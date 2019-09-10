The Latest: Trump calls NC vote 1st step to removing Pelosi
Democratic candidates look for edge on Iowa’s campuses
Flynn due in court as lawyers mount attack on Mueller probe
At rally, Trump paints bleak picture of Democratic control
AP FACT CHECK: Trump glosses over US pain from trade war
Big Tech faces a new set of foes: nearly all 50 US states
Trump says peace talks with Taliban are now ‘dead’
NOAA scientist: agency likely broke science integrity rules
Democrats press Trump to intervene with GOP on gun bill
Judiciary panel to set rules for impeachment investigation
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.