BC-150-actives-e, The Associated Press

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 15100 2.75 2.67 2.70—.10 AT&TInc 2.04 41882 37.25 36.88 37.17—.14 Alibaba 11325 177.40 176.05 176.44—.63 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 21833 9.49 9.40 9.41—.03 Altria 3.36f 12965 41.80 41.25 41.71+.30 Ambev .05e 10956 4.70 4.65 4.69—.01 Annaly 1e 40434 8.72 8.57 8.71+.03 AnteroRes 1 32880 4.22 3.94 3.94—.36 Apache 1 18945 28.35 26.28 26.45—2.01 Aquantia 10066 13.25 13.23 13.24+.06 ArcelorM .10p 10621 16.17 16.04 16.07—.73 AstraZen 1.37e 10014 43.20 42.91 43.17+.66 AuroraCn 39106 5.54 5.38 5.50+.05 BPPLC 2.44 35950 39.57 38.60 38.77—.58 BakHuGE .72 9835 23.61 22.89 23.13—.68 BcoSantSA .21e 21509 4.03 3.100 4.02—.09 BkofAm .72f 73595 30.00 29.73 29.84—.29 BarrickGld 2.82e 45961 17.87 17.27 17.83+.73 BaytexEg 18998 1.74 1.57 1.61—.10 BrMySq 1.64 10160 49.96 49.35 49.90+.43 Buckeye 3 10572 41.15 40.96 41.04+.03 CabotO&G .36f 11026 18.13 17.86 17.96—.20 CalifRes 19634 15.98 14.02 14.53—1.78 CallonPet 38822 5.28 4.97 5.08—.24 CenovusE .20 17334 10.45 10.03 10.12—.40 CntryLink 1 10010 12.96 12.75 12.89+.01 ChesEng 195940 2.04 1.85 1.88—.19 CgpVelLCrd 112194 15.73 13.53 14.07—1.25 CgpVelICrd 185776 4.33 3.83 4.21+.30 Citigroup 2.04f 9923 69.78 69.05 69.26—.57 ClevCliffs .24 12158 8.56 8.32 8.41—.24 ConocoPhil 1.22 20964 63.22 61.20 61.43—1.10 ContlRescs 15617 38.80 35.56 35.87—3.30 Corning .80 84936 28.02 27.42 27.62—2.43 CrescPtEg .25 13405 4.70 4.42 4.56—.16 DRHorton .60 12293 49.55 49.04 49.33+.30 DeltaAir 1.61f 14715 59.51 58.16 59.35+.28 DenburyR 54693 1.52 1.36 1.41—.15 DeutschBk .12e 10823 8.09 7.99 8.07—.16 DBXHvChiA .29e 10011 28.00 27.88 27.95—.52 DevonE .36f 19390 28.04 26.23 26.95—1.17 DxGBull 23398 31.77 30.52 31.67+1.37 DirSPBear 17587 16.94 16.83 16.87+.02 DirDGlBr 31741 7.94 7.61 7.64—.36 DxSPOGBl 85317 5.16 4.38 4.58—.68 DirxEnBull 11374 18.64 17.44 17.79—.85 EnCanag .07 77916 5.55 5.31 5.40—.14 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 33411 13.55 13.25 13.26—.17 Equinorn 10026 20.49 19.89 19.89—.47 ExxonMbl 3.48 18223 74.08 72.63 73.36—.37 FordM .60a 36548 9.28 9.18 9.26—.05 FrptMcM .20 23168 10.43 10.21 10.37—.10 GenElec .04 51831 9.34 9.26 9.30—.09 GenMotors 1.52 10493 37.60 36.85 37.47+.26 GoldFLtd .01e 10599 4.68 4.59 4.60—.02 HPInc .64 11450 18.86 18.58 18.66—.22 Hallibrtn .72 37946 22.28 20.82 21.54—.95 HarmonyG .05 10539 3.10 3.04 3.08—.02 Hess 1 14119 69.98 64.91 65.92—4.38 HPEnt .45e 11713 15.01 14.78 14.79—.34 iPtShFut 44279 23.63 23.37 23.56+.14 iShGold 32306 14.40 14.33 14.37+.03 iShBrazil .67e 18099 42.26 41.93 42.17—.18 iShEMU .86e 36387 39.06 38.93 39.04—.01 iShSilver 19684 16.75 16.66 16.73—.01 iShChinaLC .87e 18729 41.05 40.91 41.01—.45 iShEMkts .59e 117285 41.66 41.50 41.61—.30 iSh20yrT 3.05 10342 138.86 138.02 138.86+.58 iSEafe 1.66e 20723 65.38 65.19 65.35—.01 iShiBxHYB 5.09 20368 87.51 87.34 87.43—.04 iShR2K 1.77e 31291 157.45 156.66 157.11—.79 Infosys 11838 11.76 11.68 11.73—.04 IntlGmeT .80 15883 14.00 13.66 13.98—.15 iShCorEM .95e 22769 50.01 49.83 49.96—.35 iShCHEmu .64e 41601 30.69 30.59 30.67—.05 ItauUnHs 15988 8.57 8.50 8.52—.02 JPMorgCh 3.20 15507 118.50 117.72 117.97—1.19 Keycorp .74f 11307 18.26 17.99 18.04—.30 KindMorg 1 14010 20.74 20.58 20.65—.03 Kinrossg 28498 5.02 4.93 5.02+.10 Kohls 2.68 10834 52.15 50.42 51.35—1.79 Macys 1.51 34740 17.12 16.51 16.74—.68 Mallinckdt 19021 3.03 2.70 2.78—.23 MarathnO .20 27269 14.10 13.23 13.35—.82 McDerI 14410 6.11 5.70 5.90—.19 MorgStan 1.40f 18452 44.50 43.79 43.88—.87 Nabors .24 32629 2.74 2.45 2.58—.15 NYCmtyB .68 17145 12.79 12.64 12.70—.14 NewmtM .56 17055 39.67 38.52 39.60+1.12 NobleCorp .08 15932 1.86 1.71 1.79—.09 NokiaCp .19e 32970 5.10 5.05 5.09—.03 Nordstrm 1.48a 17864 35.38 32.86 33.08—2.50 OasisPet 32672 4.76 4.26 4.33—.47 OcciPet 3.16f 13334 47.95 45.80 46.25—1.55 Oracle .96 9691 53.20 52.76 52.77—.37 Penney 18641 .97 .90 .92—.03 PetrbrsA 11942 13.47 13.26 13.30—.33 Petrobras 28976 14.92 14.66 14.70—.39 Pfizer 1.44 26460 36.80 36.37 36.67—.17 Pinterestn 14177 30.09 28.68 29.73+.47 PSCrde 10697 23.69 20.43 21.15—1.95 PrUCrude 30481 21.27 19.33 19.78—1.15 PrUShCrd 21972 13.76 12.66 13.51+.67 ProctGam 2.98 10478 121.32 119.44 121.04+1.29 QEPRes .08 11709 4.94 4.44 4.54—.44 RangeRs .08 44231 5.27 4.88 4.99—.18 RegionsFn .62 15050 16.33 16.05 16.12—.33 RoyDShllA 3.76 19849 58.63 57.44 57.75—.24 SMEnergy .10 11210 12.46 10.94 11.31—1.33 S&P500ETF 4.13e 82260 300.39 299.75 300.12—.04 SpdrRetl .49e 18621 43.01 42.36 42.73—.34 SpdrOGEx .73e 143914 25.79 24.53 24.80—1.15 SpdrOGEq .49e 18104 8.85 8.37 8.53—.42 Schlmbrg 2 20640 38.94 37.57 37.85—1.46 SemGroup 1.89 22820 16.65 16.42 16.44—.06 Shopify 22253 333.00 324.44 330.75—7.19 SnapIncA 68680 16.49 15.98 16.48+.72 SwstnEngy 43717 2.28 2.10 2.15—.13 Square 22463 60.70 59.26 59.43+.18 SPCnSt 1.28e 32660 60.95 60.42 60.91+.46 SPEngy 2.04e 56379 63.19 61.83 62.21—.92 SPDRFncl .46e 56589 28.33 28.20 28.28—.11 SPInds 1.12e 11507 79.09 78.67 78.84—.45 SPTech .78e 10423 81.17 80.86 80.97+.01 SpdrRESel 20854 39.38 39.15 39.33+.34 SPUtil 1.55e 42558 63.56 63.07 63.49+.50 SupEnrgy .32 10084 .41 .35 .37—.03 TaiwSemi .73e 10239 44.58 44.21 44.57—.03 Technip .13 11942 25.50 24.49 24.80—.96 TevaPhrm .73e 20216 8.10 7.87 7.94—.10 Transocn 76879 6.41 5.92 6.05—.47 Twitter 13084 43.59 42.88 43.21+.45 UberTchn 9829 34.75 33.81 33.90—.53 USBrent 12386 20.39 19.38 19.67—.75 USOilFd 273021 12.93 12.34 12.48—.35 USSteel .20 25650 12.92 12.56 12.86—.43 Valaris 13422 7.53 6.90 7.05—.67 ValeSA .29e 13543 11.85 11.68 11.83—.05 VanEGold .06e 69885 27.76 27.38 27.73+.44 VnEkRus .01e 12117 23.85 23.63 23.69—.36 VnEkSemi .58e 18628 120.97 120.30 120.44—.65 VEckOilSvc .47e 53789 14.07 13.32 13.52—.65 VanEJrGld 14993 37.76 37.30 37.72+.35 VangEmg 1.10e 14128 41.61 41.46 41.58—.28 Vereit .56f 17328 9.89 9.76 9.82+.08 W&TOff .40 11789 5.89 5.12 5.37—.56 WPXEngy 20424 12.20 11.60 11.77—.62 WellsFargo 2.04f 18656 48.86 48.51 48.66—.32 WhitngPet 89014 11.05 9.80 9.95—1.28 Yamanag .02 25678 