AP Top Political News at 9:25 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 19, 2019, 12:00 AM

Government watchdog to testify about alleged Trump ‘promise’

Trump says gun negotiations going ‘very slowly’

Nancy Pelosi unveils an ambitious plan to lower drug prices

Despite his tough talk, Trump is leery of foreign conflict

Sanders still wants a revolution, but now he’s got company

Cuccinelli emerging as Trump’s leading voice on immigration

Trump calls new border wall a ‘world-class security system’

House set to pass stopgap spending bill to prevent shutdown

Democrats to argue Republicans rushing top Labor nominee

No truce: Trump keeps up feud with California during visit

