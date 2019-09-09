BC-150-actives-e

|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AT&TInc 2.04
|460137
|38.14
|37.58
|37.86+1.61
|AbbVie 4.28
|9771
|68.00
|67.21
|67.36—.26
|Alibaba
|13636
|177.99
|175.86
|176.16—.53
|AllyFincl .68
|8766
|33.97
|33.44
|33.83+1.26
|Altria 3.36f
|14150
|44.09
|43.62
|44.07+.22
|Ambev .05e
|23400
|4.63
|4.58
|4.60—.01
|AEagleOut .55
|9851
|16.76
|16.01
|16.70+.70
|Annaly 1e
|13127
|8.42
|8.31
|8.41+.10
|AnteroMid .45e
|20307
|7.34
|6.85
|7.34+.66
|AnteroRes 1
|8553
|3.80
|3.55
|3.79+.26
|AtHomGr
|14557
|7.94
|7.30
|7.91+.67
|AuroraCn
|32378
|6.27
|6.09
|6.14+.06
|BcoBrad .06a
|23679
|8.56
|8.48
|8.55+.16
|BcoSantSA .21e
|14576
|3.94
|3.91
|3.93+.06
|BkofAm .72f
|98053
|28.31
|27.97
|28.29+.56
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|47214
|17.93
|17.53
|17.74—.13
|Blackstone 2.07e
|8825
|51.00
|50.65
|50.81+.44
|Boeing 8.22
|10939
|358.73
|354.73
|356.06—6.95
|BrMySq 1.64
|9261
|48.45
|47.83
|47.93—.34
|CNXResc .04
|10209
|8.79
|8.28
|8.77+.58
|CadencB .70
|9085
|17.41
|16.14
|16.59+.95
|CallonPet
|63447
|4.51
|4.31
|4.49+.41
|CanopyGr
|11220
|28.41
|27.57
|27.83+.17
|Carnival 2
|10448
|46.22
|45.57
|46.20+.48
|Caterpillar 3.44
|9331
|125.66
|123.20
|125.66+2.96
|Cemex .29t
|8649
|3.92
|3.83
|3.90+.07
|CntryLink 1
|16708
|12.16
|11.91
|12.16+.36
|ChesEng
|132408
|1.72
|1.60
|1.71+.13
|CgpVelLCrd
|13669
|13.12
|12.91
|12.95+.48
|CgpVelICrd
|38371
|5.80
|5.70
|5.79—.21
|Citigroup 2.04f
|17421
|67.39
|66.69
|67.37+1.40
|ClevCliffs .24
|11363
|7.46
|7.32
|7.44+.18
|Cloudera
|21236
|8.91
|8.43
|8.66—.14
|CocaCola 1.60
|12566
|55.08
|54.63
|54.81—.42
|Coeur
|15862
|5.00
|4.81
|4.96+.05
|Corning .80
|9079
|28.58
|28.38
|28.50+.17
|DenburyR
|33696
|1.20
|1.14
|1.20+.07
|DeutschBk .12e
|10371
|8.04
|7.99
|8.03+.18
|DxGBull
|22630
|35.63
|34.51
|34.83+.03
|DxGlMBr
|11426
|15.31
|14.85
|15.19+.17
|DirDGlBr
|47054
|7.18
|6.94
|7.11—.01
|DxSPOGBl
|36966
|3.76
|3.53
|3.74+.32
|DrxSCBull .41e
|9557
|54.76
|54.08
|54.24+.32
|EldrGldgrs
|8316
|9.32
|9.02
|9.08—.12
|EnCanag .07
|24839
|4.69
|4.56
|4.66+.13
|EndvSilvg
|9466
|2.72
|2.63
|2.66—.03
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|13110
|13.75
|13.48
|13.70+.33
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|10181
|71.33
|70.98
|71.33+.40
|FiatChrys
|9576
|14.09
|14.03
|14.07+.19
|FMajSilvg
|11742
|9.93
|9.67
|9.91+.04
|FordM .60a
|44579
|9.57
|9.39
|9.56+.22
|FrptMcM .20
|15457
|9.55
|9.44
|9.53+.11
|GameStop 1.52
|34532
|4.78
|4.35
|4.78+.47
|GenElec .04
|75840
|8.96
|8.73
|8.95+.24
|Gerdau .02e
|12628
|3.10
|3.03
|3.10+.09
|GoldFLtd .01e
|18227
|5.35
|5.19
|5.21
|HPInc .64
|28666
|19.04
|18.75
|18.99—.12
|Hallibrtn .72
|11236
|19.67
|19.22
|19.64+.55
|HarmonyG .05
|10183
|3.46
|3.38
|3.39—.01
|HeclaM .01e
|12107
|1.84
|1.80
|1.84+.04
|ING .14e
|9149
|10.23
|10.17
|10.21+.21
|iPtShFut
|60952
|24.50
|24.23
|24.45—.27
|iShGold
|24150
|14.46
|14.43
|14.44+.03
|iShBrazil .67e
|36587
|42.58
|42.30
|42.52+.39
|iShSilver
|38667
|16.96
|16.85
|16.95+.08
|iShChinaLC .87e
|17863
|40.68
|40.58
|40.62+.01
|iShEMkts .59e
|48644
|41.42
|41.32
|41.39+.14
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|16290
|143.94
|143.70
|143.70—2.09
|iSEafe 1.66e
|18440
|64.74
|64.63
|64.66+.13
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|17248
|87.19
|87.02
|87.07—.07
|iShR2K 1.77e
|24707
|150.74
|150.06
|150.23+.33
|Infosyss
|9224
|11.77
|11.67
|11.68—.14
|ItauUnHs
|17650
|8.78
|8.68
|8.77+.19
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|14761
|114.54
|113.60
|114.54+1.93
|KARAuct 1.40
|9718
|28.61
|26.94
|27.36+1.44
|Keycorp .74f
|10374
|17.16
|16.96
|17.15+.35
|KindMorg 1
|14002
|20.55
|20.37
|20.46+.05
|Kinrossg
|18148
|4.99
|4.91
|4.95
|Lannett
|8425
|13.19
|12.25
|12.32—.84
|MGM Rsts .48
|x8454
|28.75
|28.40
|28.67+.50
|Macys 1.51
|23488
|15.65
|15.42
|15.64+.25
|Mallinckdt
|28487
|2.01
|1.83
|1.85—.02
|MarathnO .20
|10174
|12.70
|12.56
|12.64+.19
|McDerI
|14070
|5.42
|5.03
|5.41+.44
|McEwenM .01
|8389
|1.85
|1.82
|1.84+.01
|Merck 2.20
|10577
|86.52
|84.12
|84.23—2.34
|MetLife 1.76
|14171
|46.64
|45.69
|45.83—.41
|MicrFoc 1.44e
|8580
|13.55
|13.45
|13.48+.18
|MorgStan 1.40f
|10410
|43.02
|42.54
|43.01+.83
|Nabors .24
|12809
|2.12
|2.04
|2.11+.09
|NewmtM .56
|11588
|39.75
|38.93
|38.98+.32
|NokiaCp .19e
|20829
|5.03
|5.00
|5.01
|OasisPet
|14135
|3.48
|3.37
|3.41+.06
|OcciPet 3.16f
|x8706
|45.10
|44.53
|44.73+.06
|Oracle .96
|25629
|54.25
|53.45
|53.78+.62
|OwensCorn .88
|8478
|57.81
|57.10
|57.47+1.59
|Penney
|12757
|.81
|.78
|.81+.04
|Petrobras
|15004
|14.55
|14.44
|14.51+.21
|Pfizer 1.44
|23820
|36.64
|36.18
|36.21—.30
|PhilipMor 4.56
|8665
|73.04
|72.42
|73.01+.04
|PivotSftn
|8936
|14.89
|14.86
|14.89+.03
|ProctGam 2.98
|8392
|122.78
|121.78
|121.97—.90
|ProUShL20
|11223
|24.37
|24.29
|24.37+.71
|QEPRes .08
|11291
|4.09
|3.84
|4.01+.22
|RangeRs .08
|22548
|4.34
|4.00
|4.34+.41
|RegionsFn .62
|22869
|15.20
|14.97
|15.19+.34
|SpdrGold
|11485
|142.46
|142.23
|142.36+.44
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|60508
|299.24
|298.30
|298.43+.38
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|11205
|51.19
|50.69
|51.15+.67
|SpdrRetl .49e
|9959
|41.90
|41.14
|41.89+.88
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|69145
|22.94
|22.44
|22.90+.69
|SpdrOGEq .49e
|21436
|7.80
|7.64
|7.78+.19
|Salesforce
|10099
|152.15
|148.48
|148.89—2.19
|Schlmbrg 2
|13052
|35.15
|34.33
|35.11+.91
|Schwab .68
|9598
|40.93
|40.28
|40.82+.92
|Shopify
|8743
|384.02
|361.31
|364.76—15.66
|SignetJwl 1.48
|14642
|15.21
|14.36
|15.16+1.12
|SlackTcn
|39350
|27.60
|25.85
|26.11—1.27
|SnapIncA
|55116
|16.63
|16.16
|16.18—.44
|SwstnEngy
|33886
|2.12
|1.98
|2.12+.19
|Sprint
|10114
|6.87
|6.83
|6.85+.03
|Square
|10569
|62.73
|61.76
|61.84—.16
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|10818
|91.38
|90.41
|90.48—.80
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|13627
|61.44
|61.18
|61.29—.15
|SPEngy 2.04e
|14947
|59.74
|59.39
|59.73+.70
|SPDRFncl .46e
|62676
|27.72
|27.57
|27.72+.28
|SPInds 1.12e
|9714
|77.53
|77.27
|77.52+.32
|SPTech .78e
|12477
|81.92
|81.21
|81.23—.27
|SpdrRESel
|12580
|39.83
|39.54
|39.59—.21
|SPUtil 1.55e
|23306
|62.79
|62.42
|62.50—.31
|SupEnrgy .32
|15396
|.32
|.27
|.30—.06
|TevaPhrm .73e
|23005
|7.19
|6.96
|7.17+.16
|Transocn
|26021
|5.21
|5.04
|5.19+.15
|Twilio
|10666
|124.35
|118.04
|118.39—5.31
|16963
|45.68
|45.11
|45.46+.04
|UberTchn
|11623
|32.15
|31.46
|31.69—.17
|USOilFd
|40126
|11.98
|11.91
|11.92+.15
|USSteel .20
|20510
|11.97
|11.52
|11.97+.58
|Valaris
|9227
|6.30
|5.89
|6.19+.21
|ValeSA .29e
|24011
|11.44
|11.33
|11.44+.10
|VanEGold .06e
|70424
|28.74
|28.43
|28.52+.04
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|9701
|12.53
|12.28
|12.52+.33
|VanEJrGld
|23840
|39.38
|38.98
|39.11—.10
|VangEmg 1.10e
|8434
|41.45
|41.34
|41.42+.13
|VerizonCm 2.46f
|21176
|59.52
|59.26
|59.39+.33
|Visa 1
|8601
|187.05
|183.92
|184.04—1.70
|WPXEngy
|10365
|10.74
|10.57
|10.63+.16
|WellsFargo 2.04f
|41202
|47.55
|46.89
|47.52+.37
|WhitngPet
|10402
|7.55
|7.38
|7.48+.21
|Yamanag .02
|20871
|3.49
|3.39
|3.44—.01
|—————————
