BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 21002 2.48 2.41 2.46+.02 AT&TInc 2.04 85713 37.49 36.97 37.42+.63 Alibaba 23361 176.30 172.48 173.24—4.55 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 11894 9.24 9.15 9.23+.10 Alteryx 10755 119.88 113.98 116.56—3.92 Altria 3.36f 18884 44.07 43.47 43.96—.08 Ambev .05e 22135 4.59 4.54 4.56—.05 Annaly 1e 30222 8.55 8.41 8.54+.16 AnteroRes 1 15503 4.22 3.94 4.13+.26 AstraZen 1.37e 12072 42.56 42.19 42.35—1.45 AuroraCn 19292 6.02 5.89 5.91—.10 BPPLC 2.44 12921 38.04 37.89 37.99+.49 BcBilVArg .27e 12874 5.19 5.16 5.17+.09 BcoBrad .06a 12649 8.43 8.30 8.31—.16 BcoSantSA .21e 29527 4.05 4.01 4.05+.11 BkofAm .72f 110594 29.23 28.85 29.11+.48 BarrickGld 2.82e 38596 17.57 16.93 17.45+.04 BostonSci 13870 41.36 39.84 39.85—1.89 BrMySq 1.64 14335 48.03 47.52 47.66—.43 CBLAsc .30 12605 1.26 1.03 1.26+.23 CVSHealth 2 16506 64.12 62.87 62.87—.81 CallonPet 20844 4.81 4.63 4.80+.09 Caterpillar 3.44 16360 128.71 127.25 128.48+1.23 CntryLink 1 13206 12.19 11.98 12.19+.23 ChesEng 241055 1.99 1.77 1.99+.10 Chevron 4.76 10585 121.90 119.91 121.90+2.51 CgpVelLCrd 15963 13.64 13.39 13.58+.14 CgpVelICrd 55091 5.58 5.47 5.50—.06 Citigroup 2.04f 44565 70.01 69.00 69.52+.73 Cloudera 21065 9.01 8.72 8.88+.12 CocaCola 1.60 13686 54.44 54.08 54.26—.26 Coeur 17958 4.83 4.63 4.80+.04 Coty .50 11219 10.62 10.18 10.44+.17 DeanFoods .12m 11766 1.30 1.17 1.30+.13 DenburyR 31292 1.36 1.28 1.35+.06 DeutschBk .12e 15709 8.29 8.23 8.28+.15 DevonE .32 10844 25.13 24.45 24.62—.01 DxGBull 34141 32.78 31.05 32.58+.57 DxGlMBr 14512 16.78 15.93 16.00—.31 DirSPBear 15205 17.56 17.32 17.53+.35 DirDGlBr 62662 7.92 7.50 7.55—.14 DxSPOGBl 48273 4.34 4.05 4.30+.29 DrxSCBull .41e 10787 55.80 54.91 55.52—.49 DirxEnBull 10695 16.97 16.39 16.92+.74 EldrGldgrs 10632 8.77 8.38 8.62 EliLilly 2.58 14709 108.62 106.40 108.14—2.93 EnCanag .07 27759 4.84 4.71 4.81+.09 ExxonMbl 3.48 23304 72.56 72.02 72.47+.98 FMajSilvg 11161 9.95 9.53 9.89+.16 FordM .60a 175842 9.27 9.04 9.21—.33 FrptMcM .20 35021 9.91 9.70 9.89+.19 GameStop 1.52 20666 4.89 4.51 4.68—.08 GenElec .04 104831 9.22 8.91 9.19+.23 GenMotors 1.52 11820 39.68 38.99 39.24—.34 Gerdau .02e 10380 3.23 3.18 3.21+.05 GoldFLtd .01e 15602 5.07 4.96 5.02—.07 Hallibrtn .72 23010 20.71 19.91 20.22+.27 Hanesbds .60 12253 15.39 14.98 15.30+.24 HarmonyG .05 16242 3.32 3.24 3.30—.01 HPEnt .45e x19111 15.10 14.86 15.09+.25 iPtShFut 52182 25.18 24.81 25.02+.54 iShGold 32409 14.36 14.31 14.34—.01 iShBrazil .67e 13067 41.89 41.55 41.68—.45 iShSilver 54308 17.01 16.92 16.96+.13 iShChinaLC .87e 17503 40.74 40.64 40.67—.02 iShEMkts .59e 42158 41.35 41.17 41.22—.17 iShiBoxIG 3.87 10722 126.99 126.75 126.98—.17 iSh20yrT 3.05 13990 143.29 142.80 143.09—.11 iSEafe 1.66e 23653 64.60 64.47 64.53—.19 iShiBxHYB 5.09 10464 87.24 87.10 87.12—.11 iShR2K 1.77e 37785 151.68 150.89 151.44—.47 iShREst 2.76e 12760 92.82 92.06 92.06—1.01 Infosyss 19265 11.58 11.49 11.54—.10 iSTaiwn 14397 35.75 35.64 35.72—.13 iShCorEM .95e 12005 49.64 49.45 49.50—.19 ItauUnHs 16268 8.72 8.59 8.59—.20 JPMorgCh 3.20 27316 117.27 116.11 117.22+1.82 JohnJn 3.80 13358 127.81 126.34 127.54+.59 Keycorp .74f 15216 18.19 17.79 18.17+.50 KindMorg 1 16472 20.38 20.16 20.18—.24 Kinrossg 24656 4.88 4.70 4.86+.05 Kohls 2.68 x10821 51.46 50.03 50.27—.80 Macys 1.51 49201 17.05 16.26 16.90+.72 Mallinckdt 78334 2.92 2.23 2.80+.70 MarathnO .20 13154 13.18 12.92 13.06+.16 MasterCrd 1.32 12605 281.50 271.83 272.88—10.48 McDerI 14979 6.10 5.86 5.89+.03 McDnlds 4.64 11913 215.43 209.25 209.29—7.97 Merck 2.20 34543 82.39 78.85 79.09—4.38 MorgStan 1.40f 12470 43.81 43.28 43.68+.57 Mosaic .20 11475 21.19 20.40 21.16+.98 Nabors .24 x15839 2.36 2.23 2.36+.15 NobleCorp .08 12412 2.05 1.93 2.02+.04 NokiaCp .19e 19935 5.04 5.00 5.02—.01 OasisPet 13828 3.90 3.68 3.89+.21 OcciPet 3.16f 12047 46.15 45.22 46.12+1.15 Oracle .96 17057 54.78 54.31 54.31—.23 PG&ECp 2.12f 16110 11.49 10.98 11.11—.08 Penney 31919 .94 .86 .93+.08 Petrobras 20549 14.56 14.35 14.50—.03 Pfizer 1.44 77629 36.59 36.02 36.04—.79 Pinterestn 12553 28.38 27.35 28.15—.05 ProctGam 2.98 11253 121.18 120.05 120.37—1.80 ProShtQQQ 10941 27.85 27.66 27.80+.27 PrUShSP 11963 30.00 29.74 29.95+.38 Qudian 15571 7.86 7.44 7.55—.33 RangeRs .08 40388 5.13 4.74 4.99+.41 RegionsFn .62 50447 16.06 15.51 16.06+.61 SpdrGold 20059 141.53 141.10 141.28—.11 S&P500ETF 4.13e 101434 297.42 296.05 296.25—1.95 SpdrS&PRB .74e 17725 53.04 52.37 52.99+.73 SpdrRetl .49e 12591 42.79 42.35 42.69+.26 SpdrOGEx .73e 85447 24.13 23.55 24.06+.60 Salesforce 10681 149.57 147.74 148.83—.71 Schlmbrg 2 28395 37.91 36.83 37.52+1.29 SlackTcn 18464 25.05 24.50 24.89—.03 SnapIncA 55124 15.20 14.72 14.83—.48 SwstnEngy 89113 2.58 2.33 2.49+.24 Square 17025 60.73 59.45 60.58—.89 SPHlthC 1.01e 18255 90.05 89.03 89.04—1.40 SPCnSt 1.28e 32506 61.03 60.77 60.86—.44 SPEngy 2.04e 33424 61.18 60.46 61.13+.92 SPDRFncl .46e 111718 28.08 27.89 27.99+.13 SPInds 1.12e 10611 77.42 76.96 77.20—.23 SPTech .78e 18072 80.52 79.57 79.74—1.15 SpdrRESel 20965 39.31 38.97 38.97—.53 SPUtil 1.55e 29996 62.56 62.18 62.46—.04 TangerFac 1.42 12100 16.74 15.95 16.67+.68 TevaPhrm .73e 53268 7.80 7.37 7.73+.29 Transocn 52490 5.64 5.45 5.62+.14 Twilio 17218 110.66 107.00 109.43—2.45 Twitter 25588 43.95 42.92 42.95—1.31 UBSGrp .69e 12054 11.61 11.51 11.57+.43 UberTchn 10338 32.29 31.65 32.12—.12 USNGas 10610 22.68 22.42 22.57+.09 USOilFd 33091 12.13 12.05 12.12+.04 USSteel .20 23923 12.56 12.04 12.33+.10 Valaris 12339 7.04 6.58 6.71+.28 ValeSA .29e 22010 11.56 11.48 11.52—.09 VanEGold .06e 131235 27.98 27.46 27.91+.18 VEckOilSvc .47e 41630 13.41 13.03 13.24+.28 VanEJrGld 26697 38.41 37.74 38.35+.27 Vereit .56f 26963 9.65 9.53 9.57—.09 VerizonCm 2.46f 16477 59.70 58.79 59.60+.94 Visa 1 27480 179.70 174.63 175.53—6.02 WPXEngy 14094 11.19 10.98 11.12+.13 WashPrGp 1 22320 4.27 3.84 4.25+.45 WellsFargo 2.04f 38154 48.93 48.07 48.81+.40 WhitngPet 16918 8.47 7.92 8.43+.39 Yamanag .02 32602 3.43 3.32 