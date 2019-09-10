A Billionaire’s Advice: Find the Right Moment, and Develop a Love for Music

Karel Komárek says he likes to have a mission. A billionaire who began earning his wealth in his native Czech…

Karel Komárek says he likes to have a mission. A billionaire who began earning his wealth in his native Czech Republic after the fall of communism, Komárek is now engaged in operations in 18 countries, transcending various sectors and industries. Since founding the KKCG Group in 1995, he has invested in lottery, gaming, oil, natural gas, information technology, neuroscience and real estate.

His worth is estimated at more than $3 billion, yet aside from his successful businesses, Komárek has positioned himself as an important art philanthropist. His foundation, the Karel Komárek Family Foundation, is a supporter of the legacy of one of his country’s most famous music composers, Antonin Dvo?ák, backs the Dvo?ák Prague International Music Festival, and is engaged in several initiatives dedicated to the development of public spaces in his native countryc.

Now Komárek is affiliated with the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., a place he likes to call “a ministry of culture” for the United States and where he was awarded the Golden Medal for supporting Dvo?ák’s work and legacy. Last week, Komárek took part in festivities at the Reach in Washington, D.C., a new 4.6-acre expansion of the Kennedy Center that opened Sept. 7 with a 16-day festival of free performances, talks, and other events involving more than 1,000 artists.

Thirty years after the revolutions that swept aside communist rule in Central and Eastern Europe, U.S. News sat down with Komárek to discuss his interest in the arts, as well as his business legacy that started in a time of major social and political change across the region. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

How did your interest in the arts start?

It started decades ago when I became successful in our business and I wanted to (give something back) to the society. As a family, we wanted to deploy our resources — our finances and experience — and support something long-term which will be sustainable. We come from the former Soviet Union bloc and we wanted to restore the past we had before this regime came to the Czech Republic. We chose a couple of ways: one of them was through Antonin Dvo?ák, the greatest musician (of the Czech Republic). We wanted to take care of his past and to explain his work and art to current generations and maintain his (legacy). So we decided (to establish) a famous music festival in Prague after Antonin Dvo?ák.

Since then we were able to bring many artists from abroad, as well as promote young Czech artists and allow them to show their work and entertain people. That’s how I got (noticed) by the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts when they came to the Czech Republic 15 years ago under the management of Michael Kaiser. And they invited me to join their committee and awarded me the Golden Medal for everything I’d done for the culture in the Czech Republic.

It’s very common to see the younger generation waltzing in the streets in Vienna and enjoying the opera. You don’t get to see much of this in the United States. How do you navigate these differences?

This is why we wanted to engage in the Reach. This is not just a building, but a lifestyle where you completely open the space to the public. You can sit on a bench, lay down on the grass, watch artists perform and almost touch them. This is a similar story that you can see in Vienna and Prague. This reminds us that the culture in Europe could be brought to the United States and we were so interested to be part of it.

You started back in a time of transition, when everything was changing. What do you think recommended you at that moment, after the fall of communism in Eastern Europe, to become an entrepreneur?

After 1989, when the revolution came to the Czech Republic, no one was ready for open democracy and a free market because everyone used to work under a regime where we weren’t allowed to travel abroad — we could just go to countries like Romania or Hungary and it was extremely difficult to get something from those kinds of countries where the business was running in an open market for decades. But you had to have the courage to do something.

It’s funny sometimes to look at how we started businesses because we had no clue about how to manage a company. But we were lucky. Once the market had been open, everyone had a chance to do some businesses. In the 1990s, whoever came with some services which were better than what the old-fashioned state companies were offering were quite successful. So we were luckier than any other generation and it’s more difficult to start any business now than back in the 1990s.

At the same time we had to learn how to buy new technologies, how to incentivize people — you can start from somewhere but you have to be able to learn and to teach yourself and to get the experience that you can later implement in your business. It was a great time but we were so naive.

The question is whether I would be able to do the same (now). I would probably be less aggressive, much more scared and I’d be thinking twice before doing something. I’d probably wouldn’t have such a successful business career if I wouldn’t have started at the age of 23. That’s also another important point — we were at the right place, at the right time and at the right age. If I would have been 40 or 50 I wouldn’t have done much probably; I would have been much more careful about risk rather than opportunities.

Do you feel like in this day and age when we are so concerned about getting information on how to be a successful business the flood of knowledge stifles courage and people’s drive? Too much knowledge can hinder progress?

I think it’s very difficult to compare the old times with the new times. What happened during the last couple of years, the society, the business, are completely different than at any time before. We can see every day a lot of changes. (It would be a mistake) to look at how to become successful looking backwards. Also, we might be lucky and successful these days but in order to be lucky and successful onwards we have to learn, see who else is on the market and implement. This is a time of efficiency, competition. We have to be faster than any other time before.

If you were a young entrepreneur now, what fields do you see as promising? What would you invest in?

I would look at trends and what I believe in, see what the good products are and businesses where I would be much more competitive than anybody else. I am always looking (for opportunities) where I can add value rather than try to be better than everybody else. I would look at sectors where there is future, where there is room for expanding and creating something.

Any disadvantages of being very successful in business?

Responsibility, time (investment) and that’s probably all. The rest is exciting.

