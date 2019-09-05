5 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in October

Certain journalism textbooks will insist that every story about October and investing must begin with a metaphor about tricks and…

Certain journalism textbooks will insist that every story about October and investing must begin with a metaphor about tricks and treats. But given that Halloween pop-up stores have been open since April or so, perhaps it’s better to ignore the whole ghouls-and-goblins sector in favor of something more sound and grounded.

Boring, even. Like air conditioners.

[See: 10 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2019.]

And so, here are five dividend stocks to rock your October:

— Watsco (ticker: WSO)

— Cinemark Holdings (CNK)

— Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

— Lamar Advertising Co. (LAMR)

— AT&T (T)

Watsco (WSO)

“Watsco is the leading distributor of HVAC units and equipment,” says Bradford Seagraves, first vice president and research analyst at Davenport & Co.

This is, shall we say, not a lot of hot air. Heading into the last quarter of 2019, Watsco stock is up almost 19% for the year. It also has a healthy dividend yield just shy of 4%.

Though this Miami-based company boasts all the sex appeal of a beige waffle iron, Watsco has produced returns to prove that duct work has a beauty all its own. For the year, share prices have gained 20% and the $1.60 dividend is 10% above last year’s mark of $1.45.

“With very little net debt and a margin expansion story predicated on technology investments, we see room for another 25% increase in the dividend in the next couple of years,” Seagraves says.

Meanwhile, WSO earns a “buy” recommendation from a consensus of nine analyst firms.

Cinemark Holdings (CNK)

As the third-largest movie theater chain in the U.S. and a player in Latin America, Cinemark has made its mark mainly in suburban areas and smaller cities. Shareholders like how the company has worked diligently to up its game and improve its product.

“Management has been actively adding luxury loungers and dining (and) alcohol options to select parts of its circuit that have been delivering very desirable returns,” says Trey Hays, a fund analyst with Hodges Capital Management in Dallas.

Hodges Capital views CNK favorably “due to its strong management team (and) industry-leading margins,” Hays says. “They’ve demonstrated their ability to outperform the industry’s box office performance. The exposure to Latin America provides a long-term growth opportunity, and there remains plenty of domestic upside from the rollout of luxury recliners and additional food and beverage options.”

CNX trades up just a notch above 3% for the year. The dividend yield 3.5% on a quarterly award of 34 cents, up 2 cents from last year.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

In a quintessential 21st century high-tech makeover, Microsoft has rebooted itself. A generation ago, MSFT was about as hip as floppy disc drives. Today, it’s a tech powerhouse that counts Skype and LinkedIn among its crown jewels.

[See: 9 of the Biggest U.S. Dividend Stocks to Buy.]

Many credit current CEO Satya Nadella for overhauling the company’s broken culture, moribund product suite and shot reputation. Suddenly, Microsoft is cool again.

“Microsoft has great, steady dividends and solid financials,” says Stuart Michelson, a Roland and Sarah George professor of finance at Stetson University in DeLand, Florida. He adds that the company has “a 31.18% profit margin, a dividend yield of 1.47% and a growing stock price and net income.”

Year over year, share prices have gained more than 20%; its quarterly dividend of 46 cents per share is up almost 10% from August 2018.

Lamar Advertising Co. (LAMR)

Christmas Eve 2018 marked a rebound point for many U.S. stocks, and Lamar was no exception. The Baton Rouge-based outdoor advertising company, which has a strong foothold in small and medium-sized markets, traded at $65.06 on Dec. 24. These days, it’s near $82, an increase of roughly 25%.

It’s the kind of good news you’d want to paint on a billboard.

“We’re attracted to the company’s strong cash flows, enabled by low operating costs, minimal capital needs and useful lives of assets well in excess of depreciable lives,” Seagraves says.

Since LAMR converted to a real estate investment trust in late 2014, the dividend has grown a 10% compound annual growth rate and currently yields 5%.

AT&T (T)

This company with the historic name has faced enough serpentine twists in the past few years to make a convoluted voice mail system look like a walk in the park.

Cable subscribers have cut their cords, while land-line lubbers have fled for the shores of mobile providers — a fractured market to say the least. Yet T stock chugs along, a dividend aristocrat by virtue of its 25-plus consecutive years of increases.

“You buy dividend stocks for the yield and if you get growth along with it, well, that’s a bonus,” says Matthew Hurst, an assistant professor of finance and interim director of Stetson’s Roland and Sarah George Investments Institute.

As for AT&T, strike up the bonus.

[See: 54 Dividend Stocks Boasting 25-Year Dividend Growth.]

“AT&T is up more than 38% from its December lows on favorable outlook for its core business and potential divestiture of DirecTV,” Hurst says. Over the last 10 years they have seen consistent 2% annual dividend increases and those are expected to continue into the foreseeable future.”

The quarterly dividend stands at 51 cents per share.

More from U.S. News

6 Great Tips to Build an Income-Producing Portfolio

9 Obscure REIT Investments for Income

9 Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2019

5 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in October originally appeared on usnews.com