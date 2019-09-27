Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:25 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 27, 2019, 12:00 AM

Subpoenas mark first concrete steps for Trump impeachment

Schiff becomes face of Democratic drive to impeach Trump

US official: Trump’s special envoy to Ukraine has resigned

Judge blocks Trump rules for detained migrant kids

Joe Wilson, skeptic on Iraq War intelligence, dies at age 69

Biden: New Trump campaign attack ad proves he’s ‘terrified’

The Latest: Trump ad claims Dems trying to ‘steal’ election

2020 Democratic hopeful Delaney replaces Iowa state director

US ambassador pressed Ukraine corruption fight before ouster

What’s next as House committees launch impeachment probes

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

