BC-150-actives-e,

|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|21002
|2.48
|2.41
|2.46+.02
|AT&TInc 2.04
|85713
|37.49
|36.97
|37.42+.63
|Alibaba
|23361
|176.30
|172.48
|173.24—4.55
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|11894
|9.24
|9.15
|9.23+.10
|Alteryx
|10755
|119.88
|113.98
|116.56—3.92
|Altria 3.36f
|18884
|44.07
|43.47
|43.96—.08
|Ambev .05e
|22135
|4.59
|4.54
|4.56—.05
|Annaly 1e
|30222
|8.55
|8.41
|8.54+.16
|AnteroRes 1
|15503
|4.22
|3.94
|4.13+.26
|AstraZen 1.37e
|12072
|42.56
|42.19
|42.35—1.45
|AuroraCn
|19292
|6.02
|5.89
|5.91—.10
|BPPLC 2.44
|12921
|38.04
|37.89
|37.99+.49
|BcBilVArg .27e
|12874
|5.19
|5.16
|5.17+.09
|BcoBrad .06a
|12649
|8.43
|8.30
|8.31—.16
|BcoSantSA .21e
|29527
|4.05
|4.01
|4.05+.11
|BkofAm .72f
|110594
|29.23
|28.85
|29.11+.48
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|38596
|17.57
|16.93
|17.45+.04
|BostonSci
|13870
|41.36
|39.84
|39.85—1.89
|BrMySq 1.64
|14335
|48.03
|47.52
|47.66—.43
|CBLAsc .30
|12605
|1.26
|1.03
|1.26+.23
|CVSHealth 2
|16506
|64.12
|62.87
|62.87—.81
|CallonPet
|20844
|4.81
|4.63
|4.80+.09
|Caterpillar 3.44
|16360
|128.71
|127.25
|128.48+1.23
|CntryLink 1
|13206
|12.19
|11.98
|12.19+.23
|ChesEng
|241055
|1.99
|1.77
|1.99+.10
|Chevron 4.76
|10585
|121.90
|119.91
|121.90+2.51
|CgpVelLCrd
|15963
|13.64
|13.39
|13.58+.14
|CgpVelICrd
|55091
|5.58
|5.47
|5.50—.06
|Citigroup 2.04f
|44565
|70.01
|69.00
|69.52+.73
|Cloudera
|21065
|9.01
|8.72
|8.88+.12
|CocaCola 1.60
|13686
|54.44
|54.08
|54.26—.26
|Coeur
|17958
|4.83
|4.63
|4.80+.04
|Coty .50
|11219
|10.62
|10.18
|10.44+.17
|DeanFoods .12m
|11766
|1.30
|1.17
|1.30+.13
|DenburyR
|31292
|1.36
|1.28
|1.35+.06
|DeutschBk .12e
|15709
|8.29
|8.23
|8.28+.15
|DevonE .32
|10844
|25.13
|24.45
|24.62—.01
|DxGBull
|34141
|32.78
|31.05
|32.58+.57
|DxGlMBr
|14512
|16.78
|15.93
|16.00—.31
|DirSPBear
|15205
|17.56
|17.32
|17.53+.35
|DirDGlBr
|62662
|7.92
|7.50
|7.55—.14
|DxSPOGBl
|48273
|4.34
|4.05
|4.30+.29
|DrxSCBull .41e
|10787
|55.80
|54.91
|55.52—.49
|DirxEnBull
|10695
|16.97
|16.39
|16.92+.74
|EldrGldgrs
|10632
|8.77
|8.38
|8.62
|EliLilly 2.58
|14709
|108.62
|106.40
|108.14—2.93
|EnCanag .07
|27759
|4.84
|4.71
|4.81+.09
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|23304
|72.56
|72.02
|72.47+.98
|FMajSilvg
|11161
|9.95
|9.53
|9.89+.16
|FordM .60a
|175842
|9.27
|9.04
|9.21—.33
|FrptMcM .20
|35021
|9.91
|9.70
|9.89+.19
|GameStop 1.52
|20666
|4.89
|4.51
|4.68—.08
|GenElec .04
|104831
|9.22
|8.91
|9.19+.23
|GenMotors 1.52
|11820
|39.68
|38.99
|39.24—.34
|Gerdau .02e
|10380
|3.23
|3.18
|3.21+.05
|GoldFLtd .01e
|15602
|5.07
|4.96
|5.02—.07
|Hallibrtn .72
|23010
|20.71
|19.91
|20.22+.27
|Hanesbds .60
|12253
|15.39
|14.98
|15.30+.24
|HarmonyG .05
|16242
|3.32
|3.24
|3.30—.01
|HPEnt .45e
|x19111
|15.10
|14.86
|15.09+.25
|iPtShFut
|52182
|25.18
|24.81
|25.02+.54
|iShGold
|32409
|14.36
|14.31
|14.34—.01
|iShBrazil .67e
|13067
|41.89
|41.55
|41.68—.45
|iShSilver
|54308
|17.01
|16.92
|16.96+.13
|iShChinaLC .87e
|17503
|40.74
|40.64
|40.67—.02
|iShEMkts .59e
|42158
|41.35
|41.17
|41.22—.17
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|10722
|126.99
|126.75
|126.98—.17
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|13990
|143.29
|142.80
|143.09—.11
|iSEafe 1.66e
|23653
|64.60
|64.47
|64.53—.19
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|10464
|87.24
|87.10
|87.12—.11
|iShR2K 1.77e
|37785
|151.68
|150.89
|151.44—.47
|iShREst 2.76e
|12760
|92.82
|92.06
|92.06—1.01
|Infosyss
|19265
|11.58
|11.49
|11.54—.10
|iSTaiwn
|14397
|35.75
|35.64
|35.72—.13
|iShCorEM .95e
|12005
|49.64
|49.45
|49.50—.19
|ItauUnHs
|16268
|8.72
|8.59
|8.59—.20
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|27316
|117.27
|116.11
|117.22+1.82
|JohnJn 3.80
|13358
|127.81
|126.34
|127.54+.59
|Keycorp .74f
|15216
|18.19
|17.79
|18.17+.50
|KindMorg 1
|16472
|20.38
|20.16
|20.18—.24
|Kinrossg
|24656
|4.88
|4.70
|4.86+.05
|Kohls 2.68
|x10821
|51.46
|50.03
|50.27—.80
|Macys 1.51
|49201
|17.05
|16.26
|16.90+.72
|Mallinckdt
|78334
|2.92
|2.23
|2.80+.70
|MarathnO .20
|13154
|13.18
|12.92
|13.06+.16
|MasterCrd 1.32
|12605
|281.50
|271.83
|272.88—10.48
|McDerI
|14979
|6.10
|5.86
|5.89+.03
|McDnlds 4.64
|11913
|215.43
|209.25
|209.29—7.97
|Merck 2.20
|34543
|82.39
|78.85
|79.09—4.38
|MorgStan 1.40f
|12470
|43.81
|43.28
|43.68+.57
|Mosaic .20
|11475
|21.19
|20.40
|21.16+.98
|Nabors .24
|x15839
|2.36
|2.23
|2.36+.15
|NobleCorp .08
|12412
|2.05
|1.93
|2.02+.04
|NokiaCp .19e
|19935
|5.04
|5.00
|5.02—.01
|OasisPet
|13828
|3.90
|3.68
|3.89+.21
|OcciPet 3.16f
|12047
|46.15
|45.22
|46.12+1.15
|Oracle .96
|17057
|54.78
|54.31
|54.31—.23
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|16110
|11.49
|10.98
|11.11—.08
|Penney
|31919
|.94
|.86
|.93+.08
|Petrobras
|20549
|14.56
|14.35
|14.50—.03
|Pfizer 1.44
|77629
|36.59
|36.02
|36.04—.79
|Pinterestn
|12553
|28.38
|27.35
|28.15—.05
|ProctGam 2.98
|11253
|121.18
|120.05
|120.37—1.80
|ProShtQQQ
|10941
|27.85
|27.66
|27.80+.27
|PrUShSP
|11963
|30.00
|29.74
|29.95+.38
|Qudian
|15571
|7.86
|7.44
|7.55—.33
|RangeRs .08
|40388
|5.13
|4.74
|4.99+.41
|RegionsFn .62
|50447
|16.06
|15.51
|16.06+.61
|SpdrGold
|20059
|141.53
|141.10
|141.28—.11
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|101434
|297.42
|296.05
|296.25—1.95
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|17725
|53.04
|52.37
|52.99+.73
|SpdrRetl .49e
|12591
|42.79
|42.35
|42.69+.26
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|85447
|24.13
|23.55
|24.06+.60
|Salesforce
|10681
|149.57
|147.74
|148.83—.71
|Schlmbrg 2
|28395
|37.91
|36.83
|37.52+1.29
|SlackTcn
|18464
|25.05
|24.50
|24.89—.03
|SnapIncA
|55124
|15.20
|14.72
|14.83—.48
|SwstnEngy
|89113
|2.58
|2.33
|2.49+.24
|Square
|17025
|60.73
|59.45
|60.58—.89
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|18255
|90.05
|89.03
|89.04—1.40
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|32506
|61.03
|60.77
|60.86—.44
|SPEngy 2.04e
|33424
|61.18
|60.46
|61.13+.92
|SPDRFncl .46e
|111718
|28.08
|27.89
|27.99+.13
|SPInds 1.12e
|10611
|77.42
|76.96
|77.20—.23
|SPTech .78e
|18072
|80.52
|79.57
|79.74—1.15
|SpdrRESel
|20965
|39.31
|38.97
|38.97—.53
|SPUtil 1.55e
|29996
|62.56
|62.18
|62.46—.04
|TangerFac 1.42
|12100
|16.74
|15.95
|16.67+.68
|TevaPhrm .73e
|53268
|7.80
|7.37
|7.73+.29
|Transocn
|52490
|5.64
|5.45
|5.62+.14
|Twilio
|17218
|110.66
|107.00
|109.43—2.45
|25588
|43.95
|42.92
|42.95—1.31
|UBSGrp .69e
|12054
|11.61
|11.51
|11.57+.43
|UberTchn
|10338
|32.29
|31.65
|32.12—.12
|USNGas
|10610
|22.68
|22.42
|22.57+.09
|USOilFd
|33091
|12.13
|12.05
|12.12+.04
|USSteel .20
|23923
|12.56
|12.04
|12.33+.10
|Valaris
|12339
|7.04
|6.58
|6.71+.28
|ValeSA .29e
|22010
|11.56
|11.48
|11.52—.09
|VanEGold .06e
|131235
|27.98
|27.46
|27.91+.18
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|41630
|13.41
|13.03
|13.24+.28
|VanEJrGld
|26697
|38.41
|37.74
|38.35+.27
|Vereit .56f
|26963
|9.65
|9.53
|9.57—.09
|VerizonCm 2.46f
|16477
|59.70
|58.79
|59.60+.94
|Visa 1
|27480
|179.70
|174.63
|175.53—6.02
|WPXEngy
|14094
|11.19
|10.98
|11.12+.13
|WashPrGp 1
|22320
|4.27
|3.84
|4.25+.45
|WellsFargo 2.04f
|38154
|48.93
|48.07
|48.81+.40
|WhitngPet
|16918
|8.47
|7.92
|8.43+.39
|Yamanag .02
|32602
|3.43
|3.32
|3.40+.01
|—————————
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.