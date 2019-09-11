Home » Latest News » BC-150-actives-e,

The Associated Press

September 11, 2019, 10:11 AM

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AKSteel 20714 2.74 2.55 2.71+.10
AT&TInc 2.04 98218 38.10 37.71 38.02+.44
AbbVie 4.28 9028 68.65 68.06 68.56+.38
AlcoaCp 12263 21.80 20.70 21.72+.89
Alibaba 16708 176.04 174.15 175.21+.22
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 20252 9.27 9.18 9.25+.04
Altice .07e 38765 28.51 28.01 28.40—.39
Altria 3.36f 15468 44.97 44.10 44.57+.33
Ambev .05e 27691 4.70 4.65 4.70+.10
Annaly 1e 18975 8.66 8.57 8.63+.06
AnteroRes 1 14391 4.06 3.80 4.02+.24
ArcelorM .10p
15086 16.67 16.33 16.58—.12
AstraZen 1.37e 9760 43.20 42.85 43.01—.26
AtHomGr 10203 8.82 8.27 8.62+.06
AuroraCn 35033 6.38 6.17 6.22—.06
Avon 12019 4.30 4.22 4.26+.03
BPPLC 2.44 12617 38.39 38.16 38.39+.55
BakHuGE .72 17570 23.70 22.94 23.63—.48
BcoBrad .06a 11881 8.44 8.31 8.40+.04
BcoSantSA .21e 19704 4.04 3.99 4.02—.07
BkofAm .72f 98479 29.40 28.90 29.03—.33
BarrickGld 2.82e
31051 17.34 17.18 17.26+.01
Blackstone 2.07e
12445 50.99 49.66 49.98+.34
BrkfdAsg .64 9164 52.70 52.35 52.43
CBLAsc .30 15913 1.53 1.28 1.52+.24
CallonPet 19136 4.84 4.64 4.79+.07
Cemex .29t 25115 4.05 3.85 3.99—.05
CntryLink 1 19657 12.96 12.67 12.88+.28
ChesEng 163621 1.98 1.84 1.92+.09
CgpVelLCrd 15665 13.31 13.02 13.21+.12
CgpVelICrd 25777 5.73 5.60 5.66—.04
Citigroup 2.04f 16624 69.18 68.11 68.83—.15
ClevCliffs .24 14900 7.91 7.66 7.89+.12
Cloudera 15841 9.33 9.05 9.24+.20
CocaCola 1.60 9267 54.39 53.97 54.34—.06
CredSuiss 1.22e 11889 13.02 12.89 12.95+.05
DeanFoods .12m 12292 1.75 1.55 1.74+.15
DenburyR 44741 1.53 1.40 1.48+.12
DeutschBk .12e 27130 8.21 8.14 8.16—.14
DxSCBearrs 14478 45.94 44.52 44.84—.85
DxGBull 20526 32.44 31.27 31.71+.55
DxGlMBr 8985 16.67 16.15 16.46—.16
DirSPBear 9461 17.26 17.07 17.14—.04
DirDGlBr 38584 7.86 7.57 7.75—.13
DxSPOGBl 49771 4.53 4.08 4.44+.32
DrxSCBull .41e
10968 59.66 57.85 59.22+1.09
Disney 1.76 11348 136.14 134.93 135.30—.49
EnCanag .07 25648 4.85 4.67 4.82+.12
Equinorn 13555 19.40 19.24 19.39+.43
ErosIntl 19871 2.70 2.30 2.38+.17
ExxonMbl 3.48 11411 72.84 72.30 72.56+.49
Farfetchn 12722 9.98 9.15 9.87+.60
FordM .60a 43845 9.43 9.29 9.39—.04
FortunaSlv 12230 3.72 3.48 3.50—.19
FrptMcM .20 32500 10.13 9.76 10.05—.07
GameStop 1.52 80880 4.35 3.97 4.24—.86
Gap .97 18844 18.95 18.05 18.61+.23
GenElec .04 77931 9.31 9.06 9.23+.09
GenMotors 1.52 9022 39.54 39.06 39.31—.28
Gerdau .02e 24423 3.24 3.16 3.21—.04
GoldFLtd .01e 9334 5.12 4.98 5.04+.08
Hallibrtn .72 21098 20.60 19.76 20.40+.37
HarmonyG .05 11993 3.32 3.25 3.29—.01
HeclaM .01e 12881 1.96 1.90 1.93
ICICIBk .19e 9581 10.97 10.85 10.96+.13
ING .14e 9541 10.61 10.50 10.56—.04
iPtShFut 45718 24.46 24.07 24.20—.20
iShGold 25262 14.27 14.23 14.26+.04
iShBrazil .67e 31897 42.83 42.39 42.70+.69
iShSilver 42605 16.88 16.79 16.86+.01
iShChinaLC .87e 32495 41.23 41.12 41.22+.51
iShEMkts .59e 92405 41.65 41.49 41.62+.21
iSh20yrT 3.05
15182 140.83 140.39 140.74+.05
iSEafe 1.66e 26442 65.09 64.96 65.06+.23
iShiBxHYB 5.09 13956 87.25 87.17 87.20—.08
iShR2K 1.77e 51034 155.16 153.56 154.80+.95
iShREst 2.76e 10837 92.39 91.47 91.91—.18
Infosys 12165 11.66 11.61 11.62+.00
ItauUnHs 22240 8.68 8.56 8.62+.01
JPMorgCh 3.20
20051 116.96 115.38 115.98—.89
Keycorp .74f 9952 18.20 17.78 17.95—.17
KindMorg 1 11619 20.49 20.24 20.48+.25
Kinrossg 25601 4.90 4.78 4.86+.06
Kroger .56f 11461 25.79 25.44 25.47—.36
LloydBkg .47a 9515 2.59 2.56 2.57—.02
Macys 1.51 36042 17.50 16.75 17.18+.08
Mallinckdt 83006 4.15 3.47 3.98+.10
MarathnO .20 13343 13.23 12.80 13.17+.34
MasterCrd 1.32
9921 276.00 271.22 272.03—.30
McDerI 24316 6.37 5.97 6.21+.09
Merck 2.20 9475 82.35 81.62 81.77+.08
MorgStan 1.40f 9046 43.76 43.21 43.52—.06
Mosaic .20 11872 21.63 20.62 21.53+.15
Nabors .24 11509 2.45 2.29 2.39+.03
NewmtM .56 x10379 38.94 38.31 38.71+.69
NobleCorp .08 9352 2.07 1.89 2.02+.06
NokiaCp .19e 32590 5.09 5.05 5.07—.03
OasisPet 11810 3.90 3.65 3.84+.18
Oracle .96 18970 55.94 55.16 55.90+.43
Penney 54856 1.10 1.03 1.06+.05
Petrobras 12807 14.88 14.72 14.83+.22
Pfizer 1.44 20679 37.76 37.01 37.05—.33
PhilipMor 4.56 11842 75.31 74.34 74.94+.44
ProctGam 2.98
9610 120.80 119.36 120.48+.60
PrUShSP 9086 29.66 29.43 29.50—.06
RH 9878 162.22 154.08 160.62+1.74
RangeRs .08 20710 4.99 4.51 4.98+.47
RegionsFn .62 17128 16.14 15.74 16.02+.01
SpdrGold 11838 140.66 140.28 140.55+.37
S&P500ETF 4.13e
76924 298.95 297.75 298.56+.43
SpdrS&PRB .74e
12466 53.39 52.39 53.08—.16
SpdrRetl .49e 11902 43.75 42.83 43.30—.31
SpdrOGEx .73e 65124 24.48 23.62 24.31+.64
SpdrOGEq .49e 10632 8.40 8.08 8.32+.12
Schlmbrg 2 27506 38.83 37.48 38.33+.87
SlackTcn 19284 26.26 25.32 25.46—1.29
SnapIncA 35971 15.28 14.83 14.84—.18
SwstnEngy 39973 2.39 2.21 2.38+.17
Sprint 11446 6.94 6.83 6.92+.05
Square 10858 60.85 59.80 59.96—.59
SPMatls .98e 10099 57.70 57.24 57.59+.09
SPCnSt 1.28e 36391 61.00 60.58 60.94+.02
SPEngy 2.04e 28985 61.74 60.93 61.54+.62
SPDRFncl .46e
100520 28.00 27.73 27.90—.06
SPInds 1.12e 11279 78.44 77.88 78.27+.13
SPTech .78e 12907 80.96 80.56 80.83+.35
SpdrRESel 19311 38.94 38.61 38.78—.14
SPUtil 1.55e 29469 62.73 62.21 62.47—.11
TailorBr .72 10257 6.90 6.08 6.73—.06
TevaPhrm .73e 67977 8.49 8.06 8.39+.26
Transocn 37907 5.73 5.43 5.65+.16
Twilio 10987 113.74 109.80 111.15+1.14
Twitter 12380 43.78 43.15 43.26+.01
UberTchn 16269 33.64 33.02 33.47—.04
USOilFd 15558 12.04 11.95 12.00+.02
USSteel .20 26850 12.91 12.21 12.78+.36
Valaris 9844 6.66 6.18 6.62+.30
ValeSA .29e 19373 11.82 11.64 11.82+.09
VanEGold .06e 108655 27.89 27.54 27.67+.16
VEckOilSvc .47e
24178 13.43 12.93 13.29+.16
VanEJrGld 14721 38.25 37.83 37.99+.17
VangEmg 1.10e 19677 41.66 41.49 41.64+.24
Vereit .56f 21918 9.49 9.32 9.45+.06
VerizonCm 2.46f 14058 60.07 59.52 59.88+.17
Visa 1 15830 177.93 175.24 175.54—.82
WPXEngy 18598 11.60 11.15 11.48+.45
WashPrGp 1 16275 4.45 4.12 4.33+.18
WellsFargo 2.04f
20047 48.50 47.79 48.32+.01
WhitngPet 16263 8.55 7.96 8.42+.49
Yamanag .02 21912 3.38 3.33 3.36+.03
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

