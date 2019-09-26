Are Marijuana Edibles Safe?

With all the talk about cannabis nowadays, you may have a budding curiosity about marijuana edibles. Here are some details…

With all the talk about cannabis nowadays, you may have a budding curiosity about marijuana edibles. Here are some details on what they are, whether they are safe and some product selection tips.

To be safe, here are some tips to consider:

— Read the label.

— Talk to your doctor or health provider.

— Start low and go slow.

— Keep the product out of reach of minors.

— Know who you’re buying from.

Marijuana edibles are any orally consumed product that contains cannabis, specifically THC, which is short for tetrahydrocannabinol. THC is a chemical compound in cannabis that’s associated with producing a “high.” It also can affect memory, thinking and time perception. An edible product also may contain CBD, short for cannabidiol, which is another chemical compound in the cannabis plant that’s known for its relaxing qualities.

With the explosion in the cannabis market, you can find edible marijuana products like gummies, baked goods, chocolate, beverages and tinctures, among other forms, says Jay Denniston, director of science for the cannabis product company Dixie Brands in Denver.

Traditionally, everyone thought about marijuana as being inhaled. Now, “there are all sorts of ways to get marijuana into your body,” says Dr. Adhi Sharma, chief medical officer at Mount Sinai South Nassau in Oceanside, New York. Sharma is an emergency medical physician who specializes in toxicology.

A person may try a marijuana edible product for recreational use (it’s legal for that purpose in 11 states and Washington, D.C.), but it’s frequently used for medical purposes as well, says Andrew Smith, an assistant professor at Touro College of Pharmacy in New York.

There are currently 33 states where medical marijuana is legal. The most common use for medical purposes is for pain relief, but it’s also used to help improve appetite, reduce nausea and lower inflammation, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Are Medical Marijuana Edibles Safe?

The answer to whether medical marijuana edibles are safe depends a lot on the product that you’re getting.

If you buy an edible product from a registered dispensary, the products sold there must undergo various safety tests, Denniston says. These include tests for unwanted ingredients (like heavy metals) and tests that show the product actually contains what’s stated on the package. Testing also can measure if the dosing within the product is consistent — in other words, you get the same THC concentration in each bite you take, Denniston says.

However, even if you buy a product from a legal dispensary, the dose used can make a big difference in safety or your experience. “There are concerns with edibles because it takes a while for the effects to show up,” says Kevin Boehnke, a research investigator in the department of anesthesiology and at the Chronic Pain and Fatigue Research Center at the University of Michigan?–Ann Arbor.

Dosing Issues

When you inhale a cannabis product, for example, you’ll feel the effect almost immediately. In contrast, think of an edible product more like an extended-release medication, where you may not feel the full effect for a couple of hours. Many people who don’t feel something right away will be tempted to take more of the product. “Especially for products that are packaged like candy or cookies, that’s pretty appealing,” Boehnke says. The end result? The effect may hit you all at once and be too strong.

If you use too much of an edible product, you could feel very tired, slightly delirious or become agitated or paranoid, Sharma adds. He has seen patients come to the emergency department because family or friends were concerned about their loved one.

It’s also easily possible to miscalculate dosing with a cannabis product. A September 2019 case report in the New England Journal of Medicine shared the story of a 52-year-old man with a brain tumor who inadvertently received a dose 10 to 20 times higher than recommended of a highly concentrated liquid marijuana. He ended up in the emergency department with acute delirium and garbled speech, according to the report.

“People don’t realize how concentrated these doses can be,” Smith says. Dosing numbers often get confused by patients, he adds.

Access to Young People

Then there’s the risk of young people using a marijuana edible or any cannabis product. Because the brain isn’t fully developed until around age 25, cannabis use isn’t recommended in people under that age, Smith says. If it’s used in a younger person, there can be a higher risk of irreversible schizophrenia or psychosis, particularly if there’s already a genetic risk for these conditions, Smith notes. Research published in 2014 in the journal Schizophrenia Research supports this.

Health Reasons to Avoid Edibles

If you have any of the following health issues, you should probably avoid marijuana edibles:

— Schizophrenia.

— High blood pressure.

— History of heart attacks.

— History of substance abuse.

— Anxiety.

There are certain people who should avoid marijuana edibles or any cannabis product due to certain health conditions. Those with psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia may be at a risk for worsening anxiety with the use of cannabis products, Smith says. He also steers people away if they have underlying high blood pressure or a history of heart attacks, due to any risks for bad side effects.

If you think of yourself as an anxious, high-strung person, cannabis may not a good choice as it could leave you feeling more anxious, Denniston says.

If you have a history of substance abuse, you’ll also want to proceed with caution. “It’s important to have a good doctor and patient relationship to figure out when it might be judicious to use cannabis versus when it’s not a good idea,” Boehnke says.

Just like with medication, not everyone will have a pleasant experience with a marijuana edible, based on their state of mind or their metabolism. “Everyone metabolizes cannabinoids differently,” Boehnke says.

Legal Issues

Finally, there’s the legal standpoint. Cannabis is still illegal on the federal level. In some states it’s legal for recreational and medical purposes. In other states it’s legal for only medical use, and in some states it’s completely illegal. Driving while high from marijuana is also dangerous because it can affect your judgment, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Tips for Using Marijuana Edible Products Safely

If you decide to try an edible marijuana product for medical or recreational use, here are a few tips to keep in mind.

— Read the label. You may not always read the label on the cereal you buy at the store, but label reading is an essential part of selecting a cannabis edible, Denniston says. The cannabis industry requires a good deal of information on the label so you know the dosing of THC and/or CBD in the product. The label also can tell you if the product has been tested by a third-party lab for safety, which is something that is good for companies to have done. A good dispensary will have dedicated staff — sometimes called “budtenders” — who can help explain a product to you, depending on the experience you want, Boehnke says. “For those who are cannabis-naïve, education through a one-on-one consultation is really important,” he says.

— Talk to your doctor or health provider. Are you hesitant to talk to your doctor about cannabis use? You shouldn’t be, Boehnke says. Even if your doctor doesn’t recommend cannabis use, it’s better that they are in the know about your cannabis plans. Your doctor may steer you away from edible cannabis products due to any health conditions you have or medications that you take that could be risky to mix with cannabis.

— Start low and go slow. With a steady, slow approach, you don’t run the risk of using too much. With a normal dose being 5 to 10 milligrams, take a 2.5 mg dose and wait 90 minutes if you are new to using cannabis, Smith suggests. If you don’t feel any effect after that, you can try another 2.5 mg. Be careful with your dosing. This is another time when label reading comes in handy. If you have a brownie with, say, four doses of 2.5 mg each, make sure you’re taking just one-fourth of the brownie and not eating the whole thing.

— Keep the product out of reach of minors. This is an issue that needs more attention, cannabis experts say. “It’s nearly impossible to keep minors away from the liquor or medicine cabinet,” Sharma says. Now that could creep over to cannabis products as well. Keep products under lock and key. In fact, if you use it recreationally, keep the product in a house where no kids are present, Sharma suggests. Both he and Smith have seen incidents where kids have consumed cannabis-containing gummies, not knowing that they contained a drug. If you have teens in the house who know you use the product for medical reasons, have a conversation to state why you use it and why they must avoid it, Sharma says.

— Know who you’re buying from. There are both legal and illegal dispensaries, and it’s not always easy to know which is which, Sharma cautions. Products at a legal dispensary will follow state-specific rules regarding safety and testing. If marijuana is legal in your state, check your state government’s website for a list of registered dispensaries.

