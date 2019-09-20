Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 3:45 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 20, 2019, 12:00 AM

Trump signals restraint on possible military strike on Iran

Trump says he doesn’t need China trade deal before election

Trump hopes rain won’t dampen outdoor Australia state dinner

The Latest: US, El Salvador sign asylum deal

Trump denounces ‘partisan’ whistleblower but says ID unknown

Correction: Election 2020-Democrats story

APNewsBreak: US, El Salvador to sign asylum deal

The Latest: Trump wants to attend Australia golf tournament

The Latest: Trump to meet Ukraine president at UN

Trump says he hosted Otto Warmbier’s parents over weekend

