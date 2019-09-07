7 Emerging Market Stocks for Long Term Investors

Emerging markets are outperforming the U.S. economy. The S&P 500 index is up 3.5% in the past year despite an…

Emerging markets are outperforming the U.S. economy.

The S&P 500 index is up 3.5% in the past year despite an international trade war. However, investors have shied away from emerging market economies such as China, South Korea and India due to international economic uncertainty. But even slowing economic growth numbers in these regions are still relatively impressive. China reported 6.2% economic growth and India reported 5% growth last quarter compared to just 2.1% growth in the U.S. Assuming the trade war is eventually resolved, here are seven emerging market stocks to buy now and hold for the long term.

Alibaba Group Holding (ticker: BABA)

You wouldn’t guess there’s an economic slowdown in China by looking at Alibaba’s growth numbers. In the second quarter, Alibaba reported 42% revenue growth, including 66% growth in cloud services. Bank of America analyst Eddie Leung says Alibaba has a leadership position in China e-commerce and should benefit over time from scaling up its business and increasing its market penetration. Leung is projecting Alibaba will more than double its 2018 annual revenue by 2020 as it invests heavily in its business. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $231 price target for BABA stock.

Tencent (TCEHY)

Chinese giant Tencent is the world’s largest gaming company by revenue. The stock was hit hard in 2018 due to regulatory crackdowns in China on new games. However, Tencent’s exposure to high growth businesses such as social media, streaming video/music and mobile payments has it positioned well for the long term. Morningstar analyst Chelsey Tam says Tencent’s recent reorganization to focus more on its cloud and advertising businesses was a smart move. Tam is projecting compound annual revenue growth to average 17% over the next decade. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $59 fair value estimate for TCEHY stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is the largest integrated circuit manufacturer in the world. Bank of America analyst Robin Cheng says the company’s 18% quarter-over-quarter revenue growth guidance for the third quarter suggests 5G mobile network demand is really starting to ramp up. In the longer term, Cheng says high performance computing and artificial intelligence will continue to drive demand. Over the next three years, Cheng is projecting 10% annual revenue growth, rising free cash flow and an increase in the stock’s 3.6% dividend. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $47 price target for TSM stock.

Samsung Electronics (SSNLF)

Korean electronics company Samsung is a global leader in semiconductor memory, smartphone devices, TVs, home appliances and other electronics. As of the second quarter of 2019, Samsung held 22.7% of the global smartphone market share, more than double the 10.1% share held by Apple (AAPL). Samsung reported 8% revenue growth in its mobile division in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank analyst Seung Hoon Han says long term 5G demand will overcome near term memory market weakness in coming years. Deutsche Bank has a “buy” rating and $55.08 price target for SSNLF stock.

China Mobile (CHL)

China Mobile is the world’s largest mobile operator with more than 800 million mobile subscribers. Bank of America analyst Danny Chu says after a difficult first half of 2019, management struck a much more positive tone about the second half of the year on its recent earnings call. The company also said the launch of 5G networks will not trigger a rise in capital spending. Chu says China Mobile has a reasonable valuation, stable cash flows and an impressive 4.4% dividend. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $65.81 price target for CHL stock.

Banco Bradesco (BBD)

Banco Bradesco is the second-largest private sector Brazilian bank, with a market share of about 15% of total assets. Bank of America analyst Mario Pierry says the bank’s recently announced voluntary dismissal plan is aimed at reducing the company’s payroll expenses. Pierry says this move will help improve the company’s efficiency given pressured fee income and lower net interest margins. He says Bradesco has the best earnings growth among its Brazilian bank stocks, but shares are trading at a valuation discount. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $12 price target for BBD stock.

Tata Motors (TTM)

Tata is the largest Indian automaker and one of the 10 largest auto producers in the world. Despite a difficult global auto market and a weak fiscal first quarter of 2020, Morningstar analyst Richard Hilgert Sr. says margin guidance is encouraging. Tata expects low single digit earnings before interest and taxes margin through fiscal 2021 expanding to the high single digits over time. Hilgert says Tata offers investors extreme long term value at its current level given his cash flow and return on invested capital forecasts. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $33 fair value estimate for TTM stock.

