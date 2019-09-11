BC-150-actives-e,

|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|20714
|2.74
|2.55
|2.71+.10
|AT&TInc 2.04
|98218
|38.10
|37.71
|38.02+.44
|AbbVie 4.28
|9028
|68.65
|68.06
|68.56+.38
|AlcoaCp
|12263
|21.80
|20.70
|21.72+.89
|Alibaba
|16708
|176.04
|174.15
|175.21+.22
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|20252
|9.27
|9.18
|9.25+.04
|Altice .07e
|38765
|28.51
|28.01
|28.40—.39
|Altria 3.36f
|15468
|44.97
|44.10
|44.57+.33
|Ambev .05e
|27691
|4.70
|4.65
|4.70+.10
|Annaly 1e
|18975
|8.66
|8.57
|8.63+.06
|AnteroRes 1
|14391
|4.06
|3.80
|4.02+.24
|ArcelorM .10p
|15086
|16.67
|16.33
|16.58—.12
|AstraZen 1.37e
|9760
|43.20
|42.85
|43.01—.26
|AtHomGr
|10203
|8.82
|8.27
|8.62+.06
|AuroraCn
|35033
|6.38
|6.17
|6.22—.06
|Avon
|12019
|4.30
|4.22
|4.26+.03
|BPPLC 2.44
|12617
|38.39
|38.16
|38.39+.55
|BakHuGE .72
|17570
|23.70
|22.94
|23.63—.48
|BcoBrad .06a
|11881
|8.44
|8.31
|8.40+.04
|BcoSantSA .21e
|19704
|4.04
|3.99
|4.02—.07
|BkofAm .72f
|98479
|29.40
|28.90
|29.03—.33
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|31051
|17.34
|17.18
|17.26+.01
|Blackstone 2.07e
|12445
|50.99
|49.66
|49.98+.34
|BrkfdAsg .64
|9164
|52.70
|52.35
|52.43
|CBLAsc .30
|15913
|1.53
|1.28
|1.52+.24
|CallonPet
|19136
|4.84
|4.64
|4.79+.07
|Cemex .29t
|25115
|4.05
|3.85
|3.99—.05
|CntryLink 1
|19657
|12.96
|12.67
|12.88+.28
|ChesEng
|163621
|1.98
|1.84
|1.92+.09
|CgpVelLCrd
|15665
|13.31
|13.02
|13.21+.12
|CgpVelICrd
|25777
|5.73
|5.60
|5.66—.04
|Citigroup 2.04f
|16624
|69.18
|68.11
|68.83—.15
|ClevCliffs .24
|14900
|7.91
|7.66
|7.89+.12
|Cloudera
|15841
|9.33
|9.05
|9.24+.20
|CocaCola 1.60
|9267
|54.39
|53.97
|54.34—.06
|CredSuiss 1.22e
|11889
|13.02
|12.89
|12.95+.05
|DeanFoods .12m
|12292
|1.75
|1.55
|1.74+.15
|DenburyR
|44741
|1.53
|1.40
|1.48+.12
|DeutschBk .12e
|27130
|8.21
|8.14
|8.16—.14
|DxSCBearrs
|14478
|45.94
|44.52
|44.84—.85
|DxGBull
|20526
|32.44
|31.27
|31.71+.55
|DxGlMBr
|8985
|16.67
|16.15
|16.46—.16
|DirSPBear
|9461
|17.26
|17.07
|17.14—.04
|DirDGlBr
|38584
|7.86
|7.57
|7.75—.13
|DxSPOGBl
|49771
|4.53
|4.08
|4.44+.32
|DrxSCBull .41e
|10968
|59.66
|57.85
|59.22+1.09
|Disney 1.76
|11348
|136.14
|134.93
|135.30—.49
|EnCanag .07
|25648
|4.85
|4.67
|4.82+.12
|Equinorn
|13555
|19.40
|19.24
|19.39+.43
|ErosIntl
|19871
|2.70
|2.30
|2.38+.17
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|11411
|72.84
|72.30
|72.56+.49
|Farfetchn
|12722
|9.98
|9.15
|9.87+.60
|FordM .60a
|43845
|9.43
|9.29
|9.39—.04
|FortunaSlv
|12230
|3.72
|3.48
|3.50—.19
|FrptMcM .20
|32500
|10.13
|9.76
|10.05—.07
|GameStop 1.52
|80880
|4.35
|3.97
|4.24—.86
|Gap .97
|18844
|18.95
|18.05
|18.61+.23
|GenElec .04
|77931
|9.31
|9.06
|9.23+.09
|GenMotors 1.52
|9022
|39.54
|39.06
|39.31—.28
|Gerdau .02e
|24423
|3.24
|3.16
|3.21—.04
|GoldFLtd .01e
|9334
|5.12
|4.98
|5.04+.08
|Hallibrtn .72
|21098
|20.60
|19.76
|20.40+.37
|HarmonyG .05
|11993
|3.32
|3.25
|3.29—.01
|HeclaM .01e
|12881
|1.96
|1.90
|1.93
|ICICIBk .19e
|9581
|10.97
|10.85
|10.96+.13
|ING .14e
|9541
|10.61
|10.50
|10.56—.04
|iPtShFut
|45718
|24.46
|24.07
|24.20—.20
|iShGold
|25262
|14.27
|14.23
|14.26+.04
|iShBrazil .67e
|31897
|42.83
|42.39
|42.70+.69
|iShSilver
|42605
|16.88
|16.79
|16.86+.01
|iShChinaLC .87e
|32495
|41.23
|41.12
|41.22+.51
|iShEMkts .59e
|92405
|41.65
|41.49
|41.62+.21
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|15182
|140.83
|140.39
|140.74+.05
|iSEafe 1.66e
|26442
|65.09
|64.96
|65.06+.23
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|13956
|87.25
|87.17
|87.20—.08
|iShR2K 1.77e
|51034
|155.16
|153.56
|154.80+.95
|iShREst 2.76e
|10837
|92.39
|91.47
|91.91—.18
|Infosys
|12165
|11.66
|11.61
|11.62+.00
|ItauUnHs
|22240
|8.68
|8.56
|8.62+.01
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|20051
|116.96
|115.38
|115.98—.89
|Keycorp .74f
|9952
|18.20
|17.78
|17.95—.17
|KindMorg 1
|11619
|20.49
|20.24
|20.48+.25
|Kinrossg
|25601
|4.90
|4.78
|4.86+.06
|Kroger .56f
|11461
|25.79
|25.44
|25.47—.36
|LloydBkg .47a
|9515
|2.59
|2.56
|2.57—.02
|Macys 1.51
|36042
|17.50
|16.75
|17.18+.08
|Mallinckdt
|83006
|4.15
|3.47
|3.98+.10
|MarathnO .20
|13343
|13.23
|12.80
|13.17+.34
|MasterCrd 1.32
|9921
|276.00
|271.22
|272.03—.30
|McDerI
|24316
|6.37
|5.97
|6.21+.09
|Merck 2.20
|9475
|82.35
|81.62
|81.77+.08
|MorgStan 1.40f
|9046
|43.76
|43.21
|43.52—.06
|Mosaic .20
|11872
|21.63
|20.62
|21.53+.15
|Nabors .24
|11509
|2.45
|2.29
|2.39+.03
|NewmtM .56
|x10379
|38.94
|38.31
|38.71+.69
|NobleCorp .08
|9352
|2.07
|1.89
|2.02+.06
|NokiaCp .19e
|32590
|5.09
|5.05
|5.07—.03
|OasisPet
|11810
|3.90
|3.65
|3.84+.18
|Oracle .96
|18970
|55.94
|55.16
|55.90+.43
|Penney
|54856
|1.10
|1.03
|1.06+.05
|Petrobras
|12807
|14.88
|14.72
|14.83+.22
|Pfizer 1.44
|20679
|37.76
|37.01
|37.05—.33
|PhilipMor 4.56
|11842
|75.31
|74.34
|74.94+.44
|ProctGam 2.98
|9610
|120.80
|119.36
|120.48+.60
|PrUShSP
|9086
|29.66
|29.43
|29.50—.06
|RH
|9878
|162.22
|154.08
|160.62+1.74
|RangeRs .08
|20710
|4.99
|4.51
|4.98+.47
|RegionsFn .62
|17128
|16.14
|15.74
|16.02+.01
|SpdrGold
|11838
|140.66
|140.28
|140.55+.37
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|76924
|298.95
|297.75
|298.56+.43
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|12466
|53.39
|52.39
|53.08—.16
|SpdrRetl .49e
|11902
|43.75
|42.83
|43.30—.31
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|65124
|24.48
|23.62
|24.31+.64
|SpdrOGEq .49e
|10632
|8.40
|8.08
|8.32+.12
|Schlmbrg 2
|27506
|38.83
|37.48
|38.33+.87
|SlackTcn
|19284
|26.26
|25.32
|25.46—1.29
|SnapIncA
|35971
|15.28
|14.83
|14.84—.18
|SwstnEngy
|39973
|2.39
|2.21
|2.38+.17
|Sprint
|11446
|6.94
|6.83
|6.92+.05
|Square
|10858
|60.85
|59.80
|59.96—.59
|SPMatls .98e
|10099
|57.70
|57.24
|57.59+.09
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|36391
|61.00
|60.58
|60.94+.02
|SPEngy 2.04e
|28985
|61.74
|60.93
|61.54+.62
|SPDRFncl .46e
|100520
|28.00
|27.73
|27.90—.06
|SPInds 1.12e
|11279
|78.44
|77.88
|78.27+.13
|SPTech .78e
|12907
|80.96
|80.56
|80.83+.35
|SpdrRESel
|19311
|38.94
|38.61
|38.78—.14
|SPUtil 1.55e
|29469
|62.73
|62.21
|62.47—.11
|TailorBr .72
|10257
|6.90
|6.08
|6.73—.06
|TevaPhrm .73e
|67977
|8.49
|8.06
|8.39+.26
|Transocn
|37907
|5.73
|5.43
|5.65+.16
|Twilio
|10987
|113.74
|109.80
|111.15+1.14
|12380
|43.78
|43.15
|43.26+.01
|UberTchn
|16269
|33.64
|33.02
|33.47—.04
|USOilFd
|15558
|12.04
|11.95
|12.00+.02
|USSteel .20
|26850
|12.91
|12.21
|12.78+.36
|Valaris
|9844
|6.66
|6.18
|6.62+.30
|ValeSA .29e
|19373
|11.82
|11.64
|11.82+.09
|VanEGold .06e
|108655
|27.89
|27.54
|27.67+.16
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|24178
|13.43
|12.93
|13.29+.16
|VanEJrGld
|14721
|38.25
|37.83
|37.99+.17
|VangEmg 1.10e
|19677
|41.66
|41.49
|41.64+.24
|Vereit .56f
|21918
|9.49
|9.32
|9.45+.06
|VerizonCm 2.46f
|14058
|60.07
|59.52
|59.88+.17
|Visa 1
|15830
|177.93
|175.24
|175.54—.82
|WPXEngy
|18598
|11.60
|11.15
|11.48+.45
|WashPrGp 1
|16275
|4.45
|4.12
|4.33+.18
|WellsFargo 2.04f
|20047
|48.50
|47.79
|48.32+.01
|WhitngPet
|16263
|8.55
|7.96
|8.42+.49
|Yamanag .02
|21912
|3.38
|3.33
|3.36+.03
