BC-150-actives-e, The Associated Press

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 11916 2.29…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 11916 2.29 2.21 2.26—.03 AT&TInc 2.04 36143 36.22 35.91 36.16+.27 AdvDrainS .36 15578 32.43 31.50 32.43+2.18 Alibaba 26107 179.22 176.26 177.10—1.84 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 10799 9.11 9.00 9.02—.11 Altria 3.36f 10059 44.11 43.66 43.88+.03 Ambev .05e 32624 4.65 4.62 4.65+.07 AEagleOut .55 13575 17.15 16.35 16.94+.66 Annaly 1e 17930 8.39 8.25 8.26—.12 AnteroMid .45e 23516 7.05 6.58 6.61—.54 AnteroRes 1 13132 3.58 3.30 3.32—.38 ArcelorM .10p 7980 15.30 15.11 15.16—.17 AtHomGr 8437 7.00 6.52 6.91+.39 AuroraCn 29945 6.07 5.80 6.06+.20 BPPLC 2.44 8903 37.20 37.01 37.10—.28 BcoBrad .06a 30994 8.32 8.20 8.32+.26 BcoSantSA .21e 27485 3.86 3.84 3.86+.02 BkofAm .72f 75950 28.09 27.69 27.90—.23 BarrickGld 2.82e 46042 18.67 18.31 18.44+.04 BoxInc 10621 17.35 17.03 17.14—.01 CallonPet 14013 4.11 3.98 4.07—.02 CannTrHln 7530 1.77 1.66 1.74—.02 CanopyGr 13785 27.46 26.27 27.41+1.01 Cemex .29t 7449 3.90 3.84 3.85—.03 CntryLink 1 7612 11.97 11.80 11.95+.09 ChesEng 77088 1.55 1.50 1.53—.07 CgpVelLCrd 28899 11.77 11.35 11.70—.55 CgpVelICrd 79946 6.57 6.35 6.39+.27 Citigroup 2.04f 12135 66.50 65.75 66.13—.22 ClevCliffs .24 11127 7.54 7.26 7.29—.19 Cloudera 44052 8.74 8.31 8.50+.22 CocaCola 1.60 14111 55.44 54.95 55.03—.09 Coeur 11720 5.30 5.17 5.19—.03 ContlRescs 11153 29.89 29.29 29.39—.79 DenburyR 15842 1.10 1.05 1.07—.04 DBXHvChiA .29e 7777 28.49 28.35 28.42+.19 DevonE .32 9175 23.41 22.55 22.86—.64 DrGMBllrs 8127 86.74 83.20 84.07+2.31 DxGBull 26736 39.68 38.42 38.69+.69 DxGlMBr 17247 13.72 13.03 13.46—.43 DirSPBear 9798 17.32 17.16 17.22—.02 DirDGlBr 42116 6.49 6.27 6.44—.10 DxSPOGBl 30952 3.41 3.20 3.26—.23 DrxSCBull .41e 9883 55.00 54.15 54.61+.01 EldrGldgrs 7722 10.00 9.67 9.94+.23 EnCanag .07 31433 4.57 4.49 4.51—.09 EndvSilvg 10177 2.88 2.79 2.82+.04 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 10164 13.48 13.30 13.35—.13 ExxonMbl 3.48 11654 70.61 70.14 70.23—.04 FMajSilvg 10533 10.43 10.25 10.32+.04 Fitbit 9084 3.33 3.23 3.30 FordM .60a 22931 9.41 9.36 9.36+.02 FrptMcM .20 16018 9.54 9.41 9.43—.11 GameStop 1.52 9730 4.27 4.14 4.18—.05 GenElec .04 87160 8.82 8.57 8.66—.15 Gerdau .02e 7988 3.08 3.05 3.06 GoldFLtd .01e 15701 5.57 5.45 5.46—.02 GrubHub 10490 66.40 61.47 61.55+1.15 Guidewire 8335 107.90 94.80 107.00+11.59 Hallibrtn .72 10321 18.99 18.54 18.75—.25 HarmonyG .05 16010 3.57 3.50 3.52+.02 HeclaM .01e 10135 1.86 1.82 1.83+.02 HostHotls .85a 9757 16.78 16.61 16.71—.01 ICICIBk .19e 11827 10.89 10.78 10.86+.20 iPtShFut 70383 25.32 25.01 25.01—.46 iShGold 42267 14.62 14.56 14.58+.05 iShBrazil .67e 21958 42.44 42.14 42.38+.77 iShHK .61e 10491 23.79 23.73 23.76+.11 iShSilver 63424 17.59 17.46 17.55+.14 iShChinaLC .87e 26368 40.71 40.59 40.67+.14 iShEMkts .59e 93042 41.39 41.25 41.34+.27 iShiBoxIG 3.87 13914 128.05 127.78 128.00+.37 iSh20yrT 3.05 20390 145.67 145.23 145.41+.65 iSEafe 1.66e 20778 64.60 64.46 64.57+.25 iShiBxHYB 5.09 7488 87.18 87.04 87.08+.02 iShR2K 1.77e 29573 150.91 150.14 150.60+.01 iSUSAMinV .87e 9315 64.75 64.60 64.73+.21 Infosyss 14686 12.04 11.94 11.95—.12 Invitae 13341 21.77 20.86 21.05—.19 iSTaiwn 7867 35.83 35.72 35.76+.14 iShCorEM .95e 10877 49.69 49.54 49.65+.28 ItauUnHs 24957 8.57 8.46 8.56+.28 JPMorgCh 3.20 9811 112.72 111.96 112.56+.19 Keycorp .74f 10649 17.13 16.89 16.94—.11 Kinrossg 26903 5.19 5.08 5.13+.05 Kroger .56f 11879 25.11 24.87 25.01+.18 LibtProp 1.64 20507 50.01 49.03 49.96—2.12 MGM Rsts .48 7600 28.34 28.02 28.25+.27 Macys 1.51 23175 15.66 15.39 15.42+.11 Mallinckdt 29689 1.83 1.62 1.76+.17 MarathnO .20 14032 12.51 12.22 12.32—.22 MedProp 1.04f 7407 19.19 19.00 19.18+.19 MorgStan 1.40f 9614 42.47 42.01 42.34—.13 Nabors .24 10546 1.96 1.84 1.94—.04 NewmtM .56 9822 39.58 39.01 39.17—.17 Nielsenplc 1.40 9372 21.42 21.07 21.31+.29 NobleCorp .08 12151 1.85 1.72 1.80—.09 NokiaCp .19e 28821 5.02 4.98 5.01+.04 OasisPet 11050 3.19 3.05 3.08—.17 OcciPet 3.16f 8509 45.09 44.55 44.64—.45 Oracle .96 8224 54.13 53.50 53.71—.13 PagrDutyn 9312 33.95 32.00 33.05—3.55 Penney 9604 .80 .77 .79+.03 Petrobras 11390 14.30 14.14 14.25+.11 Pfizer 1.44 12442 36.39 36.11 36.28—.07 PivotSftn 10673 14.92 14.87 14.88—.07 PrUCrude 7792 17.26 16.85 17.18—.50 PrUShCrd 8034 17.47 17.10 17.17+.49 PrUShSP 9505 29.72 29.54 29.60—.04 RangeRs .08 11264 4.15 3.92 3.95—.22 RegionsFn .62 12578 14.91 14.77 14.85+.04 SpdrGold 23839 144.06 143.52 143.76+.62 S&P500ETF 4.13e 98745 298.34 297.42 298.00+.18 SpdrS&PRB .74e 7613 50.99 50.35 50.59—.18 SpdrOGEx .73e 46561 22.16 21.72 21.86—.44 Schlmbrg 2 8555 33.99 33.26 33.64—.42 Schwab .68 9828 39.91 39.44 39.87+.25 SibanyeG .14r 9407 5.19 5.09 5.12—.04 SignetJwl 1.48 9329 14.22 13.48 14.09+.12 SlackTcn 22430 29.98 28.62 28.93—1.09 SnapIncA 47393 16.26 15.90 16.25+.38 SwstnEngy 42303 1.93 1.85 1.90—.05 Square 7631 63.85 62.81 63.07+.05 SPCnSt 1.28e 19836 61.47 61.25 61.39+.15 SPEngy 2.04e 15269 58.71 58.27 58.45—.27 SPDRFncl .46e 42224 27.50 27.34 27.47+.02 SPInds 1.12e 8673 77.46 76.97 77.28+.24 SPTech .78e 8135 81.79 81.28 81.49—.08 SPUtil 1.55e 15352 63.35 63.13 63.28+.22 TaiwSemi .73e 8943 44.04 43.79 43.93—.31 Tapestry 1.35 8480 23.41 22.85 23.15+.23 Target 2.64f 9000 110.37 108.80 110.25+1.71 TevaPhrm .73e 18975 7.05 6.82 7.01+.12 Transocn 24686 4.94 4.74 4.88—.07 Twitter 23112 45.30 44.67 45.01—.30 UberTchn 10630 32.74 31.91 31.99—.52 USOilFd 46041 11.55 11.41 11.52—.18 USSteel .20 13360 11.69 11.38 11.44—.16 ValeSA .29e 15207 11.39 11.30 11.36+.03 VanEGold .06e 67118 29.76 29.44 29.51+.20 VEckOilSvc .47e 10936 12.11 11.82 12.00—.17 VanEJrGld 15371 41.15 40.49 40.73+.46 VangEmg 1.10e 10788 41.44 41.31 41.40+.24 VangFTSE 1.10e 8864 40.96 40.87 40.94+.12 VerizonCm 2.46f 9961 58.89 58.47 58.78+.19 WellsFargo 2.04f 18177 47.77 47.23 47.36—.26 WhitngPet 12766 7.23 6.80 6.92—.46 WmsCos 1.52 8410 24.11 23.86 23.92—.15 YPFSoc .11e 10182 9.69 9.26 9.68+.43 Yamanag .02 31209 3.63 3.54 3.57+.03 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. 