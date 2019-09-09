Trump says peace talks with Taliban are now “dead”
NOAA scientist: agency likely broke science integrity rules
Judiciary panel to set rules for impeachment investigation
Trump presents medal to Ohio mass shootings responders
Congress returns to McConnell’s legislative ‘graveyard’
Abrams tells Democrats: Go after Georgia, irregular voters
Trump’s North Carolina rally to be a test for his clout, GOP
Harris seeks end to executions, cash bail, private prisons
Minnesota oil pipeline fight highlights Democratic dilemmas
Democrats press Trump to intervene on background check bill
