Aging in Place: What to Consider

Aging in place. Sure, easy to do — no sweat, right? Just live in your home forever.

Well, the reality is that there’s more to it than meets the eye. I had the opportunity to speak to Jill Bjerke about this topic. She’s an internationally recognized subject matter expert in aging and thriving at home, and the founder of Home Transition Solutions Group.

According to Jill, our lives change, but our homes don’t. So you have to create an environment around you that’s safe. And when you can delay or avoid a move to senior living, that can save you literally hundreds of thousands of dollars a year.

Four Issues to Consider

Aging in place is a decision-making process. Consider the following:

Finances. Aging in place costs money. A majority of boomers are, surprisingly, still paying mortgages. And even if they’re not, there are property taxes to consider. Often, when your income is dependent on just social security, your ability to keep up dwindles. What if the roof needs replacing or the air conditioning goes out? Where is the money coming from?

Transportation. Losing the ability to drive completely takes away your independence. Self-driving cars aren’t yet ready for prime time, and services like Uber and Lyft are just starting to see the opportunities in the senior market and address them. Do you live near public transportation? Will your budget support ride services? Are there other options in the community that you could take advantage of?

Health. How is your health now, and what’s the prognosis for the future? Are there things you need to consider to improve your health to age in place? Are your physicians close by? How about the hospital you use? Jill encourages people to plan ahead for a scenario exacerbated by chronic conditions like COPD and congestive heart failure.

Socialization. A new term — elder orphans — represents a large majority of older people who are living alone. Senior isolation is a major issue. It’s not good for your mental or physical health.

Home Safety Inspection

Before deciding to move, Jill suggests a home safety inspection. She conducts one with clients that probes important questions that impact heath and safety:

— How high can you reach?

— Can you get out of the tub?

— Can you prepare food by yourself?

— Can you get off the floor if you fall?

— Can you get out of a chair?

— Does your furniture aid or impede this?

Lever handles allow people with arthritis to more easily open doors. Scald protectors on faucets minimize burns. Smoke alarms are great, but can you hear them in the farthest corners of your house without hearing aids? Are there cracks in the sidewalk? Too many steps? These impact slip and fall risk. Conduct this analysis room to room, and inside and out. Then, if you’re using a trusted professional, he or she will have access to certified aging in place specialists who can provide estimates on fixes. You need to consider if you can afford them and if it’s important to get your money back when you sell the house. Jill has an app that you can download to aid in this endeavor.

Housing Options Expanding

After consulting with family and experts — like certified aging in place specialists — you may decide you can retrofit your home and safely stay there. However, you have options. And it doesn’t mean a direct trip to assisted living.

Some developers are building clusters of condominiums side by side so people can age together. Tiny houses that can be built in the back of your kid’s house are becoming an option. Converting a garage or a basement to an in-law suite can be an option. House-sharing is catching on, as well, with companies like Silver Nest gaining huge publicity with roommate matching services. Often, the person with whom the older adult is being paired is a younger person, which brings benefits to both parties. Of course, it also helps if these living environments can sprout among what are known as naturally occurring retirement communities. This is where the services one needs to age in the community naturally congregate where populations of older adults live.

Families: an Integral Part of the Conversation

Adult children must be involved in the aging in place conversation. Often, these discussions don’t take place when everyone is together — and then a crisis hits and people are blindsided. Family may be clueless in terms of mom’s wishes, or they may not understand her finances. Sometimes it’s best to bring in a professional to mediate family discussions. It’s smart to do so early, so you can effectively develop an aging in place plan.

If you don’t have children, Jill suggests consulting a trusted adviser. That person should be familiar with your lifestyle and desires. That could be a close friend, pastor, financial advisor or attorney. You need people to offer candid advice.

At the end of the day, be one of the people who don’t have to say “I never thought about that.” Think about it now.

