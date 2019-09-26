BC-150-actives-e The Associated Press

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 8970 2.36 2.27 2.28—.06 AT&TInc 2.04 19867 37.46 37.20 37.26—.12 AbbVie 4.28 13572 74.07 72.62 74.00+1.91 Accenture 2.92 8121 193.34 187.28 187.66—3.21 Alibaba 17534 178.23 175.27 176.70+.04 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 21588 9.24 9.14 9.16—.05 Altria 3.36f 19393 40.50 39.72 40.14—.42 Ambev .05e 11961 4.74 4.72 4.72—.01 Annaly 1e 11421 8.98 8.90 8.98+.05 AnteroRes 1 10462 3.29 3.03 3.06—.23 AstraZen 1.37e 7352 46.10 45.83 46.09+.75 AuroraCn 32707 4.92 4.69 4.74—.02 BPPLC 2.44 11517 38.34 38.19 38.24+.07 BcBilVArg .27e 13609 5.14 5.11 5.14+.02 BcoBrad .06a 9097 8.22 8.15 8.21+.06 BcoSantSA .21e 17272 3.94 3.91 3.94—.02 BkofAm .72f 50225 29.24 29.07 29.22—.03 BarrickGld 2.82e 12484 18.38 18.18 18.25+.07 BlackBerry 17680 5.62 5.45 5.47—.11 Blackstone 2.07e 8283 52.85 51.91 52.34—.50 CVSHealth 2 7195 62.78 62.14 62.16—.43 CalifRes 6475 10.50 10.05 10.30—.37 CallonPet 23805 4.66 4.41 4.45—.16 CanopyGr 9478 25.41 24.25 24.50—.19 Carnival 2 40864 45.73 43.60 44.19—3.87 Centenes 6892 45.35 43.80 44.04—1.29 CntryLink 1 7429 12.93 12.78 12.83—.09 ChesEng 53888 1.43 1.38 1.39—.03 Chimera 2 x7250 19.95 19.67 19.72—.16 CgpVelLCrd 22452 11.51 11.27 11.34—.43 CgpVelICrd 32146 5.13 5.03 5.11+.19 Citigroup 2.04f 8746 69.33 68.80 69.28—.10 ClevCliffs .24 15242 7.58 7.44 7.44—.14 CocaCola 1.60 8052 54.48 54.33 54.34+.17 Coeur 9650 5.48 5.35 5.37—.07 ConAgra .85 14247 31.07 29.99 30.32+.42 DHTHldgs .20f 7236 6.36 6.14 6.15+.14 DXCTch .84f 9024 30.14 29.17 29.81—1.13 DenburyR 9396 1.19 1.16 1.19 DBXHvChiA .29e 7373 27.44 27.32 27.34—.37 DxGBull 13665 35.00 34.16 34.20+.38 DxGlMBr 11586 14.35 13.87 14.30—.21 DirSPBear 9879 17.22 17.03 17.18+.17 DirDGlBr 26764 6.84 6.66 6.82—.07 DxSPOGBl 19237 3.58 3.40 3.43—.23 DrxSPBull 7607 52.78 52.18 52.26—.52 Disney 1.76 11434 133.30 131.17 131.34—1.75 EnCanag .07 14233 4.66 4.60 4.62—.07 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 9259 13.26 13.08 13.12—.14 ErosIntl 18093 2.64 2.42 2.47—.37 ExxonMbl 3.48 7314 71.34 70.100 71.19—.16 FMajSilvg 10217 10.03 9.88 9.98—.02 FordM .60a 20519 9.23 9.12 9.15—.06 Forestar 12292 18.05 17.51 18.04—.03 FrptMcM .20 16313 10.05 9.92 10.01—.06 GameStop 1.52 6472 5.27 5.12 5.16—.05 Gap .97 12161 17.15 16.79 16.89—.34 GenElec .04 38426 9.21 9.02 9.05—.12 GenMotors 1.52 7028 37.63 37.17 37.55+.44 Gerdau .02e 15631 3.14 3.11 3.13+.04 GraphPkg .30 8980 14.38 14.10 14.11+.07 HPInc .64 10737 18.42 18.30 18.35—.06 Hallibrtn .72 11023 19.30 18.86 18.98—.46 HarmonyG .05 10092 3.18 3.12 3.13—.02 HeclaM .01e 20329 2.00 1.86 1.91—.09 ICICIBk .19e 15765 12.73 12.61 12.70+.36 iPtShFut 44623 24.10 23.55 23.95+.34 iShGold 53214 14.47 14.42 14.44+.05 iShBrazil .67e 13564 42.35 42.09 42.20+.24 iShSilver 23361 16.89 16.76 16.78+.07 iShChinaLC .87e 60254 40.07 39.91 39.96—.22 iShUSAgBd 2.65e 8260 113.10 112.96 112.97+.16 iShEMkts .59e 55482 41.30 41.19 41.21+.03 iShiBoxIG 3.87 7855 127.26 127.01 127.04+.28 iSh20yrT 3.05 12731 142.72 141.92 141.97+.50 iSEafe 1.66e 25051 65.32 65.23 65.31+.36 iShiBxHYB 5.09 14018 87.26 87.15 87.16—.07 iShR2K 1.77e 19620 153.92 153.12 153.39—.71 Infosys 12740 11.11 11.00 11.09+.03 iShJapan 9348 57.45 57.35 57.38+.18 iSTaiwn 18739 36.34 36.26 36.32+.01 iShCorEM .95e 31160 49.58 49.47 49.48+.03 ItauUnHs 6237 8.39 8.34 8.37+.05 JPMorgCh 3.20 10556 117.99 117.50 117.62—.38 KBHome .10 11901 33.09 32.10 32.14—.24 Kinrossg 14431 5.21 5.14 5.14—.01 MFAFncl .80 8009 7.66 7.62 7.64+.04 Macys 1.51 8708 15.74 15.41 15.47—.07 Mallinckdt 6152 2.53 2.40 2.41—.08 MarathnO .20 8458 12.23 12.08 12.12—.20 MarathPt 2.12 9598 60.54 59.25 59.86—.29 McDerI 12775 2.08 2.02 2.07—.02 Nabors .24 16570 2.11 1.96 1.97—.13 NikeB .88 26306 92.19 91.36 91.82+1.01 NobleCorp .08 11215 1.50 1.42 1.42—.09 NokiaCp .19e 21986 5.05 5.01 5.03—.05 NordicAm .11e 8865 2.21 2.13 2.18+.10 OasisPet 8889 3.59 3.47 3.49—.11 Oracle .96 13124 54.11 53.47 53.58—.26 PG&ECp 2.12f 19520 11.30 10.84 11.18+.41 Petrobras 14603 14.58 14.45 14.50+.04 Pfizer 1.44 13359 36.24 36.06 36.11+.21 PhilipMor 4.68f 9481 75.25 74.29 74.49—.79 PrUShSP 8150 29.56 29.33 29.53+.20 Qudian 7082 7.10 6.88 6.95—.16 RangeRs .08 12066 4.42 4.11 4.11—.33 RegionsFn .62 6351 16.06 15.96 16.01—.03 RiteAidrs 48060 9.69 8.21 9.66+1.97 SpdrGold 12170 142.57 142.18 142.24+.41 S&P500ETF 4.13e 57188 297.65 296.53 296.68—.94 SpdrOGEx .73e 27406 22.90 22.53 22.60—.48 Schlmbrg 2 11303 35.10 34.45 34.56—.69 Shopify 6531 316.19 305.50 306.42—8.18 SlackTcn 6748 22.93 22.25 22.36—.37 SnapIncA 32262 17.04 16.66 16.77—.35 SwstnEngy 26668 2.06 1.98 1.99—.06 Sprint 17049 6.30 6.25 6.26—.08 Square 37018 61.11 59.83 60.40+1.89 SPHlthC 1.01e 6608 90.56 90.14 90.20—.03 SPCnSt 1.28e 19543 61.11 60.89 61.05+.20 SPEngy 2.04e 11698 60.30 59.79 59.89—.54 SPDRFncl .46e 36972 28.07 27.97 28.03—.06 SPInds 1.12e 7066 77.85 77.53 77.66—.06 SPTech .78e 6858 80.68 80.22 80.30—.38 SpdrRESel 6382 39.35 39.26 39.30+.13 SPUtil 1.55e 8814 64.84 64.64 64.81+.22 SupEnrgy .32 6464 .22 .17 .19—.01 TaiwSemi .73e 11333 45.40 45.10 45.37+.36 Target 2.64 6954 107.40 106.36 106.56—.24 TeckResg .19e 7324 16.48 15.90 15.99—.50 TevaPhrm .73e 27054 7.01 6.79 6.80—.16 Transocn 35298 5.09 4.83 4.87—.25 Twitter 8086 42.38 41.83 41.93—.57 USOilFd 30030 11.72 11.63 11.65—.15 USSteel .20 15854 11.45 11.10 11.16—.30 UtdhlthGp 4.32 8282 223.63 217.88 218.20—3.97 VICIPr 1.19e x8169 22.86 22.68 22.74—.00 ValeSA .29e 17417 11.57 11.49 11.49+.02 VanEGold .06e 37767 28.78 28.54 28.55+.12 VEckOilSvc .47e 9027 12.16 11.92 11.97—.29 VanEJrGld 9829 39.51 39.13 39.16+.25 VangEmg 1.10e 29702 40.76 40.65 40.67—.01 VangFTSE 1.10e 7410 41.19 41.14 41.18+.16 Vereit .56f 11303 9.85 9.73 9.84+.11 VerizonCm 2.46f 6993 60.32 60.07 60.28+.01 Visa 1 10157 176.41 174.61 175.36+.08 WellsFargo 2.04f 13896 49.37 49.15 49.19—.08 WhitngPet 7051 8.83 8.58 8.60—.33 WmsCos 1.52 6644 24.39 23.97 24.04—.36 Yamanag .02 15440 3.51 3.45 3.45+.01 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. 