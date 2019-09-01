Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:35 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 1, 2019, 12:00 AM

Trump says he’ll work with Congress to stop mass shootings

Big tech or big labor? 2020 Democrats line up with unions

In escalating trade war, US consumers may see higher prices

Do I stay or do I go? For Joe Manchin, a big decision awaits

Too old for president? Health and fitness a better question

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s swipe at Puerto Rico, G-7 comments

Justice Ginsburg reports she’s on way to ‘well’ after cancer

GOP shifts focus to House Dem ‘squad’ in campaign attacks

Sanders: Medicare for All means more taxes, better coverage

Electric bikes soon to be humming along national park trails

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up