BC-150-actives-e

|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|15171
|2.74
|2.68
|2.73—.08
|AT&TInc 2.04
|48466
|37.83
|37.35
|37.39—.52
|Alibaba
|19009
|179.17
|177.63
|177.77—1.40
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|54640
|9.62
|9.49
|9.51+.14
|Altria 3.36f
|21192
|42.08
|41.45
|41.92—.09
|Ambev .05e
|18178
|4.69
|4.63
|4.67+.01
|Annaly 1e
|14313
|8.67
|8.60
|8.62—.04
|AnteroMid .45e
|14222
|7.90
|7.51
|7.52+.31
|AnteroRes 1
|23415
|4.14
|3.87
|3.96+.35
|Apache 1
|19198
|27.00
|25.85
|26.47+2.13
|AuroraCn
|70470
|5.83
|5.69
|5.72—.23
|BPPLC 2.44
|61272
|39.85
|39.63
|39.64+1.77
|BakHuGE .72
|27040
|23.66
|22.86
|23.34+.62
|BcoSantSA .21e
|18866
|4.12
|4.09
|4.11—.06
|BkofAm .72f
|76711
|30.17
|29.64
|30.12—.05
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|49505
|17.45
|17.17
|17.21—.02
|BaytexEg
|20446
|1.68
|1.58
|1.58+.11
|Blackstone 2.07e
|15954
|55.02
|52.82
|54.99+1.44
|CNXResc .04
|11380
|9.03
|8.31
|8.32+.17
|CabotO&G .36f
|19689
|19.29
|18.23
|18.34—.47
|CalifRes
|28243
|14.71
|13.31
|14.55+2.73
|CallonPet
|74412
|5.23
|5.04
|5.11+.60
|CdnNRsg 1.50
|13097
|27.79
|26.89
|27.39+2.05
|CenovusE .20
|28459
|10.48
|10.00
|10.34+.99
|CntryLink 1
|15316
|12.97
|12.68
|12.81—.09
|ChesEng
|376912
|2.08
|1.92
|1.99+.21
|Chevron 4.76
|21116
|125.27
|123.46
|123.54+2.04
|CgpVelLCrd
|109598
|14.59
|14.41
|14.54+3.14
|CgpVelICrd
|192281
|4.76
|4.66
|4.68—1.81
|Citigroup 2.04f
|14231
|70.00
|68.96
|69.96—.43
|Cloudera
|11380
|8.96
|8.55
|8.84—.09
|Coeur
|11888
|4.68
|4.55
|4.57+.05
|ConocoPhil 1.22
|25650
|62.00
|60.62
|61.72+4.38
|ContlRescs
|11487
|36.58
|35.01
|36.48+4.34
|CrescPtEg .25
|11858
|4.74
|4.61
|4.61+.32
|DeltaAir 1.61f
|19706
|59.13
|57.25
|58.31—1.70
|DenburyR
|139339
|1.58
|1.45
|1.55+.33
|DevonE .36f
|18885
|27.66
|26.99
|27.12+2.05
|DxSCBearrs
|11120
|43.16
|42.01
|42.23—.41
|DxGBull
|30479
|30.38
|29.24
|29.42+1.21
|DxGlMBr
|13918
|18.10
|17.19
|18.02—.76
|DirSPBear
|12137
|16.94
|16.80
|16.81+.10
|DirDGlBr
|44212
|8.32
|7.98
|8.28—.33
|DxSPOGBl
|97244
|5.06
|4.73
|4.93+.94
|DirxEnBull
|19637
|19.02
|18.46
|18.52+1.62
|EOGRescs 1.15
|19920
|87.00
|83.63
|84.98+5.59
|EnCanag .07
|165191
|5.37
|5.12
|5.27+.52
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|89601
|14.03
|13.65
|13.67—.35
|EntProdPt 1.75f
|15691
|29.56
|29.05
|29.20+.67
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|37167
|75.18
|74.00
|74.01+1.37
|FMajSilvg
|11325
|9.68
|9.34
|9.40+.09
|FordM .60a
|30304
|9.43
|9.33
|9.43—.03
|FrptMcM .20
|32654
|10.69
|10.43
|10.46—.30
|GenElec .04
|73943
|9.39
|9.17
|9.18—.16
|GenMotors 1.52
|24793
|38.16
|37.46
|38.05—.82
|GoldFLtd .01e
|21947
|4.70
|4.51
|4.54+.01
|HPInc .64
|12621
|18.81
|18.46
|18.80—.28
|Hallibrtn .72
|57894
|22.25
|21.38
|22.24+1.97
|HarmonyG .05
|16747
|3.09
|2.98
|2.99—.01
|HeclaM .01e
|17308
|1.88
|1.82
|1.84+.03
|Hess 1
|13550
|69.15
|66.28
|68.76+5.54
|iPtShFut
|43214
|23.67
|23.08
|23.11+.03
|iShGold
|34078
|14.37
|14.32
|14.33+.11
|iShSilver
|57688
|16.75
|16.60
|16.63+.32
|iShChinaLC .87e
|22245
|41.55
|41.47
|41.51—.39
|iShEMkts .59e
|133249
|41.95
|41.84
|41.93—.31
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|19616
|137.91
|137.62
|137.70+1.16
|iSEafe 1.66e
|20706
|65.57
|65.48
|65.52—.42
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|29522
|87.38
|87.18
|87.38+.22
|iShR2K 1.77e
|40933
|158.10
|156.70
|157.84+.53
|iShREst 2.76e
|12435
|91.91
|91.50
|91.77+.23
|Infosys
|16273
|11.68
|11.56
|11.65—.13
|iShCorEM .95e
|14568
|50.36
|50.25
|50.34—.34
|iShSaudi
|12538
|29.44
|29.30
|29.44—.26
|ItauUnHs
|19513
|8.66
|8.57
|8.60—.14
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|14773
|119.64
|118.70
|119.54—.69
|KindMorg 1
|22088
|20.99
|20.78
|20.85+.38
|Kinrossg
|44097
|4.89
|4.76
|4.79+.07
|KosmosEn .18
|14421
|7.17
|6.69
|7.07+.79
|Macys 1.51
|17358
|17.36
|17.03
|17.28+.14
|Mallinckdt
|15426
|3.33
|3.09
|3.20—.10
|MarathnO .20
|40699
|14.20
|13.81
|13.92+1.22
|MarathPt 2.12
|16080
|53.70
|51.28
|52.87—.42
|McDerI
|14991
|6.22
|5.95
|6.16+.37
|Nabors .24
|32731
|2.64
|2.51
|2.55+.25
|NewmtM .56
|11670
|39.20
|38.23
|38.31—.31
|NobleCorp .08
|23378
|2.15
|2.01
|2.05+.16
|NobleEngy .48
|14572
|27.31
|25.62
|25.62+.58
|NokiaCp .19e
|16855
|5.11
|5.08
|5.10—.08
|OasisPet
|45080
|4.46
|4.17
|4.38+.66
|OcciPet 3.16f
|49713
|48.85
|47.38
|48.50+3.41
|Oracle .96
|14910
|53.57
|53.01
|53.12—.63
|PBFEngy 1.20
|11017
|25.11
|23.04
|23.53—2.07
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|13669
|11.39
|10.79
|10.83—.35
|ParsleyEn .03p
|17774
|20.80
|19.90
|20.12+1.62
|Penney
|18394
|.98
|.93
|.95—.02
|PetrbrsA
|12740
|13.58
|13.44
|13.55+.46
|Petrobras
|40377
|15.03
|14.85
|15.02+.48
|Pfizer 1.44
|16838
|36.95
|36.35
|36.95+.04
|PhilipMor 4.68f
|14067
|72.63
|71.77
|72.38—.67
|Pretiumg
|25188
|11.49
|11.07
|11.07—.10
|PSCrde
|13260
|21.98
|21.72
|21.93+4.76
|PrUCrude
|34511
|20.09
|19.92
|20.05+3.14
|PrUShCrd
|18483
|14.26
|14.09
|14.13—3.23
|PrUShSP
|10768
|29.30
|29.12
|29.14+.10
|QEPRes .08
|24581
|4.82
|4.26
|4.76+.68
|RangeRs .08
|43591
|5.76
|4.90
|4.90+.27
|RegionsFn .62
|12746
|16.44
|16.11
|16.40+.05
|RoyDShllA 3.76
|17347
|58.68
|58.22
|58.24+1.37
|SMEnergy .10
|16401
|11.68
|10.65
|10.96+1.31
|SpdrGold
|22033
|141.65
|141.06
|141.17+1.02
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|68814
|300.56
|299.70
|300.51—.58
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|210744
|25.57
|24.95
|25.31+1.89
|Schlmbrg 2
|43152
|40.25
|39.51
|39.78+2.45
|Seadrill
|11864
|3.65
|3.48
|3.50+.33
|SemGroup 1.89
|41459
|16.95
|16.58
|16.79+6.51
|SibanyeG .14r
|16454
|4.67
|4.52
|4.52—.02
|SnapIncA
|26364
|15.100
|15.58
|15.67—.34
|SwstnEngy
|88510
|2.50
|2.30
|2.37+.14
|Square
|19477
|58.70
|57.24
|57.72—.57
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|27378
|60.81
|60.56
|60.71—.33
|SPEngy 2.04e
|63070
|63.65
|62.98
|63.03+1.95
|SPDRFncl .46e
|44561
|28.43
|28.21
|28.40—.09
|SPInds 1.12e
|11465
|79.29
|78.94
|79.10—.25
|SPTech .78e
|12037
|81.06
|80.41
|81.05—.11
|SpdrRESel
|11254
|38.71
|38.54
|38.65+.06
|SPUtil 1.55e
|26182
|63.08
|62.64
|62.83—.12
|SupEnrgy .32
|16189
|.39
|.35
|.38+.04
|TailorBr .72
|x15814
|5.17
|4.79
|4.85—.08
|Technip .13
|12246
|26.53
|26.11
|26.38+.88
|Tenaris .69e
|14088
|23.77
|23.39
|23.41+.84
|TevaPhrm .73e
|29899
|8.09
|7.83
|8.04+.10
|Transocn
|91195
|6.41
|6.07
|6.32+.59
|TurqHillRs
|11188
|.48
|.47
|.47—.01
|UberTchn
|19135
|34.68
|33.47
|34.66+1.41
|USOilFd
|155763
|12.52
|12.45
|12.51+1.07
|USSteel .20
|13037
|13.17
|12.80
|13.11+.01
|Valaris
|24096
|8.15
|7.16
|7.80+1.45
|ValeSA .29e
|28747
|11.98
|11.83
|11.87—.28
|ValeroE 3.60
|22237
|82.35
|79.28
|80.49—5.04
|VanEGold .06e
|79720
|27.33
|26.97
|27.02+.38
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|57123
|14.17
|13.79
|14.12+1.08
|VanEJrGld
|20518
|37.30
|36.74
|36.78+.52
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|11628
|41.59
|41.53
|41.57—.21
|VerizonCm 2.46f
|12839
|59.99
|59.19
|59.54—.43
|W&TOff .40
|14591
|5.67
|5.21
|5.65+1.01
|WPXEngy
|23777
|12.38
|11.92
|12.12+1.14
|WellsFargo 2.04f
|22587
|48.85
|48.40
|48.67—.25
|WhitngPet
|133684
|11.18
|9.32
|10.84+3.30
|Yamanag .02
|40787
|3.33
|3.26
|3.27+.03
|—————————
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.