BC-150-actives-e

|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|8970
|2.36
|2.27
|2.28—.06
|AT&TInc 2.04
|19867
|37.46
|37.20
|37.26—.12
|AbbVie 4.28
|13572
|74.07
|72.62
|74.00+1.91
|Accenture 2.92
|8121
|193.34
|187.28
|187.66—3.21
|Alibaba
|17534
|178.23
|175.27
|176.70+.04
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|21588
|9.24
|9.14
|9.16—.05
|Altria 3.36f
|19393
|40.50
|39.72
|40.14—.42
|Ambev .05e
|11961
|4.74
|4.72
|4.72—.01
|Annaly 1e
|11421
|8.98
|8.90
|8.98+.05
|AnteroRes 1
|10462
|3.29
|3.03
|3.06—.23
|AstraZen 1.37e
|7352
|46.10
|45.83
|46.09+.75
|AuroraCn
|32707
|4.92
|4.69
|4.74—.02
|BPPLC 2.44
|11517
|38.34
|38.19
|38.24+.07
|BcBilVArg .27e
|13609
|5.14
|5.11
|5.14+.02
|BcoBrad .06a
|9097
|8.22
|8.15
|8.21+.06
|BcoSantSA .21e
|17272
|3.94
|3.91
|3.94—.02
|BkofAm .72f
|50225
|29.24
|29.07
|29.22—.03
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|12484
|18.38
|18.18
|18.25+.07
|BlackBerry
|17680
|5.62
|5.45
|5.47—.11
|Blackstone 2.07e
|8283
|52.85
|51.91
|52.34—.50
|CVSHealth 2
|7195
|62.78
|62.14
|62.16—.43
|CalifRes
|6475
|10.50
|10.05
|10.30—.37
|CallonPet
|23805
|4.66
|4.41
|4.45—.16
|CanopyGr
|9478
|25.41
|24.25
|24.50—.19
|Carnival 2
|40864
|45.73
|43.60
|44.19—3.87
|Centenes
|6892
|45.35
|43.80
|44.04—1.29
|CntryLink 1
|7429
|12.93
|12.78
|12.83—.09
|ChesEng
|53888
|1.43
|1.38
|1.39—.03
|Chimera 2
|x7250
|19.95
|19.67
|19.72—.16
|CgpVelLCrd
|22452
|11.51
|11.27
|11.34—.43
|CgpVelICrd
|32146
|5.13
|5.03
|5.11+.19
|Citigroup 2.04f
|8746
|69.33
|68.80
|69.28—.10
|ClevCliffs .24
|15242
|7.58
|7.44
|7.44—.14
|CocaCola 1.60
|8052
|54.48
|54.33
|54.34+.17
|Coeur
|9650
|5.48
|5.35
|5.37—.07
|ConAgra .85
|14247
|31.07
|29.99
|30.32+.42
|DHTHldgs .20f
|7236
|6.36
|6.14
|6.15+.14
|DXCTch .84f
|9024
|30.14
|29.17
|29.81—1.13
|DenburyR
|9396
|1.19
|1.16
|1.19
|DBXHvChiA .29e
|7373
|27.44
|27.32
|27.34—.37
|DxGBull
|13665
|35.00
|34.16
|34.20+.38
|DxGlMBr
|11586
|14.35
|13.87
|14.30—.21
|DirSPBear
|9879
|17.22
|17.03
|17.18+.17
|DirDGlBr
|26764
|6.84
|6.66
|6.82—.07
|DxSPOGBl
|19237
|3.58
|3.40
|3.43—.23
|DrxSPBull
|7607
|52.78
|52.18
|52.26—.52
|Disney 1.76
|11434
|133.30
|131.17
|131.34—1.75
|EnCanag .07
|14233
|4.66
|4.60
|4.62—.07
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|9259
|13.26
|13.08
|13.12—.14
|ErosIntl
|18093
|2.64
|2.42
|2.47—.37
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|7314
|71.34
|70.100
|71.19—.16
|FMajSilvg
|10217
|10.03
|9.88
|9.98—.02
|FordM .60a
|20519
|9.23
|9.12
|9.15—.06
|Forestar
|12292
|18.05
|17.51
|18.04—.03
|FrptMcM .20
|16313
|10.05
|9.92
|10.01—.06
|GameStop 1.52
|6472
|5.27
|5.12
|5.16—.05
|Gap .97
|12161
|17.15
|16.79
|16.89—.34
|GenElec .04
|38426
|9.21
|9.02
|9.05—.12
|GenMotors 1.52
|7028
|37.63
|37.17
|37.55+.44
|Gerdau .02e
|15631
|3.14
|3.11
|3.13+.04
|GraphPkg .30
|8980
|14.38
|14.10
|14.11+.07
|HPInc .64
|10737
|18.42
|18.30
|18.35—.06
|Hallibrtn .72
|11023
|19.30
|18.86
|18.98—.46
|HarmonyG .05
|10092
|3.18
|3.12
|3.13—.02
|HeclaM .01e
|20329
|2.00
|1.86
|1.91—.09
|ICICIBk .19e
|15765
|12.73
|12.61
|12.70+.36
|iPtShFut
|44623
|24.10
|23.55
|23.95+.34
|iShGold
|53214
|14.47
|14.42
|14.44+.05
|iShBrazil .67e
|13564
|42.35
|42.09
|42.20+.24
|iShSilver
|23361
|16.89
|16.76
|16.78+.07
|iShChinaLC .87e
|60254
|40.07
|39.91
|39.96—.22
|iShUSAgBd 2.65e
|8260
|113.10
|112.96
|112.97+.16
|iShEMkts .59e
|55482
|41.30
|41.19
|41.21+.03
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|7855
|127.26
|127.01
|127.04+.28
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|12731
|142.72
|141.92
|141.97+.50
|iSEafe 1.66e
|25051
|65.32
|65.23
|65.31+.36
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|14018
|87.26
|87.15
|87.16—.07
|iShR2K 1.77e
|19620
|153.92
|153.12
|153.39—.71
|Infosys
|12740
|11.11
|11.00
|11.09+.03
|iShJapan
|9348
|57.45
|57.35
|57.38+.18
|iSTaiwn
|18739
|36.34
|36.26
|36.32+.01
|iShCorEM .95e
|31160
|49.58
|49.47
|49.48+.03
|ItauUnHs
|6237
|8.39
|8.34
|8.37+.05
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|10556
|117.99
|117.50
|117.62—.38
|KBHome .10
|11901
|33.09
|32.10
|32.14—.24
|Kinrossg
|14431
|5.21
|5.14
|5.14—.01
|MFAFncl .80
|8009
|7.66
|7.62
|7.64+.04
|Macys 1.51
|8708
|15.74
|15.41
|15.47—.07
|Mallinckdt
|6152
|2.53
|2.40
|2.41—.08
|MarathnO .20
|8458
|12.23
|12.08
|12.12—.20
|MarathPt 2.12
|9598
|60.54
|59.25
|59.86—.29
|McDerI
|12775
|2.08
|2.02
|2.07—.02
|Nabors .24
|16570
|2.11
|1.96
|1.97—.13
|NikeB .88
|26306
|92.19
|91.36
|91.82+1.01
|NobleCorp .08
|11215
|1.50
|1.42
|1.42—.09
|NokiaCp .19e
|21986
|5.05
|5.01
|5.03—.05
|NordicAm .11e
|8865
|2.21
|2.13
|2.18+.10
|OasisPet
|8889
|3.59
|3.47
|3.49—.11
|Oracle .96
|13124
|54.11
|53.47
|53.58—.26
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|19520
|11.30
|10.84
|11.18+.41
|Petrobras
|14603
|14.58
|14.45
|14.50+.04
|Pfizer 1.44
|13359
|36.24
|36.06
|36.11+.21
|PhilipMor 4.68f
|9481
|75.25
|74.29
|74.49—.79
|PrUShSP
|8150
|29.56
|29.33
|29.53+.20
|Qudian
|7082
|7.10
|6.88
|6.95—.16
|RangeRs .08
|12066
|4.42
|4.11
|4.11—.33
|RegionsFn .62
|6351
|16.06
|15.96
|16.01—.03
|RiteAidrs
|48060
|9.69
|8.21
|9.66+1.97
|SpdrGold
|12170
|142.57
|142.18
|142.24+.41
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|57188
|297.65
|296.53
|296.68—.94
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|27406
|22.90
|22.53
|22.60—.48
|Schlmbrg 2
|11303
|35.10
|34.45
|34.56—.69
|Shopify
|6531
|316.19
|305.50
|306.42—8.18
|SlackTcn
|6748
|22.93
|22.25
|22.36—.37
|SnapIncA
|32262
|17.04
|16.66
|16.77—.35
|SwstnEngy
|26668
|2.06
|1.98
|1.99—.06
|Sprint
|17049
|6.30
|6.25
|6.26—.08
|Square
|37018
|61.11
|59.83
|60.40+1.89
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|6608
|90.56
|90.14
|90.20—.03
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|19543
|61.11
|60.89
|61.05+.20
|SPEngy 2.04e
|11698
|60.30
|59.79
|59.89—.54
|SPDRFncl .46e
|36972
|28.07
|27.97
|28.03—.06
|SPInds 1.12e
|7066
|77.85
|77.53
|77.66—.06
|SPTech .78e
|6858
|80.68
|80.22
|80.30—.38
|SpdrRESel
|6382
|39.35
|39.26
|39.30+.13
|SPUtil 1.55e
|8814
|64.84
|64.64
|64.81+.22
|SupEnrgy .32
|6464
|.22
|.17
|.19—.01
|TaiwSemi .73e
|11333
|45.40
|45.10
|45.37+.36
|Target 2.64
|6954
|107.40
|106.36
|106.56—.24
|TeckResg .19e
|7324
|16.48
|15.90
|15.99—.50
|TevaPhrm .73e
|27054
|7.01
|6.79
|6.80—.16
|Transocn
|35298
|5.09
|4.83
|4.87—.25
|8086
|42.38
|41.83
|41.93—.57
|USOilFd
|30030
|11.72
|11.63
|11.65—.15
|USSteel .20
|15854
|11.45
|11.10
|11.16—.30
|UtdhlthGp 4.32
|8282
|223.63
|217.88
|218.20—3.97
|VICIPr 1.19e
|x8169
|22.86
|22.68
|22.74—.00
|ValeSA .29e
|17417
|11.57
|11.49
|11.49+.02
|VanEGold .06e
|37767
|28.78
|28.54
|28.55+.12
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|9027
|12.16
|11.92
|11.97—.29
|VanEJrGld
|9829
|39.51
|39.13
|39.16+.25
|VangEmg 1.10e
|29702
|40.76
|40.65
|40.67—.01
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|7410
|41.19
|41.14
|41.18+.16
|Vereit .56f
|11303
|9.85
|9.73
|9.84+.11
|VerizonCm 2.46f
|6993
|60.32
|60.07
|60.28+.01
|Visa 1
|10157
|176.41
|174.61
|175.36+.08
|WellsFargo 2.04f
|13896
|49.37
|49.15
|49.19—.08
|WhitngPet
|7051
|8.83
|8.58
|8.60—.33
|WmsCos 1.52
|6644
|24.39
|23.97
|24.04—.36
|Yamanag .02
|15440
|3.51
|3.45
|3.45+.01
|—————————
