AP Top Political News at 3:45 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Trump signals restraint on possible military strike on Iran Trump says he doesn’t need China trade deal before election Trump…

Trump signals restraint on possible military strike on Iran Trump says he doesn’t need China trade deal before election Trump hopes rain won’t dampen outdoor Australia state dinner The Latest: US, El Salvador sign asylum deal Trump denounces ‘partisan’ whistleblower but says ID unknown Correction: Election 2020-Democrats story APNewsBreak: US, El Salvador to sign asylum deal The Latest: Trump wants to attend Australia golf tournament The Latest: Trump to meet Ukraine president at UN Trump says he hosted Otto Warmbier’s parents over weekend Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.