AP Top Political News at 11:54 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 28, 2019, 12:00 AM

Judge blocks extension of fast-track deportations nationwide

Trump blurs lines between personal lawyer, attorney general

Impeachment now a threat like no other Trump has faced

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s distortions on Ukraine, whistleblower

AP Interview: The hopes and fears of Buttigieg’s mom

Iranian official denies plans to interfere with US election

Ex-official: Trump’s past phone-call memos also concealed

What’s next as House committees launch impeachment probes

Democrats move ahead with subpoenas, Trump impeachment

O’Rourke says Trump should resign during impeachment inquiry

