|16.58+.11
|SnapIncA
|332510
|17.04
|16.38
|16.90+.07
|SwstnEngy
|175226
|2.23
|2.07
|2.13—.08
|Sprint
|120945
|6.82
|6.67
|6.73—.05
|Square
|86886
|60.42
|58.76
|59.75+.15
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|109689
|60.95
|60.36
|60.88+.10
|SPEngy 2.04e
|116140
|62.20
|61.52
|61.95—.30
|SPDRFncl .46e
|574345
|28.59
|28.23
|28.52+.10
|SPInds 1.12e
|80896
|79.16
|78.24
|79.12—.12
|SPTech .78e
|86478
|81.34
|80.18
|81.28—.01
|SPUtil 1.55e
|219083
|64.01
|63.38
|63.81+.27
|TJX .92
|64255
|56.38
|55.61
|56.27+.38
|Tapestry 1.35
|76265
|25.34
|24.90
|25.18+.02
|TevaPhrm .73e
|97775
|8.00
|7.75
|7.79—.13
|Transocn
|186085
|6.03
|5.79
|5.92—.10
|78585
|43.41
|42.39
|43.24
|UberTchn
|66241
|34.89
|33.75
|34.26—.03
|USOilFd
|347405
|12.27
|12.01
|12.10—.19
|USSteel .20
|120261
|12.94
|12.12
|12.45—.51
|ValeSA .29e
|153623
|11.94
|11.63
|11.77—.16
|VanEGold .06e
|914315
|28.14
|26.98
|27.62—.50
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|102454
|13.44
|12.84
|13.03—.40
|VanEJrGld
|456936
|38.44
|36.73
|37.06—1.29
|VangEmg 1.10e
|114506
|41.83
|41.36
|41.69—.21
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|62147
|41.62
|41.30
|41.52—.11
|Vereit .56f
|94466
|9.91
|9.69
|9.78—.10
|VerizonCm 2.46f
|85775
|59.98
|59.38
|59.93+.06
|Visa 1
|97559
|177.18
|172.83
|175.29—1.16
|VistraEnn .50
|60215
|26.83
|26.48
|26.75+.09
|WPXEngy
|102295
|11.41
|11.13
|11.23—.25
|WellsFargo 2.04f
|205412
|49.21
|48.43
|48.93+.17
|WhitngPet
|126370
|9.76
|9.06
|9.52+.10
|Yamanag .02
|167197
|3.46
|3.26
|3.35—.10
|ZTOExp
|70630
|22.09
|20.68
|22.08+1.17
