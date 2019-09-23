AP Top Political News at 11:59 p.m. EDT

Analysis: Trump’s tactics leave Dems looking for answers
Climate change activists block Washington’s streets
Biden returns to Philadelphia for big-dollar fundraiser
UK, France Germany blame Iran for Saudi oil attacks
GOP, Trump launch campus effort to register, mobilize voters
Rush of House Democrats call for Trump impeachment probe
At UN, Trump focuses on religious freedom, not climate
UNC denies claims of bias in Middle East studies program
Johnson says he’ll tell Trump: Hands off UK health service
California, China to team up on climate research institute
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.