BC-150-actives-e,

|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|20839
|2.90
|2.81
|2.83+.01
|AT&TInc 2.04
|30952
|38.35
|37.95
|38.25—.13
|AbbVie 4.28
|10389
|71.51
|71.15
|71.30+.47
|Alibaba
|17401
|180.00
|178.75
|179.97+1.73
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|50565
|9.34
|9.20
|9.29+.11
|Altice .07e
|8768
|29.57
|29.10
|29.38+.31
|Altria 3.36f
|x25125
|43.51
|42.57
|42.83—.79
|Ambev .05e
|36518
|4.81
|4.76
|4.79
|Annaly 1e
|18012
|8.70
|8.64
|8.68+.08
|ArcelorM .10p
|10313
|17.33
|17.12
|17.17+.61
|AuroraCn
|27397
|6.00
|5.86
|5.86—.03
|BakHuGE .72
|20594
|23.00
|22.20
|22.27—.37
|BcBilVArg .27e
|9536
|5.34
|5.31
|5.32+.07
|BcoBrad .06a
|18300
|8.35
|8.27
|8.30—.03
|BcoSantSA .21e
|28162
|4.19
|4.15
|4.16+.06
|BkofAm .72f
|152286
|30.23
|29.87
|29.91+.24
|Barclay .15e
|12488
|7.75
|7.71
|7.73+.37
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|41070
|17.38
|17.11
|17.33+.20
|BestInc
|10316
|5.63
|5.46
|5.46—.07
|BitautoH
|13813
|15.45
|14.46
|15.24+1.49
|Blackstone 2.07e
|11990
|53.70
|52.30
|53.70+1.46
|BrMySq 1.64
|9110
|50.35
|49.70
|49.74+.13
|CallonPet
|13969
|4.59
|4.43
|4.45+.09
|CntryLink 1
|21139
|13.62
|13.09
|13.16—.38
|ChesEng
|73699
|1.87
|1.77
|1.78—.01
|CgpVelLCrd
|24566
|11.66
|11.32
|11.40—.11
|CgpVelICrd
|24635
|6.53
|6.34
|6.50+.06
|Citigroup 2.04f
|22078
|70.58
|69.85
|70.00+.70
|ClevCliffs .24
|22273
|8.56
|8.41
|8.50+.16
|CocaCola 1.60
|x9351
|54.76
|54.30
|54.71
|Coeur
|10012
|4.88
|4.73
|4.76—.01
|ConocoPhil 1.22
|8058
|57.45
|56.87
|57.30+.95
|DXCTch .84f
|9144
|34.10
|33.09
|33.46+.98
|DeanFoods .12m
|20042
|1.86
|1.53
|1.56—.30
|DenburyR
|18550
|1.36
|1.27
|1.28—.01
|DeutschBk .12e
|18336
|8.52
|8.46
|8.48+.16
|DxSCBearrs
|12001
|42.24
|41.33
|42.22—.65
|DxGBull
|21609
|31.35
|30.57
|31.01+.61
|DxGlMBr
|10242
|17.14
|16.63
|16.86—.49
|DirSPBear
|11014
|16.66
|16.56
|16.62—.04
|DirDGlBr
|23618
|8.02
|7.82
|7.89—.17
|DxSPOGBl
|32696
|4.18
|3.91
|3.94+.06
|DrxSCBull .41e
|11507
|63.95
|62.67
|62.67+.93
|EnCanag .07
|23241
|4.82
|4.68
|4.73+.05
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|9731
|14.06
|13.88
|13.99+.07
|ErosIntl
|8885
|2.56
|2.30
|2.46+.20
|Exelon 1.45
|11900
|47.69
|46.64
|47.52—.36
|Fitbit
|9561
|3.88
|3.71
|3.72—.08
|FordM .60a
|43756
|9.59
|9.47
|9.50+.09
|FrptMcM .20
|49669
|10.89
|10.62
|10.75+.38
|GameStop 1.52
|9167
|4.77
|4.49
|4.52—.06
|Gap .97
|8827
|19.76
|19.14
|19.20+.02
|GenElec .04
|x95909
|9.41
|9.14
|9.18—.07
|GoldFLtd .01e
|17247
|4.88
|4.77
|4.84+.09
|Hallibrtn .72
|12062
|20.45
|19.91
|19.98+.23
|HarmonyG .05
|14447
|3.22
|3.13
|3.16+.01
|HeclaM .01e
|14746
|1.99
|1.89
|1.91+.01
|HPEnt .45e
|15062
|15.40
|15.21
|15.25—.11
|HostHotls .85a
|9064
|17.47
|17.20
|17.38+.30
|ICICIBk .19e
|10399
|11.57
|11.49
|11.54+.22
|ING .14e
|14153
|10.92
|10.84
|10.86+.22
|iPtShFut
|50872
|23.33
|22.87
|22.96—.50
|iShGold
|27809
|14.41
|14.37
|14.38+.05
|iShBrazil .67e
|11471
|43.15
|42.92
|43.03+.04
|iShSilver
|25402
|16.94
|16.86
|16.89—.03
|iShChinaLC .87e
|20005
|41.89
|41.83
|41.85+.37
|iShEMkts .59e
|62796
|42.27
|42.19
|42.21+.21
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|20026
|138.71
|138.27
|138.41—1.11
|iSEafe 1.66e
|18256
|65.92
|65.85
|65.90+.33
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|40964
|87.28
|87.11
|87.26—.07
|iShR2K 1.77e
|44956
|158.92
|157.81
|157.86+.82
|iSUSAMinV .87e
|8590
|64.21
|63.95
|64.14+.02
|iShREst 2.76e
|14902
|92.95
|92.12
|92.76+.14
|iShJapan
|14868
|56.81
|56.71
|56.79+.58
|iSTaiwn
|8345
|36.60
|36.53
|36.55+.21
|ItauUnHs
|24841
|8.85
|8.77
|8.85+.21
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|26637
|119.54
|118.75
|119.19+1.28
|Keycorp .74f
|21323
|18.45
|18.19
|18.22+.19
|KindMorg 1
|9127
|20.49
|20.38
|20.46+.04
|Kinrossg
|24271
|4.85
|4.75
|4.80+.07
|Kroger .56f
|10569
|26.10
|25.47
|25.68+.09
|LBrands 1.20
|12932
|19.67
|18.77
|18.96—.05
|LloydBkg .47a
|20872
|2.67
|2.65
|2.66+.11
|LumberLiq
|8687
|11.86
|11.13
|11.47+.22
|Macys 1.51
|24469
|17.60
|17.15
|17.32+.32
|Mallinckdt
|69886
|3.65
|3.05
|3.12+.13
|MarathnO .20
|9424
|12.93
|12.65
|12.69+.11
|McDerI
|24898
|6.21
|5.67
|5.71—.42
|MorgStan 1.40f
|11568
|45.09
|44.83
|44.94+.62
|Nabors .24
|8565
|2.34
|2.20
|2.25+.04
|NYCmtyB .68
|13775
|13.20
|12.91
|12.96—.18
|NobleCorp .08
|8273
|2.04
|1.91
|1.92—.04
|NokiaCp .19e
|13758
|5.23
|5.21
|5.22—.02
|OasisPet
|9838
|3.79
|3.60
|3.63+.03
|Oracle .96
|15692
|54.72
|53.51
|53.55—.34
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|61671
|11.09
|10.53
|10.67+.57
|ParkHot 1.80m
|12302
|27.03
|26.15
|26.25+.91
|Penney
|26663
|1.10
|1.01
|1.03—.09
|Petrobras
|11404
|14.83
|14.59
|14.64—.07
|Pfizer 1.44
|13585
|37.60
|37.29
|37.38+.10
|ProgsvCp .10e
|12568
|73.91
|72.26
|72.53—4.45
|RangeRs .08
|11171
|4.60
|4.37
|4.40+.02
|RegionsFn .62
|16454
|16.68
|16.37
|16.39+.14
|SpdrGold
|17657
|141.99
|141.70
|141.72+.40
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|70180
|302.01
|301.42
|301.57+.28
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|17505
|55.03
|54.35
|54.41+.41
|SpdrRetl .49e
|13328
|44.28
|43.59
|43.72+.19
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|54370
|23.85
|23.29
|23.36+.11
|SpdrOGEq .49e
|9919
|8.35
|8.13
|8.15+.02
|Schlmbrg 2
|12877
|38.08
|36.95
|37.09+.19
|Schwab .68
|8142
|44.00
|43.58
|43.84+.77
|SibanyeG .14r
|10574
|4.76
|4.65
|4.66—.07
|SnapIncA
|20315
|15.93
|15.66
|15.76—.01
|SwstnEngy
|21613
|2.26
|2.11
|2.13—.01
|Square
|29344
|57.51
|55.91
|57.06—.73
|SPMatls .98e
|10654
|58.97
|58.81
|58.88+.38
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|8774
|92.25
|91.67
|92.09+.53
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|20156
|61.42
|61.05
|61.35—.04
|SPEngy 2.04e
|22426
|61.40
|60.81
|60.91+.31
|SPDRFncl .46e
|99920
|28.54
|28.38
|28.40+.13
|SPInds 1.12e
|13209
|79.55
|79.25
|79.40+.48
|SPTech .78e
|13475
|81.63
|81.12
|81.27—.50
|SpdrRESel
|16255
|39.16
|38.88
|39.06
|SPUtil 1.55e
|39093
|63.32
|62.75
|63.30—.04
|TPGPac
|8415
|10.28
|10.27
|10.28+.03
|TailorBr .72
|13533
|5.17
|5.00
|5.02—.01
|Telaria
|8073
|8.92
|8.15
|8.25—1.02
|Tenaris .69e
|8528
|22.96
|22.68
|22.72+.22
|TevaPhrm .73e
|33856
|8.45
|8.01
|8.09—.09
|Transocn
|35583
|5.84
|5.59
|5.61—.04
|15880
|43.20
|42.33
|42.57—.63
|UBSGrp .69e
|8123
|11.80
|11.72
|11.74+.21
|UberTchn
|10454
|34.44
|33.47
|33.50—.57
|USOilFd
|30136
|11.53
|11.41
|11.44—.03
|USSteel .20
|20256
|13.63
|13.14
|13.22+.09
|UtdhlthGp 4.32
|x9510
|236.56
|231.54
|235.31+6.29
|ValeSA .29e
|47085
|12.37
|12.25
|12.32+.15
|VanEGold .06e
|54790
|27.59
|27.36
|27.48+.21
|VnEkSemi .58e
|8264
|122.20
|121.51
|121.82—.15
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|19036
|13.29
|12.94
|12.97+.02
|VanEJrGld
|10637
|37.83
|37.47
|37.66+.40
|VangREIT 3.08e
|8925
|92.99
|92.38
|92.80+.17
|VangEmg 1.10e
|8523
|42.22
|42.15
|42.17+.20
|VerizonCm 2.46f
|9380
|60.45
|59.88
|60.27—.17
|Visa 1
|11002
|178.77
|176.02
|176.75—1.23
|WPXEngy
|11255
|11.31
|10.91
|10.94+.11
|WashPrGp 1
|8135
|4.37
|4.16
|4.18—.01
|WellsFargo 2.04f
|37717
|49.31
|48.77
|48.87+.22
|WhitngPet
|13516
|7.88
|7.49
|7.55+.06
|Yamanag .02
|22644
|3.37
|3.31
|3.34+.04
|—————————
