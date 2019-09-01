AP Top Political News at 11:35 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Trump says he’ll work with Congress to stop mass shootings Big tech or big labor? 2020 Democrats line up with…

Trump says he’ll work with Congress to stop mass shootings Big tech or big labor? 2020 Democrats line up with unions In escalating trade war, US consumers may see higher prices Do I stay or do I go? For Joe Manchin, a big decision awaits Too old for president? Health and fitness a better question AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s swipe at Puerto Rico, G-7 comments Justice Ginsburg reports she’s on way to ‘well’ after cancer GOP shifts focus to House Dem ‘squad’ in campaign attacks Sanders: Medicare for All means more taxes, better coverage Electric bikes soon to be humming along national park trails Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.