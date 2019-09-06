6 Things to Consider Before Investing in IPOs

Is an IPO the way to go? When a buzz-worthy company decides to “go public,” there’s a lot of excitement.…

Is an IPO the way to go?

When a buzz-worthy company decides to “go public,” there’s a lot of excitement. The idea of being able to invest in Facebook (ticker: FB) whipped up a bit of frenzy a few years back and there was a lot of hype surrounding the IPOs of Lyft (LYFT) and Slack Technologies (WORK). Looking forward, there are plenty of other companies that might drum up interest. An initial public offering is the process where a company with privately held shares begins selling those shares to the public. An IPO is the first time a company offers its shares to the public at large. Is it always a good idea to jump into an IPO? Here are six things you need to know before you decide that an IPO is the way to go.

Research the stock ahead of time.

While there are some companies that go public with great fanfare, the reality is that you might get access to IPOs that are a little less flashy. Whether you want to buy into a high-profile stock or get something a little more low key, it’s important to research ahead of time. Take a look at the fundamentals of the company. Look beyond the excitement to see whether it’s a solid choice.

Read the prospectus.

As part of your general research, make sure you read the prospectus. While it might not be a fun read, it does lay out some of the risks and challenges. Additionally, you can get a feel for how realistic the company is being about its future prospects, including earnings. Don’t skip this part of vetting an IPO because it can give you an idea of what to expect — and help you catch things that could be red flags.

Check the broker.

IPOs have underwriters and brokers helping them navigate the process. As you’re considering an IPO, also look at who’s bringing it to the table. Is the broker respected? Is the underwriter doing its due diligence? While you can find some gems with small, lesser-known brokers (and even get in on some pre-IPO share purchases), it’s important to carefully consider how the broker vets the IPOs it brings to market. You’ll be more likely to see quality offerings — even if they aren’t well known or making a huge splash.

Review the future prospects.

Because you’ve been doing the research, you should be able to better review the future prospects of the company. It’s not just about what’s happened in the past or what’s happening now. Take a look at the market and industry and consider how the IPO fits into the landscape. What value does the company add? Does it have a lot of potential staying power? When you decide to invest in an IPO, you want it to be a company that is likely to stand the test of time — and be profitable.

Wait until the end of the lock-up period.

Insiders can’t sell their shares in a private company going public until after a certain period has passed. So, if you don’t see current shareholders unloading the stock, that’s why. Even if an insider knows the stock is likely to tank, they still can’t legally sell it during the lock-up period. Find out what the lock up period is and then consider waiting until it passes to see if the insiders start selling. You’ll miss out on the IPO, but it might be for the best.

Wait to see how the dust settles.

Maybe you don’t need to jump on the IPO immediately. In fact, it might be a better idea to take a step back, ignore the hype and wait to see how things play out. If you wait a few days, you might find that the stock actually drops below the IPO price as the excitement fades. You could pick up some bargains a week or two later and then benefit down the road if the company proves its value. In the end, an IPO can be a great way to get in early on a great company. However, there are also risks with buying something before the market has had time to vet it. Carefully do your research before you make the decision to buy an IPO.

