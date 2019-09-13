BC-150-actives-e, The Associated Press

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 20839 2.90 2.81 2.83+.01 AT&TInc 2.04 30952 38.35 37.95 38.25—.13 AbbVie 4.28 10389 71.51 71.15 71.30+.47 Alibaba 17401 180.00 178.75 179.97+1.73 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 50565 9.34 9.20 9.29+.11 Altice .07e 8768 29.57 29.10 29.38+.31 Altria 3.36f x25125 43.51 42.57 42.83—.79 Ambev .05e 36518 4.81 4.76 4.79 Annaly 1e 18012 8.70 8.64 8.68+.08 ArcelorM .10p 10313 17.33 17.12 17.17+.61 AuroraCn 27397 6.00 5.86 5.86—.03 BakHuGE .72 20594 23.00 22.20 22.27—.37 BcBilVArg .27e 9536 5.34 5.31 5.32+.07 BcoBrad .06a 18300 8.35 8.27 8.30—.03 BcoSantSA .21e 28162 4.19 4.15 4.16+.06 BkofAm .72f 152286 30.23 29.87 29.91+.24 Barclay .15e 12488 7.75 7.71 7.73+.37 BarrickGld 2.82e 41070 17.38 17.11 17.33+.20 BestInc 10316 5.63 5.46 5.46—.07 BitautoH 13813 15.45 14.46 15.24+1.49 Blackstone 2.07e 11990 53.70 52.30 53.70+1.46 BrMySq 1.64 9110 50.35 49.70 49.74+.13 CallonPet 13969 4.59 4.43 4.45+.09 CntryLink 1 21139 13.62 13.09 13.16—.38 ChesEng 73699 1.87 1.77 1.78—.01 CgpVelLCrd 24566 11.66 11.32 11.40—.11 CgpVelICrd 24635 6.53 6.34 6.50+.06 Citigroup 2.04f 22078 70.58 69.85 70.00+.70 ClevCliffs .24 22273 8.56 8.41 8.50+.16 CocaCola 1.60 x9351 54.76 54.30 54.71 Coeur 10012 4.88 4.73 4.76—.01 ConocoPhil 1.22 8058 57.45 56.87 57.30+.95 DXCTch .84f 9144 34.10 33.09 33.46+.98 DeanFoods .12m 20042 1.86 1.53 1.56—.30 DenburyR 18550 1.36 1.27 1.28—.01 DeutschBk .12e 18336 8.52 8.46 8.48+.16 DxSCBearrs 12001 42.24 41.33 42.22—.65 DxGBull 21609 31.35 30.57 31.01+.61 DxGlMBr 10242 17.14 16.63 16.86—.49 DirSPBear 11014 16.66 16.56 16.62—.04 DirDGlBr 23618 8.02 7.82 7.89—.17 DxSPOGBl 32696 4.18 3.91 3.94+.06 DrxSCBull .41e 11507 63.95 62.67 62.67+.93 EnCanag .07 23241 4.82 4.68 4.73+.05 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 9731 14.06 13.88 13.99+.07 ErosIntl 8885 2.56 2.30 2.46+.20 Exelon 1.45 11900 47.69 46.64 47.52—.36 Fitbit 9561 3.88 3.71 3.72—.08 FordM .60a 43756 9.59 9.47 9.50+.09 FrptMcM .20 49669 10.89 10.62 10.75+.38 GameStop 1.52 9167 4.77 4.49 4.52—.06 Gap .97 8827 19.76 19.14 19.20+.02 GenElec .04 x95909 9.41 9.14 9.18—.07 GoldFLtd .01e 17247 4.88 4.77 4.84+.09 Hallibrtn .72 12062 20.45 19.91 19.98+.23 HarmonyG .05 14447 3.22 3.13 3.16+.01 HeclaM .01e 14746 1.99 1.89 1.91+.01 HPEnt .45e 15062 15.40 15.21 15.25—.11 HostHotls .85a 9064 17.47 17.20 17.38+.30 ICICIBk .19e 10399 11.57 11.49 11.54+.22 ING .14e 14153 10.92 10.84 10.86+.22 iPtShFut 50872 23.33 22.87 22.96—.50 iShGold 27809 14.41 14.37 14.38+.05 iShBrazil .67e 11471 43.15 42.92 43.03+.04 iShSilver 25402 16.94 16.86 16.89—.03 iShChinaLC .87e 20005 41.89 41.83 41.85+.37 iShEMkts .59e 62796 42.27 42.19 42.21+.21 iSh20yrT 3.05 20026 138.71 138.27 138.41—1.11 iSEafe 1.66e 18256 65.92 65.85 65.90+.33 iShiBxHYB 5.09 40964 87.28 87.11 87.26—.07 iShR2K 1.77e 44956 158.92 157.81 157.86+.82 iSUSAMinV .87e 8590 64.21 63.95 64.14+.02 iShREst 2.76e 14902 92.95 92.12 92.76+.14 iShJapan 14868 56.81 56.71 56.79+.58 iSTaiwn 8345 36.60 36.53 36.55+.21 ItauUnHs 24841 8.85 8.77 8.85+.21 JPMorgCh 3.20 26637 119.54 118.75 119.19+1.28 Keycorp .74f 21323 18.45 18.19 18.22+.19 KindMorg 1 9127 20.49 20.38 20.46+.04 Kinrossg 24271 4.85 4.75 4.80+.07 Kroger .56f 10569 26.10 25.47 25.68+.09 LBrands 1.20 12932 19.67 18.77 18.96—.05 LloydBkg .47a 20872 2.67 2.65 2.66+.11 LumberLiq 8687 11.86 11.13 11.47+.22 Macys 1.51 24469 17.60 17.15 17.32+.32 Mallinckdt 69886 3.65 3.05 3.12+.13 MarathnO .20 9424 12.93 12.65 12.69+.11 McDerI 24898 6.21 5.67 5.71—.42 MorgStan 1.40f 11568 45.09 44.83 44.94+.62 Nabors .24 8565 2.34 2.20 2.25+.04 NYCmtyB .68 13775 13.20 12.91 12.96—.18 NobleCorp .08 8273 2.04 1.91 1.92—.04 NokiaCp .19e 13758 5.23 5.21 5.22—.02 OasisPet 9838 3.79 3.60 3.63+.03 Oracle .96 15692 54.72 53.51 53.55—.34 PG&ECp 2.12f 61671 11.09 10.53 10.67+.57 ParkHot 1.80m 12302 27.03 26.15 26.25+.91 Penney 26663 1.10 1.01 1.03—.09 Petrobras 11404 14.83 14.59 14.64—.07 Pfizer 1.44 13585 37.60 37.29 37.38+.10 ProgsvCp .10e 12568 73.91 72.26 72.53—4.45 RangeRs .08 11171 4.60 4.37 4.40+.02 RegionsFn .62 16454 16.68 16.37 16.39+.14 SpdrGold 17657 141.99 141.70 141.72+.40 S&P500ETF 4.13e 70180 302.01 301.42 301.57+.28 SpdrS&PRB .74e 17505 55.03 54.35 54.41+.41 SpdrRetl .49e 13328 44.28 43.59 43.72+.19 SpdrOGEx .73e 54370 23.85 23.29 23.36+.11 SpdrOGEq .49e 9919 8.35 8.13 8.15+.02 Schlmbrg 2 12877 38.08 36.95 37.09+.19 Schwab .68 8142 44.00 43.58 43.84+.77 SibanyeG .14r 10574 4.76 4.65 4.66—.07 SnapIncA 20315 15.93 15.66 15.76—.01 SwstnEngy 21613 2.26 2.11 2.13—.01 Square 29344 57.51 55.91 57.06—.73 SPMatls .98e 10654 58.97 58.81 58.88+.38 SPHlthC 1.01e 8774 92.25 91.67 92.09+.53 SPCnSt 1.28e 20156 61.42 61.05 61.35—.04 SPEngy 2.04e 22426 61.40 60.81 60.91+.31 SPDRFncl .46e 99920 28.54 28.38 28.40+.13 SPInds 1.12e 13209 79.55 79.25 79.40+.48 SPTech .78e 13475 81.63 81.12 81.27—.50 SpdrRESel 16255 39.16 38.88 39.06 SPUtil 1.55e 39093 63.32 62.75 63.30—.04 TPGPac 8415 10.28 10.27 10.28+.03 TailorBr .72 13533 5.17 5.00 5.02—.01 Telaria 8073 8.92 8.15 8.25—1.02 Tenaris .69e 8528 22.96 22.68 22.72+.22 TevaPhrm .73e 33856 8.45 8.01 8.09—.09 Transocn 35583 5.84 5.59 5.61—.04 Twitter 15880 43.20 42.33 42.57—.63 UBSGrp .69e 8123 11.80 11.72 11.74+.21 UberTchn 10454 34.44 33.47 33.50—.57 USOilFd 30136 11.53 11.41 11.44—.03 USSteel .20 20256 13.63 13.14 13.22+.09 UtdhlthGp 4.32 x9510 236.56 231.54 235.31+6.29 ValeSA .29e 47085 12.37 12.25 12.32+.15 VanEGold .06e 54790 27.59 27.36 27.48+.21 VnEkSemi .58e 8264 122.20 121.51 121.82—.15 VEckOilSvc .47e 19036 13.29 12.94 12.97+.02 VanEJrGld 10637 37.83 37.47 37.66+.40 VangREIT 3.08e 8925 92.99 92.38 92.80+.17 VangEmg 1.10e 8523 42.22 42.15 42.17+.20 VerizonCm 2.46f 9380 60.45 59.88 60.27—.17 Visa 1 11002 178.77 176.02 176.75—1.23 WPXEngy 11255 11.31 10.91 10.94+.11 WashPrGp 1 8135 4.37 4.16 4.18—.01 WellsFargo 2.04f 37717 49.31 48.77 48.87+.22 WhitngPet 13516 7.88 7.49 7.55+.06 Yamanag .02 22644 3.37 3.31 3.34+.04 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.