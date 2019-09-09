9 of the Most Popular Stocks on Robinhood

What stocks are millennials buying? Top nine Robinhood holdings. The stock market is a fantastic source of wealth creation. However,…

What stocks are millennials buying? Top nine Robinhood holdings.

The stock market is a fantastic source of wealth creation. However, it takes money to make money, and the top 1% own half of all household equities. At the same time, more Americans than ever own stocks — even if their holdings aren’t significant. But many millennial investors don’t have much spare change to play Wall Street with. Enter Robinhood, the app that lets you trade stocks for free with no minimum deposit. Robinhood users tend to be young and without much disposable income. But the app has democratized access to the stock market and offers some insight into the most popular stocks with millennial investors. Here’s a look at the nine most widely held stocks on Robinhood as of this writing.

9. Advanced Micro Devices (ticker: AMD)

Robinhood has gone from zero to 6 million users in its six years of existence, recently surpassing E-Trade (ETFC) by user count. Keep that in mind when digesting this list. One thing you’ll notice about the most popular stocks on Robinhood is that many of them are high risk/high reward names. Look no further than chipmaker AMD — a rival of the fast growing Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) — which rocketed from $2 a share to over $30 a share between 2016 and 2018 on the heels of strong gaming chip demand and soaring sales driven by booming cryptocurrency demand.

Share price: $29.96

Market cap: $33.4 billion

Robinhood users holding AMD: 174,174

8. Cronos Group (CRON)

Following the high risk theme, the eighth most widely held stock on Robinhood is Cronos Group, a Canadian marijuana stock that’s more analogous to a cannabis investment fund than anything else. While shares are nominally cheap at around $11 a share, the company is valued at $3.7 billion, which is more than a bit pricey for a company with just $15.7 million in revenue last year. More than 21% of CRON shares are sold short by investors, a huge percentage of outstanding shares. There’s nothing wrong with taking the occasional flyer on pot stocks, but just know the risk involved first.

Share price: $11.64

Market cap: $3.7 billion

Robinhood users holding CRON: 180,614

7. GoPro (GPRO)

GoPro is the exact type of stock Robinhood users would buy up in droves. A once high flying consumer tech company with high growth prospects and a product lineup consumers couldn’t get enough of, its fall from grace was swift and unforgiving. The improving quality of smartphone cameras, coupled with an improving offering of accessories and wearables, made GoPro’s own wearable cameras quickly irrelevant. Although unprofitable, analysts expect GPRO to break into the black by next year. For investors with very little money, looking for cheap stocks to buy — like GoPro — finally makes economic sense with no commissions or minimum account deposit.

Share price: $4.66

Market cap: $674.6 million

Robinhood users holding GPRO: 197,957

6. Apple (AAPL)

And now for something completely different: At $219 a share, Apple is by far the most expensive stock on this list, nominally speaking. The fact that over 200,000 Robinhood users own a blue-chip stock like Apple shows that even investors with small sums of money to invest are willing to pony up high per-share prices for a small stake in the iPhone maker. Apple is the world’s most profitable public company, and CEO Tim Cook’s commitment to returning tens of billions of dollars to shareholders via share buybacks and dividend hikes makes AAPL an appealing holding in any portfolio.

Share price: $219.65

Market cap: $971.6 billion

Robinhood users holding AAPL: 210,542

5. Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Another blue chip tech stock with a share price that makes its status as a top holding among Robinhood users surprising, Microsoft under CEO Satya Nadella has regained much of the prestige that was lost under its prior CEO, Steve Ballmer. Nadella saw the cost, scale and collaboration advantages that moving Microsoft Office to the cloud would have, not to mention the recurring revenue MSFT could generate by making Office a subscription service. Shares are up about 325% since Nadella was named CEO in 2014; while his predecessor missed out on the absurd money to be made on the emergence of the smartphone, Nadella is seizing on a similar opportunity today: cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

Share price: $135.55

Market cap: $1.03 trillion

Robinhood users holding MSFT: 216,262

4. Fitbit (FIT)

Like GoPro, Fitbit was once a fast-growing consumer tech company with a niche grip on a section of the wearables market. A deluge of competitors eroded Fitbit’s market share, margins and differentiation. Another one of the most widely held stocks on Robinhood, Apple, was partially responsible for that with its Apple Watch offering, but Garmin (GRMN) and many other rivals also stole market share. The good news is Fitbit still has some brand cachet, sales aren’t in absolute free-fall and the debt-free former wearables heavyweight could turn out to be seriously underpriced. At a minimum, over 220,000 Robinhood users can enjoy watching how its story plays out — all for under $4.

Share price: $3.54

Market cap: $806.2 million

Robinhood users holding FIT: 226,006

3. Ford Motor Co. (F)

Legendary U.S. carmaker Ford, one of the 10 biggest auto companies in the world, clocks in at the third most widely held stock on the popular no-commission stock trading app. Robinhood is great for investors just starting out, trying to understand and experience how markets work, how to pick good investments and how much patience is required to invest well. As one of the best cheap stocks to buy under $10, millennials and novice investors are lucky to be able to own a piece of Ford, the fabled $38 billion automaker — especially when it pays a 6.2% dividend.

Share price: $9.36

Market cap: $36.7 billion

Robinhood users holding F: 279,509

2. General Electric Co. (GE)

Another name that’s played a major role in American industry for well over a century, diversified industrial powerhouse GE has struggled in recent years. What started as an electric company founded by Thomas Edison himself had evolved into a jack of all trades, master of none — a lack of focus that nearly destroyed the company after the financial crisis due to GE Capital’s exposure. Years later, GE is still selling off assets, slimming down to focus on a few core competencies. It’s not out of the woods yet and there’s still lots of debt to be repaid, but a turnaround could provide big upside for shareholders.

Share price: $9.17

Market cap: $73.9 billion

>Robinhood users holding GE: 291,340

1. Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

The top stock holding on Robinhood by a wide margin is Aurora Cannabis, the Canadian medical marijuana company with high hopes of reaping long term rewards from its first-mover advantage in the burgeoning marijuana industry in Canada. ACB was able to hone its marijuana production skills through its medicinal business before recreational weed was legalized in Canada in 2018. Revenue is skyrocketing quarter after quarter, with sales jumping more than 60% from the December 2018 quarter to the March 2019 period.

Share price: $6.28

Market cap: $5.8 billion

Robinhood users holding ACB: 523,848

