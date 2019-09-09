9 of the Biggest U.S. Dividend Stocks to Buy

Balance scale and stability for income. There’s lots of talk about how big technology companies are dominant, with the iconic…

There’s lots of talk about how big technology companies are dominant, with the iconic Microsoft Corp. (ticker: MSFT) now valued at more than $1 trillion in market value and smartphone king Apple (AAPL) lurking only a tiny bit behind at more than $980 billion in value at present. However, dividend investors have been let down by both of these giant tech stocks that yield less than 1.5% annually based on current shares and payout projections. If you’re looking for income, then, looking simply for the biggest stock may not be the right way to go. Instead, investors may desire scale and stability with a minimum payout rate. These nine stocks balance those things very well, with market capitalizations north of $200 billion and dividend yields that comfortably top 2% each.

Chevron Corp. (CVX)

Integrated energy giant Chevron employs about 50,000 staffers worldwide and touches almost every part of the oil and gas arena. This includes exploration of new wells, production, transportation, refining and marketing. It even works with petroleum-based byproducts and plastics. Big oil isn’t what it once was in the age of alternative energy and a focus on carbon emissions, however, CVX is an icon among income stocks with 32 consecutive years of dividend increases after another bump to payouts in early 2019.

Market value: $240 billion

Current yield: 3.8%

Verizon Communications (VZ)

As one of America’s leading wireless and fiber optics communications providers, it’s no surprise that VZ stock makes the list of the largest dividend stocks in the nation. Telecom is an incredibly reliable business because of the monthly charges to customers and the necessary nature of communications in this digital age, so Verizon has been able to support very consistent dividends as a result. With a truly nationwide operation, Verizon is an integral part of the communities it serves — and an important part of many income-oriented portfolios.

Market value: $250 billion

Current yield: 4.1%

Home Depot (HD)

You wouldn’t think of a home improvement chain as a disaster response organization, but Home Depot has made a name for itself over the years by its commitment to remaining open and helping residents rebuild after extreme weather events. HD activated its disaster response team in August to help in the wake of Dorian, including offering hurricane preparedness workshops. When you have the scale and footprint of Home Depot, with some 2,300 stores largely in the continental U.S. and about 400,000 employees, it’s possible to do big things like this. It’s also easy to keep up a steady dividend yield, which increased by an impressive 32% earlier in 2019.

Market value: $250 billion

Current yield: 2.5%

AT&T (T)

Even bigger than Verizon, AT&T boasts the largest wireless network as measured by subscribers with nearly 160 million total customers. Just as millions of Americans can’t live without their cell phones, many investors can’t live without this telecom mainstay as a part of their portfolio. AT&T has a rich history, born out of inventor Alexander Graham Bell’s Bell Telephone Co. more than a century ago, and while the current corporate entity has evolved greatly, it has maintained one important feature: a commitment to dividends. Even after the breakup of the company into “baby Bells” in the 1980s, the company that would become AT&T has logged 34 consecutive annual dividend increases.

Market value: $270 billion

Current yield: 5.4%

Bank of America Corp. (BAC)

Bank of America fell on some hard times in the immediate aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, but has worked hard to return to good standing on Wall Street. The dividend for BAC sat at just a penny per share as recently as 2014, but is now back up to 18 cents quarterly after the latest hike of about 20% to payouts earlier this year. Although BAC shares are still down about 40% from their highs before the Great Recession, the bank with a national footprint keeps moving forward. Beyond dividends, that includes more than $20 billion in stock buybacks over the last year.

Market value: $280 billion

Current yield: 2.5%

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM)

As America’s largest publicly traded energy company, XOM is a force to be reckoned with. Sure, there is a movement away from fossil fuels as people look to cleaner energy sources like solar, and electric cars are on the rise. But those changes are slow and cannot sink this stock anytime soon. Furthermore, it’s worth noting that Exxon is also a tremendous player in natural gas, which is widely seen as the cheapest and cleanest fossil fuel that will help bridge the gap to a clean energy future. With deep pockets and a huge global operation, you can be sure XOM will stay relevant — and keep paying dividends — for years to come.

Market value: $300 billion

Current yield: 4.8%

Procter & Gamble Co. (PG)

When it comes to stable dividend stocks, consumer staples giant Procter & Gamble is a mainstay of just about every investors’ list. That’s because it’s hard to imagine an American consumer who doesn’t regularly put P&G products in their shopping cart. The wide array of brands in this company’s portfolio include Pampers diapers, Tide laundry detergent, Gillette shaving products and Crest toothpaste. With a massive market cap and dominant name recognition, PG stock is the perfect investment for anyone who wants to buy a dividend stock that is reliable in any economic environment. People will cut back on many other things before they stop washing their clothes or brushing their teeth.

Market value: $330 billion

Current yield: 2.4%

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is the perfect middle ground between a high margin health care firm with branded devices and pharmaceuticals and an ultra-reliable consumer play like Procter & Gamble. That’s because J&J has developed branded pharmaceuticals to treat a variety of conditions such as cancer and HIV as well as owning massive over-the-counter brands like Tylenol and Benadryl. Health care is another incredibly reliable sector, since patients who are sick seek out care regardless of whether the market is down or the unemployment rate is up. With unrivaled scale and a business model that is built to last, JNJ stock should be a consistent performer in any portfolio.

Market value: $350 billion

Current yield: 2.9%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

With a bold CEO in Jaime Dimon who helped the firm deftly navigate the financial crisis, JPMorgan is trading for more than $100 a share at present — more than double where it was before the Great Recession. That’s quite a feat considering many financial players disappeared altogether, and others remain well below their prior highs. Though a handful of names on Wall Street are bigger based on market value alone, JPM is the largest dividend payer that currently yields more than 2% annually.

Market value: $380 billion

Current yield: 3%

