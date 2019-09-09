Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 3:56 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 9, 2019, 12:00 AM

Trump says peace talks with Taliban are now “dead”

NOAA scientist: agency likely broke science integrity rules

Judiciary panel to set rules for impeachment investigation

Trump presents medal to Ohio mass shootings responders

Congress returns to McConnell’s legislative ‘graveyard’

Abrams tells Democrats: Go after Georgia, irregular voters

Trump’s North Carolina rally to be a test for his clout, GOP

Harris seeks end to executions, cash bail, private prisons

Minnesota oil pipeline fight highlights Democratic dilemmas

Democrats press Trump to intervene on background check bill

