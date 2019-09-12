AP Top Political News at 12:23 a.m. EDT

Some Democrats concerned as Judiciary sets impeachment rules
Abortion, border wall put major spending bills into disarray
Russian spy case provides test for news outlets
7 questions heading into 10-candidate Democratic debate
450 miles of border wall by next year? In Arizona, it starts
O’Rourke bets on new approach to revive flagging campaign
Senators blast Trump judicial nominee for silence at hearing
Vaping group plotted lobbying efforts at Trump’s DC hotel
AP Analysis: N. Carolina flashes warnings for Trump and Dems
Trump says he’s considering 5 candidates to replace Bolton
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.