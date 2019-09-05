BC-150-actives-e The Associated Press

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 15478 2.28…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 15478 2.28 2.20 2.24+.07 AT&TInc 2.04 31731 35.93 35.75 35.91+.19 Alibaba 24997 178.73 176.52 177.97+3.64 Ambev .05e 33843 4.66 4.62 4.65+.07 AEagleOut .55 19166 15.39 14.56 15.28+.90 Annaly 1e 21324 8.33 8.25 8.33+.10 AnteroRes 1 10057 3.73 3.58 3.72+.18 AtHomGr 19330 6.25 5.61 5.91—1.00 AuroraCn 18420 5.70 5.57 5.66+.07 Avon 10181 4.30 4.21 4.29+.05 BPPLC 2.44 11082 37.67 37.50 37.55+.24 BcoBrad .06a 18854 8.22 8.02 8.16+.28 BcoSantSA .21e 44040 3.86 3.82 3.84+.12 BkofAm .72f x122954 28.25 27.80 28.14+.83 BarrickGld 2.82e 53781 19.47 18.71 18.71—1.16 CVSHealth 2 15496 63.34 62.71 62.87+1.21 CallonPet 9848 3.89 3.81 3.82+.04 CanopyGr 13996 25.64 24.76 25.38+.80 CerdHCM 11931 56.40 55.83 56.11—1.35 ChesEng 81463 1.53 1.48 1.52+.05 ChurchDwt .91 16256 79.88 76.52 77.90—2.29 CienaCorp 39931 39.92 38.02 38.36—2.84 CgpVelLCrd 17710 12.71 12.54 12.62+.30 CgpVelICrd 41596 5.99 5.90 5.96—.14 Citigroup 2.04f 27270 66.62 65.61 66.58+2.30 ClevCliffs .24 29923 7.37 7.23 7.30+.15 Cloudera 127388 8.25 7.79 8.10+.89 CocaCola 1.60 13014 55.77 55.38 55.74—.03 Coeur 23920 5.54 5.16 5.24—.38 DenburyR 10753 1.08 1.06 1.07+.01 DeutschBk .12e 11932 7.81 7.73 7.80+.32 DrGMBllrs 10309 91.60 85.28 86.02—12.17 DxGBull 40688 42.08 39.48 39.78—5.32 DxGlMBr 31551 13.48 12.70 13.39+1.40 DirSPBear 22803 17.46 17.22 17.24—.69 DirDGlBr 91757 6.39 6.04 6.35+.66 DxSPOGBl 24916 3.42 3.32 3.34+.11 EldrGldgrs 10442 9.91 9.65 9.88—.11 EnCanag .07 21832 4.52 4.46 4.46+.01 EndvSilvg 19958 2.97 2.80 2.83—.20 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 12714 13.74 13.65 13.65+.04 ExxonMbl 3.48 9703 70.06 69.70 69.95+.66 FMajSilvg 22402 10.97 10.48 10.55—.77 Fitbit 15769 3.25 3.13 3.25+.13 FordM .60a 55028 9.39 9.25 9.32+.12 FortunaSlv 12888 4.11 3.84 3.89—.35 FrptMcM .20 43839 9.67 9.47 9.62+.33 GMSInc 12117 27.40 26.72 27.00—1.64 GenElec .04 190480 9.23 8.93 8.97+.17 GenMotors 1.52 x14530 39.36 38.62 39.19+1.33 Gerdau .02e 14761 3.11 3.08 3.08+.04 GoldFLtd .01e x15097 5.71 5.58 5.64—.04 Hallibrtn .72 15508 19.19 18.94 19.13+.37 Hanesbds .60 17408 14.25 13.83 14.12+.50 HarmonyG .05 20178 3.65 3.56 3.59—.21 HeclaM .01e 34281 1.90 1.82 1.83—.11 HPEnt .45e 11901 14.33 13.91 14.32+.57 HollyFront 1.32 11566 47.21 46.44 46.82+1.01 Huya 12478 25.30 24.86 25.29+.68 ICICIBk .19e 11251 10.78 10.73 10.76—.09 iPtShFut 62451 25.85 25.52 25.60—.85 IQ50HIntl 18301 20.12 20.08 20.09+.14 iShGold 59325 14.72 14.59 14.59—.29 iShBrazil .67e 41378 42.21 41.95 42.08+.89 iShSilver 117171 17.98 17.72 17.79—.55 iShChinaLC .87e 64598 40.67 40.50 40.66+.61 iSCorSP500 4.38e 10111 299.79 298.40 299.56+3.80 iShEMkts .59e 108170 41.20 41.06 41.18+.57 iShiBoxIG 3.87 16308 128.24 127.74 127.74—.83 iSh20yrT 3.05 20550 145.80 144.90 144.92—2.51 iSEafe 1.66e 45669 64.53 64.42 64.51+.53 iShiBxHYB 5.09 10598 86.99 86.78 86.99+.27 iShR2K 1.77e 35114 150.02 149.37 149.80+1.96 iShREst 2.76e 12822 94.08 93.25 93.82—.27 iShCorEafe 1.56e 10643 60.44 60.31 60.41+.52 Infosyss 13133 11.83 11.76 11.80+.12 Invitae 10527 22.40 21.35 22.20—1.05 iSTaiwn 10048 35.69 35.51 35.67+.33 iShCorEM .95e 33227 49.46 49.32 49.45+.64 ItauUnHs 48415 8.43 8.24 8.38+.31 JPMorgCh 3.20 26163 113.08 111.20 112.70+2.83 Keycorp .74f 12215 16.98 16.68 16.95+.55 Kinrossg 46010 5.23 5.06 5.10—.17 Kroger .56f 11550 24.99 24.71 24.72+.06 LVSands 3.08 22768 56.03 55.43 56.03+.96 LexRltyTr .41m 36789 10.15 10.05 10.15—.31 MGM Rsts .48 10382 28.12 27.64 28.10+.62 Macys 1.51 37780 15.54 15.12 15.18+.27 Mallinckdt 99965 1.69 1.43 1.53—1.06 MarathnO .20 10919 12.43 12.22 12.36+.25 McEwenM .01 18690 2.05 1.91 1.93—.14 Meredith 2.30 12939 37.46 31.43 32.17—11.65 Nabors .24 9873 1.87 1.81 1.83+.01 NatRetPrp 2 13173 56.50 56.25 56.50—1.18 NYTimes .20 14286 29.86 29.26 29.57—.13 NewmtM .56 14214 40.80 39.71 39.90—1.12 NobleCorp .08 13056 1.80 1.66 1.71+.06 NokiaCp .19e 19158 5.00 4.98 4.98+.07 Nordstrm 1.48a 11066 31.04 29.90 30.79+1.28 OasisPet 13085 3.29 3.14 3.15+.02 Oracle .96 12398 53.95 53.63 53.91+.94 PaloAltNet 19105 218.02 210.76 211.50+11.01 Petrobras 15097 14.30 14.19 14.22+.24 Pfizer 1.44 25314 36.24 35.89 36.20+.37 ProctGam 2.98 11182 123.37 122.18 123.14—.07 ProShSP 17869 26.33 26.21 26.21—.36 PrUShSP 18386 29.88 29.60 29.61—.82 Qudian 10756 8.16 7.90 8.05 RangeRs .08 16850 4.20 3.98 4.15+.19 RegionsFn .62 x15194 14.79 14.57 14.78+.50 SpdrGold 37142 145.02 143.84 143.85—2.81 S&P500ETF 4.13e 87358 297.82 296.64 297.80+3.76 SpdrS&PRB .74e 12478 50.77 50.15 50.63+1.30 SpdrRetl .49e 11425 40.65 40.20 40.48+.89 SpdrOGEx .73e 39796 22.21 21.98 22.04+.32 Schlmbrg 2 12785 33.94 33.28 33.71+.73 SignetJwl 1.48 52768 14.89 13.65 13.88+2.87 SlackTcn 84664 27.00 26.00 26.47—4.60 Smartsh 11668 46.48 42.50 43.29—4.62 SnapIncA 28752 16.09 15.85 15.98+.18 SwstnEngy 26923 1.87 1.81 1.86+.09 Square 12950 62.34 61.67 62.18+1.01 SPMatls .98e 9734 57.55 57.21 57.30+.37 SPCnSt 1.28e 26175 61.92 61.49 61.75+.13 SPEngy 2.04e 13458 58.82 58.42 58.66+.66 SPDRFncl .46e 101448 27.54 27.27 27.54+.64 SPInds 1.12e 17704 77.24 76.54 77.21+1.53 SPTech .78e 15761 81.65 80.91 81.58+1.68 SpdrRESel 10680 40.11 39.66 39.95—.15 SPUtil 1.55e 29819 63.47 63.00 63.45—.30 TaiwSemi .73e 15025 44.51 43.76 44.45+1.30 Tapestry 1.35 x9782 22.04 21.59 21.75+.60 TevaPhrm .73e 123558 6.93 6.39 6.45—.65 Transocn 28468 4.92 4.78 4.82+.13 Twitter 34930 44.47 43.62 44.32+.96 UberTchn 16667 33.03 32.33 32.74+.75 USOilFd 27432 11.84 11.79 11.80+.09 USSteel .20 22328 11.86 11.47 11.65+.39 Valaris 12281 5.54 5.04 5.28+.29 ValeSA .29e 28730 11.52 11.41 11.42+.18 VanEGold .06e 110144 30.26 29.66 29.72—1.23 VnEkSemi .58e 14017 120.41 118.31 120.35+4.42 VEckOilSvc .47e 19820 12.03 11.77 11.94+.26 VanEJrGld 26942 41.74 40.83 40.94—1.80 VangEmg 1.10e 30812 41.30 41.20 41.28+.43 WPXEngy 10786 10.88 10.62 10.65—.05 WellsFargo 2.04f 22483 47.88 47.30 47.88+1.38 WhitngPet 10212 7.11 6.84 6.87+.07 WmsCos 1.52 9866 24.02 23.79 23.90+.20 Yamanag .02 43203 3.69 3.57 3.60—.12 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.