AP Top Political News at 6:30 p.m. EDT

Biden, Buttigieg say no compromises on overhauling gun laws
Buttigieg racing to build person-to-person network in Iowa
Trump says he’ll work with Congress to stop mass shootings
AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s bluster on hurricanes, guns, economy
Big tech or big labor? 2020 Democrats line up with unions
White House: Trump gets hourly updates on Hurricane Dorian
US and Poland sign agreement to cooperate on 5G technology
In escalating trade war, US consumers may see higher prices
Do I stay or do I go? For Joe Manchin, a big decision awaits
Trump blimp in Copenhagen on day he was scheduled to arrive
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.