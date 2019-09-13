Home » Latest News » BC-150-actives-e,

The Associated Press

September 13, 2019, 10:10 AM

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AKSteel 20839 2.90 2.81 2.83+.01
AT&TInc 2.04 30952 38.35 37.95 38.25—.13
AbbVie 4.28 10389 71.51 71.15 71.30+.47
Alibaba 17401 180.00 178.75 179.97+1.73
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 50565 9.34 9.20 9.29+.11
Altice .07e 8768 29.57 29.10 29.38+.31
Altria 3.36f x25125 43.51 42.57 42.83—.79
Ambev .05e 36518 4.81 4.76 4.79
Annaly 1e 18012 8.70 8.64 8.68+.08
ArcelorM .10p
10313 17.33 17.12 17.17+.61
AuroraCn 27397 6.00 5.86 5.86—.03
BakHuGE .72 20594 23.00 22.20 22.27—.37
BcBilVArg .27e 9536 5.34 5.31 5.32+.07
BcoBrad .06a 18300 8.35 8.27 8.30—.03
BcoSantSA .21e 28162 4.19 4.15 4.16+.06
BkofAm .72f 152286 30.23 29.87 29.91+.24
Barclay .15e 12488 7.75 7.71 7.73+.37
BarrickGld 2.82e
41070 17.38 17.11 17.33+.20
BestInc 10316 5.63 5.46 5.46—.07
BitautoH 13813 15.45 14.46 15.24+1.49
Blackstone 2.07e
11990 53.70 52.30 53.70+1.46
BrMySq 1.64 9110 50.35 49.70 49.74+.13
CallonPet 13969 4.59 4.43 4.45+.09
CntryLink 1 21139 13.62 13.09 13.16—.38
ChesEng 73699 1.87 1.77 1.78—.01
CgpVelLCrd 24566 11.66 11.32 11.40—.11
CgpVelICrd 24635 6.53 6.34 6.50+.06
Citigroup 2.04f 22078 70.58 69.85 70.00+.70
ClevCliffs .24 22273 8.56 8.41 8.50+.16
CocaCola 1.60 x9351 54.76 54.30 54.71
Coeur 10012 4.88 4.73 4.76—.01
ConocoPhil 1.22 8058 57.45 56.87 57.30+.95
DXCTch .84f 9144 34.10 33.09 33.46+.98
DeanFoods .12m 20042 1.86 1.53 1.56—.30
DenburyR 18550 1.36 1.27 1.28—.01
DeutschBk .12e 18336 8.52 8.46 8.48+.16
DxSCBearrs 12001 42.24 41.33 42.22—.65
DxGBull 21609 31.35 30.57 31.01+.61
DxGlMBr 10242 17.14 16.63 16.86—.49
DirSPBear 11014 16.66 16.56 16.62—.04
DirDGlBr 23618 8.02 7.82 7.89—.17
DxSPOGBl 32696 4.18 3.91 3.94+.06
DrxSCBull .41e
11507 63.95 62.67 62.67+.93
EnCanag .07 23241 4.82 4.68 4.73+.05
EgyTrnsfr 1.22 9731 14.06 13.88 13.99+.07
ErosIntl 8885 2.56 2.30 2.46+.20
Exelon 1.45 11900 47.69 46.64 47.52—.36
Fitbit 9561 3.88 3.71 3.72—.08
FordM .60a 43756 9.59 9.47 9.50+.09
FrptMcM .20 49669 10.89 10.62 10.75+.38
GameStop 1.52 9167 4.77 4.49 4.52—.06
Gap .97 8827 19.76 19.14 19.20+.02
GenElec .04 x95909 9.41 9.14 9.18—.07
GoldFLtd .01e 17247 4.88 4.77 4.84+.09
Hallibrtn .72 12062 20.45 19.91 19.98+.23
HarmonyG .05 14447 3.22 3.13 3.16+.01
HeclaM .01e 14746 1.99 1.89 1.91+.01
HPEnt .45e 15062 15.40 15.21 15.25—.11
HostHotls .85a 9064 17.47 17.20 17.38+.30
ICICIBk .19e 10399 11.57 11.49 11.54+.22
ING .14e 14153 10.92 10.84 10.86+.22
iPtShFut 50872 23.33 22.87 22.96—.50
iShGold 27809 14.41 14.37 14.38+.05
iShBrazil .67e 11471 43.15 42.92 43.03+.04
iShSilver 25402 16.94 16.86 16.89—.03
iShChinaLC .87e 20005 41.89 41.83 41.85+.37
iShEMkts .59e 62796 42.27 42.19 42.21+.21
iSh20yrT 3.05
20026 138.71 138.27 138.41—1.11
iSEafe 1.66e 18256 65.92 65.85 65.90+.33
iShiBxHYB 5.09 40964 87.28 87.11 87.26—.07
iShR2K 1.77e 44956 158.92 157.81 157.86+.82
iSUSAMinV .87e 8590 64.21 63.95 64.14+.02
iShREst 2.76e 14902 92.95 92.12 92.76+.14
iShJapan 14868 56.81 56.71 56.79+.58
iSTaiwn 8345 36.60 36.53 36.55+.21
ItauUnHs 24841 8.85 8.77 8.85+.21
JPMorgCh 3.20
26637 119.54 118.75 119.19+1.28
Keycorp .74f 21323 18.45 18.19 18.22+.19
KindMorg 1 9127 20.49 20.38 20.46+.04
Kinrossg 24271 4.85 4.75 4.80+.07
Kroger .56f 10569 26.10 25.47 25.68+.09
LBrands 1.20 12932 19.67 18.77 18.96—.05
LloydBkg .47a 20872 2.67 2.65 2.66+.11
LumberLiq 8687 11.86 11.13 11.47+.22
Macys 1.51 24469 17.60 17.15 17.32+.32
Mallinckdt 69886 3.65 3.05 3.12+.13
MarathnO .20 9424 12.93 12.65 12.69+.11
McDerI 24898 6.21 5.67 5.71—.42
MorgStan 1.40f 11568 45.09 44.83 44.94+.62
Nabors .24 8565 2.34 2.20 2.25+.04
NYCmtyB .68 13775 13.20 12.91 12.96—.18
NobleCorp .08 8273 2.04 1.91 1.92—.04
NokiaCp .19e 13758 5.23 5.21 5.22—.02
OasisPet 9838 3.79 3.60 3.63+.03
Oracle .96 15692 54.72 53.51 53.55—.34
PG&ECp 2.12f 61671 11.09 10.53 10.67+.57
ParkHot 1.80m
12302 27.03 26.15 26.25+.91
Penney 26663 1.10 1.01 1.03—.09
Petrobras 11404 14.83 14.59 14.64—.07
Pfizer 1.44 13585 37.60 37.29 37.38+.10
ProgsvCp .10e 12568 73.91 72.26 72.53—4.45
RangeRs .08 11171 4.60 4.37 4.40+.02
RegionsFn .62 16454 16.68 16.37 16.39+.14
SpdrGold 17657 141.99 141.70 141.72+.40
S&P500ETF 4.13e
70180 302.01 301.42 301.57+.28
SpdrS&PRB .74e
17505 55.03 54.35 54.41+.41
SpdrRetl .49e 13328 44.28 43.59 43.72+.19
SpdrOGEx .73e 54370 23.85 23.29 23.36+.11
SpdrOGEq .49e 9919 8.35 8.13 8.15+.02
Schlmbrg 2 12877 38.08 36.95 37.09+.19
Schwab .68 8142 44.00 43.58 43.84+.77
SibanyeG .14r 10574 4.76 4.65 4.66—.07
SnapIncA 20315 15.93 15.66 15.76—.01
SwstnEngy 21613 2.26 2.11 2.13—.01
Square 29344 57.51 55.91 57.06—.73
SPMatls .98e 10654 58.97 58.81 58.88+.38
SPHlthC 1.01e 8774 92.25 91.67 92.09+.53
SPCnSt 1.28e 20156 61.42 61.05 61.35—.04
SPEngy 2.04e 22426 61.40 60.81 60.91+.31
SPDRFncl .46e 99920 28.54 28.38 28.40+.13
SPInds 1.12e 13209 79.55 79.25 79.40+.48
SPTech .78e 13475 81.63 81.12 81.27—.50
SpdrRESel 16255 39.16 38.88 39.06
SPUtil 1.55e 39093 63.32 62.75 63.30—.04
TPGPac 8415 10.28 10.27 10.28+.03
TailorBr .72 13533 5.17 5.00 5.02—.01
Telaria 8073 8.92 8.15 8.25—1.02
Tenaris .69e 8528 22.96 22.68 22.72+.22
TevaPhrm .73e 33856 8.45 8.01 8.09—.09
Transocn 35583 5.84 5.59 5.61—.04
Twitter 15880 43.20 42.33 42.57—.63
UBSGrp .69e 8123 11.80 11.72 11.74+.21
UberTchn 10454 34.44 33.47 33.50—.57
USOilFd 30136 11.53 11.41 11.44—.03
USSteel .20 20256 13.63 13.14 13.22+.09
UtdhlthGp 4.32
x9510 236.56 231.54 235.31+6.29
ValeSA .29e 47085 12.37 12.25 12.32+.15
VanEGold .06e 54790 27.59 27.36 27.48+.21
VnEkSemi .58e
8264 122.20 121.51 121.82—.15
VEckOilSvc .47e
19036 13.29 12.94 12.97+.02
VanEJrGld 10637 37.83 37.47 37.66+.40
VangREIT 3.08e 8925 92.99 92.38 92.80+.17
VangEmg 1.10e 8523 42.22 42.15 42.17+.20
VerizonCm 2.46f 9380 60.45 59.88 60.27—.17
Visa 1 11002 178.77 176.02 176.75—1.23
WPXEngy 11255 11.31 10.91 10.94+.11
WashPrGp 1 8135 4.37 4.16 4.18—.01
WellsFargo 2.04f
37717 49.31 48.77 48.87+.22
WhitngPet 13516 7.88 7.49 7.55+.06
Yamanag .02 22644 3.37 3.31 3.34+.04
