AP Top Political News at 11:48 p.m. EDT

Veteran Wisconsin GOP Rep. Sensenbrenner says he’ll retire
Democratic candidates focus on climate change in town halls
Biden defends campaign fundraiser with natural gas investor
‘Can’t feel my heart:’ IG says separated kids traumatized
Trump clings to idea Alabama faced big threat from Dorian
China says trade talks with US to take place in October
Worried European leaders confront Pence on Brexit, climate
Facebook ads underscore Trump’s mixed messages on guns
Prominent DC lawyer acquitted in foreign lobbying case
Military base cuts affect schools, target ranges, more
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.