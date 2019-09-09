BC-150-actives-e The Associated Press

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2.04 460137 38.14 37.58 37.86+1.61 AbbVie 4.28 9771 68.00 67.21 67.36—.26 Alibaba 13636 177.99 175.86 176.16—.53 AllyFincl .68 8766 33.97 33.44 33.83+1.26 Altria 3.36f 14150 44.09 43.62 44.07+.22 Ambev .05e 23400 4.63 4.58 4.60—.01 AEagleOut .55 9851 16.76 16.01 16.70+.70 Annaly 1e 13127 8.42 8.31 8.41+.10 AnteroMid .45e 20307 7.34 6.85 7.34+.66 AnteroRes 1 8553 3.80 3.55 3.79+.26 AtHomGr 14557 7.94 7.30 7.91+.67 AuroraCn 32378 6.27 6.09 6.14+.06 BcoBrad .06a 23679 8.56 8.48 8.55+.16 BcoSantSA .21e 14576 3.94 3.91 3.93+.06 BkofAm .72f 98053 28.31 27.97 28.29+.56 BarrickGld 2.82e 47214 17.93 17.53 17.74—.13 Blackstone 2.07e 8825 51.00 50.65 50.81+.44 Boeing 8.22 10939 358.73 354.73 356.06—6.95 BrMySq 1.64 9261 48.45 47.83 47.93—.34 CNXResc .04 10209 8.79 8.28 8.77+.58 CadencB .70 9085 17.41 16.14 16.59+.95 CallonPet 63447 4.51 4.31 4.49+.41 CanopyGr 11220 28.41 27.57 27.83+.17 Carnival 2 10448 46.22 45.57 46.20+.48 Caterpillar 3.44 9331 125.66 123.20 125.66+2.96 Cemex .29t 8649 3.92 3.83 3.90+.07 CntryLink 1 16708 12.16 11.91 12.16+.36 ChesEng 132408 1.72 1.60 1.71+.13 CgpVelLCrd 13669 13.12 12.91 12.95+.48 CgpVelICrd 38371 5.80 5.70 5.79—.21 Citigroup 2.04f 17421 67.39 66.69 67.37+1.40 ClevCliffs .24 11363 7.46 7.32 7.44+.18 Cloudera 21236 8.91 8.43 8.66—.14 CocaCola 1.60 12566 55.08 54.63 54.81—.42 Coeur 15862 5.00 4.81 4.96+.05 Corning .80 9079 28.58 28.38 28.50+.17 DenburyR 33696 1.20 1.14 1.20+.07 DeutschBk .12e 10371 8.04 7.99 8.03+.18 DxGBull 22630 35.63 34.51 34.83+.03 DxGlMBr 11426 15.31 14.85 15.19+.17 DirDGlBr 47054 7.18 6.94 7.11—.01 DxSPOGBl 36966 3.76 3.53 3.74+.32 DrxSCBull .41e 9557 54.76 54.08 54.24+.32 EldrGldgrs 8316 9.32 9.02 9.08—.12 EnCanag .07 24839 4.69 4.56 4.66+.13 EndvSilvg 9466 2.72 2.63 2.66—.03 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 13110 13.75 13.48 13.70+.33 ExxonMbl 3.48 10181 71.33 70.98 71.33+.40 FiatChrys 9576 14.09 14.03 14.07+.19 FMajSilvg 11742 9.93 9.67 9.91+.04 FordM .60a 44579 9.57 9.39 9.56+.22 FrptMcM .20 15457 9.55 9.44 9.53+.11 GameStop 1.52 34532 4.78 4.35 4.78+.47 GenElec .04 75840 8.96 8.73 8.95+.24 Gerdau .02e 12628 3.10 3.03 3.10+.09 GoldFLtd .01e 18227 5.35 5.19 5.21 HPInc .64 28666 19.04 18.75 18.99—.12 Hallibrtn .72 11236 19.67 19.22 19.64+.55 HarmonyG .05 10183 3.46 3.38 3.39—.01 HeclaM .01e 12107 1.84 1.80 1.84+.04 ING .14e 9149 10.23 10.17 10.21+.21 iPtShFut 60952 24.50 24.23 24.45—.27 iShGold 24150 14.46 14.43 14.44+.03 iShBrazil .67e 36587 42.58 42.30 42.52+.39 iShSilver 38667 16.96 16.85 16.95+.08 iShChinaLC .87e 17863 40.68 40.58 40.62+.01 iShEMkts .59e 48644 41.42 41.32 41.39+.14 iSh20yrT 3.05 16290 143.94 143.70 143.70—2.09 iSEafe 1.66e 18440 64.74 64.63 64.66+.13 iShiBxHYB 5.09 17248 87.19 87.02 87.07—.07 iShR2K 1.77e 24707 150.74 150.06 150.23+.33 Infosyss 9224 11.77 11.67 11.68—.14 ItauUnHs 17650 8.78 8.68 8.77+.19 JPMorgCh 3.20 14761 114.54 113.60 114.54+1.93 KARAuct 1.40 9718 28.61 26.94 27.36+1.44 Keycorp .74f 10374 17.16 16.96 17.15+.35 KindMorg 1 14002 20.55 20.37 20.46+.05 Kinrossg 18148 4.99 4.91 4.95 Lannett 8425 13.19 12.25 12.32—.84 MGM Rsts .48 x8454 28.75 28.40 28.67+.50 Macys 1.51 23488 15.65 15.42 15.64+.25 Mallinckdt 28487 2.01 1.83 1.85—.02 MarathnO .20 10174 12.70 12.56 12.64+.19 McDerI 14070 5.42 5.03 5.41+.44 McEwenM .01 8389 1.85 1.82 1.84+.01 Merck 2.20 10577 86.52 84.12 84.23—2.34 MetLife 1.76 14171 46.64 45.69 45.83—.41 MicrFoc 1.44e 8580 13.55 13.45 13.48+.18 MorgStan 1.40f 10410 43.02 42.54 43.01+.83 Nabors .24 12809 2.12 2.04 2.11+.09 NewmtM .56 11588 39.75 38.93 38.98+.32 NokiaCp .19e 20829 5.03 5.00 5.01 OasisPet 14135 3.48 3.37 3.41+.06 OcciPet 3.16f x8706 45.10 44.53 44.73+.06 Oracle .96 25629 54.25 53.45 53.78+.62 OwensCorn .88 8478 57.81 57.10 57.47+1.59 Penney 12757 .81 .78 .81+.04 Petrobras 15004 14.55 14.44 14.51+.21 Pfizer 1.44 23820 36.64 36.18 36.21—.30 PhilipMor 4.56 8665 73.04 72.42 73.01+.04 PivotSftn 8936 14.89 14.86 14.89+.03 ProctGam 2.98 8392 122.78 121.78 121.97—.90 ProUShL20 11223 24.37 24.29 24.37+.71 QEPRes .08 11291 4.09 3.84 4.01+.22 RangeRs .08 22548 4.34 4.00 4.34+.41 RegionsFn .62 22869 15.20 14.97 15.19+.34 SpdrGold 11485 142.46 142.23 142.36+.44 S&P500ETF 4.13e 60508 299.24 298.30 298.43+.38 SpdrS&PRB .74e 11205 51.19 50.69 51.15+.67 SpdrRetl .49e 9959 41.90 41.14 41.89+.88 SpdrOGEx .73e 69145 22.94 22.44 22.90+.69 SpdrOGEq .49e 21436 7.80 7.64 7.78+.19 Salesforce 10099 152.15 148.48 148.89—2.19 Schlmbrg 2 13052 35.15 34.33 35.11+.91 Schwab .68 9598 40.93 40.28 40.82+.92 Shopify 8743 384.02 361.31 364.76—15.66 SignetJwl 1.48 14642 15.21 14.36 15.16+1.12 SlackTcn 39350 27.60 25.85 26.11—1.27 SnapIncA 55116 16.63 16.16 16.18—.44 SwstnEngy 33886 2.12 1.98 2.12+.19 Sprint 10114 6.87 6.83 6.85+.03 Square 10569 62.73 61.76 61.84—.16 SPHlthC 1.01e 10818 91.38 90.41 90.48—.80 SPCnSt 1.28e 13627 61.44 61.18 61.29—.15 SPEngy 2.04e 14947 59.74 59.39 59.73+.70 SPDRFncl .46e 62676 27.72 27.57 27.72+.28 SPInds 1.12e 9714 77.53 77.27 77.52+.32 SPTech .78e 12477 81.92 81.21 81.23—.27 SpdrRESel 12580 39.83 39.54 39.59—.21 SPUtil 1.55e 23306 62.79 62.42 62.50—.31 SupEnrgy .32 15396 .32 .27 .30—.06 TevaPhrm .73e 23005 7.19 6.96 7.17+.16 Transocn 26021 5.21 5.04 5.19+.15 Twilio 10666 124.35 118.04 118.39—5.31 Twitter 16963 45.68 45.11 45.46+.04 UberTchn 11623 32.15 31.46 31.69—.17 USOilFd 40126 11.98 11.91 11.92+.15 USSteel .20 20510 11.97 11.52 11.97+.58 Valaris 9227 6.30 5.89 6.19+.21 ValeSA .29e 24011 11.44 11.33 11.44+.10 VanEGold .06e 70424 28.74 28.43 28.52+.04 VEckOilSvc .47e 9701 12.53 12.28 12.52+.33 VanEJrGld 23840 39.38 38.98 39.11—.10 VangEmg 1.10e 8434 41.45 41.34 41.42+.13 VerizonCm 2.46f 21176 59.52 59.26 59.39+.33 Visa 1 8601 187.05 183.92 184.04—1.70 WPXEngy 10365 10.74 10.57 10.63+.16 WellsFargo 2.04f 41202 47.55 46.89 47.52+.37 WhitngPet 10402 7.55 7.38 7.48+.21 Yamanag .02 20871 3.49 3.39 3.44—.01 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. 