7 of the Best Ways to Invest in Real Estate

Real estate is one of the most common investment classes and can provide an important source of portfolio diversification during times of economic turbulence. In the past, investing in real estate was a difficult, costly and risky experience. However, the rise of real estate investment trusts has made diversified real estate investments as easy as buying shares of a stock. REITs are trusts that own real estate properties that generate income for their investors, and they often have high dividend yields as well. Here are seven of Morningstar’s top REIT picks with yields of at least 4%.

Host Hotels & Resorts (ticker: HST)

Host owns a geographically diverse portfolio of more than 100 high end hotels and resorts with more than 52,000 total rooms. Analyst Kevin Brown says the prices of hotel REITs like Host are among the most sensitive to fluctuations in the U.S. economy. Brown says management has been opportunistic in timing their recent asset sales, and Host has the financial flexibility to make strategic acquisitions in the future as well. Host has a 5% dividend yield. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $19.60 fair value estimate for HST.

Macerich Co. (MAC)

Macerich shares have been hammered in the past year on concerns about weakness in the trust’s mall properties, particularly its exposure to bankrupt Sears. However, Brown says Macerich management has done an exceptional job navigating the difficult environment and divesting more than $4 billion in low quality assets over the last decade. Macerich has used the proceeds to acquire high quality Class A mall properties, and Brown says investors should expect strong earnings growth despite e-commerce competition. Macerich even has an appealing 10.5% dividend. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $57 fair value estimate for MAC.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

Pebblebrook is a hotel REIT that owns 58 properties with more than 14,000 rooms, mostly in the coastal markets. Brown says the trust’s 2018 merger with LaSalle creates some new opportunities to generate shareholder value and should also provide Pebblebrook with access to cheaper debt that can be used to manage its portfolio. Management is planning to offload $300 million to $400 million in properties in 2020, a move which Brown says is timed well. Pebblebrook has a 5.6% dividend, and Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $36.50 fair value estimate for PEB.

Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)

Park Hotels is a recent spin-off of Hilton Worldwide (HLT) and owns a portfolio of 51 high-end U.S. hotels with roughly 30,000 total rooms. Since its spin-off, Brown says Park Hotels has sold off 16 additional properties and narrowed its focus even more to the highest-end domestic market. While online travel sites have created upscale hotel pricing pressures, Brown says a 2019 acquisition of Chesapeake Lodging Trust should provide a near term revenue growth source. Park Hotels has a 7.6% dividend. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $33 fair value estimate for PK.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)

SL Green is primarily a Class A office building REIT with properties in New York and Connecticut. Analyst Yousuf Hafuda says SL Green is the largest REIT focused primarily on New York City real estate. Hafuda says new projects like the 10 million square-foot Hudson Yards megaproject could pressure Class-A prices in the near term, but demand for premium Manhattan real estate is a secular long term growth driver for SL Green. SL’s One Vanderbilt project ads 1.7 million Manhattan square feet to the portfolio. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $100 fair value estimate for SLG.

Simon Property Group (SPG)

Simon is the second largest U.S. REIT and has a portfolio that includes ownership interest in about 240 properties worldwide. The shopping mall business remains challenged, but Brown says Simon’s high quality portfolio of Class A malls and outlets are shopping destinations for both domestic and international tourists. Brown also says the unique shopping experiences these properties provide are appealing to retailers looking to provide an omnichannel shopping experience. Despite e-commerce pressures, Brown is projecting positive sales growth from Simon’s physical retailers over the next decade. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $195 fair value estimate for SPG stock.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

Vornado is a REIT headquartered in Manhattan that owns a portfolio of office buildings, and nearly 90% of its net operating income comes from the New York City market. Hafuda says Vornado’s developments in the Penn District should benefit from rising rents and foot traffic due to its location just east of the Hudson Yards megaproject. Hafuda says investors willing to ride out the initial market volatility from Hudson Yards will be rewarded in the long term. Vornado has a 4.3% dividend. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $68 fair value estimate for VNO.

