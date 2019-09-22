AP Top Political News at 10:36 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Biden, Warren face same challenge in Iowa: keeping momentum Progressive group to spend $50M boosting Sun Belt turnout How the…

Biden, Warren face same challenge in Iowa: keeping momentum Progressive group to spend $50M boosting Sun Belt turnout How the past informs Trump’s vision of America’s future House retiree: Toxic politics, Trump White House, bad knees Trump visits 2 key states with leaders of India, Australia Trump suggests he raised Biden with Ukraine’s president The story behind Biden’s son, Ukraine and Trump’s claims Sanders addresses Comanche event in Warren’s home state Democrats blast latest Trump crisis. But what will they do? Trump heads to UN with long list of deals he’s yet to close Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.