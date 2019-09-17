Lewandowski, House Democrats spar at impeachment hearing Trump reveals short list for national security adviser Elizabeth Warren’s big crowds? She…

Lewandowski, House Democrats spar at impeachment hearing

Trump reveals short list for national security adviser

Elizabeth Warren’s big crowds? She has a plan for them, too

Trump gives California grief – but also likes its money

EPA set to end California’s ability to regulate fuel economy

Biden’s abortion shift tests the politics of his faith

Justice Dept. files lawsuit against Snowden over memoir

Trump outpaces Obama, Bush in naming ex-lobbyists to Cabinet

Hong Kong activists appeal to US lawmakers to help movement

McConnell says Congress in ‘holding pattern’ on gun control

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.