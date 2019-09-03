Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

September 3, 2019, 12:00 AM

Analysis: Conservatives criticize Trump, but softly, in code

Pentagon Oks military construction cash to build border wall

McConnell says he’s waiting on Trump to chart path on guns

Democrats release climate plans ahead of town hall spotlight

US hits Iran space agency with sanctions over missile work

Sen. Manchin says he won’t run for West Virginia governor

Pence defends stay at Trump property in Ireland

Leading Democrat ends Senate bid now that Hickenlooper is in

Democrats face identity crisis in next phase of 2020 race

US plans for fake social media run afoul of Facebook rules

