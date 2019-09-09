9 Stocks That Are Ready for a Comeback

These stocks are ready to bounce back. Stocks have held up relatively well given growing concerns about a global economic…

Stocks have held up relatively well given growing concerns about a global economic slowdown. The S&P 500 is up 3.7% overall in the past year, which is a testament to the market’s resiliency after a sharp fourth-quarter sell-off in 2018. Unfortunately for investors, not all stocks have been along for the ride. But just because a stock gets cheaper doesn’t mean it’s a compelling value opportunity for investors. Here are nine stocks that are down at least 25% in the past year and are prime candidates for a market comeback, according to CFRA.

Abiomed (ticker: ABMD)

Abiomed is a biotech company that specializes in producing devices that help with cardiac function. A large part of Abiomed’s 49% sell-off in the past year came after the FDA sent a warning letter to the company in early 2019 cautioning them about a potential higher mortality risk among certain populations of its patients. Analyst Kevin Huang says the media and certain customers seemed to misinterpret this letter as a product recall, making the subsequent sell-off in Abiomed shares a buying opportunity. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $290 price target for ABMD stock.

Albemarle Corp. (ALB)

Albemarle is a specialty chemical company that is also one of the world’s largest and lowest cost lithium producers. Lithium prices have plummeted more than 40% in the past year, dragging down Albemarle stock by 34%. However, analyst Christopher Muir says the secular growth trends in wind and solar energy storage will drive sustainable demand growth for lithium in the long term. Muir is projecting 8.8% revenue growth in 2019 and 7.9% growth in 2020. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $100 price target for ALB stock.

Centene Corp. (CNC)

Centene is a Medicaid managed care organization. In March, Centene announced a $17.5 billion buyout of competitor WellCare Health Plans (WCG). The deal will create by far the world’s largest Medicare managed care company, serving more than 12.3 million customers. Analyst Colin Scarola says Centene has a long track record of smart acquisitions. He says Centene should continue to outpace its peer group in earnings growth in the years ahead given the synergy opportunities from buyouts of WellCare and Fidelis. Centene is down 35% in the last 12 months, but CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $71 price target for CNC stock.

EOG Resources (EOG)

EOG is one of the largest independent U.S. oil and gas exploration and production companies. Slowing global growth has once again pressured oil prices and oil stocks in 2019, but analyst Stewart Glickman says EOG’s conservative strategy of focusing on returns over production growth has helped improve its balance sheet. EOG plans to repay $3 billion in debt by 2021, and Glickman is projecting $10 billion in free cash flow over the next three years even after dividend payments. EOG stock is down 32% in the last year. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $110 price target for EOG stock.

FedEx Corp. (FDX)

FedEx shares are down 41% in the past year on concerns about a global economic slowdown and the potential for Amazon.com (AMZN) to transition from partner to competitor over time. Analyst Jim Corridore says e-commerce will remain a long term growth driver for FedEx, even after the company announced this year it will not be renewing its express shipping and domestic ground shipping contracts with Amazon. Corridore says the stock is simply too cheap to ignore trading at under 10 times forward earnings. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $220 price target for FDX stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC)

Marathon is one of the largest independent petroleum refiners in the U.S., with more than 3 million barrels per day of throughput capacity. Glickman says high sulfur fuel oil prices are being negatively impacted by new marine sulphur rules set to go into effect in 2020. However, demand for low-sulphur fuel oil should pick up heading into 2020. Glickman also says Marathon’s second-quarter margins were negatively impacted by planned turnarounds, but margins should rebound in the second half of the year. Marthon stock is down 37% in the last year. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $61 price target for MPC stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY)

Earlier this year, international oil major Occidental outbid Chevron Corp. (CVX) to secure a $38 billion buyout of Anadarko Petroleum. The market has been lukewarm on the merger, sending Occidental’s stock down 32% in the past six months alone. Glickman says the Anadarko deal is a “major gamble,” but he is optimistic that Occidental management will be able to deliver cost synergies, a favorable Permian growth trajectory and opportunistic non-core asset sales that will help repair the company’s balance sheet following its aggressive play. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $60 target for OXY stock.

State Street Corp. (STT)

State Street is a Boston-based financial holding company that provides investment servicing and investment management. Many financial sector stocks were hit hard this year when the Federal Reserve reversed course and cut interest rates, and State Street is no exception. Analyst Cathy Seifert says lower rates pressure net interest income, which accounts for roughly 20% of State Street’s revenue. However, Seifert says cost cutting and improvement in State Street’s custody and asset servicing businesses should help the stock close its valuation gap with peers over time. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $72 price target for STT stock.

Valero Energy Corp. (VLO)

Valero owns and operates 13 North American refineries, making it the largest independent oil refiner in the U.S., but the company’s shares tumbled 28% in the last year. Glickman says more Western Canadian heavy oil imports in the second half of 2019 could help improve Valero’s margins heading into 2020. In addition, the marine sulphur law changes in 2020 should create stronger demand for diesel. Glickman projects Valero’s payout ratio is on track to drop below 40% in 2020 given current consensus cash flow estimates, opening the door for a potential dividend hike. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $95 price target for VLO stock.

