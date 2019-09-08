Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

September 8, 2019

In NH, Biden lacks enthusiasm to match front-runner status

Trump says he canceled secret Taliban meeting at Camp David

NOAA assailed for defending Trump’s Hurricane Dorian claim

AP FACT CHECK: Trump and Democrats mangle science

Nevada, SC, Kansas GOP drop presidential nomination votes

In New Hampshire, 2020 Dems urge voters to not play it safe

AP Interview: Gorsuch rues loss of civility but mum on Trump

The Latest: Trump family building ‘dynasty’ for decades

Western Kansas congressman opens Senate bid to block Kobach

Trump challenges California power to control auto pollution

