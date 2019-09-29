AP Top Political News at 11:17 p.m. EDT

Trump allies push denials as Democrats promote impeachment What’s next as House committees launch impeachment probes Saudi crown prince denies…

Trump allies push denials as Democrats promote impeachment

What’s next as House committees launch impeachment probes

Saudi crown prince denies ordering journalist’s murder

Trump blurs lines between personal lawyer, attorney general

Can Washington deliver on drug costs amid impeachment probe?

Housing woes push into 2020 debate from Nevada and beyond

Judge blocks extension of fast-track deportations nationwide

Impeachment now a threat like no other Trump has faced

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s distortions on Ukraine, whistleblower

AP Interview: The hopes and fears of Buttigieg’s mom

