BC-150-actives-e,

|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|15100
|2.75
|2.67
|2.70—.10
|AT&TInc 2.04
|41882
|37.25
|36.88
|37.17—.14
|Alibaba
|11325
|177.40
|176.05
|176.44—.63
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|21833
|9.49
|9.40
|9.41—.03
|Altria 3.36f
|12965
|41.80
|41.25
|41.71+.30
|Ambev .05e
|10956
|4.70
|4.65
|4.69—.01
|Annaly 1e
|40434
|8.72
|8.57
|8.71+.03
|AnteroRes 1
|32880
|4.22
|3.94
|3.94—.36
|Apache 1
|18945
|28.35
|26.28
|26.45—2.01
|Aquantia
|10066
|13.25
|13.23
|13.24+.06
|ArcelorM .10p
|10621
|16.17
|16.04
|16.07—.73
|AstraZen 1.37e
|10014
|43.20
|42.91
|43.17+.66
|AuroraCn
|39106
|5.54
|5.38
|5.50+.05
|BPPLC 2.44
|35950
|39.57
|38.60
|38.77—.58
|BakHuGE .72
|9835
|23.61
|22.89
|23.13—.68
|BcoSantSA .21e
|21509
|4.03
|3.100
|4.02—.09
|BkofAm .72f
|73595
|30.00
|29.73
|29.84—.29
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|45961
|17.87
|17.27
|17.83+.73
|BaytexEg
|18998
|1.74
|1.57
|1.61—.10
|BrMySq 1.64
|10160
|49.96
|49.35
|49.90+.43
|Buckeye 3
|10572
|41.15
|40.96
|41.04+.03
|CabotO&G .36f
|11026
|18.13
|17.86
|17.96—.20
|CalifRes
|19634
|15.98
|14.02
|14.53—1.78
|CallonPet
|38822
|5.28
|4.97
|5.08—.24
|CenovusE .20
|17334
|10.45
|10.03
|10.12—.40
|CntryLink 1
|10010
|12.96
|12.75
|12.89+.01
|ChesEng
|195940
|2.04
|1.85
|1.88—.19
|CgpVelLCrd
|112194
|15.73
|13.53
|14.07—1.25
|CgpVelICrd
|185776
|4.33
|3.83
|4.21+.30
|Citigroup 2.04f
|9923
|69.78
|69.05
|69.26—.57
|ClevCliffs .24
|12158
|8.56
|8.32
|8.41—.24
|ConocoPhil 1.22
|20964
|63.22
|61.20
|61.43—1.10
|ContlRescs
|15617
|38.80
|35.56
|35.87—3.30
|Corning .80
|84936
|28.02
|27.42
|27.62—2.43
|CrescPtEg .25
|13405
|4.70
|4.42
|4.56—.16
|DRHorton .60
|12293
|49.55
|49.04
|49.33+.30
|DeltaAir 1.61f
|14715
|59.51
|58.16
|59.35+.28
|DenburyR
|54693
|1.52
|1.36
|1.41—.15
|DeutschBk .12e
|10823
|8.09
|7.99
|8.07—.16
|DBXHvChiA .29e
|10011
|28.00
|27.88
|27.95—.52
|DevonE .36f
|19390
|28.04
|26.23
|26.95—1.17
|DxGBull
|23398
|31.77
|30.52
|31.67+1.37
|DirSPBear
|17587
|16.94
|16.83
|16.87+.02
|DirDGlBr
|31741
|7.94
|7.61
|7.64—.36
|DxSPOGBl
|85317
|5.16
|4.38
|4.58—.68
|DirxEnBull
|11374
|18.64
|17.44
|17.79—.85
|EnCanag .07
|77916
|5.55
|5.31
|5.40—.14
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|33411
|13.55
|13.25
|13.26—.17
|Equinorn
|10026
|20.49
|19.89
|19.89—.47
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|18223
|74.08
|72.63
|73.36—.37
|FordM .60a
|36548
|9.28
|9.18
|9.26—.05
|FrptMcM .20
|23168
|10.43
|10.21
|10.37—.10
|GenElec .04
|51831
|9.34
|9.26
|9.30—.09
|GenMotors 1.52
|10493
|37.60
|36.85
|37.47+.26
|GoldFLtd .01e
|10599
|4.68
|4.59
|4.60—.02
|HPInc .64
|11450
|18.86
|18.58
|18.66—.22
|Hallibrtn .72
|37946
|22.28
|20.82
|21.54—.95
|HarmonyG .05
|10539
|3.10
|3.04
|3.08—.02
|Hess 1
|14119
|69.98
|64.91
|65.92—4.38
|HPEnt .45e
|11713
|15.01
|14.78
|14.79—.34
|iPtShFut
|44279
|23.63
|23.37
|23.56+.14
|iShGold
|32306
|14.40
|14.33
|14.37+.03
|iShBrazil .67e
|18099
|42.26
|41.93
|42.17—.18
|iShEMU .86e
|36387
|39.06
|38.93
|39.04—.01
|iShSilver
|19684
|16.75
|16.66
|16.73—.01
|iShChinaLC .87e
|18729
|41.05
|40.91
|41.01—.45
|iShEMkts .59e
|117285
|41.66
|41.50
|41.61—.30
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|10342
|138.86
|138.02
|138.86+.58
|iSEafe 1.66e
|20723
|65.38
|65.19
|65.35—.01
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|20368
|87.51
|87.34
|87.43—.04
|iShR2K 1.77e
|31291
|157.45
|156.66
|157.11—.79
|Infosys
|11838
|11.76
|11.68
|11.73—.04
|IntlGmeT .80
|15883
|14.00
|13.66
|13.98—.15
|iShCorEM .95e
|22769
|50.01
|49.83
|49.96—.35
|iShCHEmu .64e
|41601
|30.69
|30.59
|30.67—.05
|ItauUnHs
|15988
|8.57
|8.50
|8.52—.02
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|15507
|118.50
|117.72
|117.97—1.19
|Keycorp .74f
|11307
|18.26
|17.99
|18.04—.30
|KindMorg 1
|14010
|20.74
|20.58
|20.65—.03
|Kinrossg
|28498
|5.02
|4.93
|5.02+.10
|Kohls 2.68
|10834
|52.15
|50.42
|51.35—1.79
|Macys 1.51
|34740
|17.12
|16.51
|16.74—.68
|Mallinckdt
|19021
|3.03
|2.70
|2.78—.23
|MarathnO .20
|27269
|14.10
|13.23
|13.35—.82
|McDerI
|14410
|6.11
|5.70
|5.90—.19
|MorgStan 1.40f
|18452
|44.50
|43.79
|43.88—.87
|Nabors .24
|32629
|2.74
|2.45
|2.58—.15
|NYCmtyB .68
|17145
|12.79
|12.64
|12.70—.14
|NewmtM .56
|17055
|39.67
|38.52
|39.60+1.12
|NobleCorp .08
|15932
|1.86
|1.71
|1.79—.09
|NokiaCp .19e
|32970
|5.10
|5.05
|5.09—.03
|Nordstrm 1.48a
|17864
|35.38
|32.86
|33.08—2.50
|OasisPet
|32672
|4.76
|4.26
|4.33—.47
|OcciPet 3.16f
|13334
|47.95
|45.80
|46.25—1.55
|Oracle .96
|9691
|53.20
|52.76
|52.77—.37
|Penney
|18641
|.97
|.90
|.92—.03
|PetrbrsA
|11942
|13.47
|13.26
|13.30—.33
|Petrobras
|28976
|14.92
|14.66
|14.70—.39
|Pfizer 1.44
|26460
|36.80
|36.37
|36.67—.17
|Pinterestn
|14177
|30.09
|28.68
|29.73+.47
|PSCrde
|10697
|23.69
|20.43
|21.15—1.95
|PrUCrude
|30481
|21.27
|19.33
|19.78—1.15
|PrUShCrd
|21972
|13.76
|12.66
|13.51+.67
|ProctGam 2.98
|10478
|121.32
|119.44
|121.04+1.29
|QEPRes .08
|11709
|4.94
|4.44
|4.54—.44
|RangeRs .08
|44231
|5.27
|4.88
|4.99—.18
|RegionsFn .62
|15050
|16.33
|16.05
|16.12—.33
|RoyDShllA 3.76
|19849
|58.63
|57.44
|57.75—.24
|SMEnergy .10
|11210
|12.46
|10.94
|11.31—1.33
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|82260
|300.39
|299.75
|300.12—.04
|SpdrRetl .49e
|18621
|43.01
|42.36
|42.73—.34
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|143914
|25.79
|24.53
|24.80—1.15
|SpdrOGEq .49e
|18104
|8.85
|8.37
|8.53—.42
|Schlmbrg 2
|20640
|38.94
|37.57
|37.85—1.46
|SemGroup 1.89
|22820
|16.65
|16.42
|16.44—.06
|Shopify
|22253
|333.00
|324.44
|330.75—7.19
|SnapIncA
|68680
|16.49
|15.98
|16.48+.72
|SwstnEngy
|43717
|2.28
|2.10
|2.15—.13
|Square
|22463
|60.70
|59.26
|59.43+.18
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|32660
|60.95
|60.42
|60.91+.46
|SPEngy 2.04e
|56379
|63.19
|61.83
|62.21—.92
|SPDRFncl .46e
|56589
|28.33
|28.20
|28.28—.11
|SPInds 1.12e
|11507
|79.09
|78.67
|78.84—.45
|SPTech .78e
|10423
|81.17
|80.86
|80.97+.01
|SpdrRESel
|20854
|39.38
|39.15
|39.33+.34
|SPUtil 1.55e
|42558
|63.56
|63.07
|63.49+.50
|SupEnrgy .32
|10084
|.41
|.35
|.37—.03
|TaiwSemi .73e
|10239
|44.58
|44.21
|44.57—.03
|Technip .13
|11942
|25.50
|24.49
|24.80—.96
|TevaPhrm .73e
|20216
|8.10
|7.87
|7.94—.10
|Transocn
|76879
|6.41
|5.92
|6.05—.47
|13084
|43.59
|42.88
|43.21+.45
|UberTchn
|9829
|34.75
|33.81
|33.90—.53
|USBrent
|12386
|20.39
|19.38
|19.67—.75
|USOilFd
|273021
|12.93
|12.34
|12.48—.35
|USSteel .20
|25650
|12.92
|12.56
|12.86—.43
|Valaris
|13422
|7.53
|6.90
|7.05—.67
|ValeSA .29e
|13543
|11.85
|11.68
|11.83—.05
|VanEGold .06e
|69885
|27.76
|27.38
|27.73+.44
|VnEkRus .01e
|12117
|23.85
|23.63
|23.69—.36
|VnEkSemi .58e
|18628
|120.97
|120.30
|120.44—.65
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|53789
|14.07
|13.32
|13.52—.65
|VanEJrGld
|14993
|37.76
|37.30
|37.72+.35
|VangEmg 1.10e
|14128
|41.61
|41.46
|41.58—.28
|Vereit .56f
|17328
|9.89
|9.76
|9.82+.08
|W&TOff .40
|11789
|5.89
|5.12
|5.37—.56
|WPXEngy
|20424
|12.20
|11.60
|11.77—.62
|WellsFargo 2.04f
|18656
|48.86
|48.51
|48.66—.32
|WhitngPet
|89014
|11.05
|9.80
|9.95—1.28
|Yamanag .02
|25678
|3.42
|3.33
|3.41+.05
|—————————
