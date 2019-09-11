GOP holds N Carolina House seat but shows frailty in suburbs Inside Bolton’s exit: Mongolia, a mustache, a tweet As…

GOP holds N Carolina House seat but shows frailty in suburbs

Inside Bolton’s exit: Mongolia, a mustache, a tweet

As 2020 Democrats head to Texas, GOP looks to key suburbs

As 9/11 dawns, Trump blasts Fed members as ‘boneheads’

Gun legislation stalls as congressional leaders trade barbs

Still on: Iowa, New Hampshire won’t nix 2020 GOP contests

Congress to hold hearing on end of immigrant medical relief

How 2020 Democrats want to overhaul criminal justice laws

Democrats step on shaky political ground with fracking bans

Draft Pelosi plan would overhaul how Medicare pays for drugs

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.