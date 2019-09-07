7 Reasons to Buy Amazon.com (AMZN) Stock Now

Here’s why you should buy Amazon stock now. Shares of e-commerce and cloud services giant Amazon.com (AMZN) are up another…

Here’s why you should buy Amazon stock now.

Shares of e-commerce and cloud services giant Amazon.com (AMZN) are up another 24% so far in 2019. While it isn’t the blowout performance of years past, Amazon shares are once again outperforming the overall market and are now up a staggering 2,220% in the past decade. Despite the mind-boggling gains, most Wall Street analysts say there are still plenty of reasons to love Amazon. RBC Capital Markets analyst Mark Mahaney recently reiterated his “outperform” rating for Amazon and raised his price target to $2,600. Here are his seven reasons to buy AMZN stock now.

Amazon has a massive addressable market.

Mahaney says Amazon’s total addressable market (TAM) is the largest among all top internet tech platforms. He estimates Amazon’s e-commerce platform has a $20 trillion TAM and is only about 10% penetrated. Amazon Cloud Services has an additional $1 trillion TAM and is also only about 10% penetrated. In addition, Amazon has only reached about 30% penetration into a $1 trillion potential advertising opportunity and 10% penetration into a $5 trillion business supplies market. Mahaney says Amazon also has other wild card markets that could add to its incredible total TAM, including third party logistics.

Amazon has a major mix shift opportunity.

While many megacap tech stocks are desperately looking for ways to sustain their revenue growth, Mahaney says Amazon has a unique opportunity to optimize its earnings by shifting its revenue mix to higher margin, lower cost businesses. Amazon’s core retail platform should become more efficient as it scales. In addition, AWS and Amazon Marketing Services, two of Amazon’s fastest growing businesses, generate extremely high operating margins in the 25% to 35% range. As those services revenues outgrow e-commerce revenues, they will help boost total revenue margins. Mahaney says Amazon has an opportunity to hit 20% overall operating margin over time.

Amazon is outcompeting its rivals.

Mahaney says the market may not fully appreciate the long term value of more than 100 million loyal Prime subscribers. More than half of all U.S. shoppers now start their search on Amazon. Amazon has about 40% share of the U.S. e-commerce market, but Mahaney says that share is still growing. As Amazon invests in improving convenience, selection and pricing, he says it will be extremely difficult for competitors to keep pace. Incredibly, even after years of gaining share, Amazon has yet to even hit double digit market share of the total $5 trillion U.S. retail market.

Amazon generates consistent growth.

One of the problems with a company like Amazon when it is approaching a $1 trillion market capitalization is that revenue growth tends to slow. While Amazon may not be generating the 40%-plus revenue growth it once was, Mahaney says it’s incredibly impressive that only two of Amazon’s past 66 quarters have produced organic revenue growth of less than 20%. Amazon’s profitability has been inconsistent due to heavy growth investment, but it has also trended positively over time. Amazon has averaged 21.5% revenue growth over the past four quarters.

Amazon’s management gets the job done.

Starting at the top with CEO Jeff Bezos, Mahaney says Amazon has one of the best and most experienced executive teams in the entire tech sector. Five out of the top seven highest level Amazon executives have been with the company for more than 19 years. Bezos’ management style is customer centric, and he has been known to leave an open seat at conference tables during meetings to remind managers to imagine an Amazon customer attending the meeting. Mahaney says consistency, discipline, familiarity and experience at the management level have all been contributors to Amazon’s overwhelming success.

Amazon’s business model is exceptional.

Amazon’s ecosystem has often been described as producing a “flywheel” effect on growth. Not only does Amazon operate in a number of different business segments, it has positioned its ecosystem so that many of its segments help contribute to the growth of another. For example, free one day shipping encourages Prime membership growth, which increases advertising opportunities and Whole Foods grocery sales. Mahaney says Amazon is on track for $279 billion in fiscal 2019 revenue. He is projecting at least $27 billion in free cash flow, which represents an impressive 10% free cash flow margin for a company the size of Amazon.

Amazon stock isn’t expensive.

Even after rallying more than 2,200 percent in the past 10 years, Mahaney says a deep dive into Amazon’s numbers suggests the stock isn’t expensive given its growth rate. Amazon shares are currently trading at about 17 times RBC’s 2020 estimated enterprise multiple. Mahaney says that multiple is “highly reasonable” given his projected three year earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization compound annual growth rate of around 25%. Amazon’s price-sales ratio is 3.6, well below peers such as Microsoft Corp. (MSFT, 8.4), Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL. 5.6) and Facebook (FB, 8.5).

Reasons to buy Amazon stock now:

— Amazon has a massive addressable market.

— Amazon has a major mix shift opportunity.

— Amazon is outcompeting its rivals.

— Amazon generates consistent growth.

— Amazon’s management gets the job done.

— Amazon’s business model is exceptional.

— Amazon stock isn’t expensive.

More from U.S. News

10 Growth Stocks to Buy When the Economy Slows

9 Income Stocks Ripe for Selling

The 10 Most Valuable Auto Companies in the World

7 Reasons to Buy Amazon.com (AMZN) Stock Now originally appeared on usnews.com