7 Best Performing Mutual Funds in India

The Indian mutual fund industry is blooming. The BSE Sensex, also known as the S&P Bombay Stock Exchange Sensitive Index,…

The Indian mutual fund industry is blooming.

The BSE Sensex, also known as the S&P Bombay Stock Exchange Sensitive Index, boasts a 17% return over the past 40 years. Bolstered by the Indian government’s initiative to encourage citizens to open bank accounts and invest, the future for the top performing mutual funds in India looks bright. The country’s nearly $3 trillion economy, as measured by gross domestic product, clocks in globally at No. 5, according to the International Monetary Fund. “The Indian mutual fund industry has witnessed more than three-fold growth over the past decade. The assets under management stood at 25.48 trillion rupees ($358.7 million) in August, compared to 7.57 trillion rupees a decade ago. For investors seeking the best mutual funds in India, here are various types of mutual funds in India as well as a few U.S.-based Indian mutual funds.

Franklin India Index Fund — NSE NIFTY Plan

This fund tracks the Nifty 50, the major index representing the National Stock Exchange of India, known as the NSE. This index includes the largest and most liquid Indian companies including 50 of the about 1,600 companies listed on the exchange. Since inception, this fund has generated an annualized return of 12.1%. The fund’s one- and five-year returns are -1.9% and 7.6%, respectively. Recent declines in the Indian stock market has hit many mutual funds. Franklin India’s top holdings include several recognizable names such as HDFC Bank (ticker: HDB), Infosys (INFY) and Reliance Industries. The Franklin India Index Fund is ideal to park funds for long-term life goals like retirement or a college savings plan. It’s also suitable for first-time investors, who are risk-averse and seek predictable returns, says Raj Khosla, founder of MyMoneyMantra in New Delhi.

ICICI Prudential Long Term Bond Fund

This long term Indian bond fund strives to generate income through debt and money market instruments. Morningstar categorizes the bonds as high credit quality with the majority rated AAA. The average bonds within the fund mature within seven to 10 years, making this a volatile debt fund. Currently, the fund offers a 7.3% yield to maturity and owns several government issues within the top 10 holdings. The five-year annualized returns are 9.8%. While one-year returns are an impressive 17.3%, as the government slashed interest rates in an attempt to improve economic growth. Declining interest rates cause bond values to rise. This fund is among those Indian mutual funds that are open to nonresident Indians.

Wasatch Emerging India Fund Investor Class (ticker: WAINX)

Andrei Stetsenko, a partner at New York-based Farley Capital, recommends this fund as it is populated with companies that are likely to gain from India’s favorable demographics, accelerating urbanization and an overall improvement in living standards. The fund’s objective is long term growth of capital through investing in companies tied economically to India. The fund is charged with investing a minimum of 80% of its assets in Indian-related companies. The actively managed fund may be tied to a few sectors such as communication services, consumer products, health care, energy, information technology, real estate and utilities. The fund’s one-year return is -6.2% and the five-year return is 10.8%.

Canara Robeco Emerging Equities-Direct Plan-Growth Option

For investors interested in an Indian mutual fund with mid- and large-cap growth stocks, the Canara Robeco Emerging Equities fund is a good choice. This actively managed large and mid-cap Indian mutual fund tracks the S&P BSE 200. The fund’s goal is focused on capital appreciation by investing in large- and mid-cap Indian stocks. Reflective of the Sensex’s recent declines, the one-year return is -7.9%. While the five-year annualized return is 12.5%, well above the 4.4% category average. This fund is more volatile than the category average with risk-adjusted returns higher than category averages, according to the Indian financial website Moneycontrol.com.

Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund

Similar to U.S. bond funds, this Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund is highly liquid and offers steady cash flow. The fund’s holdings exhibit a weighted average maturity of 0.6 years. This fund is ideal for investors seeking safe and secure short-term returns and is a good alternative to a bank savings account, Khosla says. Similar to all bond funds, changes in interest rates directly impact the fund’s performance. The fund manager attempts to maintain high returns and temper volatility by monitoring macroeconomic factors and liquidity. Unlike comparable U.S. short-term bond funds, this holding has demonstrated outstanding returns. The one-year return is 9.2% while the five-year returns averaged 8.6%. The fund beats its peers by investing in AA or lower credit issues than competitors.

SBI Blue Chip Fund

Among the best mutual funds in India, this actively managed large-cap Indian mutual fund invests in market leading companies with strong brands. While 80% of the stocks represent large-capitalization firms, the fund invests 20% in other market capitalization equities, debt and money market instruments. The investment style of the fund spans both growth and value investing strategies. The fund holds nearly 10% in cash, with 37% allocated to financial services, about 10% in consumer goods and nearly 8% invested in energy and information technology. Livemint.com, a premier Indian finance website, lists this fund as one of the Indian mutual funds that accepts investments from nonresidents of India based in the U.S. and Canada. The fund’s average one- and five-year performance is -5.7% and 9.5%, respectively.

ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund Growth

Siva Mahesh, founder at Dreamshala, recommends this hybrid balanced investment designed for both long term capital appreciation and current income. The fund invests a minimum of 65% in equity, with a cap at 80%. The investments include both large- and mid-cap stocks across diverse sectors. As the equity market valuations increase, the debt allocations rise, and vice versa. Returns reflect the combination of equity and debt holdings. Better than all equity funds, ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt returned 0.5% during the past year, with a 9.2% five-year gain. Finally, the top performing mutual funds in India might justify a 40% premium over MSCI Emerging Markets Index due to the potential growth, profitability and capital efficiency of Indian companies, says Piyush Sharma, portfolio manager at RH Minerva Funds in India.

Consider these mutual funds that invest in India:

— Franklin India Index Fund — NSE NIFTY Plan

— ICICI Prudential Long Term Bond Fund

— Wasatch Emerging India Fund Investor Class (WAINX)

— Canara Robeco Emerging Equities-Direct Plan-Growth Option

— Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund

— SBI Blue Chip Fund

— ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund Growth

More from U.S. News

7 High-Dividend Mutual Funds to Buy Now

7 Smart Mutual Funds for Income Investing

7 Things to Know About Index Funds vs. Mutual Funds

7 Best Performing Mutual Funds in India originally appeared on usnews.com