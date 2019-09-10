Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 5:03 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 10, 2019

The Latest: Trump calls NC vote 1st step to removing Pelosi

Democratic candidates look for edge on Iowa’s campuses

Flynn due in court as lawyers mount attack on Mueller probe

At rally, Trump paints bleak picture of Democratic control

AP FACT CHECK: Trump glosses over US pain from trade war

Big Tech faces a new set of foes: nearly all 50 US states

Trump says peace talks with Taliban are now ‘dead’

NOAA scientist: agency likely broke science integrity rules

Democrats press Trump to intervene with GOP on gun bill

Judiciary panel to set rules for impeachment investigation

