BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 15171 2.74 2.68 2.73—.08 AT&TInc 2.04 48466 37.83 37.35 37.39—.52 Alibaba 19009 179.17 177.63 177.77—1.40 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 54640 9.62 9.49 9.51+.14 Altria 3.36f 21192 42.08 41.45 41.92—.09 Ambev .05e 18178 4.69 4.63 4.67+.01 Annaly 1e 14313 8.67 8.60 8.62—.04 AnteroMid .45e 14222 7.90 7.51 7.52+.31 AnteroRes 1 23415 4.14 3.87 3.96+.35 Apache 1 19198 27.00 25.85 26.47+2.13 AuroraCn 70470 5.83 5.69 5.72—.23 BPPLC 2.44 61272 39.85 39.63 39.64+1.77 BakHuGE .72 27040 23.66 22.86 23.34+.62 BcoSantSA .21e 18866 4.12 4.09 4.11—.06 BkofAm .72f 76711 30.17 29.64 30.12—.05 BarrickGld 2.82e 49505 17.45 17.17 17.21—.02 BaytexEg 20446 1.68 1.58 1.58+.11 Blackstone 2.07e 15954 55.02 52.82 54.99+1.44 CNXResc .04 11380 9.03 8.31 8.32+.17 CabotO&G .36f 19689 19.29 18.23 18.34—.47 CalifRes 28243 14.71 13.31 14.55+2.73 CallonPet 74412 5.23 5.04 5.11+.60 CdnNRsg 1.50 13097 27.79 26.89 27.39+2.05 CenovusE .20 28459 10.48 10.00 10.34+.99 CntryLink 1 15316 12.97 12.68 12.81—.09 ChesEng 376912 2.08 1.92 1.99+.21 Chevron 4.76 21116 125.27 123.46 123.54+2.04 CgpVelLCrd 109598 14.59 14.41 14.54+3.14 CgpVelICrd 192281 4.76 4.66 4.68—1.81 Citigroup 2.04f 14231 70.00 68.96 69.96—.43 Cloudera 11380 8.96 8.55 8.84—.09 Coeur 11888 4.68 4.55 4.57+.05 ConocoPhil 1.22 25650 62.00 60.62 61.72+4.38 ContlRescs 11487 36.58 35.01 36.48+4.34 CrescPtEg .25 11858 4.74 4.61 4.61+.32 DeltaAir 1.61f 19706 59.13 57.25 58.31—1.70 DenburyR 139339 1.58 1.45 1.55+.33 DevonE .36f 18885 27.66 26.99 27.12+2.05 DxSCBearrs 11120 43.16 42.01 42.23—.41 DxGBull 30479 30.38 29.24 29.42+1.21 DxGlMBr 13918 18.10 17.19 18.02—.76 DirSPBear 12137 16.94 16.80 16.81+.10 DirDGlBr 44212 8.32 7.98 8.28—.33 DxSPOGBl 97244 5.06 4.73 4.93+.94 DirxEnBull 19637 19.02 18.46 18.52+1.62 EOGRescs 1.15 19920 87.00 83.63 84.98+5.59 EnCanag .07 165191 5.37 5.12 5.27+.52 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 89601 14.03 13.65 13.67—.35 EntProdPt 1.75f 15691 29.56 29.05 29.20+.67 ExxonMbl 3.48 37167 75.18 74.00 74.01+1.37 FMajSilvg 11325 9.68 9.34 9.40+.09 FordM .60a 30304 9.43 9.33 9.43—.03 FrptMcM .20 32654 10.69 10.43 10.46—.30 GenElec .04 73943 9.39 9.17 9.18—.16 GenMotors 1.52 24793 38.16 37.46 38.05—.82 GoldFLtd .01e 21947 4.70 4.51 4.54+.01 HPInc .64 12621 18.81 18.46 18.80—.28 Hallibrtn .72 57894 22.25 21.38 22.24+1.97 HarmonyG .05 16747 3.09 2.98 2.99—.01 HeclaM .01e 17308 1.88 1.82 1.84+.03 Hess 1 13550 69.15 66.28 68.76+5.54 iPtShFut 43214 23.67 23.08 23.11+.03 iShGold 34078 14.37 14.32 14.33+.11 iShSilver 57688 16.75 16.60 16.63+.32 iShChinaLC .87e 22245 41.55 41.47 41.51—.39 iShEMkts .59e 133249 41.95 41.84 41.93—.31 iSh20yrT 3.05 19616 137.91 137.62 137.70+1.16 iSEafe 1.66e 20706 65.57 65.48 65.52—.42 iShiBxHYB 5.09 29522 87.38 87.18 87.38+.22 iShR2K 1.77e 40933 158.10 156.70 157.84+.53 iShREst 2.76e 12435 91.91 91.50 91.77+.23 Infosys 16273 11.68 11.56 11.65—.13 iShCorEM .95e 14568 50.36 50.25 50.34—.34 iShSaudi 12538 29.44 29.30 29.44—.26 ItauUnHs 19513 8.66 8.57 8.60—.14 JPMorgCh 3.20 14773 119.64 118.70 119.54—.69 KindMorg 1 22088 20.99 20.78 20.85+.38 Kinrossg 44097 4.89 4.76 4.79+.07 KosmosEn .18 14421 7.17 6.69 7.07+.79 Macys 1.51 17358 17.36 17.03 17.28+.14 Mallinckdt 15426 3.33 3.09 3.20—.10 MarathnO .20 40699 14.20 13.81 13.92+1.22 MarathPt 2.12 16080 53.70 51.28 52.87—.42 McDerI 14991 6.22 5.95 6.16+.37 Nabors .24 32731 2.64 2.51 2.55+.25 NewmtM .56 11670 39.20 38.23 38.31—.31 NobleCorp .08 23378 2.15 2.01 2.05+.16 NobleEngy .48 14572 27.31 25.62 25.62+.58 NokiaCp .19e 16855 5.11 5.08 5.10—.08 OasisPet 45080 4.46 4.17 4.38+.66 OcciPet 3.16f 49713 48.85 47.38 48.50+3.41 Oracle .96 14910 53.57 53.01 53.12—.63 PBFEngy 1.20 11017 25.11 23.04 23.53—2.07 PG&ECp 2.12f 13669 11.39 10.79 10.83—.35 ParsleyEn .03p 17774 20.80 19.90 20.12+1.62 Penney 18394 .98 .93 .95—.02 PetrbrsA 12740 13.58 13.44 13.55+.46 Petrobras 40377 15.03 14.85 15.02+.48 Pfizer 1.44 16838 36.95 36.35 36.95+.04 PhilipMor 4.68f 14067 72.63 71.77 72.38—.67 Pretiumg 25188 11.49 11.07 11.07—.10 PSCrde 13260 21.98 21.72 21.93+4.76 PrUCrude 34511 20.09 19.92 20.05+3.14 PrUShCrd 18483 14.26 14.09 14.13—3.23 PrUShSP 10768 29.30 29.12 29.14+.10 QEPRes .08 24581 4.82 4.26 4.76+.68 RangeRs .08 43591 5.76 4.90 4.90+.27 RegionsFn .62 12746 16.44 16.11 16.40+.05 RoyDShllA 3.76 17347 58.68 58.22 58.24+1.37 SMEnergy .10 16401 11.68 10.65 10.96+1.31 SpdrGold 22033 141.65 141.06 141.17+1.02 S&P500ETF 4.13e 68814 300.56 299.70 300.51—.58 SpdrOGEx .73e 210744 25.57 24.95 25.31+1.89 Schlmbrg 2 43152 40.25 39.51 39.78+2.45 Seadrill 11864 3.65 3.48 3.50+.33 SemGroup 1.89 41459 16.95 16.58 16.79+6.51 SibanyeG .14r 16454 4.67 4.52 4.52—.02 SnapIncA 26364 15.100 15.58 15.67—.34 SwstnEngy 88510 2.50 2.30 2.37+.14 Square 19477 58.70 57.24 57.72—.57 SPCnSt 1.28e 27378 60.81 60.56 60.71—.33 SPEngy 2.04e 63070 63.65 62.98 63.03+1.95 SPDRFncl .46e 44561 28.43 28.21 28.40—.09 SPInds 1.12e 11465 79.29 78.94 79.10—.25 SPTech .78e 12037 81.06 80.41 81.05—.11 SpdrRESel 11254 38.71 38.54 38.65+.06 SPUtil 1.55e 26182 63.08 62.64 62.83—.12 SupEnrgy .32 16189 .39 .35 .38+.04 TailorBr .72 x15814 5.17 4.79 4.85—.08 Technip .13 12246 26.53 26.11 26.38+.88 Tenaris .69e 14088 23.77 23.39 23.41+.84 TevaPhrm .73e 29899 8.09 7.83 8.04+.10 Transocn 91195 6.41 6.07 6.32+.59 TurqHillRs 11188 .48 .47 .47—.01 UberTchn 19135 34.68 33.47 34.66+1.41 USOilFd 155763 12.52 12.45 12.51+1.07 USSteel .20 13037 13.17 12.80 13.11+.01 Valaris 24096 8.15 7.16 7.80+1.45 ValeSA .29e 28747 11.98 11.83 11.87—.28 ValeroE 3.60 22237 82.35 79.28 80.49—5.04 VanEGold .06e 79720 27.33 26.97 27.02+.38 VEckOilSvc .47e 57123 14.17 13.79 14.12+1.08 VanEJrGld 20518 37.30 36.74 36.78+.52 VangFTSE 1.10e 11628 41.59 41.53 41.57—.21 VerizonCm 2.46f 12839 59.99 59.19 59.54—.43 W&TOff .40 14591 5.67 5.21 5.65+1.01 WPXEngy 23777 12.38 11.92 12.12+1.14 WellsFargo 2.04f 22587 48.85 48.40 48.67—.25 WhitngPet 133684 11.18 9.32 10.84+3.30 Yamanag .02 40787 3.33 3.26 3.27+.03 