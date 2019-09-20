BC-150-actives-e, The Associated Press

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AESCorp .55 11859 16.01 15.91 15.96+.01 AKSteel 12702 2.48 2.42 2.46—.01 AT&TInc 2.04 93164 37.46 37.18 37.37+.22 AbbottLab 1.28 20226 83.88 83.48 83.53+.30 AbbVie 4.28 20641 72.70 72.00 72.49+.82 Alibaba 23549 183.38 182.08 182.72+2.26 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 15505 9.48 9.41 9.46—.01 Altria 3.36f 53196 40.45 40.14 40.29+.17 Ambev .05e 15368 4.66 4.64 4.64 Amcorn 21119 9.77 9.65 9.65—.14 AmExp 1.56 14888 118.22 117.02 117.68—.11 AmIntlGrp 1.28 11743 58.35 57.99 58.31+.42 Annaly 1e 21260 8.87 8.81 8.84+.01 AuroraCn 52845 5.10 4.94 4.95—.21 Avon 22885 4.70 4.62 4.66—.07 BcoSantSA .21e 34147 4.09 4.06 4.08+.06 BkofAm .72f 147302 30.01 29.78 29.88+.06 BarrickGld 2.82e 19417 18.47 18.25 18.26—.04 BerkHB 21819 210.37 208.60 208.76—.46 Boeing 8.22 14592 384.73 380.39 382.78—1.66 BostonSci 19065 43.39 43.04 43.20+.14 BrMySq 1.64 23319 50.47 49.99 50.44+.37 CVSHealth 2 20353 64.60 64.11 64.43+.80 CalifRes 44622 12.14 11.36 12.03+2.14 CallonPet 12190 4.61 4.51 4.57+.03 CanopyGr 14583 26.40 25.14 25.29—1.06 Caterpillar 3.44 13522 130.99 129.65 130.24+.12 CntryLink 1 16561 12.94 12.77 12.80—.01 ChesEng 126934 1.66 1.56 1.58—.06 Chevron 4.76 28604 124.33 123.67 124.16+.50 CgpVelLCrd 14910 13.19 12.94 13.03+.06 CgpVelICrd 28602 4.50 4.41 4.47—.02 Citigroup 2.04f 30848 70.20 69.63 69.88+.15 ClevCliffs .24 15400 8.08 7.93 7.99+.03 CocaCola 1.60 58610 54.69 54.46 54.64+.12 Coeur 12389 5.09 5.00 5.02+.01 ConocoPhil 1.22 16254 60.60 60.13 60.50+.53 Cortevan 11548 29.57 29.06 29.13—.01 DenburyR 21013 1.34 1.29 1.33+.01 DxGBull 14852 33.65 32.92 32.94+.08 DirDGlBr 19652 7.27 7.10 7.26—.03 DxSPOGBl 25375 4.08 3.92 4.02+.07 Disney 1.76 37208 133.23 131.93 132.14—1.16 DomEngy 3.67 15295 81.24 80.47 80.66—.26 DowIncn 2.80 17693 47.72 47.20 47.58—.06 Dupontrs .30p 11166 71.59 70.87 71.09+.03 DukeEngy 3.78f 13096 95.21 94.45 94.50+.01 EliLilly 2.58 13646 117.15 114.47 116.56+2.21 EnCanag .07 17024 4.98 4.85 4.91 ErosIntl 32085 3.43 3.15 3.26—.25 Exelon 1.45 18128 48.26 47.96 48.11+.31 ExxonMbl 3.48 55554 72.50 72.18 72.36+.03 Fitbit 14851 3.70 3.64 3.65—.02 FordM .60a 56681 9.19 9.11 9.17+.07 FoundBld 13454 18.07 17.66 17.76+.29 FrptMcM .20 36995 10.65 10.49 10.54+.09 GameStop 1.52 11236 4.64 4.50 4.64+.20 GenElec .04 128928 9.50 9.34 9.42—.01 GenMotors 1.52 16951 38.07 37.64 37.77—.01 GoldFLtd .01e 16016 5.06 4.97 4.98+.04 HCPInc 1.48 12696 35.40 35.08 35.16+.07 HPInc .64 24668 18.86 18.63 18.69—.07 Hallibrtn .72 17777 21.06 20.56 20.74—.18 HarmonyG .05 17042 3.16 3.06 3.10 HPEnt .45e 17202 14.93 14.80 14.82—.03 HomeDp 5.44 20078 229.74 227.64 228.91+.79 HostHotls .85a 14740 17.38 17.23 17.26—.02 ICICIBk .19e 170267 11.88 11.67 11.76+.99 iPtShFut 33707 22.03 21.83 21.98—.17 iShGold 20545 14.38 14.36 14.37+.03 iShBrazil .67e 13224 42.08 41.83 41.84—.08 iShSilver 28359 16.68 16.64 16.65+.03 iShChinaLC .87e 19587 40.80 40.70 40.76+.07 iShEMkts .59e 42128 41.93 41.83 41.85+.28 iSEafe 1.66e 16444 65.87 65.78 65.86+.15 iShR2K 1.77e 16127 156.19 155.63 155.98+.22 Infosys 22884 11.60 11.49 11.50—.10 IBM 6.48 14921 143.83 142.79 142.91—.06 JPMorgCh 3.20 48093 119.75 119.06 119.65+.27 JohnJn 3.80 36810 131.62 130.29 131.62+1.51 Keycorp .74f 39464 18.07 17.68 17.79—.26 KindMorg 1 24968 20.80 20.63 20.73+.04 Kinrossg 12916 5.10 5.03 5.04—.01 Kroger .56f 13216 25.91 25.71 25.79—.03 LexRltyTr .41 11152 10.47 10.39 10.43+.05 LloydBkg .47a 15524 2.73 2.71 2.72+.06 Macys 1.51 18798 15.80 15.60 15.77+.05 Mallinckdt 11933 2.52 2.37 2.49+.05 MarathnO .20 17043 13.18 12.97 13.09+.05 MarathPt 2.12 12461 55.09 54.12 54.81+.89 MasterCrd 1.32 11507 278.59 276.33 277.72+1.81 McDerI 446126 2.74 2.27 2.63+1.05 McDnlds 4.64 14428 211.31 210.02 210.94+.42 Medtrnic 2.16 15472 111.46 111.07 111.21+.20 Merck 2.20 41246 85.37 84.32 85.05+1.08 MetLife 1.76 11647 48.02 47.68 47.84—.02 MorgStan 1.40f 21379 44.39 44.02 44.20+.18 Nabors .24 13651 2.47 2.35 2.46+.09 NewmtM .56 13176 39.76 39.45 39.46+.07 NikeB .88 18994 88.48 87.91 88.15+.45 NokiaCp .19e 35012 5.28 5.25 5.28+.13 OasisPet 18488 4.01 3.88 3.98+.04 OcciPet 3.16f 13474 46.30 45.76 45.95+.16 Oracle .96 35722 53.95 53.47 53.78+.41 PG&ECp 2.12f 36735 11.66 10.96 11.61—.59 PPLCorp 1.65 12056 31.70 31.38 31.42—.12 Penney 44631 .88 .81 .87+.06 Pfizer 1.44 97972 37.25 36.71 37.07+.56 PhilipMor 4.68f 24348 72.41 71.13 72.18+.47 ProctGam 2.98 34077 122.39 121.81 122.28+.38 RangeRs .08 12829 4.83 4.57 4.63—.03 RegionsFn .62 17563 16.24 16.06 16.14+.02 RBScotlnd 12097 5.43 5.40 5.42+.20 S&P500ETF 4.13e 67298 300.67 300.08 300.32—.76 SpdrOGEx .73e 24099 23.87 23.54 23.75+.04 SailptTch 19860 20.70 20.52 20.67—.01 Salesforce 15423 155.94 153.93 155.91+2.31 Schlmbrg 2 20361 38.05 37.39 37.83+.07 Schwab .68 15400 43.31 42.95 43.18+.26 SibanyeG .14r 12316 5.01 4.90 4.91+.03 SnapIncA 40149 17.12 16.86 17.08+.20 SouthnCo 2.48f 17907 61.25 60.93 60.94—.12 SwstnEngy 29652 2.10 2.01 2.07+.04 SPCnSt 1.28e 24218 60.68 60.54 60.61—.26 SPEngy 2.04e 38949 61.45 61.03 61.34—.45 SPDRFncl .46e 43486 28.37 28.25 28.30—.09 SPUtil 1.55e 38654 63.90 63.51 63.55—.56 Steelcse .58 13335 18.36 17.44 18.15+1.41 TJX .92 13988 56.68 56.25 56.30—.16 TevaPhrm .73e 23719 7.60 7.44 7.60+.07 3MCo 5.76 12406 168.00 166.72 166.87—.20 Transocn 21800 5.96 5.78 5.89+.04 Twitter 27295 43.62 43.10 43.56+.63 USBancrp 1.68f 18652 55.98 55.69 55.86+.06 USOilFd 42760 12.25 12.17 12.20+.01 USSteel .20 19555 11.11 10.96 11.10+.04 UtdTech 2.94 14486 138.46 137.31 137.80+.27 UtdhlthGp 4.32 19386 235.00 233.15 233.88+1.03 VanEGold .06e 33193 28.34 28.13 28.13+.03 VangEmg 1.10e 11519 41.84 41.75 41.76+.33 Vereit .56f 19869 9.79 9.72 9.72—.03 VerizonCm 2.46f 46445 60.38 59.99 60.00+.02 Visa 1 27626 177.63 176.60 177.17+1.21 WalMart 2.12f 21601 117.50 116.86 116.88—.23 WellsFargo 2.04f 55192 49.07 48.62 48.96+.05 Weyerhsr 1.36 14923 27.96 27.71 27.76—.03 WhitngPet 13115 9.22 8.99 9.22+.25 WmsCos 1.52 17485 24.93 24.52 24.73—.08 WTIndia .22e 14838 24.13 24.00 24.07+1.22 Yamanag .02 13361 3.45 3.41 3.42 