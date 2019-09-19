AP Top Political News at 9:25 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Government watchdog to testify about alleged Trump ‘promise’ Trump says gun negotiations going ‘very slowly’ Nancy Pelosi unveils an ambitious…

Government watchdog to testify about alleged Trump ‘promise’ Trump says gun negotiations going ‘very slowly’ Nancy Pelosi unveils an ambitious plan to lower drug prices Despite his tough talk, Trump is leery of foreign conflict Sanders still wants a revolution, but now he’s got company Cuccinelli emerging as Trump’s leading voice on immigration Trump calls new border wall a ‘world-class security system’ House set to pass stopgap spending bill to prevent shutdown Democrats to argue Republicans rushing top Labor nominee No truce: Trump keeps up feud with California during visit Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.