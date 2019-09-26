Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:47 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 26, 2019, 12:00 AM

How the White House, DOJ learned about the whistleblower

Whistleblower probe tests Republicans’ alliance with Trump

Giuliani’s Ukraine gambit at core of whistleblower complaint

Military sees frustrating trend as suicides spike

AP Analysis: It doesn’t take a crime to impeach a president

Whistleblower complaint takeaways: More than a phone call

Whistleblower accuses White House of Ukraine call cover-up

Whistleblower case opens window into secret computer systems

Biden’s top 2020 Democratic rivals avoid rush to defend him

Trump wants acting FEMA head to have job permanently

