8 Top Enterprise Software Stocks to Buy

There’s long-term opportunity in these software stocks. Server and software stocks have been some of the hottest performers in the…

There’s long-term opportunity in these software stocks.

Server and software stocks have been some of the hottest performers in the market in recent years. However, several of Bank of America’s top picks in the space experienced selling pressure in early September as investors took profits off the table. Analyst Kash Rangan says leading software stocks have experienced several similar corrections in the past, and most were temporary pullbacks driven by external factors rather than fundamental problems. Rangan says fears over the trade war and slowing global growth may have created a long-term buying opportunity in these eight top software and server stock picks.

Microsoft Corp. (ticker: MSFT)

Rangan says Microsoft has created a conglomerate of platforms that work together to create an unmatched digital ecosystem for its customers. Despite it’s nearly $1 trillion market cap, Rangan says Microsoft has the potential to maintain double-digit revenue growth for at least another five years. By investing in homegrown projects like Azure and gaming and external deals such as LinkedIn and Github, Ranga says Microsoft is now well-positioned to capitalize on major tech growth trends in employee and customer engagement, communications, connectivity and business analytics. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $162 price target for MSFT stock.

Adobe Systems (ADBE)

Rangan says Adobe offers investors a unique combination of growth from its cloud business, strong margins from its legacy business and an attractive valuation relative to peers. Adobe’s creative cloud, document cloud and marketing cloud divisions all address large, unique, high-growth markets. Rangan says Adobe will generate at least 20% revenue growth for another five years given its aggressive management team. Adobe has more than quadrupled its earnings per share since 2007 and could double its current revenue by fiscal 2024, according to Rangan. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $323 price target for ADBE stock.

Salesforce.com (CRM)

Rangan says the Salesforce Einstein artificial intelligence software integrates with MuleSoft to create opportunities for customers to optimize their businesses via Customer 360. Salesforce is targeting at least $26 billion in fiscal 2023 revenue. Rangan says the company could potentially organically double its revenue over the next four years, which is extremely impressive for a $130 billion company. Rangan estimates Salesforce’s total addressable market for sales is $16 billion, for service is $26 billion and for marketing is $17 billion. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $200 price target for CRM stock.

HubSpot (HUBS)

Rangan says HubSpot investors should be prepared for billings growth to slow in the next several quarters as HubSpot laps difficult 2018 comparisons. However, he says nothing has changed about his bullish long-term outlook for the stock. Rangan says HubSpot should continue to gain market share in the $17 billion small- and medium-sized business customer relationship management market. He says HubSpot has unparallelled marketing, sales and service offerings, 1,500 digital ad partners and a strong base of 65,000 installed customers. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $215 price target for HUBS stock.

Coupa Software (COUP)

Rangan says Coupa investors should expect volatility in the near term if recent market rotation from growth to value stocks eats into the stock’s premium valuation. However, with a projected five-year compound annual revenue growth rate of 31%, Coupa could easily grow its way out of its lofty valuation over time. Rangan says momentum in the company’s core applications business is driving organic billings growth acceleration. He estimates the recently launched Coupa Pay software expands the company’s TAM to $73 billion. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $178 price target for COUP stock.

Splunk (SPLK)

Splunk is a big data analytics company, and Rangan says the digital transformation of the global economy will help drive Splunk’s long-term revenue growth. Splunk shares have been extremely volatile in recent years, but Rangan says the company’s multiple business model transitions have masked its true potential. It’s most recent transition is from an upfront recognized perpetual license contract model to a subscription model, which will help stabilize sales. Rangan is calling for at least 30% revenue growth in fiscal 2021. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $167 price target for SPLK stock.

RingCentral (RNG)

RingCentral is a cloud communications and solutions company. Rangan says its cloud private branch exchange is the best in the business. RingCentral’s partnerships with NICE inContact and Zoom also give RingCentral customers access to a top-tier contact center and video conferencing solutions. Rangan says the market doesn’t seem to fully appreciate the scope of the RingCentral platform, including voice, web conferencing, audio conferencing, collaboration and call center services. He projects RingCentral is on track for at least $2 billion in bookings in 2023. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $150 price target for RNG stock.

Twilio (TWLO)

Twilio is a cloud communications leader, offering services in voice, SMS, email, social channels, Internet of Things and video. Twilio’s red-hot stock has cooled, pulling back more than 19% in the past three months. Rangan says Twilio is the gold standard in the communications platform-as-a-service market, and the company’s offerings are differentiated in part because of the richness of their features. Rangan projects Twilio can grow its customer base by 17% annually over the next six years. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $160 price target for TWLO stock.

Top enterprise software stocks:

— Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

— Adobe Systems (ADBE)

— Salesforce.com (CRM)

— HubSpot (HUBS)

— Coupa Software (COUP)

— Splunk (SPLK)

— RingCentral (RNG)

— Twilio (TWLO)

More from U.S. News

9 of the Biggest U.S. Dividend Stocks to Buy

7 Best Performing Mutual Funds in India

9 ETFs to Own Forever

8 Top Enterprise Software Stocks to Buy originally appeared on usnews.com