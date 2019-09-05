BC-150-actives-e

|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|15478
|2.28
|2.20
|2.24+.07
|AT&TInc 2.04
|31731
|35.93
|35.75
|35.91+.19
|Alibaba
|24997
|178.73
|176.52
|177.97+3.64
|Ambev .05e
|33843
|4.66
|4.62
|4.65+.07
|AEagleOut .55
|19166
|15.39
|14.56
|15.28+.90
|Annaly 1e
|21324
|8.33
|8.25
|8.33+.10
|AnteroRes 1
|10057
|3.73
|3.58
|3.72+.18
|AtHomGr
|19330
|6.25
|5.61
|5.91—1.00
|AuroraCn
|18420
|5.70
|5.57
|5.66+.07
|Avon
|10181
|4.30
|4.21
|4.29+.05
|BPPLC 2.44
|11082
|37.67
|37.50
|37.55+.24
|BcoBrad .06a
|18854
|8.22
|8.02
|8.16+.28
|BcoSantSA .21e
|44040
|3.86
|3.82
|3.84+.12
|BkofAm .72f
|x122954
|28.25
|27.80
|28.14+.83
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|53781
|19.47
|18.71
|18.71—1.16
|CVSHealth 2
|15496
|63.34
|62.71
|62.87+1.21
|CallonPet
|9848
|3.89
|3.81
|3.82+.04
|CanopyGr
|13996
|25.64
|24.76
|25.38+.80
|CerdHCM
|11931
|56.40
|55.83
|56.11—1.35
|ChesEng
|81463
|1.53
|1.48
|1.52+.05
|ChurchDwt .91
|16256
|79.88
|76.52
|77.90—2.29
|CienaCorp
|39931
|39.92
|38.02
|38.36—2.84
|CgpVelLCrd
|17710
|12.71
|12.54
|12.62+.30
|CgpVelICrd
|41596
|5.99
|5.90
|5.96—.14
|Citigroup 2.04f
|27270
|66.62
|65.61
|66.58+2.30
|ClevCliffs .24
|29923
|7.37
|7.23
|7.30+.15
|Cloudera
|127388
|8.25
|7.79
|8.10+.89
|CocaCola 1.60
|13014
|55.77
|55.38
|55.74—.03
|Coeur
|23920
|5.54
|5.16
|5.24—.38
|DenburyR
|10753
|1.08
|1.06
|1.07+.01
|DeutschBk .12e
|11932
|7.81
|7.73
|7.80+.32
|DrGMBllrs
|10309
|91.60
|85.28
|86.02—12.17
|DxGBull
|40688
|42.08
|39.48
|39.78—5.32
|DxGlMBr
|31551
|13.48
|12.70
|13.39+1.40
|DirSPBear
|22803
|17.46
|17.22
|17.24—.69
|DirDGlBr
|91757
|6.39
|6.04
|6.35+.66
|DxSPOGBl
|24916
|3.42
|3.32
|3.34+.11
|EldrGldgrs
|10442
|9.91
|9.65
|9.88—.11
|EnCanag .07
|21832
|4.52
|4.46
|4.46+.01
|EndvSilvg
|19958
|2.97
|2.80
|2.83—.20
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|12714
|13.74
|13.65
|13.65+.04
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|9703
|70.06
|69.70
|69.95+.66
|FMajSilvg
|22402
|10.97
|10.48
|10.55—.77
|Fitbit
|15769
|3.25
|3.13
|3.25+.13
|FordM .60a
|55028
|9.39
|9.25
|9.32+.12
|FortunaSlv
|12888
|4.11
|3.84
|3.89—.35
|FrptMcM .20
|43839
|9.67
|9.47
|9.62+.33
|GMSInc
|12117
|27.40
|26.72
|27.00—1.64
|GenElec .04
|190480
|9.23
|8.93
|8.97+.17
|GenMotors 1.52
|x14530
|39.36
|38.62
|39.19+1.33
|Gerdau .02e
|14761
|3.11
|3.08
|3.08+.04
|GoldFLtd .01e
|x15097
|5.71
|5.58
|5.64—.04
|Hallibrtn .72
|15508
|19.19
|18.94
|19.13+.37
|Hanesbds .60
|17408
|14.25
|13.83
|14.12+.50
|HarmonyG .05
|20178
|3.65
|3.56
|3.59—.21
|HeclaM .01e
|34281
|1.90
|1.82
|1.83—.11
|HPEnt .45e
|11901
|14.33
|13.91
|14.32+.57
|HollyFront 1.32
|11566
|47.21
|46.44
|46.82+1.01
|Huya
|12478
|25.30
|24.86
|25.29+.68
|ICICIBk .19e
|11251
|10.78
|10.73
|10.76—.09
|iPtShFut
|62451
|25.85
|25.52
|25.60—.85
|IQ50HIntl
|18301
|20.12
|20.08
|20.09+.14
|iShGold
|59325
|14.72
|14.59
|14.59—.29
|iShBrazil .67e
|41378
|42.21
|41.95
|42.08+.89
|iShSilver
|117171
|17.98
|17.72
|17.79—.55
|iShChinaLC .87e
|64598
|40.67
|40.50
|40.66+.61
|iSCorSP500 4.38e
|10111
|299.79
|298.40
|299.56+3.80
|iShEMkts .59e
|108170
|41.20
|41.06
|41.18+.57
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|16308
|128.24
|127.74
|127.74—.83
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|20550
|145.80
|144.90
|144.92—2.51
|iSEafe 1.66e
|45669
|64.53
|64.42
|64.51+.53
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|10598
|86.99
|86.78
|86.99+.27
|iShR2K 1.77e
|35114
|150.02
|149.37
|149.80+1.96
|iShREst 2.76e
|12822
|94.08
|93.25
|93.82—.27
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|10643
|60.44
|60.31
|60.41+.52
|Infosyss
|13133
|11.83
|11.76
|11.80+.12
|Invitae
|10527
|22.40
|21.35
|22.20—1.05
|iSTaiwn
|10048
|35.69
|35.51
|35.67+.33
|iShCorEM .95e
|33227
|49.46
|49.32
|49.45+.64
|ItauUnHs
|48415
|8.43
|8.24
|8.38+.31
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|26163
|113.08
|111.20
|112.70+2.83
|Keycorp .74f
|12215
|16.98
|16.68
|16.95+.55
|Kinrossg
|46010
|5.23
|5.06
|5.10—.17
|Kroger .56f
|11550
|24.99
|24.71
|24.72+.06
|LVSands 3.08
|22768
|56.03
|55.43
|56.03+.96
|LexRltyTr .41m
|36789
|10.15
|10.05
|10.15—.31
|MGM Rsts .48
|10382
|28.12
|27.64
|28.10+.62
|Macys 1.51
|37780
|15.54
|15.12
|15.18+.27
|Mallinckdt
|99965
|1.69
|1.43
|1.53—1.06
|MarathnO .20
|10919
|12.43
|12.22
|12.36+.25
|McEwenM .01
|18690
|2.05
|1.91
|1.93—.14
|Meredith 2.30
|12939
|37.46
|31.43
|32.17—11.65
|Nabors .24
|9873
|1.87
|1.81
|1.83+.01
|NatRetPrp 2
|13173
|56.50
|56.25
|56.50—1.18
|NYTimes .20
|14286
|29.86
|29.26
|29.57—.13
|NewmtM .56
|14214
|40.80
|39.71
|39.90—1.12
|NobleCorp .08
|13056
|1.80
|1.66
|1.71+.06
|NokiaCp .19e
|19158
|5.00
|4.98
|4.98+.07
|Nordstrm 1.48a
|11066
|31.04
|29.90
|30.79+1.28
|OasisPet
|13085
|3.29
|3.14
|3.15+.02
|Oracle .96
|12398
|53.95
|53.63
|53.91+.94
|PaloAltNet
|19105
|218.02
|210.76
|211.50+11.01
|Petrobras
|15097
|14.30
|14.19
|14.22+.24
|Pfizer 1.44
|25314
|36.24
|35.89
|36.20+.37
|ProctGam 2.98
|11182
|123.37
|122.18
|123.14—.07
|ProShSP
|17869
|26.33
|26.21
|26.21—.36
|PrUShSP
|18386
|29.88
|29.60
|29.61—.82
|Qudian
|10756
|8.16
|7.90
|8.05
|RangeRs .08
|16850
|4.20
|3.98
|4.15+.19
|RegionsFn .62
|x15194
|14.79
|14.57
|14.78+.50
|SpdrGold
|37142
|145.02
|143.84
|143.85—2.81
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|87358
|297.82
|296.64
|297.80+3.76
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|12478
|50.77
|50.15
|50.63+1.30
|SpdrRetl .49e
|11425
|40.65
|40.20
|40.48+.89
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|39796
|22.21
|21.98
|22.04+.32
|Schlmbrg 2
|12785
|33.94
|33.28
|33.71+.73
|SignetJwl 1.48
|52768
|14.89
|13.65
|13.88+2.87
|SlackTcn
|84664
|27.00
|26.00
|26.47—4.60
|Smartsh
|11668
|46.48
|42.50
|43.29—4.62
|SnapIncA
|28752
|16.09
|15.85
|15.98+.18
|SwstnEngy
|26923
|1.87
|1.81
|1.86+.09
|Square
|12950
|62.34
|61.67
|62.18+1.01
|SPMatls .98e
|9734
|57.55
|57.21
|57.30+.37
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|26175
|61.92
|61.49
|61.75+.13
|SPEngy 2.04e
|13458
|58.82
|58.42
|58.66+.66
|SPDRFncl .46e
|101448
|27.54
|27.27
|27.54+.64
|SPInds 1.12e
|17704
|77.24
|76.54
|77.21+1.53
|SPTech .78e
|15761
|81.65
|80.91
|81.58+1.68
|SpdrRESel
|10680
|40.11
|39.66
|39.95—.15
|SPUtil 1.55e
|29819
|63.47
|63.00
|63.45—.30
|TaiwSemi .73e
|15025
|44.51
|43.76
|44.45+1.30
|Tapestry 1.35
|x9782
|22.04
|21.59
|21.75+.60
|TevaPhrm .73e
|123558
|6.93
|6.39
|6.45—.65
|Transocn
|28468
|4.92
|4.78
|4.82+.13
|34930
|44.47
|43.62
|44.32+.96
|UberTchn
|16667
|33.03
|32.33
|32.74+.75
|USOilFd
|27432
|11.84
|11.79
|11.80+.09
|USSteel .20
|22328
|11.86
|11.47
|11.65+.39
|Valaris
|12281
|5.54
|5.04
|5.28+.29
|ValeSA .29e
|28730
|11.52
|11.41
|11.42+.18
|VanEGold .06e
|110144
|30.26
|29.66
|29.72—1.23
|VnEkSemi .58e
|14017
|120.41
|118.31
|120.35+4.42
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|19820
|12.03
|11.77
|11.94+.26
|VanEJrGld
|26942
|41.74
|40.83
|40.94—1.80
|VangEmg 1.10e
|30812
|41.30
|41.20
|41.28+.43
|WPXEngy
|10786
|10.88
|10.62
|10.65—.05
|WellsFargo 2.04f
|22483
|47.88
|47.30
|47.88+1.38
|WhitngPet
|10212
|7.11
|6.84
|6.87+.07
|WmsCos 1.52
|9866
|24.02
|23.79
|23.90+.20
|Yamanag .02
|43203
|3.69
|3.57
|3.60—.12
|—————————
