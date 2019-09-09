Amblyopia (Lazy Eye) Treatment Options

Often described in non-clinical terms as lazy eye, amblyopia affects about 2 to 3 in every 100 children. In fact,…

Often described in non-clinical terms as lazy eye, amblyopia affects about 2 to 3 in every 100 children. In fact, it’s the most common cause of visual impairment among kids, according to the National Eye Institute. And if left untreated, the condition persists in adults.

Amblyopia isn’t the result of a lazy eye, per se. Neither is the vision issue solely an eye problem. “Amblyopia is the medical term used when the vision of one eye is reduced because it fails to work properly with the brain,” the NEI notes. “The eye itself looks normal, but for various reasons the brain favors the other eye.”

Even when the underlying vision problem is corrected — for example, nearsightedness with glasses or cataracts with surgery — the brain will continue to favor seeing the world through the other eye. Essentially, in such cases, “the brain has turned off using one eye,” says Dr. Christopher Gappy, an assistant professor of ophthalmology at the Kellogg Eye Center at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

Amblyopia is closely tied to the early development of the brain and its connection with the eyes. For that reason, experts say, it’s critical to address the issue in kids as soon as it’s detected. Treatment that stimulates vision in the weaker eye can enhance development of parts of the brain involved in vision. Even in adults the brain may be able to adjust somewhat to “turn on” the weak eye if, say, an accident drastically changes vision or causes blindness in the strong eye. Still, treatment effectiveness usually drops off dramatically as kids get older.

Causes

The causes of amblyopia generally fall into three categories:

— Anisometropia: unequal refractive power in the eyes — e.g. one is nearsighted, one farsighted.

— Strabismus: A person cannot align their eyes, so they may point in different directions.

— An eye problem like a cataract, droopy eyelid or scarred cornea.

As a result, amblylopia may be referred to respectively as refractive amblyopia (which is caused by anisometropia), strabismic amblyopia or deprivation amblyopia.

Anisometropia is the most common cause of amblyopia in the U.S., notes Dr. Alejandra de Alba Campomanes, a professor of ophthalmology at UCSF School of Medicine and chief of pediatric ophthalmology at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals. Strabismus is the next most common, and often kids with anisometropia also have strabismus.

In fact, the term “lazy eye” itself is sometimes used by some patients to describe a type of strabismus, “when the eyes are not perfectly aligned and one eye tends to drift — for example, drift out,” de Alba Campomanes says. “The lay term for amblyopia sometimes is lazy eye. But lazy eye is a confusing term, because different people use it differently.” Doctors typically refrain from using it, except to clarify what patients and parents mean when describing a vision or eye issue that way.

Sometimes people use the term to refer to a droopy eyelid. In other cases, “lazy eye is term that people use to describe an amblyopic eye.” But really, she and other experts point out, it’s a misnomer to think that vision problems in that eye are the result of the eye alone. “It’s the connection between the eye and the brain that is faulty, it’s not really the eye that is not doing a good job,” de Alba Campomanes explains.

All things considered, clinicians say the important thing is not to get hung up on language but to understand what’s happening and to treat the issue promptly. Eye doctors say if parents are worried their child may have “lazy eye” — or however they describe it — they should discuss their concerns with the child’s doctor right away. While early vision screenings may catch some issues, often parents are the first to notice problems like strabismus and amblyopia.

In addition to seeing a child’s primary care provider, a referral to a pediatric eye doctor — an ophthalmologist or optometrist who specializes in seeing young children — may be warranted as well to take a closer look. That includes evaluating the child to determine if vision differs from one eye to the other, if there are any underlying eye health issues and to check for other problems, like if one eye “wanders” or doesn’t align with the other.

Treatment

Before the amblyopia can be treated, eye doctors say the underlying causes must be addressed. So that may mean getting glasses with different prescriptions in each lens to correct anisometropia. Approaches to address strabismus include special glasses with prism lenses that are thicker on one side or another and eye muscle surgery to improve alignment.

Once the cause of amblyopia has been addressed, the focus shifts to rehabilitating the eye-brain connection, so that children can regain full vision. “It’s kind of like a competition between the two eyes,” explains Dr. William Madigan, interim division chief for ophthalmology at Children’s National Health System in Washington. “If they both are functioning equally well, they each get their section of their visual cortex, and it develops in a normal binocular vision.”

Patching

If one eye has the advantage, however — as is the case with amblyopia — it kind of takes over the area of the brain that should be shared between the eyes; so the brain-eye connection is only strong for that dominant eye. For that reason, the most common and effective solution for amblyopia is usually to cover the strong, or “good,” eye with a patch, experts say. This forces the brain to work with the weaker eye and improve that connection, which ultimately improves vision in that eye.

Research indicates that the brain retains some plasticity — that is to say, it still has the ability to change — even after development into adulthood. Even so, experts say the critical window to most effectively treat amblyopia is around 0 to 9 years of age. After that patching may help, but it’s far less likely to precipitate the kind of dramatic turnaround possible in young kids.

“Treatment is more effective when it’s started earlier in life,” de Alba Campomanes says. “We think that the window of opportunity for treatment actually closes sometime in late childhood or early adolescence — there’s some variability.”

One of the most challenging aspects of treating amblyopia — besides the child’s initial annoyance at having his or her strong eye covered — is the time commitment. For the youngest patients, including toddlers, depending on the severity of the problem, patching may be done for a shorter duration, while for kids who are 7 or 8, it typically takes longer to see change.

So while there’s no precise range, some kids may have to wear a patch for two hours a day and others for six to eight hours daily or longer. This may be done over a period of a couple years for younger and older patients — though the total time it takes also varies by the case. And accommodations may be made, like not patching during school, to try to reduce its impact on a child’s life.

Other Options

Some patches come with adhesive, so they can be applied directly to the face and stay snug. Still, in children who are keen to pull the patch off their eye or who aren’t old enough to follow directions, eyedrops may be used instead to obscure the vision in the strong eye.

Most commonly, atropine drops are applied daily by parents. Although safe from a vision standpoint, experts say the medication still has some side effects, especially if administered more liberally than directed. “If you have too much atropine … you’ll sweat profusely, you’ll turn red and (you) sometimes will even have hallucinations,” Madigan says. Understandably that worries parents. But he says if parents are careful in how they use it, kids won’t get too high a dose.

For some kids who are more sensitive to atropine and require less of it to blur vision in the strong eye, an ointment formulation is recommended as it’s not as well absorbed so a child isn’t likely to get too high a dose. To apply it, a parent pulls the child’s lower eyelid down and squirts out a little bead that’s about the length of a sharpened pencil point, Madigan explains. Once in that pocket, the body temperature melts the ointment and smears it around so it’s absorbed in the eye.

Vision Therapy

Experts say obscuring the vision in the strong eye temporarily — whether by using a physical patch or the pharmaceutical equivalent of patching — is the research-backed first choice for treating kids with amblyopia.

In addition, vision therapy — or what’s also referred to as vision training or vision exercises — may be recommended by some eye doctors. This can be as simple as having a child do visually demanding tasks while wearing a patch, such as coloring or playing a video game, de Alba Campomanes says.

For some forms of strabismus, there’s limited scientific research that shows vision therapy may help, she says. “But there hasn’t really been a lot of rigorous studies.”

What’s more, vision therapy isn’t usually covered by insurance. Madigan notes that some forms of vision training have been around for decades, and that eye exercises were even tried in the mid-20th century. “None of them panned out. If they’d panned out, we would have been doing them for the last 40 years,” he says.

Whether modern iterations, like those that involve playing specially-designed video games and wearing 3D glasses to try to train the eyes to work together, will gain more research support remains to be seen. In the meantime, while they may help in addition to patching, de Alba Campomanes doesn’t recommend them as a sole treatment for amblyopia. And most experts say the stronger eye must be obscured to encourage the brain to use the weaker eye. “I feel like eye exercises alone would not correct amblyopia,” she says.

Early Intervention

To ensure kids have the best possible chance to be treated effectively, experts say early detection of amblyopia is crucial. Parents should make sure kids are evaluated promptly if they have any concerns about their eyes not working together — or one being dominant. That way a proper diagnosis can be made, and treatment can be started without delay if a child has amblyopia — or another vision problem.

“They should start with their pediatrician,” de Alba Campomanes says. “But if their concern continues, they should visit a pediatric eye care provider.” An eye doctor should be able to determine if a child has amblyopia — and advise on treatment options to correct it.

