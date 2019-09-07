7 Easy Ways to Invest Without Much Money

Forget the common myth. In the past, one of the most common investing myths was that you needed a lot…

Forget the common myth.

In the past, one of the most common investing myths was that you needed a lot of money to be effective. However, that’s just not true. Even if you don’t have a lot of money to invest, it’s possible to start building a portfolio and growing your wealth. Here’s what you need to know about making a difference for your future — even if you think you don’t have enough to invest.

It’s OK to start small.

Understand that it’s just fine to start small as an investor. You might be surprised at how much you can earn over time when you’re consistent. The sooner you start, the more time your money has in the market — and the more compounding returns will help you. While you’ll probably need to increase the amount of money you invest later, even building the habit of investing what you can is a good thing. Make investing a priority now, even with small amounts, and when you’re in a better financial position, you’ll be more likely to keep investing.

Take advantage of your company retirement plan.

One way to start investing when you don’t have a lot of money is to contribute to your employer’s retirement plan. Every paycheck, a small amount of money can be taken and diverted to your 401(k). This comes with tax benefits, as well as allowing you to invest small amounts. If your employer offers a matching contribution, that’s free money you can use to further build your portfolio.

Buy fractional shares.

Did you know that it’s possible to buy partial shares? It’s true! Even if you can’t afford to buy a full share of a company you’re interested in, you can still by a fraction of a share. You might be able to buy half a share, a quarter of a share or even an eighth of a share. Brokers like Stockpile and SoFi Active Trading provide access to fractional shares. You can buy a small part of a share and build your portfolio bit by bit.

Use dividend investing to your advantage.

Another strategy is to make use of a dividend reinvestment plan, commonly referred to as DRIP. Buy what shares you can of a dividend-yielding stock (or maybe a dividend fund) that offers a DRIP. With a DRIP, any dividends you receive are automatically put back into buying shares of the stock. It’s a perpetuating cycle. The dividends you receive are based on the number of shares you own. Once you receive your dividend, it’s used to buy more shares. Now that you have more shares, your dividend is a little bit bigger next time. That bigger dividend can then be used to buy additional shares automatically. If you don’t have a lot of money, you can put it to work with the help of a good DRIP.

Consider a robo advisor.

Many robo advisors have a low barrier to entry. For example, you can start investing with Wealthfront when you have $500. Others, like Betterment, have no account minimums. When you use a robo advisor, you can invest a small amount of money when you have extra. Additionally, you can also set up automatic investments, allowing you to make contributions to robo advisors without thinking about it. As your financial situation improves, you can increase the amount of money you add to your account.

Use micro-investing.

Worried that you don’t even have $100 to invest? You can get started with the help of micro-investing. Acorns is an investing broker that allows you to invest pocket change. You can connect a bank account and when you spend money, your purchase is rounded to the next dollar and the difference is deposited in an investment account. So, if you make a purchase of $1.75, you’ll be charged $2 from your account and 25 cents will be deposited into your Acorns account. There are ways to boost your investment by doubling your round-ups, setting aside a weekly contribution and even shopping through partners to get cash back for investing. It might not seem like a lot, but over time, it can start to add up and provide a solid foundation.

Don’t forget to increase your contributions.

While it’s possible to start with small amounts of money, you still need to increase your contributions if you want to grow your portfolio in a way that meets your goals. However, you shouldn’t tell yourself you don’t have enough to start investing. Once you start seeing how your portfolio can grow, you’ll be more likely to set aside more money in the future as your financial fortune improves.

