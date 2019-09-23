AP Top Political News at 11:59 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Analysis: Trump’s tactics leave Dems looking for answers Climate change activists block Washington’s streets Biden returns to Philadelphia for big-dollar…

Analysis: Trump’s tactics leave Dems looking for answers Climate change activists block Washington’s streets Biden returns to Philadelphia for big-dollar fundraiser UK, France Germany blame Iran for Saudi oil attacks GOP, Trump launch campus effort to register, mobilize voters Rush of House Democrats call for Trump impeachment probe At UN, Trump focuses on religious freedom, not climate UNC denies claims of bias in Middle East studies program Johnson says he’ll tell Trump: Hands off UK health service California, China to team up on climate research institute Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.