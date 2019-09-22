Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 10:36 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 22, 2019, 12:00 AM

Biden, Warren face same challenge in Iowa: keeping momentum

Progressive group to spend $50M boosting Sun Belt turnout

How the past informs Trump’s vision of America’s future

House retiree: Toxic politics, Trump White House, bad knees

Trump visits 2 key states with leaders of India, Australia

Trump suggests he raised Biden with Ukraine’s president

The story behind Biden’s son, Ukraine and Trump’s claims

Sanders addresses Comanche event in Warren’s home state

Democrats blast latest Trump crisis. But what will they do?

Trump heads to UN with long list of deals he’s yet to close

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up